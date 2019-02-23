Setmana Ciclista Valenciana: Koppenburg wins atop Xorret de Cati
WNT-Rotor climber leads GC into final stage
Stage 3: La Nucia - Castalla (Xorret de Cati)
Clara Koppenburg brought her new team WNT-Rotor their first victory of the road season at the summit of the Xorret de Cati, stage 3 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. She made it to the top of the final climb ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC Liv), while breakaway rider Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) hung on for third.
Koppenburg leads the overall classification by 43 seconds ahead of the final stage on Sunday.
The third stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana was a toughest of the four-day race featuring 110km from La Nucia to the summit finish to the top of Xorret de Cati.
The Xorret de Cati is a well-known ascent in the Valencia region and has been used in the Vuelta a España. It is just four kilometres but has pitches as steep as 20 per cent.
Up until this point, Trek-Segafredo had a firm hold on the race, winning the first two stages with Ruth Winder and Lotta Lepistö, and with Winder in the overall lead.
The stage opened with an early move from Asja Paladin (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) and Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport), and the pair gained 55 seconds on the field but were eventually pulled back in to the mix mid-race.
Counterattacks saw a new duo take the reins with Charente-Maritime teammates Noemie Abgrall and Lucie Lahaye pushing their lead out to 35 seconds. Lahaye picked up the full set of sprint points in Agost at the 70km mark.
The stage included one smaller climb over the Maigmo (80km) with the the final climb of the Xorret de Cati looming ahead. As expected, the peloton reacted over the Maigma with 13 riders emerging over the top, with all major teams represented in the move to take pressure off of their respective climbers and GC contenders ahead of the final ascent.
The large group included Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Mikayla Harvey, Elizabeth Banks and Elise Chabbey (all Bigla), Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ), Claudia Koster (WNT-Rotor), Karol-Ann Canuel and Chantal Blaak (both Boels Dolmans), Janneke Ensing (Sunweb), Valerie Demey (CCC-Liv), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Anna Christian (Drops).
The group gained a minute on the rest of the field as the race headed into the base of the final climb.
Paladin and Ensing pushed on ahead of their breakaway companions at the base of the ascent, but as the climb progressed the climbers Koppenburg, Moolman-Pasio, Eider Merino (Movistar) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) tried to close down the gaps.
In the end, Koppenburg was the strongest on the ascent and took the stage victory at the top of the Xorret de Cati.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3:01:13
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:49
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:51
|4
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:12
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|7
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:28
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:31
|9
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
|0:01:34
|10
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|11
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|12
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:57
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|15
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:14
|18
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:28
|19
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:38
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:45
|23
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|24
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|25
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|0:02:48
|26
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:50
|27
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:00
|28
|Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|29
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:03:10
|30
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:26
|31
|Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx-Watersley WCT
|0:03:30
|33
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:37
|34
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:39
|35
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|36
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|37
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|38
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:39
|40
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:41
|41
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|42
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:22
|43
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:05:28
|44
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:05:49
|45
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|46
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|47
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:07:01
|48
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:04
|49
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:05
|50
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|51
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:08:13
|52
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|53
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) RE/MAX Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|54
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:14
|55
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|56
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|57
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|58
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|59
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|60
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:12:07
|61
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|0:12:21
|62
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:37
|63
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:12:40
|64
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|65
|Souyris Manon (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:12:53
|66
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|67
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:56
|68
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:02
|69
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley WCT
|0:13:27
|70
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:13:30
|71
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|72
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|73
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|74
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|75
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|76
|Selina Burch (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|77
|Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|78
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:14:01
|79
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:14:04
|80
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|81
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:14:09
|82
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:14:15
|83
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:14:27
|84
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:14:31
|85
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:14:33
|86
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|87
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|88
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:14:35
|89
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:14:37
|90
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|91
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:14:42
|92
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|0:14:45
|93
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:14:57
|94
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|95
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Watersley WCT
|96
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:15:02
|97
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|98
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:15:04
|99
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:15:09
|100
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:15:18
|101
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:15:24
|102
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:15:33
|103
|Meret Zimmermann (Swi) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|104
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|105
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|106
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|107
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:37
|108
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:45
|109
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:15:46
|110
|India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:15:53
|111
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:15:56
|112
|Jelena Eri (Ser) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:34
|113
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:35
|114
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:37
|115
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|116
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|117
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:43
|118
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:16:46
|119
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:47
|120
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|0:16:57
|121
|Aline Gugluelmi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:17:10
|122
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:17:16
|123
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:17:25
|124
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.
