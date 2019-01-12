Grace Brown takes stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under
Winder second, Neylan third, Spratt retains race lead
Mitchelton-Scott's Grace Brown won stage 3 of the 2019 Santos Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling, in the Adelaide Hills, on Saturday, getting the better of Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder and Rachel Neylan (UniSA-Australia) on the uphill drag to the finish.
The race had been briefly neutralised with 10km to go after the riders were directed the wrong way, but Mitchelton-Scott were soon at the head of affairs once the race recommenced, delivering Brown to the stage win, while her teammate Amanda Spratt finished fifth to retain the overall race lead.
The peloton left Nairne for the 104.5-kilometre stage with wind and high speed a feature of the entire day. The fast pace meant attack after attack was unable to gain more than a handful of seconds with Tetiana Riabchenko's (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) breaking away just after the 60-kilometre mark.
"I am really happy actually. Coming in to my pre-season I wasn't feeling super great but I think I have come into some really good form lately and I have really enjoyed this Tour doing lots of work for the team and it is awesome they rewarded me with letting me have a go on today's stage," said Brown, the Australian national time trial champion.
"I actually attacked a bit earlier than I was expecting. The plan was to go from 400m and I went from about 600 metres, which is a long way. When I saw I had a bit of a gap and people were struggling to get on my wheel I just hit it again and rode all the way to the finish line.
"I definitely wasn't saving myself during the stage," Brown added of being a familiar presence on the front of the bunch throughout the day. "The team needed me to do work throughout the stage, so I think that was the priority protecting Spratty's lead and if we could win the stage as well that was an added bonus."
The tough Stirling finishing circuit is a frequent feature of the men's Tour Down Under, although 2019 was the first time it has featured in the women's race, creating a new dynamic to the race and an unknown for the riders.
The high speed in the bunch limited the attacking during the stage with the bunch together for the first hour and a half as Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton Scott).
Riabchenko's attack ahead of the mountains points saw her grab the top points with Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) second across the line to solidify her lead of the Subaru Queen of the Mountain Classification. Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) grabbed the second sprint ahead of Roy and Spratt, to narrow the lead in the classification with Roy now holding a slender lead of two points over Jackson, creating an interesting battle between the two for the final stage.
As the peloton flew through the finish line to start the local lap around Stirling a fast pace set by eventual winner Brown saw the peloton strung out with riders fighting to remain in contact. The race was briefly neutralised in the final 10 kilometres as riders were directed the wrong way, though Mitchelton-Scott returned to the front upon the restart with Roy setting a fast pace for the final five kilometres to deliver Brown to victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3:01:07
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:04
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:07
|8
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:09
|9
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|10
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|12
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|13
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:17
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|16
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:00:21
|17
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|18
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|19
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|20
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:24
|22
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:00:27
|23
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|24
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|27
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|0:00:30
|28
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:00:36
|29
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:40
|30
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|31
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:42
|32
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:44
|33
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|34
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:48
|37
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:51
|38
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:00:52
|39
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:00:55
|40
|Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:59
|41
|Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|42
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:02
|43
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:01:03
|44
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|45
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|46
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|47
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|48
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|49
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|50
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|51
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:08
|52
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|53
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:01:18
|54
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:20
|55
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|56
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|57
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|58
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|59
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|60
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|62
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:25
|63
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|64
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:01:27
|65
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:40
|68
|Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:01:45
|69
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:02:08
|70
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|71
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:18
|72
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:02:55
|73
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:02:58
|74
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:03:03
|75
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:12
|76
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:05:10
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:10:17
|78
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|0:11:57
|79
|Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:14:28
|80
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:18:18
|DNF
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|DNF
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|DNS
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|20
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|15
|4
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|13
|5
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|11
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|10
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|9
|8
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|8
|9
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|7
|10
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|6
|11
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|5
|12
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|4
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|2
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|17
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|15
|4
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|13
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|11
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|10
|7
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|8
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|8
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|4
|13
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|3
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|30
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|3
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|22
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|19
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|17
|6
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|8
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|11
|9
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|9
|10
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|11
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|6
|12
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|5
|13
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|4
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|15
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|7
|pts
|2
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|3
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|2
|4
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|9:03:29
|2
|Team Unisa-Australia
|0:00:24
|3
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:39
|4
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:45
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|7
|Astana Women's Team
|0:01:40
|8
|Ccc-Liv
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:51
|10
|Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:01:58
|11
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:02:02
|12
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:02:09
|13
|Swapit Agolico
|0:02:19
|14
|Gusto Stepfwd Kom P/B Suzuki
|0:03:22
|15
|Bepink
|0:04:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|9:24:48
