Powers wins circuit race
Carroll and Mattis take second and third after breakaway
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|1:58:34
|2
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|3
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:02
|4
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
|0:02:19
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:02:20
|6
|Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO
|8
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
|9
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|10
|Dotsie Bausch (USA) Southern California Velo
|0:02:21
|11
|Ali Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
|13
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|14
|Melissa Sanborn (USA)
|0:02:23
|15
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|16
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo
|17
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Ligh
|18
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:25
|19
|Jane Despas (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|20
|Cody Graf (USA) Wells Fargo Racing Team
|21
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Southern California Velo
|22
|Erika Graves (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING
|23
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|24
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Team TIBCO
|25
|Heather Pryor (USA) TouchStone Climbing
|26
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|27
|Molly Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|28
|Angela Mcclure (Aus) Webcor/Alto Velo
|29
|Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy