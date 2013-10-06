Image 1 of 38 A new chapter of the Little Bellas met at Roger Williams Park today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 38 The Temple to Music in Roger Williams Park provided a stunning backdrop for the podium ceremonies at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 38 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) takes the hole-shot today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 38 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading the race at the new set of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 38 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) went to the front on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 38 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding an off-camber section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 38 Former French Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading Miller and Kemmerer across some off-camber grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading at the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 38 Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farm/ Specialized) lost a bit of ground today to the cyclo-cross specialists (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 38 Courtney McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook) running the stairs on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 38 Nicole Duke (Marin Bicycles/ Spy Optics) at the top of the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 38 Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 38 Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) was having a brilliant race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 38 A Stan's NoTubes rider in action in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking the victory in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking the victory in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 38 Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farm/ Specialized) seemed happy with her performance today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) being interviewed at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 38 Meredith Miller (CalGiant Berry Farms/ Specialized) found herself with the chasers again today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 38 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) running the barriers in pursuit of Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 38 European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 38 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 38 Meredith Miller (CalGiant Berry Farms/ Specialized) rounding a turn on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 38 Stan’s NoTubes riders Amanda Carey, Shannon Gibson (The Boss), and Vicki Barclay (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 38 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading the race at the first set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 38 We are starting to get used to seeing Courtney McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook) in lead groups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 38 A JAM Fund racer runs the hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 38 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) on one of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) keeping Wyman close (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 38 Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farms/ Specialized) riding with the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 38 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 38 Amanda Carey (NoTubes) warming up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 38 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading at the big set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 38 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) chasing Nash on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 38 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) tries to keep in contact with Katernina Nash (Luna) and US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 38 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill/ Seven Cycles) was having a much better race today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 38 Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farm/Specialized) wearing the leader's jersey for the Shimano NEPCX Series (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) swept the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival weekend by winning day two with a late race attack, crossing the finish line 12 seconds ahead of current US National Champion and World Cup winner Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective). Defending race winner, Helen Wyman, rounded out the podium in third place.

A lead group of four was quickly established in the women's race with all three podium finishers plus season sensation Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized).

Anderson began to show signs of weakness with three laps remaining, however, and while she was able to fight back to the leaders, a few strong attacks from Nash and Compton eventually took their toll and Anderson fell off the pace once and for all.

With two laps left, Wyman was the next rider to fall victim to the pace, fighting desperately to claw her back to the two leaders. With now only two riders in front at the bell lap, Nash attacked and opened a small gap on Compton.

Nash continued to push the pace and half a lap later she extended her lead over Compton to nearly 15 seconds. The Czech rider would hold this gap to win solo for the third time in as many races this season.

"I tried to be conservative in the sketchy sections of the course and not take any unnecessary chances on the course," said Nash after the race. "I went for it on the few sections of the course where you could pedal really hard and in the end it was enough."

"Katerina attacked on the finish stretch and I was able to stay close, but when she attacked again after the run up, I was already on the rivet and I couldn't close it," said Compton of Nash's late-race move.

Elle Anderson left the weekend with the Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series presented by Verge leader's jersey.