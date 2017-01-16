Image 1 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) celebrating her first win of 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 Esteban Chaves even made an appearance at the Santos Women's Tour on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Another perfect summer's day in Adelaide but also a hot day for racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 UnitedHealthcare teammates Tayler Wiles and Ruth Winder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 The peloton are flanked by palm trees during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 Another scenic stage for the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 The peloton riding through the vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 Alé Cipollini lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) off to collect another leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 QOM leader, Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 28 Points leader, Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Best young rider, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 The podium: Kirsten Wild, Chloe Hosking and Alexis Ryan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 The Canyon-SRAM team bikes are a standout in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 Tiff Cromwell, centre, after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Stage 3 winner Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) begins her victory celebrations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) starts to take her hands off her bars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance) going head-to-head in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 The bunch winds up for the sprint finish of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 28 Race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two intermediate sprint wins proved only a warm-up for Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), who came out on top in a drag race to the line in Lyndoch out Monday. The Australian outsprinted Santos Women's Tour stage two winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) to take out the third stage of the four-day Australian tour.

"[Wild] probably started her sprint with 175 [metres] to go," Hosking told a small group of reporters, including Cyclingnews, before podium presentations. "I was able to power over her. I'm really happy with that. This is a lot more reminiscent of real road race, a 93 kilometre stage, rather than a 40-minute criterium.

"It's only January but to start off with a win already this early in the season is really great, especially for the Cipollini team," Hosking added. "I asked Fortunato [Lacquaniti], our manager, when he said we were coming to these races, knowing I wouldn't be in form: 'What do you think?' and he said: "A stage win would do.'"

Hosking survived two ascents of the Whispering Wall, a kilometre-long climb with a maximum grade around eight percent, to remain in contention for the stage win. A 37-strong selection formed over the top of the second time up the climb, 15 kilometres from the finish.

"When we came to the climb the first time, I was fairly sure that it was going to stay together," said Hosking. "I told Janneke [Ensing] and Carlee [Taylor] not to be on the front because even a kilometre faster on a hill is hard for me. I told them to keep it easy on the climb so that they could stay with me and bring it back if needed.

"As it turned out, I got over the climb and I think then it was a waiting game between Wild and I," Hosking explained. "She was following my wheel, and then she found her teammates and I jumped on her wheel.

"I learned my lesson from Worlds," Hosking added. "I followed her wheel and I didn't let anyone on it."

Race leader Amanda Spratt finished safely within the the front group to remain atop the general classification. There was no change to the top three on Monday, and Spratt heads into the final stage, an hour-long criterium, with a comfortable buffer of 19-seconds over Ensing in second place and 50-seconds over Wild in third overall.

"There's still another day, another hour, but this was the big one to get through," Spratt told journalists, including Cyclingnews, following podium. "We're definitely happy to have kept the jersey now and very hopeful we can keep it tomorrow."

How it happened

The women’s peloton set off from Tanunda under a blazing late morning sun. Cooler temperatures during the opening two stages of the race had given way to the heat for which Adelaide in January is known. With temperatures in the mid-thirties (Celsius), the race jury allowed extended feeding.

Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman Supermint) launched the first attack of the day at six kilometres, but the move was swiftly shut down. Five kilometres later, Erin Kinnealy (Holden) managed to gain a gap with staying power.

With much of the peloton occupied with feeding shortly after Kinnealy’s escape, the lone leader was able to gain a maximum advantage approaching the two-minute mark before an Orica-Scott controlled peloton began to give chase. Three minutes down on the general classification Kinnealy never represented a threat to Spratt’s overall lead.

“Still we didn’t want to let that gap get out too far,” said Spratt. “The team rode so well. They controlled the whole way.”

Kinnealy still had 40-seconds over the peloton when she reached Lyndoch for the first time The first two passage of the line at 41.8 kilometres did double duty as intermediate sprints. Points toward the sprint jersey but no bonus seconds were on offer.

Kinnealy scooped up three points as Hosking outsprinted Lauren Kitchen (NSWIS Sydney Uni) for second.

“The girls did an amazing lead-out for the first intermediate sprint,” said Hosking. “Obviously that’s something we really want to work on through the season. We tried to get it going yesterday but fell a bit short. It was really cool to see it come together in the first intermediate sprint.”

Ten kilometres separated the first time up Whispering Winds from the first intermediate sprint. With Kinnealy’s gap dwindling, Kirsten Howard (NSWIS Sydney Uni) attacked, hoping to bridge and perhaps launch herself further up the road, but a lift in pace spelled escape over for the two out front.

A handful of riders crashed at the base of the Whispering Wall. All were able to remount their bikes. The climb decimated the back of the peloton but didn’t prove particularly selective at the front. Ensing led the front group across the QOM.

“Because the climb was only a kilometre, a kilometre-and-a-half long, the sprinters can sort of suffer over that,” said Hosking. “When it was raced how it was the first time up, you sort of got a good idea that it would come down to a smaller bunch sprint.”

Sixty riders survived the first selection and headed toward Lyndoch for the second passage of the finish line.

Lucy Bechtel (Specialized Women) and Ann-Sophie Duyck (Drops) went on the attack, but with the second intermediate sprint approaching, their advantage was short-lived. Hosking picked up maximum sprint points ahead of Kitchen and teammate Davia Tuslaite.

The second time up Whispering Wall further split the front group. Ensing again set the pace over the top. Having won both QOM primes, Ensing earned herself the Queen of the Mountain jersey she had won during the last two stages on loan from Spratt.

Orica-Scott assumed control of the pace ten kilometres from the finish.

“We got to the top of the climb, and there were a few attacks,” said Spratt. “We really wanted to try to nullify that – to make a presence on the front and ensure we could keep the jersey.

“We had Kat [Garfoot], Annemiek [van Vleuten] and Jenelle [Crooks] left at that stage,” Spratt added. “They got on the front. There was a bit of a crosswind there, which helped, and they basically team time trialled all the way until 1 kilometres to go when we knew it was safe.”

Santos Women’s Tour continues in Adelaide’s Victoria Park on Tuesday night with the final stage criterium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 2:21:56 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 9 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 10 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 11 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 13 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 14 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 16 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 17 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 18 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 19 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 21 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 22 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 25 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 26 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 27 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 31 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 32 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 34 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 35 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 36 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 37 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 38 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 0:01:26 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 40 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 41 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 42 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 43 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 44 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 45 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 46 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 47 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 48 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 49 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:01:36 50 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 51 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 52 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 53 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 54 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 55 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 56 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 57 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 58 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 59 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 60 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 61 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 62 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 64 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 65 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 67 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 68 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 69 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 70 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 71 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 73 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 74 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 75 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 76 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 77 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 78 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 79 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized 0:09:24 80 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:09:58 81 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 82 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 83 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 84 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 85 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 86 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 87 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 88 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 89 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 90 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 91 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 92 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 93 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 94 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 95 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 96 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:11:49 DNF Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team

Sprint 1 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 6 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 4 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 2

Sprint 2 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 4 3 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 2

Sprint 3 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4

Mountain 1 - Wispering Wall, Williamstown (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 12 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4 4 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Wispering Wall, Williamstown (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 12 pts 2 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 8 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 4 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sho-Air Twenty20 7:05:48 2 Drops Cycling 3 UnitedHealtcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Ale Cipollini 6 Orica-Scott 7 High5 Dream Team 0:01:26 8 Specialized 9 Rush 10 NZ National Team 11 Holden 12 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:36 13 NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:03:02 14 Wiggle High5 15 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:03:12 16 Maaslandster Veris CCN 17 Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:13:10

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 5:56:54 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:19 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:50 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:00:55 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:59 7 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:00 9 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:01:01 11 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 12 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 13 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 16 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 17 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 18 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 19 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 21 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 22 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 23 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 24 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 26 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 27 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:47 28 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 0:02:05 29 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:02:26 30 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:02:33 31 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 32 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 33 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 34 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 35 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 36 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 37 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:03:13 38 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 39 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:03:41 40 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:03:59 41 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 42 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 43 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 44 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 45 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 46 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 47 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:09 48 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 49 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 50 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 51 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 52 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 53 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 0:04:12 54 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:04:23 55 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 56 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 0:04:33 57 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 0:04:41 58 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:43 59 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:04:49 60 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 61 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 62 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 63 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 64 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:04:54 65 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:05:07 66 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:15 67 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:48 68 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:50 69 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:07:17 70 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:27 71 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:44 72 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 73 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:07:51 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:07 75 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:08:40 76 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 0:12:13 77 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:12:26 78 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:12:55 79 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:13:11 80 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 81 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 82 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:15:22 83 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:06 84 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 85 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 86 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized 0:16:43 87 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:18:53 88 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:20:35 89 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:21:29 90 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 91 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:20 92 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 0:22:43 93 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:23:48 94 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 0:25:14 95 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:26:52 96 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:33:04

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 38 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 20 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 6 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 8 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 9 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 6 10 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 6 12 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 13 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4 14 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 15 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 16 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 40 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 9 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 8 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 4 9 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5:57:51 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:00:04 3 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 6 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 8 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:01:36 9 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 10 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5