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:49
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:55
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|5
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:09
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:12
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:34
|8
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:37
|9
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:01:52
|10
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|11
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:02:19
|12
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:21
|13
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:46
|14
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:00
|15
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|0:03:07
|16
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:03:10
|17
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:21
|18
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:27
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:29
|22
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:03:31
|23
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:03:39
|24
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:56
|25
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|26
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:05
|27
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:27
|28
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:31
|29
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:04:32
|30
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:35
|31
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:37
|32
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|0:04:46
|33
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:59
|35
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:09
|36
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:20
|37
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:38
|38
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:05:41
|39
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:05:52
|40
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|0:06:00
|41
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:11
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:06:37
|43
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:06:44
|44
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:06:53
|45
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:07:02
|46
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:07:19
|47
|Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:07:35
|48
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:07:55
|49
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:12
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|0:08:38
|51
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:42
|52
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:08:55
|53
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:01
|54
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:09:20
|55
|Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:09:43
|56
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:44
|57
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:09:47
|58
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:09:51
|59
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:53
|60
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:10:16
|61
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:10:24
|62
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:10:36
|63
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:11:05
|64
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:11:40
|65
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:49
|66
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|0:12:02
|67
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:12:33
|68
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|0:12:45
|69
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:14:50
|70
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:14:53
|71
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:11
|72
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:18:45
|73
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:21:19
|74
|Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:22:26
|75
|Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:22:36
|76
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:22:40
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:23:59
|78
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:24:32
|79
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|0:26:06
|80
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:38:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|125
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|123
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|79
|4
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|73
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|72
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|71
|7
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|8
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|65
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|59
|10
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|50
|11
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|47
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|13
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|38
|14
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|37
|15
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|34
|16
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|33
|17
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|32
|18
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|29
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|20
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|21
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|18
|22
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|17
|23
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|24
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|16
|25
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|13
|26
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|11
|27
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|10
|28
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|29
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|9
|30
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|8
|31
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|7
|32
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|7
|33
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|34
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|7
|35
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|36
|Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|6
|37
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|5
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|5
|39
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|5
|40
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|5
|41
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|5
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|4
|43
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|4
|44
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|4
|45
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|3
|46
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|2
|47
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|2
|48
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|49
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|26
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|18
|3
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|4
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|6
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|8
|7
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|7
|8
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|7
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|6
|10
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|6
|11
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|4
|12
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|4
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|14
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|2
|15
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|9:25:57
|2
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:51
|3
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:58
|4
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:02:01
|5
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:18
|6
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:02:22
|7
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:56
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:00
|9
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:04:43
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:02
|11
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:05:44
|12
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:03
|13
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:52
|14
|Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:08:34
|15
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:07
|16
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:09:56
|17
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|0:10:53
|18
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:11:24
|19
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:44
|20
|Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:21:17
|21
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|0:24:57
|22
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:37:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|28:17:56
|2
|Team Unisa-Australia
|0:01:18
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:25
|4
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:35
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:10
|6
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:06:20
|7
|Astana Women's Team
|0:08:23
|8
|Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:08:24
|9
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:10:40
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:12:05
|11
|Gusto Stepfwd Kom P/B Suzuki
|0:13:28
|12
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:14:29
|13
|Swapit Agolico
|0:15:03
|14
|Ccc-Liv
|0:16:02
|15
|Bepink
|0:28:22
