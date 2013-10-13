Trending

Ray outsprints Goesinnen to win horrendous Shipwreck Coast Classic

Second NRS win for Target Trek

Alex Ray (Target Trek) was the ultimate survivor on a horrid day in Victoria

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

New Zealand's Alexander Ray has taken out the Subaru National Road Series' second last round, the gruelling Shipwreck Coast Classic. Coming the day after the 256km Melbourne to Warrnambool, only the hard men backed up for what is always a windy affair along the coastline of Western Victoria.

Ray took out the event in a sprint ahead of day-long breakaway companions Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Saturday's Melbourne to Warrnambool third place getter Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts).

"This win is up there with the best in my career," said an emotional Ray. "This is my last race of the season so it's great to go out with a win."

Ray was part of a breakaway group which formed 11 kilometres into the 128 kilometre Great Ocean Road race. Ray then took the initiative and attacked with 15 kilometres to go, taking the defending champion Goesinnen with him.

"Towards the end of the race a lot of the guys started looking around at each other and attacking but it wasn't until later on that I was able to get away.

"Luckily I had Floris on my wheel which helped because his teammates didn't need to chase us," Ray described.

Gale force winds and threatening clouds greeted the peloton as they made their way out of the seaside town of Warrnambool, the heavy winds causing all but 31 riders to complete the race. Many riders found themselves caught out early owing to heavy legs from yesterday's race, or heavy heads from the previous night's celebration.

The conditions played into the hands of the leading group which included Luke Davison, William Walker, Goesinnen (Drapac), Kauffmann, Ray, Joel Strachan (Target Trek), Mark O'Brien, Callum Scotson (Euride), Trever Spencer (Charter Mason), Jacob Restall and Nicholas Bien. The race was slowly whittled down until Ray made his winning move.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team3:03:53
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
3Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:00:04
4Nicholas Bien (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
5Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
6Jacob Restall (Qld)
7Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:00:09
8William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
9Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:00:14
10Luke Davison (SA) Drapac Cycling
11Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:00:25
12Edward Bissaker (SA)0:06:02
13Angus Lyons (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:07:47
14Sam Pickering (Vic)0:08:24
15Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
16Shannon Johnson (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
17Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:08:26
18Scott McPhee (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
19Ben Marshall (ACT)
20Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
21Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
22Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:08:30
24Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
25Rhys Pollock (NSW) Drapac Cycling
26John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
27Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
28David Jamesion (Qld)0:12:20
29Morgan Smith (NZl) CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:12:29
30Leo Simmonds (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
31Joshua Harrison (SA) Euride Racing0:14:35
32Ricky Smedts (Vic)0:31:44
33Hayden Brodie (Vic)0:31:48
DNFJack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFAaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFJack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFTom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFKane Walker (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Vink (NZl) Budget Forklifts
DNFKarl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
DNFAlex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
DNFAndrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
DNFRobert McCarthy (SA) Euride Racing
DNFBrad Davies (SA) Euride Racing
DNFDarren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
DNFThomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling
DNFRobbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
DNFJason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
DNFMitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNFTyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFDarcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFJarryd Jones (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFNicholas Squillari (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFRowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFLachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Chubb (NSW) DHBC Racing
DNFJames Fowler (NSW) DHBC Racing
DNFTodd Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFDylan Lindsey (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFMichael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFAllan Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFMark Scouller (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFDamien Cook (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFNathan Mclaren (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFFergus Sully (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
DNFChris Stack (SA) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
DNFCameron McDonald (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
DNFMark Kelly (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
DNFCamden Bush (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
DNFJames Cummings (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Meyland (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
DNFDrew Morey (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
DNFJayden Copp (Qld)
DNFJason Rigg (Tas)
DNFDaniel Herrewyn (SA)
DNFJonathan Stephens (SA)
DNFAndrew Ward (Vic)
DNFMatt Boys (Vic)
DNFTodd Lamb (Vic)
DNFMark Jamesion (Qld)
DNFChris Hamilton (Vic)
DNFMatthew Heath (Vic)
DNFMark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
DNFThomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
DNFSimon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
DNFTodd Greenland (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
DNFScott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
DNFCaleb Jones (NSW) GPM Data#4
DNFDaniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#5
DNFSam Rutherford (NSW) GPM Data#6
DNFEdward White (NSW) GPM Data#7
DNFChris Jory (NSW) GPM Data#8
DNFJake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#9
DNFDaniel O'Keefe (NSW) GPM Data#10
DNSJesse Kerrison (Qld) Budget Forklifts
DNSMichael Cupitt (ACT) Budget Forklifts
DNSSam Crome (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
DNSPaul Van Der Ploeg (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNSPeter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNSTimothy Llewellyn (NSW) DHBC Racing
DNSChristopher Lee (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
DNSDaniel Strauss (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
DNSAlexander Morgan (Vic)
DNSBrendan Johnston (ACT)
DNSAlexander Porter (SA)
DNSTimothy Decker (SA)
DNSJules Galli (NSW)

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Wiltons Rd #1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Restall (Qld)
2Nicholas Bien (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
3Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team

Sprint 2 - Wiltons Rd #2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
2Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
3Jacob Restall (Qld)

King of the mountains - KOM 1- Port Campbell
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
2Jacob Restall (Qld)
3Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team

KOM 2 - Boggy Creek Rd
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Restall (Qld)
2Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling9:12:02
2Target Trek Racing Team0:08:05
3Euride Racing0:08:46
4Budget Forklifts0:16:41
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:20:39
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:24:55

NRS teams aggregate after round 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team232pts
2Budget Forklifts168
3Euride Racing126
4Drapac Cycling122
5search2retain p/b health.com.au75
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team55
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team39
8Pro Team Downunder38
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team38
10Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program31
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team29
12St George Skoda HP Team28
13Target Trek Racing Team26
14GPM Data#320
15Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team14
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics11
17Sydney Uni Velo Racing9
18Team Polygon Australia9
19Parramatta Race Team9
20Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team8
21Suzuki Bontrager7
22Pensar SPM Racing5
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team5
24Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team5
25Data#3 Cisco Racing Team5
26Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part4
27Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
28Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
29Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets2
30DHBC Racing1
31Total Rush Hyster1

NRS aggregate after round 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team83
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)53
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing53
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)47
6Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team43
7Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)36
8Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team31
9Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling27
10Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing25
11Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar24
12Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team24
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
14Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)20
15Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au19

 

