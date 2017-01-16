Chloe Hosking outsprints Kirsten Wild to Santos Women's Tour stage 3 win
Amanda Spratt remains race leader with one day left to race
Two intermediate sprint wins proved only a warm-up for Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), who came out on top in a drag race to the line in Lyndoch out Monday. The Australian outsprinted Santos Women's Tour stage two winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) to take out the third stage of the four-day Australian tour.
"[Wild] probably started her sprint with 175 [metres] to go," Hosking told a small group of reporters, including Cyclingnews, before podium presentations. "I was able to power over her. I'm really happy with that. This is a lot more reminiscent of real road race, a 93 kilometre stage, rather than a 40-minute criterium.
"It's only January but to start off with a win already this early in the season is really great, especially for the Cipollini team," Hosking added. "I asked Fortunato [Lacquaniti], our manager, when he said we were coming to these races, knowing I wouldn't be in form: 'What do you think?' and he said: "A stage win would do.'"
Hosking survived two ascents of the Whispering Wall, a kilometre-long climb with a maximum grade around eight percent, to remain in contention for the stage win. A 37-strong selection formed over the top of the second time up the climb, 15 kilometres from the finish.
"When we came to the climb the first time, I was fairly sure that it was going to stay together," said Hosking. "I told Janneke [Ensing] and Carlee [Taylor] not to be on the front because even a kilometre faster on a hill is hard for me. I told them to keep it easy on the climb so that they could stay with me and bring it back if needed.
"As it turned out, I got over the climb and I think then it was a waiting game between Wild and I," Hosking explained. "She was following my wheel, and then she found her teammates and I jumped on her wheel.
"I learned my lesson from Worlds," Hosking added. "I followed her wheel and I didn't let anyone on it."
Race leader Amanda Spratt finished safely within the the front group to remain atop the general classification. There was no change to the top three on Monday, and Spratt heads into the final stage, an hour-long criterium, with a comfortable buffer of 19-seconds over Ensing in second place and 50-seconds over Wild in third overall.
"There's still another day, another hour, but this was the big one to get through," Spratt told journalists, including Cyclingnews, following podium. "We're definitely happy to have kept the jersey now and very hopeful we can keep it tomorrow."
How it happened
The women’s peloton set off from Tanunda under a blazing late morning sun. Cooler temperatures during the opening two stages of the race had given way to the heat for which Adelaide in January is known. With temperatures in the mid-thirties (Celsius), the race jury allowed extended feeding.
Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman Supermint) launched the first attack of the day at six kilometres, but the move was swiftly shut down. Five kilometres later, Erin Kinnealy (Holden) managed to gain a gap with staying power.
With much of the peloton occupied with feeding shortly after Kinnealy’s escape, the lone leader was able to gain a maximum advantage approaching the two-minute mark before an Orica-Scott controlled peloton began to give chase. Three minutes down on the general classification Kinnealy never represented a threat to Spratt’s overall lead.
“Still we didn’t want to let that gap get out too far,” said Spratt. “The team rode so well. They controlled the whole way.”
Kinnealy still had 40-seconds over the peloton when she reached Lyndoch for the first time The first two passage of the line at 41.8 kilometres did double duty as intermediate sprints. Points toward the sprint jersey but no bonus seconds were on offer.
Kinnealy scooped up three points as Hosking outsprinted Lauren Kitchen (NSWIS Sydney Uni) for second.
“The girls did an amazing lead-out for the first intermediate sprint,” said Hosking. “Obviously that’s something we really want to work on through the season. We tried to get it going yesterday but fell a bit short. It was really cool to see it come together in the first intermediate sprint.”
Ten kilometres separated the first time up Whispering Winds from the first intermediate sprint. With Kinnealy’s gap dwindling, Kirsten Howard (NSWIS Sydney Uni) attacked, hoping to bridge and perhaps launch herself further up the road, but a lift in pace spelled escape over for the two out front.
A handful of riders crashed at the base of the Whispering Wall. All were able to remount their bikes. The climb decimated the back of the peloton but didn’t prove particularly selective at the front. Ensing led the front group across the QOM.
“Because the climb was only a kilometre, a kilometre-and-a-half long, the sprinters can sort of suffer over that,” said Hosking. “When it was raced how it was the first time up, you sort of got a good idea that it would come down to a smaller bunch sprint.”
Sixty riders survived the first selection and headed toward Lyndoch for the second passage of the finish line.
