Clara Koppenburg brought her new team WNT-Rotor their first victory of the road season at the summit of the Xorret de Cati, stage 3 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. She made it to the top of the final climb ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC Liv), while breakaway rider Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) hung on for third.

Koppenburg leads the overall classification by 43 seconds ahead of the final stage on Sunday.

The third stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana was a toughest of the four-day race featuring 110km from La Nucia to the summit finish to the top of Xorret de Cati.

The Xorret de Cati is a well-known ascent in the Valencia region and has been used in the Vuelta a España. It is just four kilometres but has pitches as steep as 20 per cent.

Up until this point, Trek-Segafredo had a firm hold on the race, winning the first two stages with Ruth Winder and Lotta Lepistö, and with Winder in the overall lead.

The stage opened with an early move from Asja Paladin (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) and Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport), and the pair gained 55 seconds on the field but were eventually pulled back in to the mix mid-race.

Counterattacks saw a new duo take the reins with Charente-Maritime teammates Noemie Abgrall and Lucie Lahaye pushing their lead out to 35 seconds. Lahaye picked up the full set of sprint points in Agost at the 70km mark.

The stage included one smaller climb over the Maigmo (80km) with the the final climb of the Xorret de Cati looming ahead. As expected, the peloton reacted over the Maigma with 13 riders emerging over the top, with all major teams represented in the move to take pressure off of their respective climbers and GC contenders ahead of the final ascent.

The large group included Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Mikayla Harvey, Elizabeth Banks and Elise Chabbey (all Bigla), Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ), Claudia Koster (WNT-Rotor), Karol-Ann Canuel and Chantal Blaak (both Boels Dolmans), Janneke Ensing (Sunweb), Valerie Demey (CCC-Liv), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Anna Christian (Drops).

The group gained a minute on the rest of the field as the race headed into the base of the final climb.

Paladin and Ensing pushed on ahead of their breakaway companions at the base of the ascent, but as the climb progressed the climbers Koppenburg, Moolman-Pasio, Eider Merino (Movistar) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) tried to close down the gaps.

In the end, Koppenburg was the strongest on the ascent and took the stage victory at the top of the Xorret de Cati.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3:01:13 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:49 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:51 4 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:12 5 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 6 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:27 7 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:28 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:31 9 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway 0:01:34 10 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 11 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 12 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:57 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 15 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:14 18 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:02:28 19 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 20 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 21 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:38 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:02:45 23 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 24 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 25 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 0:02:48 26 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:50 27 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:00 28 Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:08 29 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:10 30 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:26 31 Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx-Watersley WCT 0:03:30 33 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:37 34 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:03:39 35 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 36 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 37 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 38 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 39 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:04:39 40 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:41 41 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 42 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:22 43 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:05:28 44 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:05:49 45 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:06:32 46 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 47 Annabel Fisher (GBr) Dn Dames Bio Frais 0:07:01 48 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:08:04 49 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:08:05 50 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 51 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:08:13 52 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 53 Marcia Eicher (Swi) RE/MAX Cycling Team 0:08:49 54 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:14 55 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 56 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 57 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 58 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 59 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:56 60 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:12:07 61 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 0:12:21 62 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:37 63 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:12:40 64 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 65 Souyris Manon (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais 0:12:53 66 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team 67 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:12:56 68 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:02 69 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley WCT 0:13:27 70 Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:13:30 71 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 72 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 73 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 74 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 75 Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart 76 Selina Burch (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 0:13:39 77 Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais 78 Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:14:01 79 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:14:04 80 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 81 Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais 0:14:09 82 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:14:15 83 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:14:27 84 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:14:31 85 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:14:33 86 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 87 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 88 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:14:35 89 Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:14:37 90 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 91 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:14:42 92 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 0:14:45 93 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:14:57 94 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 95 Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Watersley WCT 96 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:15:02 97 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 98 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:15:04 99 Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:15:09 100 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:15:18 101 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:15:24 102 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:15:33 103 Meret Zimmermann (Swi) Dn Dames Bio Frais 104 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 105 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 106 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 107 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:37 108 Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:15:45 109 Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:15:46 110 India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:15:53 111 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team 0:15:56 112 Jelena Eri (Ser) Ale Cipollini 0:16:34 113 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:35 114 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:16:37 115 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 116 Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 117 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:43 118 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team 0:16:46 119 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:47 120 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 0:16:57 121 Aline Gugluelmi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais 0:17:10 122 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team 0:17:16 123 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:17:25 124 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T. 125 Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team 0:19:37 126 Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team 127 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:39 128 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:19:48 129 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:20:15 130 Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:20:35 131 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 132 Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team 0:20:37 133 Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team 0:20:39 134 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:21:05 135 Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:21:12 136 Line Marie Guliksen (Nor) Norway 0:21:54 137 Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:23:18 138 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sismic Wear Le Boulou 0:23:45 139 Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:24:12 140 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 141 Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:24:20 142 Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 143 Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:25:03 144 María Cinta Sancho Llopis (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar 0:26:56 145 Sara Bonillo (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar 0:27:03 146 Sofía Pico (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar 0:32:15 147 Trime Homsgaard (Den) Sismic Wear Le Boulou 0:32:32 148 Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Cur) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T. 0:35:09 149 Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:35:21 150 Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:35:25 151 Paulina Klimsa (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:40:36 152 Elné Owen (RSA) Sopela Women's Team 0:43:12 DNF Gabriella Traxler (Can) Sismic Wear Le Boulou DNF Femke Geeris (Ned) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T. DNF Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Elisabet Llabres Ferrer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team DNF Dolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team