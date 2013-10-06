Trending

Peter Goguen wins back-to-back in Providence

Willsey, Vincent complete Junior men's podium

Full Results
1Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:36:04
2Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:12
3Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:24
4Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Elite0:00:40
5Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo0:00:46
6Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:01:00
7David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
8Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:01:02
9Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone0:01:03
10Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:01:28
11Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles0:01:35
12Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:01:41
13Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:01:56
14Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:02:46
15Ian Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:02:55
16Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion0:02:56
17Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife0:02:58
18Felix Belhumeur (Can)0:03:16
19Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:03:29
20Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:03:33
21Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:03:35
22Ian Whaley (USA) Bethel Cycle0:03:36
23Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/U190:04:05
24Samuel Lear (USA) Adventures for the Cure0:04:56
25Daniel Lehmann (USA) Colavita Racing0:05:40
26PJ Renquin (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:05:42
27Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa0:08:25
28Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico-1lap

