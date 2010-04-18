Trending

Powers wins circuit race

Carroll and Mattis take second and third after breakaway

Image 1 of 14

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) leads the break into the corkscrew

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 14

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) responds to Katheryn Mattis (Webcor) with Katharine Carroll (PB Twenty 12) close behind

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 14

Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) claims victory at Laguna Seca

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 14

Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) during the race

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 14

Molly Van Howling (Metromint) gets small for the downhill

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 14

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor) , Katharine Carroll (PB Twenty 12) & Alison Powers ((Vera Bradley) on the downhill

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 14

Coryn Rivera (PB Twenty 12)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 14

Katharine Carroll (PB Twenty 12) flies past the photographers

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 9 of 14

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) leads the break into the corkscrew

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 10 of 14

Meredith Miller (Tibco) leads the chase into the corkscrew

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 14

Rebecca Much (Tibco) sets up for the corkscrew

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 14

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor), Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) & Katharine Carroll (PB Twenty 12) start to put time on the chasers on the climb

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 14

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor), Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) & Katharine Carroll (PB Twenty 12) get away.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 14 of 14

the chase sprint

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Full Results
1Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation1:58:34
2Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
3Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:02
4Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh0:02:19
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:02:20
6Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
7Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO
8Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
9Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
10Dotsie Bausch (USA) Southern California Velo0:02:21
11Ali Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
12Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
13Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
14Melissa Sanborn (USA)0:02:23
15Liza Rachetto (USA) Treads.com/DFT
16Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo
17Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
18Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:25
19Jane Despas (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
20Cody Graf (USA) Wells Fargo Racing Team
21Stephanie Roorda (Can) Southern California Velo
22Erika Graves (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING
23Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
24Kristen Lasasso (USA) Team TIBCO
25Heather Pryor (USA) TouchStone Climbing
26Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
27Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
28Angela Mcclure (Aus) Webcor/Alto Velo
29Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT

