Kupfernagel slides to victory in Antwerp
Vos and Cant round out podium
Hanka Kupfernagel won the women's race of the Scheldecross in Antwerpen. On a frozen and snow covered course, the German champion won ahead of world champion Marianne Vos and Belgian champion Sanne Cant.
Kupfernagel showed right from the start she wasn't going to save energy ahead of Sunday's World Cup race in Kalmthout, near Antwerp
Kupfernagel claimed the hole shot and quickly gathered a lead over Pavla Havlikova, Nikki Harris, Cant and Vos on the frozen course. Not only did world champion Vos make one of her first appearances of the season in the cyclo-cross scene, but MTB world champion Sabine Spitz was also present.
Kupfernagel took several seconds on the first chasers while Vos needed a lap before moving into the lead of this chase group.
Team-mates Harris and Havlikova had to take their foot of the gas, leaving only Vos and Cant in the first chase group.
Going into the last lap Kupfernagel had a lead of twenty seconds over Vos and Cant. Havlikova rode alone in fourth, with Harris alone in fifth. Kupfernagel made no mistakes and kept her comfortable lead on the slippery course. Behind her Cant tried hard to shake off Vos but the latter was able to stay near the Belgian champion until the finishing straight. By then Kupfernagel was already throwing her hands in the air to celebrate her first significant victory of the season. In the sprint Vos easily held off Cant. Havlikova remained in fourth, well ahead of Harris.
|1
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|0:38:10
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:07
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:09
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|6
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:01:53
|7
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:01:57
|8
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|0:02:02
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:02:47
|10
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|0:02:57
|11
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|0:03:30
|12
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|13
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|14
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) Emversport International C. T. VZW
|0:05:36
|15
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|16
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|0:06:20
|17
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:06:26
|18
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel)
|0:06:32
|19
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:06:50
|20
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|-1lap
|21
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy