Chloe Hosking outsprints Kirsten Wild to Santos Women's Tour stage 3 win

Amanda Spratt remains race leader with one day left to race

Image 1 of 28

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) celebrating her first win of 2017

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) celebrating her first win of 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Esteban Chaves even made an appearance at the Santos Women's Tour on stage 3

Esteban Chaves even made an appearance at the Santos Women's Tour on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) signs on

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Another perfect summer's day in Adelaide but also a hot day for racing

Another perfect summer's day in Adelaide but also a hot day for racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

UnitedHealthcare teammates Tayler Wiles and Ruth Winder

UnitedHealthcare teammates Tayler Wiles and Ruth Winder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

The peloton are flanked by palm trees during stage 2

The peloton are flanked by palm trees during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Another scenic stage for the Santos Women's Tour

Another scenic stage for the Santos Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

The peloton riding through the vineyards

The peloton riding through the vineyards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM)

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)

Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Alé Cipollini lead the peloton

Alé Cipollini lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini)

Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) waves from the podium

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) off to collect another leader's jersey

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) off to collect another leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

QOM leader, Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini)

QOM leader, Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Points leader, Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

Points leader, Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Best young rider, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)

Best young rider, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

The podium: Kirsten Wild, Chloe Hosking and Alexis Ryan

The podium: Kirsten Wild, Chloe Hosking and Alexis Ryan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

The Canyon-SRAM team bikes are a standout in the peloton

The Canyon-SRAM team bikes are a standout in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Tiff Cromwell, centre, after stage 3

Tiff Cromwell, centre, after stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Stage 3 winner Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

Stage 3 winner Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) begins her victory celebrations

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) begins her victory celebrations
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) starts to take her hands off her bars

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) starts to take her hands off her bars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance) going head-to-head in the sprint

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance) going head-to-head in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

The bunch winds up for the sprint finish of stage 3

The bunch winds up for the sprint finish of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

Race leader Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two intermediate sprint wins proved only a warm-up for Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), who came out on top in a drag race to the line in Lyndoch out Monday. The Australian outsprinted Santos Women's Tour stage two winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) to take out the third stage of the four-day Australian tour.

"[Wild] probably started her sprint with 175 [metres] to go," Hosking told a small group of reporters, including Cyclingnews, before podium presentations. "I was able to power over her. I'm really happy with that. This is a lot more reminiscent of real road race, a 93 kilometre stage, rather than a 40-minute criterium.

"It's only January but to start off with a win already this early in the season is really great, especially for the Cipollini team," Hosking added. "I asked Fortunato [Lacquaniti], our manager, when he said we were coming to these races, knowing I wouldn't be in form: 'What do you think?' and he said: "A stage win would do.'"

Hosking survived two ascents of the Whispering Wall, a kilometre-long climb with a maximum grade around eight percent, to remain in contention for the stage win. A 37-strong selection formed over the top of the second time up the climb, 15 kilometres from the finish.

"When we came to the climb the first time, I was fairly sure that it was going to stay together," said Hosking. "I told Janneke [Ensing] and Carlee [Taylor] not to be on the front because even a kilometre faster on a hill is hard for me. I told them to keep it easy on the climb so that they could stay with me and bring it back if needed.

"As it turned out, I got over the climb and I think then it was a waiting game between Wild and I," Hosking explained. "She was following my wheel, and then she found her teammates and I jumped on her wheel.

"I learned my lesson from Worlds," Hosking added. "I followed her wheel and I didn't let anyone on it."

Race leader Amanda Spratt finished safely within the the front group to remain atop the general classification. There was no change to the top three on Monday, and Spratt heads into the final stage, an hour-long criterium, with a comfortable buffer of 19-seconds over Ensing in second place and 50-seconds over Wild in third overall.

"There's still another day, another hour, but this was the big one to get through," Spratt told journalists, including Cyclingnews, following podium. "We're definitely happy to have kept the jersey now and very hopeful we can keep it tomorrow."

How it happened

The women’s peloton set off from Tanunda under a blazing late morning sun. Cooler temperatures during the opening two stages of the race had given way to the heat for which Adelaide in January is known. With temperatures in the mid-thirties (Celsius), the race jury allowed extended feeding.

Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman Supermint) launched the first attack of the day at six kilometres, but the move was swiftly shut down. Five kilometres later, Erin Kinnealy (Holden) managed to gain a gap with staying power.

With much of the peloton occupied with feeding shortly after Kinnealy’s escape, the lone leader was able to gain a maximum advantage approaching the two-minute mark before an Orica-Scott controlled peloton began to give chase. Three minutes down on the general classification Kinnealy never represented a threat to Spratt’s overall lead.

“Still we didn’t want to let that gap get out too far,” said Spratt. “The team rode so well. They controlled the whole way.”

Kinnealy still had 40-seconds over the peloton when she reached Lyndoch for the first time The first two passage of the line at 41.8 kilometres did double duty as intermediate sprints. Points toward the sprint jersey but no bonus seconds were on offer.

Kinnealy scooped up three points as Hosking outsprinted Lauren Kitchen (NSWIS Sydney Uni) for second.

“The girls did an amazing lead-out for the first intermediate sprint,” said Hosking. “Obviously that’s something we really want to work on through the season. We tried to get it going yesterday but fell a bit short. It was really cool to see it come together in the first intermediate sprint.”

