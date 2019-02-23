Trending

Setmana Ciclista Valenciana: Koppenburg wins atop Xorret de Cati

WNT-Rotor climber leads GC into final stage

Clara Koppenburg (WNT-Rotor) wins stage 3 at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

(Image credit: WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling)

Clara Koppenburg brought her new team WNT-Rotor their first victory of the road season at the summit of the Xorret de Cati, stage 3 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. She made it to the top of the final climb ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC Liv), while breakaway rider Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) hung on for third.

Koppenburg leads the overall classification by 43 seconds ahead of the final stage on Sunday.

The third stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana was a toughest of the four-day race featuring 110km from La Nucia to the summit finish to the top of Xorret de Cati.

The Xorret de Cati is a well-known ascent in the Valencia region and has been used in the Vuelta a España. It is just four kilometres but has pitches as steep as 20 per cent.

Up until this point, Trek-Segafredo had a firm hold on the race, winning the first two stages with Ruth Winder and Lotta Lepistö, and with Winder in the overall lead.

The stage opened with an early move from Asja Paladin (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) and Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport), and the pair gained 55 seconds on the field but were eventually pulled back in to the mix mid-race.

Counterattacks saw a new duo take the reins with Charente-Maritime teammates Noemie Abgrall and Lucie Lahaye pushing their lead out to 35 seconds. Lahaye picked up the full set of sprint points in Agost at the 70km mark.

The stage included one smaller climb over the Maigmo (80km) with the the final climb of the Xorret de Cati looming ahead. As expected, the peloton reacted over the Maigma with 13 riders emerging over the top, with all major teams represented in the move to take pressure off of their respective climbers and GC contenders ahead of the final ascent.

The large group included Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Mikayla Harvey, Elizabeth Banks and Elise Chabbey (all Bigla), Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ), Claudia Koster (WNT-Rotor), Karol-Ann Canuel and Chantal Blaak (both Boels Dolmans), Janneke Ensing (Sunweb), Valerie Demey (CCC-Liv), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Anna Christian (Drops).

The group gained a minute on the rest of the field as the race headed into the base of the final climb.

Paladin and Ensing pushed on ahead of their breakaway companions at the base of the ascent, but as the climb progressed the climbers Koppenburg, Moolman-Pasio, Eider Merino (Movistar) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) tried to close down the gaps.

