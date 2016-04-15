Todd Wells takes out men's Sea Otter Pro Cross Country
Nicola Rohrbach second, Stephen Ettinger third
Pro Cross Country men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD
|1:23:03
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Felt
|3
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker p/b Focus Bikes
|4
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|0:00:25
|5
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone D'alma
|6
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|0:00:29
|7
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|8
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Argentina National Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|0:01:19
|10
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized
|0:01:23
|11
|Hector Fernando Rive (Col) Evoc/ Qarv Imporls
|0:01:59
|12
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:09
|13
|Andrew L'esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:15
|14
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:19
|15
|Fabio Hernando Casta (Col)
|0:02:43
|16
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox
|0:02:53
|17
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale-360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|0:03:05
|18
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale-360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|0:03:06
|19
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Endurance T
|20
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Clif Bar
|0:03:53
|21
|Cole Oberman (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:15
|22
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes
|0:04:21
|23
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing
|0:04:23
|24
|Gasco Dario (Arg) Argentina National Team
|0:04:30
|25
|Billy Melone (USA) Billy Malone
|0:04:38
|26
|Tim Boehme (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:04:55
|27
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:04:58
|28
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|0:04:59
|29
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:23
|30
|Chris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport / YogaGlo Cyclocross Team
|31
|Jamey Yanik (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles
|0:05:25
|32
|Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co.
|0:05:32
|33
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) Argentina National Team
|0:05:59
|34
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:06:04
|35
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Vittoria Tires/ Yeti Cycles
|0:06:13
|36
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing/ Speciali
|0:06:21
|37
|Georwill Perez (PuR) Puerto Rico National
|0:06:23
|38
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Big Bear Valley Bikes
|0:06:40
|39
|Pete Karinen (USA) Momentum Endurance
|0:06:50
|40
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- Ote
|0:07:09
|41
|Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|0:07:16
|42
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:07:23
|43
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized
|0:07:28
|44
|Ingvar Omarsson (Isl) Kria Racing
|45
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:07:30
|46
|Martin Gallardo (Arg) Nuevo Sol Team By Rayo Ra
|0:07:43
|47
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM 1 TLD Race Team
|0:07:56
|48
|Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|0:08:00
|49
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Set Coaching
|0:08:03
|50
|Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team
|51
|Sandy Floren (USA) Cyclesport- Specialized
|0:08:22
|52
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|0:08:37
|53
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Team Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|0:08:43
|54
|Brad Bingham (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles
|0:08:48
|55
|Eric Bostrom (USA)
|0:08:49
|56
|Sina Solouksaran (IRI) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:09:14
|57
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|0:09:15
|58
|Gustavo Pedroza Sica (USA) Tape/ Niner Mexico
|0:09:36
|59
|Mitch Bailey (Can)
|0:09:40
|60
|Ronen Ellis (Isr) Sigma Asa Technion
|0:10:12
|61
|Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development
|0:10:56
|62
|Cody Cupp (USA) Steamworks Brewing p/b S
|63
|Zach Calton (USA)
|64
|Ricky Morales (USA) Puerto Rico National
|65
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Revel Racing
|66
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|67
|Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road TeamRoad
|68
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Stan's Notubes - Pivot
|69
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Ride Biker
|70
|Ryan Ellis (RSA) Sponser Me
|71
|Jeff Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
|72
|Thomas Bender (USA) Kuhl Race Team
|73
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Team Ridebiker
|74
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Team Ridebiker
|75
|Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
|76
|Justin Desilets (USA) Team Revolution Cycling
|77
|Cole Paton (USA)
|78
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Cyclesport Specialized
|79
|Mike Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|80
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
|81
|Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development
|82
|Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Fork
|83
|Jim Hewett (USA) Acme Bikes
|84
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92 Fifty/ Elevated Legs
|85
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Beer Den
|86
|Santiago Mesa Pietral (Col)
|87
|Jon Slaughter (Can) Angry Johnny's CC p/b Norco
|88
|Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja/Apx
|89
|Justin Sotdorus (USA) The Bike Shak Cycling Team
|90
|Stephen Flynn (USA) Team Acme
|91
|Noah Tautfest (USA) ANS Bicycle Express Racing
|92
|Jett Chandler (USA) D.C. 10 Racing
|93
|Clayton Otto (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|94
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Team Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|95
|Tom Foxx (USA) A-Line Athlletics
|96
|Clint Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/ Fox
|97
|Samuel Brehm (USA) Ojiosport/Npbikesho
|98
|Nick Thomas (USA)
|99
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo) Trek Store Of Cincinnati
|100
|Jt Toepel (USA) Rudy Project North Ameri
|101
|Samuel Anderson-Mox (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized P
|102
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Competitive Cyclist
|103
|Adam Butler (USA) Beausaleil Adventures
|104
|Joseph Williams (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|105
|Ricky Willis (USA) Bootdoctors Telluride
|106
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Endurance Team
|DNF
|Filippo Barbieri (Bra) Pfn-Speedlab
|DNF
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|DNF
|Jaime Miranda (Mex) Providencia - Trek Mexico
|DNF
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road
|DNF
|Eugene Cathcart (Crc) Specialized C.R./Rcuschald
|DNF
|Paolo Cesar Montoya (Crc) Argentian National Team
|DNF
|Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Arg) Ellin Cycling
|DNF
|Armando Marquez (Mex) Team Pivot Cycles- OTE
|DNF
|Charles Faucher Robe (Can) Kona Factory Team
|DNF
|Barry Wicks (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy