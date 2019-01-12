Trending

Grace Brown takes stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Winder second, Neylan third, Spratt retains race lead

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the race overall after stage 3

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the race overall after stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy, Amanda Spratt and Sarah Roy at the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour Down Under

Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy, Amanda Spratt and Sarah Roy at the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) signs on in Nairne ahead of stage 3

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) signs on in Nairne ahead of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is interviewed ahead of stage 3

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is interviewed ahead of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The riders enjoy the scenery on stage 3

The riders enjoy the scenery on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) in the blue points jersey

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) in the blue points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Specialized Women's Racing rider Jaime Gunning holds the best young rider's jersey

Specialized Women's Racing rider Jaime Gunning holds the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ale Cipollini's Nadia Quagliotto leads the 'queen of the mountains' competition

Ale Cipollini's Nadia Quagliotto leads the 'queen of the mountains' competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Eventual winner Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton during stage 3

Eventual winner Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Jae, Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Longo-Borghini reconvene at the finish of stage 3

Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Jae, Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Longo-Borghini reconvene at the finish of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
A delighted Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) after winning stage 3

A delighted Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt talks to the press after defending her overall Women's Tour Down Under leader's jersey after stage 3

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt talks to the press after defending her overall Women's Tour Down Under leader's jersey after stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Georgia Williams and Lucy Kennedy in the bunch during stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Mitchelton-Scott's Georgia Williams and Lucy Kennedy in the bunch during stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The beautiful Adelaide Hills en route between Nairne and Stirling on stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

The beautiful Adelaide Hills en route between Nairne and Stirling on stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Grace Brown puts her head down as she goes for the win on stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling

Mitchelton-Scott's Grace Brown puts her head down as she goes for the win on stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt crosses the finish line of stage 3 having retained her overall lead

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt crosses the finish line of stage 3 having retained her overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) crosses the line as the winner of stage 3 in Stirling

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) crosses the line as the winner of stage 3 in Stirling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Race leader Amanda Spratt congratulates teammate Grace Brown after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Race leader Amanda Spratt congratulates teammate Grace Brown after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mitchelton-Scott's Grace Brown won stage 3 of the 2019 Santos Women's Tour Down Under in Stirling, in the Adelaide Hills, on Saturday, getting the better of Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder and Rachel Neylan (UniSA-Australia) on the uphill drag to the finish.

The race had been briefly neutralised with 10km to go after the riders were directed the wrong way, but Mitchelton-Scott were soon at the head of affairs once the race recommenced, delivering Brown to the stage win, while her teammate Amanda Spratt finished fifth to retain the overall race lead.

The peloton left Nairne for the 104.5-kilometre stage with wind and high speed a feature of the entire day. The fast pace meant attack after attack was unable to gain more than a handful of seconds with Tetiana Riabchenko's (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) breaking away just after the 60-kilometre mark.

"I am really happy actually. Coming in to my pre-season I wasn't feeling super great but I think I have come into some really good form lately and I have really enjoyed this Tour doing lots of work for the team and it is awesome they rewarded me with letting me have a go on today's stage," said Brown, the Australian national time trial champion.

"I actually attacked a bit earlier than I was expecting. The plan was to go from 400m and I went from about 600 metres, which is a long way. When I saw I had a bit of a gap and people were struggling to get on my wheel I just hit it again and rode all the way to the finish line.

"I definitely wasn't saving myself during the stage," Brown added of being a familiar presence on the front of the bunch throughout the day. "The team needed me to do work throughout the stage, so I think that was the priority protecting Spratty's lead and if we could win the stage as well that was an added bonus."

The tough Stirling finishing circuit is a frequent feature of the men's Tour Down Under, although 2019 was the first time it has featured in the women's race, creating a new dynamic to the race and an unknown for the riders.

The high speed in the bunch limited the attacking during the stage with the bunch together for the first hour and a half as Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton Scott).

Riabchenko's attack ahead of the mountains points saw her grab the top points with Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) second across the line to solidify her lead of the Subaru Queen of the Mountain Classification. Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) grabbed the second sprint ahead of Roy and Spratt, to narrow the lead in the classification with Roy now holding a slender lead of two points over Jackson, creating an interesting battle between the two for the final stage.

