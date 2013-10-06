Nash sweeps Providence Cyclo-cross Festival
Compton second, Wyman third
Elite Women: -
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) swept the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival weekend by winning day two with a late race attack, crossing the finish line 12 seconds ahead of current US National Champion and World Cup winner Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective). Defending race winner, Helen Wyman, rounded out the podium in third place.
A lead group of four was quickly established in the women's race with all three podium finishers plus season sensation Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized).
Anderson began to show signs of weakness with three laps remaining, however, and while she was able to fight back to the leaders, a few strong attacks from Nash and Compton eventually took their toll and Anderson fell off the pace once and for all.
With two laps left, Wyman was the next rider to fall victim to the pace, fighting desperately to claw her back to the two leaders. With now only two riders in front at the bell lap, Nash attacked and opened a small gap on Compton.
Nash continued to push the pace and half a lap later she extended her lead over Compton to nearly 15 seconds. The Czech rider would hold this gap to win solo for the third time in as many races this season.
"I tried to be conservative in the sketchy sections of the course and not take any unnecessary chances on the course," said Nash after the race. "I went for it on the few sections of the course where you could pedal really hard and in the end it was enough."
"Katerina attacked on the finish stretch and I was able to stay close, but when she attacked again after the run up, I was already on the rivet and I couldn't close it," said Compton of Nash's late-race move.
Elle Anderson left the weekend with the Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series presented by Verge leader's jersey.
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:37:39
|2
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:12
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:47
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:05
|6
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:01:06
|7
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:15
|8
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:01:24
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:27
|10
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:01:31
|11
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:47
|12
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:01:59
|13
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda-Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:10
|14
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:19
|15
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:23
|16
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:02:44
|17
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:02:55
|18
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:03:05
|19
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:16
|20
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:20
|21
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:22
|22
|Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:46
|23
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:48
|24
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:03:56
|25
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:04:03
|26
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:04:29
|27
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada-Cyclepower
|0:04:33
|28
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|29
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:04:42
|30
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:04:43
|31
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:05:02
|32
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|0:05:05
|33
|Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team
|0:05:07
|34
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:28
|35
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:05:36
|36
|Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop
|0:05:37
|37
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing
|0:05:50
|38
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:05:51
|39
|Shannon Gibson (USA) NoTubes Elite CX
|0:05:59
|40
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:06:13
|41
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:06:22
|42
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:28
|43
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:07:09
|44
|Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
|0:07:44
|45
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|-2laps
|46
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support
|47
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|48
|Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|49
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|50
|Katrina Niez (USA) Central Wheel-GHCC
|51
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
