Kangert dominates Pütsep in SEB Tartu Rattamaraton

Eiduka tops women's race

Tanel Kangert on his way to victory in Estonia

(Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)

Tanel Kangert won the 13th SEB Tartu Rattamaraton in Southern Estonia. He was the fastest man on the 89km track and finished ahead in 2:50:44, ahead of Erki Pütsep (2:52:34) and former European Champion Allan Oras (2:54:44).

The winner chose to ride on a cyclo-cross bike, which proved to be a wise decision. "The cyclo-cross bicycle suited me well and I had no trouble in the muddy conditions. It helped me to pull away from competitors," said Kangert.

Pütsep said that Kangert was in better physical shape and his bike choice helped him a lot.

Oras called the race the most important mountain bike marathon for him. "I went to race to give everything, and that's what I did. The first two men were a class of their own," said Oras. He added that he was happy to see so many people out cheering at the race despite the rainy weather.

The fastest woman on the track was Ivanda Eiduka from Latvia. She finished in 3:35:30 ahead of second placed Lelde Ardava (3:40:44) also from Latvia and third placed Estonian Laura Lepasalu (3:15:52).

By the morning of the race day, more than 5300 people had registered for 89km and 40km distances, setting a new record for the event.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est)2:50:43
2Erki Pütsep (Est)0:01:50
3Allan Oras (Est)0:04:00
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:04:17
5Alges Maasikmets (Est)0:09:34
6Caspar Austa (Est)0:09:36
7Ivo Suur (Est)0:09:37
8Mart Ojavee (Est)0:10:21
9Raido Kodanipork (Est)0:10:24
10Sigvard Kukk (Est)
11Matis Preimanis (Lat)
12Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)0:10:26
13Andris Smirnovs (Lat)0:11:06
14Riivo Schumann (Est)0:14:43
15Helmet Tamkorv (Est)0:15:23
16Mikhel Ronimois (Est)0:15:40
17Rainer Neidra (Est)0:16:20
18Martins Trautmanis (Lat)0:16:49
19Toms Flaksis (Lat)0:16:52
20Peeter Pruus (Est)
21Taavi Selder (Est)0:17:27
22Sarunas Pacevicius (Ltu)0:17:28
23Taavi Veelmaa (Est)0:18:01
24Allar Karu (Est)0:19:02
25Gunars Dzalbs (Lat)0:20:29
26Alexander Lomakin (Rus)0:20:39
27Indrek Rannama (Est)0:21:15
28Ivar Vaab (Est)0:22:58
29Janis Rezins (Lat)0:23:22
30Dzintars Ositis (Lat)0:23:58
31Raivis Skujinš (Lat)0:24:09
32Anti Arumägi (Est)0:24:44
33Martinš Sars (Lat)0:25:05
34Marius Sabaliauskas (Ltu)0:25:23
35Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat)0:27:33
36Ingus Eislers (Lat)0:29:56
37Martin Kukrus (Est)0:29:58
38Ervins Smolins (Lat)0:30:10
39Heiki Lainevee (Est)0:30:26
40Aigars Paegle (Lat)0:31:44
41Domas Manikas (Ltu)0:33:19
42Aivars Bogdanovs (Lat)0:35:48
43Viljar Kannimae (Est)0:36:12
44Jarek Mäestu (Est)0:36:49
45Ugis Voicescuks (Lat)0:37:37
46Mareks Birkentals (Lat)0:39:14
47Kristjan Kivistik (Est)0:39:36
48Oskari Kargu (Est)0:40:08
49Mantautas Pociunas (Ltu)0:40:09
50Illar Lood (Est)0:40:49
51Marko Holtsmann (Est)0:41:10
52Riko Raim (Est)0:41:27
53Gabriel Leppik (Est)0:44:12
54Tauri Selder (Est)
55Reijo Puhm (Est)
56Arvydas Gaurilka (Ltu)0:46:12
57Raimonds Brokans (Lat)0:46:37
58Rigo Räim (Est)0:47:27
59Siim Holtsmann (Est)0:51:08
60Veiko Lopman (Est)0:54:45
61Rauno Neuhaus (Est)0:55:00
62Deividas Vileniskis (Ltu)0:55:51
63Taavi Kannimäe (Est)1:01:38
64Raido Saar (Est)1:04:03
65Martti Alesmaa (Est)1:04:23
66Jaagup Vahi (Est)1:08:07
67Kristo Peterson (Est)1:09:20

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivanda Eiduka (Lat)3:35:29
2Lelde Tipane (Lat)0:05:14
3Laura Lepasalu (Est)0:06:37
4Liisi Rist (Est)0:17:50
5Greete Steinburg (Est)0:27:48
6Inge Kool (Est)0:28:59
7Maarja Kuuskvere (Est)0:35:42
8Signe Parm (Est)0:36:28
9Rita Toome (Est)0:37:32
10Anda Savlenko (Lat)0:38:48
11Ivika Lainevee (Est)0:52:37
12Laura Soome (Est)0:58:21

