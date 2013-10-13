Alex Ray (Target Trek) was the ultimate survivor on a horrid day in Victoria (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

New Zealand's Alexander Ray has taken out the Subaru National Road Series' second last round, the gruelling Shipwreck Coast Classic. Coming the day after the 256km Melbourne to Warrnambool, only the hard men backed up for what is always a windy affair along the coastline of Western Victoria.

Ray took out the event in a sprint ahead of day-long breakaway companions Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Saturday's Melbourne to Warrnambool third place getter Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts).

"This win is up there with the best in my career," said an emotional Ray. "This is my last race of the season so it's great to go out with a win."

Ray was part of a breakaway group which formed 11 kilometres into the 128 kilometre Great Ocean Road race. Ray then took the initiative and attacked with 15 kilometres to go, taking the defending champion Goesinnen with him.

"Towards the end of the race a lot of the guys started looking around at each other and attacking but it wasn't until later on that I was able to get away.

"Luckily I had Floris on my wheel which helped because his teammates didn't need to chase us," Ray described.

Gale force winds and threatening clouds greeted the peloton as they made their way out of the seaside town of Warrnambool, the heavy winds causing all but 31 riders to complete the race. Many riders found themselves caught out early owing to heavy legs from yesterday's race, or heavy heads from the previous night's celebration.

The conditions played into the hands of the leading group which included Luke Davison, William Walker, Goesinnen (Drapac), Kauffmann, Ray, Joel Strachan (Target Trek), Mark O'Brien, Callum Scotson (Euride), Trever Spencer (Charter Mason), Jacob Restall and Nicholas Bien. The race was slowly whittled down until Ray made his winning move.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 3:03:53 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 3 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:00:04 4 Nicholas Bien (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 5 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 6 Jacob Restall (Qld) 7 Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:00:09 8 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 9 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:00:14 10 Luke Davison (SA) Drapac Cycling 11 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 0:00:25 12 Edward Bissaker (SA) 0:06:02 13 Angus Lyons (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:07:47 14 Sam Pickering (Vic) 0:08:24 15 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 16 Shannon Johnson (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 17 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:08:26 18 Scott McPhee (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 19 Ben Marshall (ACT) 20 Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 21 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 22 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:08:30 24 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 25 Rhys Pollock (NSW) Drapac Cycling 26 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 27 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 28 David Jamesion (Qld) 0:12:20 29 Morgan Smith (NZl) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:12:29 30 Leo Simmonds (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 31 Joshua Harrison (SA) Euride Racing 0:14:35 32 Ricky Smedts (Vic) 0:31:44 33 Hayden Brodie (Vic) 0:31:48 DNF Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Brenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Tom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Kane Walker (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team DNF Michael Vink (NZl) Budget Forklifts DNF Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts DNF Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing DNF Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing DNF Robert McCarthy (SA) Euride Racing DNF Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing DNF Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling DNF Thomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling DNF Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling DNF Jason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team DNF Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNF Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Jarryd Jones (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Nicholas Squillari (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team DNF Alexander Chubb (NSW) DHBC Racing DNF James Fowler (NSW) DHBC Racing DNF Todd Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Dylan Lindsey (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Allan Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Mark Scouller (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Damien Cook (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Nathan Mclaren (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Fergus Sully (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn DNF Chris Stack (SA) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn DNF Cameron McDonald (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn DNF Mark Kelly (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team DNF Camden Bush (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team DNF James Cummings (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team DNF Alexander Meyland (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team DNF Drew Morey (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team DNF Jayden Copp (Qld) DNF Jason Rigg (Tas) DNF Daniel Herrewyn (SA) DNF Jonathan Stephens (SA) DNF Andrew Ward (Vic) DNF Matt Boys (Vic) DNF Todd Lamb (Vic) DNF Mark Jamesion (Qld) DNF Chris Hamilton (Vic) DNF Matthew Heath (Vic) DNF Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team DNF Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team DNF Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team DNF Todd Greenland (NSW) Parramatta Race Team DNF Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 DNF Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Data#4 DNF Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#5 DNF Sam Rutherford (NSW) GPM Data#6 DNF Edward White (NSW) GPM Data#7 DNF Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Data#8 DNF Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#9 DNF Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) GPM Data#10 DNS Jesse Kerrison (Qld) Budget Forklifts DNS Michael Cupitt (ACT) Budget Forklifts DNS Sam Crome (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team DNS Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNS Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNS Timothy Llewellyn (NSW) DHBC Racing DNS Christopher Lee (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn DNS Daniel Strauss (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn DNS Alexander Morgan (Vic) DNS Brendan Johnston (ACT) DNS Alexander Porter (SA) DNS Timothy Decker (SA) DNS Jules Galli (NSW)

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Wiltons Rd #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Restall (Qld) 2 Nicholas Bien (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 3 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team

Sprint 2 - Wiltons Rd #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 2 Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 3 Jacob Restall (Qld)

King of the mountains - KOM 1- Port Campbell # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 2 Jacob Restall (Qld) 3 Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team

KOM 2 - Boggy Creek Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Restall (Qld) 2 Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 9:12:02 2 Target Trek Racing Team 0:08:05 3 Euride Racing 0:08:46 4 Budget Forklifts 0:16:41 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:20:39 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:24:55

NRS teams aggregate after round 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 232 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 168 3 Euride Racing 126 4 Drapac Cycling 122 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 75 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 55 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 8 Pro Team Downunder 38 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 38 10 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 31 11 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 29 12 St George Skoda HP Team 28 13 Target Trek Racing Team 26 14 GPM Data#3 20 15 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 14 16 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 11 17 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 9 18 Team Polygon Australia 9 19 Parramatta Race Team 9 20 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 8 21 Suzuki Bontrager 7 22 Pensar SPM Racing 5 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 5 24 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 5 25 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 5 26 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 4 27 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 28 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 29 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 2 30 DHBC Racing 1 31 Total Rush Hyster 1