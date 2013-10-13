Ray outsprints Goesinnen to win horrendous Shipwreck Coast Classic
Second NRS win for Target Trek
Shipwreck Coast Classic- Men: Warnambool - Warnambool
New Zealand's Alexander Ray has taken out the Subaru National Road Series' second last round, the gruelling Shipwreck Coast Classic. Coming the day after the 256km Melbourne to Warrnambool, only the hard men backed up for what is always a windy affair along the coastline of Western Victoria.
Ray took out the event in a sprint ahead of day-long breakaway companions Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Saturday's Melbourne to Warrnambool third place getter Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts).
"This win is up there with the best in my career," said an emotional Ray. "This is my last race of the season so it's great to go out with a win."
Ray was part of a breakaway group which formed 11 kilometres into the 128 kilometre Great Ocean Road race. Ray then took the initiative and attacked with 15 kilometres to go, taking the defending champion Goesinnen with him.
"Towards the end of the race a lot of the guys started looking around at each other and attacking but it wasn't until later on that I was able to get away.
"Luckily I had Floris on my wheel which helped because his teammates didn't need to chase us," Ray described.
Gale force winds and threatening clouds greeted the peloton as they made their way out of the seaside town of Warrnambool, the heavy winds causing all but 31 riders to complete the race. Many riders found themselves caught out early owing to heavy legs from yesterday's race, or heavy heads from the previous night's celebration.
The conditions played into the hands of the leading group which included Luke Davison, William Walker, Goesinnen (Drapac), Kauffmann, Ray, Joel Strachan (Target Trek), Mark O'Brien, Callum Scotson (Euride), Trever Spencer (Charter Mason), Jacob Restall and Nicholas Bien. The race was slowly whittled down until Ray made his winning move.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|3:03:53
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|3
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:04
|4
|Nicholas Bien (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|5
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|7
|Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:00:09
|8
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:00:14
|10
|Luke Davison (SA) Drapac Cycling
|11
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:00:25
|12
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|0:06:02
|13
|Angus Lyons (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|14
|Sam Pickering (Vic)
|0:08:24
|15
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|16
|Shannon Johnson (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|17
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|18
|Scott McPhee (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|19
|Ben Marshall (ACT)
|20
|Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|21
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|22
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:08:30
|24
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|25
|Rhys Pollock (NSW) Drapac Cycling
|26
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|27
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|28
|David Jamesion (Qld)
|0:12:20
|29
|Morgan Smith (NZl) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:12:29
|30
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|31
|Joshua Harrison (SA) Euride Racing
|0:14:35
|32
|Ricky Smedts (Vic)
|0:31:44
|33
|Hayden Brodie (Vic)
|0:31:48
|DNF
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kane Walker (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Vink (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|DNF
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|DNF
|Robert McCarthy (SA) Euride Racing
|DNF
|Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing
|DNF
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|DNF
|Jason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jarryd Jones (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Chubb (NSW) DHBC Racing
|DNF
|James Fowler (NSW) DHBC Racing
|DNF
|Todd Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Dylan Lindsey (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Allan Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Mark Scouller (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Damien Cook (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Nathan Mclaren (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
|DNF
|Chris Stack (SA) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
|DNF
|Cameron McDonald (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
|DNF
|Mark Kelly (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|DNF
|Camden Bush (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Cummings (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Meyland (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|DNF
|Drew Morey (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|DNF
|Jason Rigg (Tas)
|DNF
|Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
|DNF
|Jonathan Stephens (SA)
|DNF
|Andrew Ward (Vic)
|DNF
|Matt Boys (Vic)
|DNF
|Todd Lamb (Vic)
|DNF
|Mark Jamesion (Qld)
|DNF
|Chris Hamilton (Vic)
|DNF
|Matthew Heath (Vic)
|DNF
|Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|DNF
|Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|DNF
|Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|DNF
|Todd Greenland (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|DNF
|Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
|DNF
|Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Data#4
|DNF
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#5
|DNF
|Sam Rutherford (NSW) GPM Data#6
|DNF
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Data#7
|DNF
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Data#8
|DNF
|Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#9
|DNF
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) GPM Data#10
|DNS
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Michael Cupitt (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Sam Crome (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|DNS
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|DNS
|Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|DNS
|Timothy Llewellyn (NSW) DHBC Racing
|DNS
|Christopher Lee (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
|DNS
|Daniel Strauss (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
|DNS
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|DNS
|Brendan Johnston (ACT)
|DNS
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|DNS
|Timothy Decker (SA)
|DNS
|Jules Galli (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|2
|Nicholas Bien (Vic) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|3
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|2
|Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|3
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|2
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|3
|Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|2
|Trevor Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|9:12:02
|2
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:08:05
|3
|Euride Racing
|0:08:46
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:16:41
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:20:39
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|232
|pts
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|168
|3
|Euride Racing
|126
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|122
|5
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|75
|6
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|55
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|8
|Pro Team Downunder
|38
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|38
|10
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|31
|11
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|29
|12
|St George Skoda HP Team
|28
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|26
|14
|GPM Data#3
|20
|15
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|11
|17
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|9
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|9
|19
|Parramatta Race Team
|9
|20
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Suzuki Bontrager
|7
|22
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|5
|25
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|5
|26
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|4
|27
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|28
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|2
|30
|DHBC Racing
|1
|31
|Total Rush Hyster
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|83
|3
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|53
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|53
|5
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|47
|6
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|43
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|36
|8
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|31
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|27
|10
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|25
|11
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|24
|12
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|22
|14
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|20
|15
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|19
