Todd Wells takes out men's Sea Otter Pro Cross Country

Nicola Rohrbach second, Stephen Ettinger third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD1:23:03
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Felt
3Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker p/b Focus Bikes
4Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox0:00:25
5Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D'alma
6Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-360 Fly p/b Sugoi0:00:29
7Howard Grotts (USA)
8Catriel Soto (Arg) Argentina National Team0:01:14
9Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox0:01:19
10Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized0:01:23
11Hector Fernando Rive (Col) Evoc/ Qarv Imporls0:01:59
12Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:09
13Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:15
14Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:19
15Fabio Hernando Casta (Col)0:02:43
16Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox0:02:53
17Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale-360 Fly p/b Sugoi0:03:05
18Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale-360 Fly p/b Sugoi0:03:06
19Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Endurance T
20Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Clif Bar0:03:53
21Cole Oberman (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:04:15
22Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes0:04:21
23Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing0:04:23
24Gasco Dario (Arg) Argentina National Team0:04:30
25Billy Melone (USA) Billy Malone0:04:38
26Tim Boehme (Ger) Team Bulls0:04:55
27Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:04:58
28Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles0:04:59
29Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:23
30Chris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport / YogaGlo Cyclocross Team
31Jamey Yanik (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles0:05:25
32Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co.0:05:32
33Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Argentina National Team0:05:59
34Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:06:04
35Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria Tires/ Yeti Cycles0:06:13
36Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing/ Speciali0:06:21
37Georwill Perez (PuR) Puerto Rico National0:06:23
38Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Big Bear Valley Bikes0:06:40
39Pete Karinen (USA) Momentum Endurance0:06:50
40Felix Belhumeur (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- Ote0:07:09
41Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling0:07:16
42Alexandre Vialle (Can) Specialized Canada0:07:23
43Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized0:07:28
44Ingvar Omarsson (Isl) Kria Racing
45Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:07:30
46Martin Gallardo (Arg) Nuevo Sol Team By Rayo Ra0:07:43
47Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM 1 TLD Race Team0:07:56
48Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road0:08:00
49Daniel Johnson (USA) Set Coaching0:08:03
50Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team
51Sandy Floren (USA) Cyclesport- Specialized0:08:22
52Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory0:08:37
53Payson Mcelveen (USA) Team Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:08:43
54Brad Bingham (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles0:08:48
55Eric Bostrom (USA)0:08:49
56Sina Solouksaran (IRI) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:09:14
57Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist0:09:15
58Gustavo Pedroza Sica (USA) Tape/ Niner Mexico0:09:36
59Mitch Bailey (Can)0:09:40
60Ronen Ellis (Isr) Sigma Asa Technion0:10:12
61Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development0:10:56
62Cody Cupp (USA) Steamworks Brewing p/b S
63Zach Calton (USA)
64Ricky Morales (USA) Puerto Rico National
65Ryan Geiger (USA) Revel Racing
66Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
67Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road TeamRoad
68Tj Woodruff (USA) Stan's Notubes - Pivot
69Tristan Uhl (USA) Ride Biker
70Ryan Ellis (RSA) Sponser Me
71Jeff Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
72Thomas Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
73Kalan Beisel (USA) Team Ridebiker
74Jason Blodgett (USA) Team Ridebiker
75Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
76Justin Desilets (USA) Team Revolution Cycling
77Cole Paton (USA)
78Gareth Feldstein (USA) Cyclesport Specialized
79Mike Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist
80Raphael Auclair (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
81Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development
82Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Fork
83Jim Hewett (USA) Acme Bikes
84Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92 Fifty/ Elevated Legs
85Steffen Andersen (USA) Beer Den
86Santiago Mesa Pietral (Col)
87Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnny's CC p/b Norco
88Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja/Apx
89Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Team
90Stephen Flynn (USA) Team Acme
91Noah Tautfest (USA) ANS Bicycle Express Racing
92Jett Chandler (USA) D.C. 10 Racing
93Clayton Otto (USA) Giant Co-Factory
94Levi Kurlander (USA) Team Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
95Tom Foxx (USA) A-Line Athlletics
96Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/ Fox
97Samuel Brehm (USA) Ojiosport/Npbikesho
98Nick Thomas (USA)
99Besik Gavasheli (Geo) Trek Store Of Cincinnati
100Jt Toepel (USA) Rudy Project North Ameri
101Samuel Anderson-Mox (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized P
102Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Competitive Cyclist
103Adam Butler (USA) Beausaleil Adventures
104Joseph Williams (USA) Giant Co-Factory
105Ricky Willis (USA) Bootdoctors Telluride
106Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team
DNFFilippo Barbieri (Bra) Pfn-Speedlab
DNFEvan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
DNFJaime Miranda (Mex) Providencia - Trek Mexico
DNFBrodie Stringer (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
DNFEugene Cathcart (Crc) Specialized C.R./Rcuschald
DNFPaolo Cesar Montoya (Crc) Argentian National Team
DNFGonzalo Artal Lokman (Arg) Ellin Cycling
DNFArmando Marquez (Mex) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
DNFCharles Faucher Robe (Can) Kona Factory Team
DNFBarry Wicks (USA)

