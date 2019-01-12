Image 1 of 19 Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the race overall after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy, Amanda Spratt and Sarah Roy at the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) signs on in Nairne ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is interviewed ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 The riders enjoy the scenery on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) in the blue points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Specialized Women's Racing rider Jaime Gunning holds the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Ale Cipollini's Nadia Quagliotto leads the 'queen of the mountains' competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Eventual winner Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Jae, Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Longo-Borghini reconvene at the finish of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 A delighted Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt talks to the press after defending her overall Women's Tour Down Under leader's jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 Mitchelton-Scott's Georgia Williams and Lucy Kennedy in the bunch during stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 The beautiful Adelaide Hills en route between Nairne and Stirling on stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Mitchelton-Scott's Grace Brown puts her head down as she goes for the win on stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt crosses the finish line of stage 3 having retained her overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) crosses the line as the winner of stage 3 in Stirling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Race leader Amanda Spratt congratulates teammate Grace Brown after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mitchelton-Scott's Grace Brown won stage 3 of the 2019 Santos Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling, in the Adelaide Hills, on Saturday, getting the better of Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder and Rachel Neylan (UniSA-Australia) on the uphill drag to the finish.

The race had been briefly neutralised with 10km to go after the riders were directed the wrong way, but Mitchelton-Scott were soon at the head of affairs once the race recommenced, delivering Brown to the stage win, while her teammate Amanda Spratt finished fifth to retain the overall race lead.

The peloton left Nairne for the 104.5-kilometre stage with wind and high speed a feature of the entire day. The fast pace meant attack after attack was unable to gain more than a handful of seconds with Tetiana Riabchenko's (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) breaking away just after the 60-kilometre mark.

"I am really happy actually. Coming in to my pre-season I wasn't feeling super great but I think I have come into some really good form lately and I have really enjoyed this Tour doing lots of work for the team and it is awesome they rewarded me with letting me have a go on today's stage," said Brown, the Australian national time trial champion.

"I actually attacked a bit earlier than I was expecting. The plan was to go from 400m and I went from about 600 metres, which is a long way. When I saw I had a bit of a gap and people were struggling to get on my wheel I just hit it again and rode all the way to the finish line.

"I definitely wasn't saving myself during the stage," Brown added of being a familiar presence on the front of the bunch throughout the day. "The team needed me to do work throughout the stage, so I think that was the priority protecting Spratty's lead and if we could win the stage as well that was an added bonus."

The tough Stirling finishing circuit is a frequent feature of the men's Tour Down Under, although 2019 was the first time it has featured in the women's race, creating a new dynamic to the race and an unknown for the riders.

The high speed in the bunch limited the attacking during the stage with the bunch together for the first hour and a half as Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton Scott).

Riabchenko's attack ahead of the mountains points saw her grab the top points with Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) second across the line to solidify her lead of the Subaru Queen of the Mountain Classification. Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) grabbed the second sprint ahead of Roy and Spratt, to narrow the lead in the classification with Roy now holding a slender lead of two points over Jackson, creating an interesting battle between the two for the final stage.

As the peloton flew through the finish line to start the local lap around Stirling a fast pace set by eventual winner Brown saw the peloton strung out with riders fighting to remain in contact. The race was briefly neutralised in the final 10 kilometres as riders were directed the wrong way, though Mitchelton-Scott returned to the front upon the restart with Roy setting a fast pace for the final five kilometres to deliver Brown to victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3:01:07 2 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 3 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:04 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 6 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:07 8 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:09 9 Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 10 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 11 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 12 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 13 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:17 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 16 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:00:21 17 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 18 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 19 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 20 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:24 22 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:00:27 23 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 24 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 25 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 26 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 27 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 0:00:30 28 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:00:36 29 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:00:40 30 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 31 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:42 32 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:44 33 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 34 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 35 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 36 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:00:48 37 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:51 38 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:00:52 39 Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:00:55 40 Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:59 41 Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 42 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:02 43 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:03 44 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 45 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 46 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 47 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 48 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 49 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 50 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 51 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:08 52 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 53 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:01:18 54 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:20 55 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 56 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 57 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 58 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 59 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 60 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 61 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 62 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:25 63 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink 64 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:27 65 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 66 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:40 68 Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:01:45 69 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:02:08 70 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 71 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:18 72 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:02:55 73 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:02:58 74 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 0:03:03 75 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:12 76 Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:05:10 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:10:17 78 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink 0:11:57 79 Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:14:28 80 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:18:18 DNF Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki DNF Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team DNF Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport DNS Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv

