Yokoyama wins back-to-back U23 races at Nobeyama

Sawada, Maeda again place 2nd and 3rd

Image 1 of 7

At the start line of U23, Nobeyama Cyclo-cross 2013 day 2

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 7

Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) leads at the barriers

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 7

Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) leads in a pack with two riders

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 7

Toki Sawada (Team Bridgestone Anchor) chases in a muddy section

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 7

Three riders made a pack

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 7

Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) won the day2 of Nobeyama Cyclo-cross 2013

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 7

Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) won the day2 of Nobeyama Cyclo-cross 2013

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Full Results
1Kota Yokoyama (Jpn) Shinonoi High School0:51:29
2Toki Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:00:07
3Kohei Maeda (Jpn) Team Scott0:00:10
4Michimasa Nakai (Jpn) Kyoto Sangyo University0:01:16
5Yuri Kobashi (Jpn) Ehime Cycle Fed.0:01:27
6Yoshiki Yamada (Jpn) Dirtfreak-Litec0:01:28
7Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn) Cannondale0:02:05
8Yoshihide Kimura (Jpn) Iwai Shokai Racingteam0:02:23
9Kengo Shigeta (Jpn) Teamcuore0:02:29
10Yuya Murayama (Jpn) Suwako Racing Team0:04:54
11Fu Kaneko (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team0:06:01
12Tatsuki Amagoi (Jpn) Team Eurasia-IRC Tire0:06:21
13Shohei Nishida (Jpn) International Nature and Outdoor Activity College0:07:50
14Isamu Okura (Jpn) Komatsu MTB Club-1lap

