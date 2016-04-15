Geoff Kabush wins Sea Otter Pro Short Track men
Simon Andreassen second, Stephen Ettinger third
Pro Short Track men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|2
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized
|3
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker p/b Focus Bikes
|4
|Todd Wells (USA)
|5
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Felt
|6
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|7
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|8
|Cole Oberman (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|9
|Hector Fernando Rive (Col) Evoc/ Qarv Imporls
|10
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|11
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|12
|Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar
|13
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|14
|Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co.
|15
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Endurance
|16
|Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|17
|Alex Wild (USA)
|18
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|19
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
|20
|Rotem Ishay (USA)
|21
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria Tires/ Yeti Cycles
|22
|Tim Boehme (USA) Team Bulls
|23
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|24
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|25
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM 1 TLD Race Team
|26
|Georwill Perez (PuR) Puerto Rico National
|27
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|28
|Jamey Yanik (USA)
|29
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing
|30
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Xpedo pb Maxxis
|31
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
|32
|Santiago Mesa Pietral (Col)
|33
|Ricky Morales (USA) Puerto Rico National
|34
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|35
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|36
|Martin Gallardo (Arg) Nuevo Sol Team By Rayo Ra
|37
|Menso De Jong (USA)
|38
|Carl Decker (USA)
|39
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Team Ridebiker
|40
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|41
|Thomas Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
|42
|Justin Desilets (USA) Team Revolution Cycling
|43
|Sandy Floren (USA)
|44
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Ride Biker
|45
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|46
|Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road
|47
|Pete Karinen (USA) Momentum Endurance
|48
|Ingvar Omarsson (Ned) Kria Racing
|49
|Cody Cupp (USA) Steamworks Brewing p/b S
|50
|Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team
|51
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|52
|Ryan Ellis (USA) Sponser Me
|53
|Bryce Lewis (USA)
|54
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Competitive Cyclist
|55
|Clayton Otto (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|56
|Eric Bostrom (USA)
|57
|Levi Kurlander (USA)
|58
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team
|59
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Team Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|60
|Billy Melone (USA) Billy Malone
|61
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|62
|Mike Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|63
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Ans Bicycle Express Racin
|64
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|65
|Charles Faucher Robe (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
|66
|Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Team
|67
|Gustavo Pedroza Sica (USA) Tape/ Niner Mexico
|68
|Carson Benjamin (USA)
|69
|Zach Calton (USA)
|70
|Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|71
|Jim Hewett (USA)
|72
|Emil Brandt (Den) Danish National Team
|73
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Team Ridebiker
|74
|Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnny's CC p/b Norco
|75
|Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/ Fox
|76
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Stan's Notubes - Pivot
|77
|Samuel Anderson-Mox (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|78
|Ricky Willis (USA) Bootdoctors Telluride
|79
|Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Arg) Argentian National Team
|80
|Joseph Williams (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|DNS
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 360 Fly/ Sugoi
|DNS
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D'alma
|DNS
|Fabio Hernando Casta (Col)
|DNS
|Paolo Cesar Montoya (Crc)
|DNS
|Ronen Ellis (Isr)
|DNS
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|DNS
|Chris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport / YogaGlo Cyclocross Team
|DNS
|Jacob Morales (USA)
|DNS
|Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
|DNS
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Set Coaching
|DNS
|Cole Paton (USA)
|DNS
|Alec Pasqualina (USA)
|DNS
|Steffen Andersen (USA)
|DNS
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Revel Racing
|DNS
|Nick Thomas (USA)
|DNS
|Ben Senkerik (USA)
|DNS
|Trevor Deruise (USA) KTM Bike Industries
|DNS
|Mitch Bailey (USA)
|DNS
|Jett Chandler (USA) D.C. 10 Racing
|DNS
|Jakub Valigura (USA)
|DNS
|Chris Jackson (USA)
|DNS
|Ryan Chandler (USA)
|DNS
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
|DNS
|Adam Butler (USA)
|DNS
|Stephen Flynn (USA)
|DNS
|Christopher Kelly (USA)
|DNS
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Argentina National Team
|DNS
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Argentina National Team
|DNS
|Gasco Dario (Arg) Argentina National Team
|DNS
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo) Trek Store Of Cincinnati
|DNS
|Sina Solouksaran (IRI) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road
|DNS
|Armando Marquez (Mex) Ellin Cycling
|DNS
|Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja/APX
|DNS
|Jaime Miranda (Mex) Providencia - Trek Mexico
|DNS
|Tom Foxx (USA) A-Line Athlletics
|DNS
|Jeff Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
|DNS
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic/Xpedo PR
|DNS
|Alexandre Vialle (USA) Specialized Canada
|DNS
|Filippo Barbieri (Bra) PFN-Speedlab
|DNS
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Cyclesport Specialized
|DNS
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Big Bear Valley Bikes
|DNS
|Samuel Brehm (USA) Ojiosport/Npbikeshop
|DNS
|Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Fork
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy