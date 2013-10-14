Trending

Whitburn wins Shipwreck Classic from break of five

Peloton decimated in strong wind and rain

Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) takes the win after a long day in the break

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

In a similar fashion to the men's race that preceded it, the women's Shipwreck Coast Classic was split in cross winds early on with Victoria's Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) prevailing ahead of her fellow escapees in the women's event on Sunday afternoon.

After positioning herself well in the cross winds that blew the race to pieces, Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM) clinched her maiden Subaru NRS victory, edging out Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) and Kristy Glover (Holden Women's Cycling).

"This win is fantastic for me," Whitburn said. "The conditions were just horrible, the winds were so strong but luckily it didn't rain until the end of the race."

Whitburn, 35, was part of a small five women breakaway which established after just four kilometres of racing in the 142 kilometre race.

The group of Whitburn, Mundy, Glover, Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling) and Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) worked well together despite the extremely gusty conditions.

There was no urgency in the peloton with the gap reaching nine and a half minutes at its biggest, allowing the lead group to maintain their grip on the race.

"I was a little bit surprised when we stayed away, I was just hoping to get to the first sprint but then the time gap just kept going out and out and we kept riding."

The women's NRS concludes in two weeks time with the Tour of the Goldfields in Ballarat. The series honours will go down to the wire with Whitburn's teammate Ruth Corset just two points behind leader Katrin Garfoot (Jayco/Apollo/VIS).

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing3:57:15
2Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
3Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
4Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
5Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager0:00:05
6Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:06:55
7Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
8Peta Mullens (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
9Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
10Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
11Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
12Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
13Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:06:59
14Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
15Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:07:03
16Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
17Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
18Brittany Lindores (ACT)0:07:08
19Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:07:10
20Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
21Tanya Matthewson (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:07:23
22Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze0:07:35
23Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
24Rachel Ward (Vic)0:07:39
25Minda Murray (NSW) Team Breeze0:07:44
26Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:19:21
27Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
DNFTaryn Heather (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
DNFSusan McAlister (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
DNFCarley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
DNFGrace Fryer (Vic) Team Breeze
DNFNaomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
DNFLisa Hanley (Vic)
DNFAnnette Edmondson (SA)
DNSKate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
DNSJoanna Wall (Vic) Building Champions Squad
DNSRebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
DNSRuby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
DNSSophie Mackay (NSW)

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Wiltons Rd #1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
2Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
3Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team

Sprint 2 - Wiltons Rd #2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
2Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
3Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team

King of the mountains - KOM 1- Port Campbell
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
2Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
3Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing

KOM 2 - Boggy Creek Rd
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
2Kristy Glover (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
3Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team12:05:35
2Pensar SPM Racing0:00:04
3Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:08
4Suzuki Bontrager0:00:53
5Team Breeze0:07:54
6Bicycle Superstore0:19:49

NRS teams aggregate after round eight
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing155pts
2Suzuki Bontrager82
3Holden Women Cycling Team74
4Bicycle Superstore70
5Team Bikebug54
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team43
7Team Polygon Australia34
8BOSS Racing Team24
9Specialized Securitor23
10Building Champions Squad17
11Team Breeze16
12Liv / giant9
13Target Trek Racing Team6
14Total Rush Hyster2

NRS aggregate after round eight
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team99pts
2Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing97
3Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore40
4Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager37
5Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team26
6Grace Sulzberger (Tas) Team Polygon Australia25
7Amy Cure (Tas) Team Polygon Australia19
8Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team17
9Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing17
10Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore17
11Taryn Heather (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team16
12Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing14
13Judith Betts (NSW) Bikebug14
14Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team13
15Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug12

 