Ten kilometres separated the first time up Whispering Winds from the first intermediate sprint. With Kinnealy’s gap dwindling, Kirsten Howard (NSWIS Sydney Uni) attacked, hoping to bridge and perhaps launch herself further up the road, but a lift in pace spelled escape over for the two out front.

A handful of riders crashed at the base of the Whispering Wall. All were able to remount their bikes. The climb decimated the back of the peloton but didn’t prove particularly selective at the front. Ensing led the front group across the QOM.

“Because the climb was only a kilometre, a kilometre-and-a-half long, the sprinters can sort of suffer over that,” said Hosking. “When it was raced how it was the first time up, you sort of got a good idea that it would come down to a smaller bunch sprint.”

Sixty riders survived the first selection and headed toward Lyndoch for the second passage of the finish line.

Lucy Bechtel (Specialized Women) and Ann-Sophie Duyck (Drops) went on the attack, but with the second intermediate sprint approaching, their advantage was short-lived. Hosking picked up maximum sprint points ahead of Kitchen and teammate Davia Tuslaite.

The second time up Whispering Wall further split the front group. Ensing again set the pace over the top. Having won both QOM primes, Ensing earned herself the Queen of the Mountain jersey she had won during the last two stages on loan from Spratt.

Orica-Scott assumed control of the pace ten kilometres from the finish.

“We got to the top of the climb, and there were a few attacks,” said Spratt. “We really wanted to try to nullify that – to make a presence on the front and ensure we could keep the jersey.

“We had Kat [Garfoot], Annemiek [van Vleuten] and Jenelle [Crooks] left at that stage,” Spratt added. “They got on the front. There was a bit of a crosswind there, which helped, and they basically team time trialled all the way until 1 kilometres to go when we knew it was safe.”

Santos Women’s Tour continues in Adelaide’s Victoria Park on Tuesday night with the final stage criterium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini2:21:56
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
5Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
8Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
11Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
13Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
14Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
16Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
17Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
18Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
19Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
21Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
25Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
26Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
27Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
30Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
31Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
34Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
35Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
36Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
38Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush0:01:26
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
40Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
41Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
42Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
43Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
44Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
45Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
46Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
47Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
48Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:01:36
50Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
51Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
52Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
53Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
54Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
55Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
56Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
57Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
58Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
59Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
62Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
64Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
65Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
67Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
68Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
69Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
70Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
71Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
73Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
74Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
75Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
76Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
77Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
79Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized0:09:24
80Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:09:58
81Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
82Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
83Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
84Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
85Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
86Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
87Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
88Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
89Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
90Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
91Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
92Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
93Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
94Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
95Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
96Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:49
DNFTessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team

Sprint 1 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden6pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini4
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni2

Sprint 2 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni4
3Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini2

Sprint 3 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini10pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling8
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing6
4Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4

Mountain 1 - Wispering Wall, Williamstown (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini12pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott8
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4
4Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Wispering Wall, Williamstown (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini12pts
2Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team8
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden4
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air Twenty207:05:48
2Drops Cycling
3UnitedHealtcare Pro Cycling Team
4Cylance Pro Cycling
5Ale Cipollini
6Orica-Scott
7High5 Dream Team0:01:26
8Specialized
9Rush
10NZ National Team
11Holden
12Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:36
13NSWIS Sydney Uni0:03:02
14Wiggle High5
15Hagens Berman / Supermint0:03:12
16Maaslandster Veris CCN
17Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:13:10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott5:56:54
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:50
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:00:55
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:59
7Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:00
9Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling0:01:01
11Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
12Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
13Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
16Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
17Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
18Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
19Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
21Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
22Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
23Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
24Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
26Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
27Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:47
28Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott0:02:05
29Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:02:26
30Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:02:33
31Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
32Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
33Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
34Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
35Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
36Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
37Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:03:13
38Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
39Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling0:03:41
40Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:03:59
41Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
42Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
43Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
44Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
45Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:09
48Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
49Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
50Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
51Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
52Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
53Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush0:04:12
54Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling0:04:23
55Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
56Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team0:04:33
57Grace Brown (Aus) Holden0:04:41
58Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:43
59Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:04:49
60Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
61Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
62Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
63Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
64Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:04:54
65Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:05:07
66Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:15
67Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:48
68Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:50
69Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:07:17
70Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:27
71Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:44
72Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
73Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling0:07:51
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:07
75Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:40
76Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team0:12:13
77Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:12:26
78Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:12:55
79Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:13:11
80Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
81Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
82Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:15:22
83Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:06
84Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
85Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
86Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized0:16:43
87Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:18:53
88Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:20:35
89Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:21:29
90Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
91Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:20
92Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush0:22:43
93Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:23:48
94Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush0:25:14
95Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:26:52
96Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:33:04

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini38pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling20
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni20
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott10
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing10
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini8
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
8Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
9Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden6
10Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
11Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint6
12Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott4
13Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4
14Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling4
15Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2
16Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini40pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott24
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott9
4Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team8
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4
8Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden4
9Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5:57:51
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling0:00:04
3Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
5Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
6Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
8Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:01:36
9Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott17:52:44
2UnitedHealtcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
3Drops Cycling0:01:01
4Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:47
5Ale Cipollini0:01:51
6Rush0:03:59
7Holden
8Sho-Air Twenty200:04:05
9Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:49
10NZ National Team0:05:31
11High5 Dream Team
12Specialized
13NSWIS Sydney Uni0:06:21
14Wiggle High50:07:53
15Hagens Berman / Supermint0:07:57
16Maaslandster Veris CCN0:10:14
17Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:22:35

 

