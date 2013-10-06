Peter Goguen wins back-to-back in Providence
Willsey, Vincent complete Junior men's podium
Junior Men: -
|1
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:36:04
|2
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:12
|3
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:24
|4
|Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Elite
|0:00:40
|5
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:00:46
|6
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|7
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
|0:01:03
|10
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:01:28
|11
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles
|0:01:35
|12
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:41
|13
|Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:56
|14
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|15
|Ian Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:55
|16
|Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion
|0:02:56
|17
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|0:02:58
|18
|Felix Belhumeur (Can)
|0:03:16
|19
|Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:03:29
|20
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:03:33
|21
|Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:03:35
|22
|Ian Whaley (USA) Bethel Cycle
|0:03:36
|23
|Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/U19
|0:04:05
|24
|Samuel Lear (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|0:04:56
|25
|Daniel Lehmann (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:05:40
|26
|PJ Renquin (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:05:42
|27
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|0:08:25
|28
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
|-1lap
