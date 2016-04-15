Trending

Geoff Kabush wins Sea Otter Pro Short Track men

Simon Andreassen second, Stephen Ettinger third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox
2Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized
3Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker p/b Focus Bikes
4Todd Wells (USA)
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Felt
6Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox
7Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
8Cole Oberman (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
9Hector Fernando Rive (Col) Evoc/ Qarv Imporls
10Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox
11Howard Grotts (USA)
12Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar
13Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
14Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co.
15Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Endurance
16Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
17Alex Wild (USA)
18Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory
19Raphael Auclair (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
20Rotem Ishay (USA)
21Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria Tires/ Yeti Cycles
22Tim Boehme (USA) Team Bulls
23Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
24Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
25Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM 1 TLD Race Team
26Georwill Perez (PuR) Puerto Rico National
27Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
28Jamey Yanik (USA)
29Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing
30Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Xpedo pb Maxxis
31Felix Belhumeur (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
32Santiago Mesa Pietral (Col)
33Ricky Morales (USA) Puerto Rico National
34Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
35Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
36Martin Gallardo (Arg) Nuevo Sol Team By Rayo Ra
37Menso De Jong (USA)
38Carl Decker (USA)
39Jason Blodgett (USA) Team Ridebiker
40Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist
41Thomas Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
42Justin Desilets (USA) Team Revolution Cycling
43Sandy Floren (USA)
44Tristan Uhl (USA) Ride Biker
45Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
46Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road
47Pete Karinen (USA) Momentum Endurance
48Ingvar Omarsson (Ned) Kria Racing
49Cody Cupp (USA) Steamworks Brewing p/b S
50Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team
51Brodie Stringer (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
52Ryan Ellis (USA) Sponser Me
53Bryce Lewis (USA)
54Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Competitive Cyclist
55Clayton Otto (USA) Giant Co-Factory
56Eric Bostrom (USA)
57Levi Kurlander (USA)
58Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team
59Payson Mcelveen (USA) Team Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
60Billy Melone (USA) Billy Malone
61Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
62Mike Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist
63Noah Tautfest (USA) Ans Bicycle Express Racin
64Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
65Charles Faucher Robe (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
66Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Team
67Gustavo Pedroza Sica (USA) Tape/ Niner Mexico
68Carson Benjamin (USA)
69Zach Calton (USA)
70Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
71Jim Hewett (USA)
72Emil Brandt (Den) Danish National Team
73Kalan Beisel (USA) Team Ridebiker
74Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnny's CC p/b Norco
75Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/ Fox
76Tj Woodruff (USA) Stan's Notubes - Pivot
77Samuel Anderson-Mox (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
78Ricky Willis (USA) Bootdoctors Telluride
79Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Arg) Argentian National Team
80Joseph Williams (USA) Giant Co-Factory
DNSRaphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 360 Fly/ Sugoi
DNSLeandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D'alma
DNSFabio Hernando Casta (Col)
DNSPaolo Cesar Montoya (Crc)
DNSRonen Ellis (Isr)
DNSPeter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
DNSChris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport / YogaGlo Cyclocross Team
DNSJacob Morales (USA)
DNSEli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
DNSDaniel Johnson (USA) Set Coaching
DNSCole Paton (USA)
DNSAlec Pasqualina (USA)
DNSSteffen Andersen (USA)
DNSRyan Geiger (USA) Revel Racing
DNSNick Thomas (USA)
DNSBen Senkerik (USA)
DNSTrevor Deruise (USA) KTM Bike Industries
DNSMitch Bailey (USA)
DNSJett Chandler (USA) D.C. 10 Racing
DNSJakub Valigura (USA)
DNSChris Jackson (USA)
DNSRyan Chandler (USA)
DNSBarry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
DNSAdam Butler (USA)
DNSStephen Flynn (USA)
DNSChristopher Kelly (USA)
DNSLuciano Caraccioli (Arg) Argentina National Team
DNSCatriel Soto (Arg) Argentina National Team
DNSGasco Dario (Arg) Argentina National Team
DNSBesik Gavasheli (Geo) Trek Store Of Cincinnati
DNSSina Solouksaran (IRI) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road
DNSArmando Marquez (Mex) Ellin Cycling
DNSStephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja/APX
DNSJaime Miranda (Mex) Providencia - Trek Mexico
DNSTom Foxx (USA) A-Line Athlletics
DNSJeff Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
DNSAbe Goorskey (USA) American Classic/Xpedo PR
DNSAlexandre Vialle (USA) Specialized Canada
DNSFilippo Barbieri (Bra) PFN-Speedlab
DNSGareth Feldstein (USA) Cyclesport Specialized
DNSJose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Big Bear Valley Bikes
DNSSamuel Brehm (USA) Ojiosport/Npbikeshop
DNSRyan Steers (USA) Pedalers Fork