|125
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|126
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|127
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:19:39
|128
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:19:48
|129
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:20:15
|130
|Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:20:35
|131
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|132
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:20:37
|133
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:20:39
|134
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:21:05
|135
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:21:12
|136
|Line Marie Guliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:21:54
|137
|Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:23:18
|138
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sismic Wear Le Boulou
|0:23:45
|139
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:24:12
|140
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|141
|Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:24:20
|142
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|143
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:25:03
|144
|María Cinta Sancho Llopis (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:26:56
|145
|Sara Bonillo (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:27:03
|146
|Sofía Pico (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:32:15
|147
|Trime Homsgaard (Den) Sismic Wear Le Boulou
|0:32:32
|148
|Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Cur) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.
|0:35:09
|149
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:35:21
|150
|Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:35:25
|151
|Paulina Klimsa (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:40:36
|152
|Elné Owen (RSA) Sopela Women's Team
|0:43:12
|DNF
|Gabriella Traxler (Can) Sismic Wear Le Boulou
|DNF
|Femke Geeris (Ned) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.
|DNF
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Elisabet Llabres Ferrer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8:39:10
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:43
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:48
|4
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:22
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:26
|6
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|7
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:42
|8
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
|0:01:44
|9
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:45
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:55
|11
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:57
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:11
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:15
|15
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:18
|17
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:19
|18
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|19
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:33
|20
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:43
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:50
|22
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|0:02:58
|23
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|24
|Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|25
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:03:24
|26
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:42
|27
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:49
|28
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:58
|29
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:00
|30
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:37
|31
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:04:46
|32
|Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:50
|34
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|35
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:51
|36
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:53
|37
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|38
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:04
|39
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:23
|40
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:06:39
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|42
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:07:54
|43
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:15
|44
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:18
|45
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx-Watersley WCT
|0:08:24
|46
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|0:08:45
|47
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:19
|48
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|49
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:10:25
|50
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:40
|51
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:11:36
|52
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:12:05
|53
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:13:00
|54
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:13:03
|55
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:13:08
|56
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|57
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) RE/MAX Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|58
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:14:04
|59
|Souyris Manon (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|60
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:14:09
|61
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:14:13
|62
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:14:18
|63
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|0:14:26
|64
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley WCT
|0:14:38
|65
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|66
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:14:41
|67
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:42
|68
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:51
|69
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:16:00
|70
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:15
|71
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:42
|72
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:44
|73
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:32
|74
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:17:35
|75
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:40
|76
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:48
|77
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:53
|78
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:58
|79
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:18:25
|80
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|81
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:18:32
|82
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|83
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:19:10
|84
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:19:13
|85
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:18
|86
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:19:24
|87
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:19:26
|88
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:19:32
|89
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:19:37
|90
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|0:19:49
|91
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:19:52
|92
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Watersley WCT
|93
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:19:57
|94
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:20:00
|95
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:20:06
|96
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:20:13
|97
|Meret Zimmermann (Swi) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:20:28
|98
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|99
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:20:32
|100
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:20:35
|101
|India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:20:48
|102
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:20:53
|103
|Jelena Eri (Ser) Ale Cipollini
|0:21:29
|104
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:21:41
|105
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:21:47
|106
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|0:21:52
|107
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|108
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|109
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:22:11
|110
|Selina Burch (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|111
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:22:21
|112
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:22:33
|113
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:22:56
|114
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:23:20
|115
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:24:04
|116
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:24:06
|117
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:24:08
|118
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:25:30
|119
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.
|0:25:48
|120
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|121
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:26:14
|122
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:28:17
|123
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:28:19
|124
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:28:30
|125
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:29:15
|126
|Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:29:17
|127
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:29:41
|128
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sismic Wear Le Boulou
|0:30:08
|129
|Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:31:59
|130
|Line Marie Guliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:32:47
|131
|Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:32:49
|132
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:33:32
|133
|Aline Gugluelmi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
|0:34:18
|134
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:35:01
|135
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:37:35
|136
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:38:21
|137
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:39:39
|138
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:42:51
|139
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:44:12
|140
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:45:31
|141
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:45:50
|142
|Sara Bonillo (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:48:53
|143
|Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:49:27
|144
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
|0:49:39
|145
|María Cinta Sancho Llopis (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:52:22
|146
|Trime Homsgaard (Den) Sismic Wear Le Boulou
|0:57:58
|147
|Sofía Pico (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|1:04:03
