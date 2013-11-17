Trending

Toyooka sweeps women's races at Nobeyama

Miyauchi, Sakaguchi complete podium

Women's podium of the second day of Nobeyama Cyclo-cross 2013, the winner is Ayako Toyooka (Panasonin Ladies)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Ayako Toyooka (Panasonin Ladies) solos at a muddy section

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Panasonic Ladies) in action, she finished in the third place

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Japan national Cyclo-cross champion, Sakiko Miyauchi (Club Viento)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Ayako Toyooka (Panasonin Ladies) leads from her rivals at the final lap

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Ayako Toyooka (Panasonin Ladies) got the staraigt wins at Nobeyama Cyclo-cross 2013

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Full Results
1Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:43:47
2Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento0:00:20
3Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:00:52
4Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Forza!0:01:27
5Miho Imai (Jpn) Cycleclubjp0:01:55
6Seika Ainota (Jpn) Club Grow Dirtfrek0:02:06
7Waka Takeda (Jpn) Arai Muraca0:04:24
8Fuka Sakaguchi (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:06:06
9Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn) Club Viento0:06:56
10Junko Ueda (Jpn) BC.Anello0:08:09