As the peloton flew through the finish line to start the local lap around Stirling a fast pace set by eventual winner Brown saw the peloton strung out with riders fighting to remain in contact. The race was briefly neutralised in the final 10 kilometres as riders were directed the wrong way, though Mitchelton-Scott returned to the front upon the restart with Roy setting a fast pace for the final five kilometres to deliver Brown to victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3:01:07
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:04
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
6Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:07
8Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:09
9Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
10Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
11Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
12Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
13Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:17
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
15Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
16Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:00:21
17Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
18Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
19Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
20Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:24
22Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:00:27
23Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
24Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
25Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
26Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
27Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:00:30
28Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:00:36
29Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:00:40
30Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
31Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:42
32Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:44
33Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
34Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
35Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
36Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:00:48
37Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:51
38Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:00:52
39Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:00:55
40Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:59
41Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
42Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:02
43Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:03
44Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
45Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
46Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
47Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
48Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
49Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
50Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
51Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:08
52Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
53Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:01:18
54Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:20
55Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
56Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
57Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
58Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
59Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
61Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
62Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:25
63Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
64Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:27
65Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
66Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
67Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:40
68Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:01:45
69Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:02:08
70Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
71Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:18
72Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:02:55
73Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:02:58
74Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:03:03
75Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:12
76Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:05:10
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:10:17
78Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink0:11:57
79Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:14:28
80Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:18:18
DNFJenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
DNFJeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
DNSAshleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv

Sprint 1 - Echunga, 53.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini20pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank17
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott15
4Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink13
5Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team11
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia10
7Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia9
8Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade8
9Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade7
10Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia6
11Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott5
12Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia4
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
14Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini2
15Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 2 - Stirling, 92.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank20pts
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott17
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott15
4Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team13
5Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott11
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott10
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling9
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team8
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini7
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
12Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott4
13Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia3
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
15Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 3 - Stirling, 104.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott30pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo25
3Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia22
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott19
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott17
6Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13
8Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott11
9Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia9
10Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank7
11Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing6
12Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team5
13Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team4
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
15Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing2

Mountain 1 - Green Hills Range, 63.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport7pts
2Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
3Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
4Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott9:03:29
2Team Unisa-Australia0:00:24
3Specialized Women's Racing0:00:39
4Vantage New Zealand National Team0:00:43
5Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:45
6Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
7Astana Women's Team0:01:40
8Ccc-Liv
9Ale Cipollini0:01:51
10Sydney Uni - Staminade0:01:58
11Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:02:02
12Rally Uhc Cycling0:02:09
13Swapit Agolico0:02:19
14Gusto Stepfwd Kom P/B Suzuki0:03:22
15Bepink0:04:50

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott9:24:48
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:49
3Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:55
4Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
5Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:09
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:12
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:34
8Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:37
9Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:01:52
10Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
11Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:02:19
12Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:21
13Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:02:46
14Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:00
15Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:03:07
16Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:03:10
17Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:21
18Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
19Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:27
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:03:29
22Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:03:31
23Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:03:39
24Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:03:56
25Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
26Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:05
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:04:27
28Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:31
29Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:04:32
30Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:35
31Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:04:37
32Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott0:04:46
33Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:04:59
35Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:09
36Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:20
37Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:38
38Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:05:41
39Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:05:52
40Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:06:00
41Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:11
42Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:06:37
43Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:06:44
44Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:06:53
45Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:07:02
46Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:07:19
47Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:07:35
48Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:07:55
49Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:12
50Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:08:38
51Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:42
52Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:08:55
53Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:01
54Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:09:20
55Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:09:43
56Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:09:44
57Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:09:47
58Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:09:51
59Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:09:53
60Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:10:16
61Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:10:24
62Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:10:36
63Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:11:05
64Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:11:40
65Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:11:49
66Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink0:12:02
67Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:12:33
68Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico0:12:45
69Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:14:50
70Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:53
71Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:11
72Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:18:45
73Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:21:19
74Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:22:26
75Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:22:36
76Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:22:40
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:23:59
78Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:24:32
79Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink0:26:06
80Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:38:47

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott125pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank123
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini79
4Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink73
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott72
6Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia71
7Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo67
8Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott65
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott59
10Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia50
11Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team47
12Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo40
13Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia38
14Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling37
15Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team34
16Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team33
17Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott32
18Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing29
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
20Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo19
21Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia18
22Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing17
23Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank17
24Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade16
25Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport13
26Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini11
27Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink10
28Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling10
29Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing9
30Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport8
31Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade7
32Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade7
33Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv7
34Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico7
35Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
36Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing6
37Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team5
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini5
39Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade5
40Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki5
41Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv5
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia4
43Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico4
44Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team4
45Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink3
46Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
47Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini2
48Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv2
49Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini26pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott18
3Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12
4Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank11
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling11
6Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport8
7Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team7
8Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott7
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia6
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team6
11Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing4
12Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia4
13Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
14Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
15Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing9:25:57
2Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:51
3Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:01:58
4Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:02:01
5Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:18
6Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:02:22
7Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:56
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:00
9Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:04:43
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:05:02
11Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:05:44
12Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:03
13Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:52
14Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:08:34
15Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:09:07
16Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:09:56
17Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink0:10:53
18Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:11:24
19Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:44
20Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:21:17
21Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink0:24:57
22Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:37:38

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott28:17:56
2Team Unisa-Australia0:01:18
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:25
4Specialized Women's Racing0:02:35
5Trek-Segafredo0:06:10
6Vantage New Zealand National Team0:06:20
7Astana Women's Team0:08:23
8Sydney Uni - Staminade0:08:24
9Rally Uhc Cycling0:10:40
10Ale Cipollini0:12:05
11Gusto Stepfwd Kom P/B Suzuki0:13:28
12Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:14:29
13Swapit Agolico0:15:03
14Ccc-Liv0:16:02
15Bepink0:28:22

