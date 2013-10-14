Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) takes the win after a long day in the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

In a similar fashion to the men's race that preceded it, the women's Shipwreck Coast Classic was split in cross winds early on with Victoria's Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) prevailing ahead of her fellow escapees in the women's event on Sunday afternoon.

After positioning herself well in the cross winds that blew the race to pieces, Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) clinched her maiden Subaru NRS victory, edging out Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) and Kristy Glover (Holden Women's Cycling).

"This win is fantastic for me," Whitburn said. "The conditions were just horrible, the winds were so strong but luckily it didn't rain until the end of the race."

Whitburn, 35, was part of a small five women breakaway which established after just four kilometres of racing in the 142 kilometre race.

The group of Whitburn, Mundy, Glover, Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling) and Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) worked well together despite the extremely gusty conditions.

There was no urgency in the peloton with the gap reaching nine and a half minutes at its biggest, allowing the lead group to maintain their grip on the race.

"I was a little bit surprised when we stayed away, I was just hoping to get to the first sprint but then the time gap just kept going out and out and we kept riding."

The women's NRS concludes in two weeks time with the Tour of the Goldfields in Ballarat. The series honours will go down to the wire with Whitburn's teammate Ruth Corset just two points behind leader Katrin Garfoot (Jayco/Apollo/VIS).

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 3:57:15 2 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3 Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 4 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 5 Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:05 6 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:06:55 7 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 8 Peta Mullens (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 9 Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 10 Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 11 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad 12 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 13 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:06:59 14 Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze 15 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:07:03 16 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 17 Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 18 Brittany Lindores (ACT) 0:07:08 19 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:07:10 20 Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze 21 Tanya Matthewson (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:07:23 22 Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze 0:07:35 23 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 24 Rachel Ward (Vic) 0:07:39 25 Minda Murray (NSW) Team Breeze 0:07:44 26 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:19:21 27 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager DNF Taryn Heather (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team DNF Susan McAlister (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing DNF Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore DNF Grace Fryer (Vic) Team Breeze DNF Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant DNF Lisa Hanley (Vic) DNF Annette Edmondson (SA) DNS Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad DNS Joanna Wall (Vic) Building Champions Squad DNS Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant DNS Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team DNS Sophie Mackay (NSW)

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Wiltons Rd #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 2 Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager 3 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team

Sprint 2 - Wiltons Rd #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 2 Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 3 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team

King of the mountains - KOM 1- Port Campbell # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 2 Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 3 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing

KOM 2 - Boggy Creek Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 2 Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 3 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 12:05:35 2 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:04 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:53 5 Team Breeze 0:07:54 6 Bicycle Superstore 0:19:49

NRS teams aggregate after round eight # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 155 pts 2 Suzuki Bontrager 82 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 74 4 Bicycle Superstore 70 5 Team Bikebug 54 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 43 7 Team Polygon Australia 34 8 BOSS Racing Team 24 9 Specialized Securitor 23 10 Building Champions Squad 17 11 Team Breeze 16 12 Liv / giant 9 13 Target Trek Racing Team 6 14 Total Rush Hyster 2