Lucy Bechtel (Specialized Women) and Ann-Sophie Duyck (Drops) went on the attack, but with the second intermediate sprint approaching, their advantage was short-lived. Hosking picked up maximum sprint points ahead of Kitchen and teammate Davia Tuslaite.
The second time up Whispering Wall further split the front group. Ensing again set the pace over the top. Having won both QOM primes, Ensing earned herself the Queen of the Mountain jersey she had won during the last two stages on loan from Spratt.
Orica-Scott assumed control of the pace ten kilometres from the finish.
“We got to the top of the climb, and there were a few attacks,” said Spratt. “We really wanted to try to nullify that – to make a presence on the front and ensure we could keep the jersey.
“We had Kat [Garfoot], Annemiek [van Vleuten] and Jenelle [Crooks] left at that stage,” Spratt added. “They got on the front. There was a bit of a crosswind there, which helped, and they basically team time trialled all the way until 1 kilometres to go when we knew it was safe.”
Santos Women’s Tour continues in Adelaide’s Victoria Park on Tuesday night with the final stage criterium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|2:21:56
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|9
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|11
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|13
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
|14
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|16
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|17
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|18
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
|19
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|21
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|25
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|26
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
|30
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
|31
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
|32
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|34
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|35
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|36
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|38
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|0:01:26
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|40
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|41
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
|42
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
|43
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
|44
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
|45
|Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|46
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|47
|Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|48
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:01:36
|50
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|51
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|52
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|53
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|54
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|55
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|56
|Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
|57
|Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|58
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|59
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|61
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|62
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|64
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|65
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|67
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
|68
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
|69
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|70
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|71
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|73
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
|74
|Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
|75
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|76
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
|77
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|78
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
|79
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized
|0:09:24
|80
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
|0:09:58
|81
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|82
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|83
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|84
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|85
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|86
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|87
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|88
|Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|89
|Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|90
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
|91
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
|92
|Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|93
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|94
|Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|95
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|96
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:49
|DNF
|Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|6
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|4
|3
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|10
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|12
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|4
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|12
|pts
|2
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|8
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|4
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|7:05:48
|2
|Drops Cycling
|3
|UnitedHealtcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Orica-Scott
|7
|High5 Dream Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Specialized
|9
|Rush
|10
|NZ National Team
|11
|Holden
|12
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:36
|13
|NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:03:02
|14
|Wiggle High5
|15
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:03:12
|16
|Maaslandster Veris CCN
|17
|Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:13:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5:56:54
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:19
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:00:55
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:59
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:00
|9
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:01:01
|11
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|12
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
|16
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|17
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|18
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
|19
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|21
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|23
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|24
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|26
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|27
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|28
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
|0:02:05
|29
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:26
|30
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:02:33
|31
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|32
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|33
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|34
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|35
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|36
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
|37
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:03:13
|38
|Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|39
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:03:41
|40
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:59
|41
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|42
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|43
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
|44
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
|45
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:09
|48
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|49
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|50
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|51
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|52
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
|53
|Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
|0:04:12
|54
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:04:23
|55
|Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|56
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
|0:04:33
|57
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
|0:04:41
|58
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|59
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:04:49
|60
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|61
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|62
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|63
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|64
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:04:54
|65
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:05:07
|66
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|67
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|68
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:05:50
|69
|Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:07:17
|70
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|71
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:44
|72
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|73
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:07:51
|74
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:07
|75
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:40
|76
|Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
|0:12:13
|77
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:12:26
|78
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:12:55
|79
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:13:11
|80
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|81
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|82
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:15:22
|83
|Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:16:06
|84
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|85
|Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|86
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized
|0:16:43
|87
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:18:53
|88
|Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:20:35
|89
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:21:29
|90
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|91
|Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:22:20
|92
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
|0:22:43
|93
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:23:48
|94
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
|0:25:14
|95
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
|0:26:52
|96
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:33:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|38
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|20
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|8
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|6
|10
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|6
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|13
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|14
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|4
|15
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|40
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|9
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|8
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|4
|9
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5:57:51
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|6
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|8
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:01:36
|9
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Scott
|17:52:44
|2
|UnitedHealtcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Drops Cycling
|0:01:01
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:51
|6
|Rush
|0:03:59
|7
|Holden
|8
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:05
|9
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:49
|10
|NZ National Team
|0:05:31
|11
|High5 Dream Team
|12
|Specialized
|13
|NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:06:21
|14
|Wiggle High5
|0:07:53
|15
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:07:57
|16
|Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:10:14
|17
|Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:22:35
