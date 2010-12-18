Image 1 of 9 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP - Powerplus) finished on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 German champion Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) shoulders her bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 German 'cross champion Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) soloed to victory in Antwerp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) celebrates her victory in the Scheldecross. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 Women's podium (l-r): Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), 2nd; Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens), 1st; Sanne Cant (BKCP - Powerplus), 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP - Powerplus) on the snowy circuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) en route to a second place finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) rides alone in second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) is happy to be back 'cross racing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hanka Kupfernagel won the women's race of the Scheldecross in Antwerpen. On a frozen and snow covered course, the German champion won ahead of world champion Marianne Vos and Belgian champion Sanne Cant.

Kupfernagel showed right from the start she wasn't going to save energy ahead of Sunday's World Cup race in Kalmthout, near Antwerp

Kupfernagel claimed the hole shot and quickly gathered a lead over Pavla Havlikova, Nikki Harris, Cant and Vos on the frozen course. Not only did world champion Vos make one of her first appearances of the season in the cyclo-cross scene, but MTB world champion Sabine Spitz was also present.

Kupfernagel took several seconds on the first chasers while Vos needed a lap before moving into the lead of this chase group.

Team-mates Harris and Havlikova had to take their foot of the gas, leaving only Vos and Cant in the first chase group.

Going into the last lap Kupfernagel had a lead of twenty seconds over Vos and Cant. Havlikova rode alone in fourth, with Harris alone in fifth. Kupfernagel made no mistakes and kept her comfortable lead on the slippery course. Behind her Cant tried hard to shake off Vos but the latter was able to stay near the Belgian champion until the finishing straight. By then Kupfernagel was already throwing her hands in the air to celebrate her first significant victory of the season. In the sprint Vos easily held off Cant. Havlikova remained in fourth, well ahead of Harris.