In the end, Koppenburg was the strongest on the ascent and took the stage victory at the top of the Xorret de Cati.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3:01:13
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:49
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:51
4Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:12
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
6Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:27
7Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:28
8Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:31
9Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway0:01:34
10Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
11Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:57
13Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
15Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
16Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:14
18Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:28
19Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
20Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
21Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:38
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:45
23Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
24Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
25Vita Heine (Nor) Norway0:02:48
26Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:50
27Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:00
28Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:08
29Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:03:10
30Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:26
31Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx-Watersley WCT0:03:30
33Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:37
34Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:39
35Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
36Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
37Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
38Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:39
40Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:41
41Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
42Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:05:22
43Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:05:28
44Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:05:49
45Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:06:32
46Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
47Annabel Fisher (GBr) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:07:01
48Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:08:04
49Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:05
50Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
51Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:08:13
52Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
53Marcia Eicher (Swi) RE/MAX Cycling Team0:08:49
54Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:14
55Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
56Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
57Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
58Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
59Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:56
60Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women0:12:07
61Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway0:12:21
62Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:37
63Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:12:40
64Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
65Souyris Manon (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:12:53
66Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
67Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini0:12:56
68Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:02
69Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley WCT0:13:27
70Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:13:30
71Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
72Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
73Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
74Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
75Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart
76Selina Burch (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:13:39
77Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
78Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:14:01
79Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:14:04
80Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
81Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:14:09
82Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:14:15
83Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:14:27
84Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:14:31
85Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:14:33
86Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
87Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
88Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:14:35
89Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:14:37
90Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
91Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:14:42
92Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops0:14:45
93Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:14:57
94Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
95Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Watersley WCT
96Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:15:02
97Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
98Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:15:04
99Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:15:09
100Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:15:18
101Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:15:24
102Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:15:33
103Meret Zimmermann (Swi) Dn Dames Bio Frais
104Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
105Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
106Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
107Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:37
108Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:15:45
109Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:15:46
110India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:15:53
111Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:15:56
112Jelena Eri (Ser) Ale Cipollini0:16:34
113Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:35
114Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:16:37
115Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
116Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
117Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:43
118Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:16:46
119Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:47
120Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway0:16:57
121Aline Gugluelmi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:17:10
122Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:17:16
123Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:17:25
124Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.
125Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team0:19:37
126Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
127Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:19:39
128Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:19:48
129Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:20:15
130Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:20:35
131Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
132Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:20:37
133Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:20:39
134Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:21:05
135Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:21:12
136Line Marie Guliksen (Nor) Norway0:21:54
137Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:23:18
138Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sismic Wear Le Boulou0:23:45
139Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:24:12
140Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
141Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:24:20
142Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
143Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:25:03
144María Cinta Sancho Llopis (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:26:56
145Sara Bonillo (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:27:03
146Sofía Pico (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:32:15
147Trime Homsgaard (Den) Sismic Wear Le Boulou0:32:32
148Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Cur) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.0:35:09
149Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:35:21
150Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:35:25
151Paulina Klimsa (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:40:36
152Elné Owen (RSA) Sopela Women's Team0:43:12
DNFGabriella Traxler (Can) Sismic Wear Le Boulou
DNFFemke Geeris (Ned) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.
DNFAriana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFElisabet Llabres Ferrer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
DNFDolores Gomez Ramos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling8:39:10
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:43
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:48
4Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:22
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:26
6Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:37
7Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:42
8Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway0:01:44
9Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:45
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:55
11Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:57
12Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
13Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:11
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:15
15Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:18
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:19
18Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
19Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:33
20Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:43
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:50
22Vita Heine (Nor) Norway0:02:58
23Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:59
24Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:13
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:03:24
26Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:42
27Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:49
28Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:58
29Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
30Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:37
31Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:04:46
32Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:50
34Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
35Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:51
36Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:53
37Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
38Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:05:04
39Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:05:23
40Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:06:39
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
42Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:07:54
43Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:15
44Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:08:18
45Nicola Juniper (GBr) Mexx-Watersley WCT0:08:24
46Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:08:45
47Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:09:19
48Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
49Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:10:25
50Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:40
51Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:11:36
52Annabel Fisher (GBr) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:12:05
53Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:13:00
54Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:13:03
55Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women0:13:08
56Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
57Marcia Eicher (Swi) RE/MAX Cycling Team0:13:09
58Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:14:04
59Souyris Manon (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais
60Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:14:09
61Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:14:13
62Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:14:18
63Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway0:14:26
64Corinna Lechner (Ger) Mexx-Watersley WCT0:14:38
65Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
66Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:14:41
67Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:42
68Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:15:51
69Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:16:00
70Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:15
71Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:16:42
72Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:44
73Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:32
74Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:17:35
75Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:40
76Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:17:48
77Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:53
78Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:58
79Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:18:25
80Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
81Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:18:32
82Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:19:01
83Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:19:10
84Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:19:13
85Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini0:19:18
86Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:19:24
87Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:19:26
88Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:19:32
89Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:19:37
90Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops0:19:49
91Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:19:52
92Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Mexx-Watersley WCT
93Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:19:57
94Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:20:00
95Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:20:06
96Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:20:13
97Meret Zimmermann (Swi) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:20:28
98Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
99Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:20:32
100Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:20:35
101India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:20:48
102Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:20:53
103Jelena Eri (Ser) Ale Cipollini0:21:29
104Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:21:41
105Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:21:47
106Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway0:21:52
107Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
108Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:21:58
109Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:22:11
110Selina Burch (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
111Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:22:21
112Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:22:33
113Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:22:56
114Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:23:20
115Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:24:04
116Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:24:06
117Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:24:08
118Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:25:30
119Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Mexx-Watersley W.C.T.0:25:48
120Vera Adrian (Nam) Re/Max Cycling Team0:26:02
121Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:26:14
122Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:28:17
123Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:28:19
124Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:28:30
125Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:29:15
126Camille Devi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:29:17
127Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:29:41
128Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sismic Wear Le Boulou0:30:08
129Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:31:59
130Line Marie Guliksen (Nor) Norway0:32:47
131Manon Minaud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:32:49
132Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:33:32
133Aline Gugluelmi (Fra) Dn Dames Bio Frais0:34:18
134Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:35:01
135Fabienne Buri (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:37:35
136Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:38:21
137Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:39:39
138Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:42:51
139Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:44:12
140Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:45:31
141Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:45:50
142Sara Bonillo (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:48:53
143Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:49:27
144Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team0:49:39
145María Cinta Sancho Llopis (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:52:22
146Trime Homsgaard (Den) Sismic Wear Le Boulou0:57:58
147Sofía Pico (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar1:04:03

