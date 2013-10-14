Whitburn wins Shipwreck Classic from break of five
Peloton decimated in strong wind and rain
Shipwreck Coast Classic- Women: Warnambool - Warnambool
In a similar fashion to the men's race that preceded it, the women's Shipwreck Coast Classic was split in cross winds early on with Victoria's Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) prevailing ahead of her fellow escapees in the women's event on Sunday afternoon.
After positioning herself well in the cross winds that blew the race to pieces, Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) clinched her maiden Subaru NRS victory, edging out Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) and Kristy Glover (Holden Women's Cycling).
"This win is fantastic for me," Whitburn said. "The conditions were just horrible, the winds were so strong but luckily it didn't rain until the end of the race."
Whitburn, 35, was part of a small five women breakaway which established after just four kilometres of racing in the 142 kilometre race.
The group of Whitburn, Mundy, Glover, Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling) and Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) worked well together despite the extremely gusty conditions.
There was no urgency in the peloton with the gap reaching nine and a half minutes at its biggest, allowing the lead group to maintain their grip on the race.
"I was a little bit surprised when we stayed away, I was just hoping to get to the first sprint but then the time gap just kept going out and out and we kept riding."
The women's NRS concludes in two weeks time with the Tour of the Goldfields in Ballarat. The series honours will go down to the wire with Whitburn's teammate Ruth Corset just two points behind leader Katrin Garfoot (Jayco/Apollo/VIS).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|3:57:15
|2
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3
|Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|4
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|5
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:05
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:06:55
|7
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|8
|Peta Mullens (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|9
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|10
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|13
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:06:59
|14
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|15
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:07:03
|16
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|17
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|18
|Brittany Lindores (ACT)
|0:07:08
|19
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:07:10
|20
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|21
|Tanya Matthewson (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:07:23
|22
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:07:35
|23
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|24
|Rachel Ward (Vic)
|0:07:39
|25
|Minda Murray (NSW) Team Breeze
|0:07:44
|26
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:19:21
|27
|Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|DNF
|Taryn Heather (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|DNF
|Susan McAlister (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|DNF
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|DNF
|Grace Fryer (Vic) Team Breeze
|DNF
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|DNF
|Lisa Hanley (Vic)
|DNF
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|DNS
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|DNS
|Joanna Wall (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|DNS
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|DNS
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|DNS
|Sophie Mackay (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|3
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|2
|Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|2
|Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|12:05:35
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:53
|5
|Team Breeze
|0:07:54
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:19:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|155
|pts
|2
|Suzuki Bontrager
|82
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|74
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|70
|5
|Team Bikebug
|54
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|43
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|34
|8
|BOSS Racing Team
|24
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|23
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|17
|11
|Team Breeze
|16
|12
|Liv / giant
|9
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|14
|Total Rush Hyster
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|99
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|97
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|40
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|37
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|25
|7
|Amy Cure (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|19
|8
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|17
|9
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|17
|10
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|17
|11
|Taryn Heather (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|16
|12
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|14
|13
|Judith Betts (NSW) Bikebug
|14
|14
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|13
|15
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|12