Sprint 1 - Echunga, 53.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 20 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 17 3 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 15 4 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink 13 5 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 11 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 10 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 9 8 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 8 9 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 7 10 Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 6 11 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 5 12 Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 4 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 2 15 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Stirling, 92.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 20 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 17 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 15 4 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 13 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 11 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 10 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 9 8 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 8 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 4 13 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 3 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 15 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 - Stirling, 104.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 30 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 25 3 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 22 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 19 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 17 6 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 8 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 11 9 Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 9 10 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 7 11 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 6 12 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 5 13 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 4 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 2

Mountain 1 - Green Hills Range, 63.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 7 pts 2 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 3 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 4 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton Scott 9:03:29 2 Team Unisa-Australia 0:00:24 3 Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:39 4 Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:00:43 5 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:45 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 7 Astana Women's Team 0:01:40 8 Ccc-Liv 9 Ale Cipollini 0:01:51 10 Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:01:58 11 Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 0:02:02 12 Rally Uhc Cycling 0:02:09 13 Swapit Agolico 0:02:19 14 Gusto Stepfwd Kom P/B Suzuki 0:03:22 15 Bepink 0:04:50

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 9:24:48 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:49 3 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:55 4 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 5 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:09 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:12 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:34 8 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:37 9 Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:01:52 10 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 11 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:02:19 12 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:02:21 13 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:02:46 14 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:03:00 15 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 0:03:07 16 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:03:10 17 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:21 18 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 19 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:03:27 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:03:29 22 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:03:31 23 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:03:39 24 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:03:56 25 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 26 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:05 27 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:04:27 28 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:31 29 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:04:32 30 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:35 31 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:04:37 32 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 0:04:46 33 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 34 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:04:59 35 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:05:09 36 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:20 37 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38 38 Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:05:41 39 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:05:52 40 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:06:00 41 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:11 42 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:06:37 43 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 0:06:44 44 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:06:53 45 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:07:02 46 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:07:19 47 Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:07:35 48 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:07:55 49 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:12 50 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 0:08:38 51 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:42 52 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:08:55 53 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:01 54 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:09:20 55 Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:09:43 56 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:44 57 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:09:47 58 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:09:51 59 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:09:53 60 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:10:16 61 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:10:24 62 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:10:36 63 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:11:05 64 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:11:40 65 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:11:49 66 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink 0:12:02 67 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:12:33 68 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:12:45 69 Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:14:50 70 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:14:53 71 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:11 72 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:18:45 73 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 0:21:19 74 Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:22:26 75 Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:22:36 76 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:22:40 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:23:59 78 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:24:32 79 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink 0:26:06 80 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:38:47

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 125 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 123 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 79 4 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink 73 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 72 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 71 7 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 8 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 65 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 59 10 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 50 11 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 47 12 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 40 13 Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 38 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 37 15 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 34 16 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 33 17 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 32 18 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 29 19 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 20 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 19 21 Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 18 22 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 17 23 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 17 24 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 16 25 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 13 26 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 11 27 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 10 28 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 10 29 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 9 30 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 8 31 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 7 32 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 7 33 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 34 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 7 35 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 36 Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 6 37 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 5 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 5 39 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 5 40 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 5 41 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 5 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 4 43 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 4 44 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 4 45 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink 3 46 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 47 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 2 48 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 49 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 26 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 18 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 4 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 11 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 6 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 8 7 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 7 8 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 7 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 6 10 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 6 11 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 4 12 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 4 13 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 14 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 15 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 9:25:57 2 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:51 3 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 0:01:58 4 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:02:01 5 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:18 6 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:02:22 7 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:56 8 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:00 9 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:04:43 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:05:02 11 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:05:44 12 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:03 13 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:52 14 Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:08:34 15 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:09:07 16 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:09:56 17 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink 0:10:53 18 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:11:24 19 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:44 20 Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia 0:21:17 21 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink 0:24:57 22 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:37:38