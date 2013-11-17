Yokoyama wins back-to-back U23 races at Nobeyama
Sawada, Maeda again place 2nd and 3rd
U23 Men: -
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
|1
|Kota Yokoyama (Jpn) Shinonoi High School
|0:51:29
|2
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:07
|3
|Kohei Maeda (Jpn) Team Scott
|0:00:10
|4
|Michimasa Nakai (Jpn) Kyoto Sangyo University
|0:01:16
|5
|Yuri Kobashi (Jpn) Ehime Cycle Fed.
|0:01:27
|6
|Yoshiki Yamada (Jpn) Dirtfreak-Litec
|0:01:28
|7
|Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn) Cannondale
|0:02:05
|8
|Yoshihide Kimura (Jpn) Iwai Shokai Racingteam
|0:02:23
|9
|Kengo Shigeta (Jpn) Teamcuore
|0:02:29
|10
|Yuya Murayama (Jpn) Suwako Racing Team
|0:04:54
|11
|Fu Kaneko (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team
|0:06:01
|12
|Tatsuki Amagoi (Jpn) Team Eurasia-IRC Tire
|0:06:21
|13
|Shohei Nishida (Jpn) International Nature and Outdoor Activity College
|0:07:50
|14
|Isamu Okura (Jpn) Komatsu MTB Club
|-1lap
