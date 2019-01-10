Cyclingnews launches Women's Edition podcast in 2019

Annemiek van Vleuten shadows Amalie Dideriksen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Cyclingnews is excited to announce the launch of our Women’s Edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast. In addition, Italian apparel company Sportful will become the lead sponsor of the Cyclingnews Podcast along with continued support from Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Each episode of the Women’s Edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast will bring our listeners a series of timeless features dedicated to women’s professional cycling, with the first episode set to be released this January directly from the Women’s Tour Down Under.

Cyclingnews’ team of editors will provide expert race analysis and opinions, and host in-depth discussions around each episode. Topics will range from colour race commentary to interviews with athletes and prominent figures within the sport, while diving underneath the surface to bring you the most captivating stories from the peloton.

If you’re already subscribed to the Cyclingnews Podcast, don’t worry, you won’t need to re-subscribe, as our new Women’s Edition will be published on the same channels as our current podcast. The Cyclingnews Podcast is downloadable through Podbean, iTunes, Spotify, Apple and Google.

"Cyclingnews has been committed to women’s professional bike racing for over 20 years, bringing event coverage to an international audience," said Kirsten Frattini, Cyclingnews’ Women’s Editor. “In more recent years, however, we have expanded our platform to include a dedicated women’s page with which to showcase features, breaking news and blogs, along with professional photo galleries and video content that comes directly from the women's peloton.

"Introducing a Women’s Edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast is the next step in our continued commitment to support and lift up women’s professional cycling to where it deserves to be. The Women’s Edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast will serve to provide our audience with a direct pathway to some of the most captivating stories from our sport."

Cyclingnews is also at the start of the men’s WorldTour calendar at the Tour Down Under set to take place from January 15-20, with an opener at the People’s Choice Classic on January 13 in Adelaide. Our team will bring you a full range of race content from reports, features and news, along with start-to-finish live text coverage. We will also bring you podcast coverage that will include an exclusive interview with Trek-Segafredo’s Richie Porte.

Sportful takes over as the lead sponsor of the Cyclingnews Podcast beginning in 2019. The Italian brand is well-known as the official apparel supplier to Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida, and the choice of Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali.

