Tanel Kangert on his way to victory in Estonia (Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)

Tanel Kangert won the 13th SEB Tartu Rattamaraton in Southern Estonia. He was the fastest man on the 89km track and finished ahead in 2:50:44, ahead of Erki Pütsep (2:52:34) and former European Champion Allan Oras (2:54:44).

The winner chose to ride on a cyclo-cross bike, which proved to be a wise decision. "The cyclo-cross bicycle suited me well and I had no trouble in the muddy conditions. It helped me to pull away from competitors," said Kangert.

Pütsep said that Kangert was in better physical shape and his bike choice helped him a lot.

Oras called the race the most important mountain bike marathon for him. "I went to race to give everything, and that's what I did. The first two men were a class of their own," said Oras. He added that he was happy to see so many people out cheering at the race despite the rainy weather.

The fastest woman on the track was Ivanda Eiduka from Latvia. She finished in 3:35:30 ahead of second placed Lelde Ardava (3:40:44) also from Latvia and third placed Estonian Laura Lepasalu (3:15:52).

By the morning of the race day, more than 5300 people had registered for 89km and 40km distances, setting a new record for the event.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) 2:50:43 2 Erki Pütsep (Est) 0:01:50 3 Allan Oras (Est) 0:04:00 4 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) 0:04:17 5 Alges Maasikmets (Est) 0:09:34 6 Caspar Austa (Est) 0:09:36 7 Ivo Suur (Est) 0:09:37 8 Mart Ojavee (Est) 0:10:21 9 Raido Kodanipork (Est) 0:10:24 10 Sigvard Kukk (Est) 11 Matis Preimanis (Lat) 12 Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) 0:10:26 13 Andris Smirnovs (Lat) 0:11:06 14 Riivo Schumann (Est) 0:14:43 15 Helmet Tamkorv (Est) 0:15:23 16 Mikhel Ronimois (Est) 0:15:40 17 Rainer Neidra (Est) 0:16:20 18 Martins Trautmanis (Lat) 0:16:49 19 Toms Flaksis (Lat) 0:16:52 20 Peeter Pruus (Est) 21 Taavi Selder (Est) 0:17:27 22 Sarunas Pacevicius (Ltu) 0:17:28 23 Taavi Veelmaa (Est) 0:18:01 24 Allar Karu (Est) 0:19:02 25 Gunars Dzalbs (Lat) 0:20:29 26 Alexander Lomakin (Rus) 0:20:39 27 Indrek Rannama (Est) 0:21:15 28 Ivar Vaab (Est) 0:22:58 29 Janis Rezins (Lat) 0:23:22 30 Dzintars Ositis (Lat) 0:23:58 31 Raivis Skujinš (Lat) 0:24:09 32 Anti Arumägi (Est) 0:24:44 33 Martinš Sars (Lat) 0:25:05 34 Marius Sabaliauskas (Ltu) 0:25:23 35 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) 0:27:33 36 Ingus Eislers (Lat) 0:29:56 37 Martin Kukrus (Est) 0:29:58 38 Ervins Smolins (Lat) 0:30:10 39 Heiki Lainevee (Est) 0:30:26 40 Aigars Paegle (Lat) 0:31:44 41 Domas Manikas (Ltu) 0:33:19 42 Aivars Bogdanovs (Lat) 0:35:48 43 Viljar Kannimae (Est) 0:36:12 44 Jarek Mäestu (Est) 0:36:49 45 Ugis Voicescuks (Lat) 0:37:37 46 Mareks Birkentals (Lat) 0:39:14 47 Kristjan Kivistik (Est) 0:39:36 48 Oskari Kargu (Est) 0:40:08 49 Mantautas Pociunas (Ltu) 0:40:09 50 Illar Lood (Est) 0:40:49 51 Marko Holtsmann (Est) 0:41:10 52 Riko Raim (Est) 0:41:27 53 Gabriel Leppik (Est) 0:44:12 54 Tauri Selder (Est) 55 Reijo Puhm (Est) 56 Arvydas Gaurilka (Ltu) 0:46:12 57 Raimonds Brokans (Lat) 0:46:37 58 Rigo Räim (Est) 0:47:27 59 Siim Holtsmann (Est) 0:51:08 60 Veiko Lopman (Est) 0:54:45 61 Rauno Neuhaus (Est) 0:55:00 62 Deividas Vileniskis (Ltu) 0:55:51 63 Taavi Kannimäe (Est) 1:01:38 64 Raido Saar (Est) 1:04:03 65 Martti Alesmaa (Est) 1:04:23 66 Jaagup Vahi (Est) 1:08:07 67 Kristo Peterson (Est) 1:09:20