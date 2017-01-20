Image 1 of 59 Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under Image 2 of 59 The long straight roads of stage five (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Adam Hansen enjoys a beer on the climb of Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme visited the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 BMC Racing lined out the peloton for much of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 The stunning view across the bay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Richie Porte sits behind his BMC Racing teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Caleb Ewan is now in the red points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 The peloton hits the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 The stunning views across the beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 The riders take a tight turn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) attacks alone on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) enjoys a quiet stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 59 BMC Racing controlled the peloton for Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 59 The Tour Down Under peloton passes through the vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 59 Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) riding into the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 59 Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 59 The fans packed the roadside for the Willunga Hill stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 59 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 59 Nathan Haas riding to second on the stage and into third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 59 Nathan Earle (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 59 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) riding into the top-ten on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 59 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 59 Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) solidified his overall lead at the Tour Down Under on Saturday, once again proving he's easily the strongest rider at the WorldTour opener by riding away from the rest of the contenders on Willunga Hill to take his second stage win of the race. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) put in an impressive effort on the climb, finishing ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) to take second.

Porte now leads the overall by 48 seconds over Chaves, while Haas jumped to third overall, 51 seconds back. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), who started the day second overall, struggled on the final climb and dropped out of the top 10.

Porte arrived at the bottom of the climb with all the major contenders after the peloton reeled in the survivors from the day's breakaway. Team Sky set the tempo at the bottom for Sergio Henao, but Port was having none of it and jumped away with about 2km remaining. Rafael calls (Lotto Soudal) and Chaves initially tried to stay with him, but just like on the stage 2 climb to Paracombe, they were no match of this power.

Porte acknowledged his performance on Willunga Hill made his job on Sunday a bit easier with another dominant performance on Willunga Hill.

"I think it will make tomorrow a little bit more relaxed for us," he said.

Porte also said his performance so far this week, with another stage win on the difficult Paracombe climb, bodes well for his season.

"This is not an easy climb, so to win it is great for morale," he said. "Obviously the biggest goal this year is in July at the Tour de France, but things are going well."

How it happened

While it may have been dethroned of its status as ‘queen stage’ of the Tour Down Under, the familiar stage 5 roll out from McLaren Vale, out to the beach for three circuits, and up Willunga Hill twice was buzzing with anticipation and nerves from riders and fans alike.

The McLaren Vale start saw 132 riders burst out of the blocks with Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) quick to make a move as Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) decided it was a break they wanted to infiltrate. The peloton thought otherwise and brought the duo back.

Clarke tried again and was joined by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the KOM jersey, Jeremy Maison (FDJ), and yesterday’s co-most combative rider Jack Bauer (Quick - Step Floors). The quartet established a minute lead over the chasing peloton in a matter of kilometres as the bunch considered then accepted the breakaway.

The BMC-controlled peloton let the break get out to a touch over 2:30 and let it hover over the circuits around Aldinga and back through the start line in McLaren Vale. BMC’s presence of six riders dropped to four as the race closed within 50km of the finish line, but the gap continued to hover around two minutes. De Gent decided to push the pace and as a result, the break’s advantage ballooned out to almost three minutes.

At the 30km to go mark, the four leaders turned onto lap one of two up Willunga with a 2:30 minute advantage over the bunch. Clarke was the first casualty in the breakaway, going backwards as the quartet started to ascend the 3km climb. Team Sunweb and UAE Abu Dhabi came to the fore of the chasing peloton behind the now-three leaders before Chris Hamilton decided to have a dig and shake things up.

Bahrain-Merida’s Giovanni Visconti jumped onto Hamilton’s wheel with the duo hanging out in front the peloton. At the head of the race, De Gent temporarily took the lead in the KOM classification by 16 points over Porte as he led Bauer over the finish line for lap one, 1:45 minutes ahead of Hamilton and Visconti and the peloton 10 seconds behind the duo.

Team Sky, Lotto Soudal, Orica-Scott and BMC swelled to the front after cresting to the climb and racing down Crest Road. On the back half of the lap around Penny’s Hill Road and McCurtie Road before taking the left-hand turn into Main Road on the long straight into the base of the climb, the gap continued to fall towards the one-minute mark.

With 10km to go, the gap was down to 45 seconds for the three leaders, with Sky, Orica and BMC continuing the chase to set up it leaders for the final ascent. Ian Stannard buried himself along Main Road to ensure hard and fast run into the climb, further shredding the size of the already reduced peloton. Daryl Impey did the same for Orica-Scott as Porte was down to just one teammate in Rohan Dennis. With 6km left in the race the three leaders quickly spat out the back once caught by the peloton, bar Bauer who turned workhorse for one final dig.

Izaguirre was quickly going backwards on the first few hundred metres of the climb with Kenny Elissonde taking up the pace for Henao. Sebastian Heano took over when Elissonde pulled off, then briefly slipped away and had his own gap as Chaves looked to others to chase him down. That was enough to spur on Porte, who jumped out of the saddle, quickly caught and passed Sebastian Henao then drilled it for the line, padding his overall lead by another 20 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:40:13 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:20 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:23 7 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:32 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:35 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 18 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:40 19 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:01 24 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 27 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:09 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 32 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 36 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 37 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:44 38 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:00 45 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:10 46 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:18 47 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 49 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:03:20 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 54 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:31 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 57 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:36 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 60 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:05 62 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 66 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:12 67 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:56 68 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:05:58 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:28 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 74 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:35 75 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 76 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:06:37 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:41 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:47 83 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 84 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 85 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:05 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 87 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 88 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:20 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:31 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:41 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:05 93 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 94 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:10 95 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:52 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:57 98 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:37 101 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:22 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 103 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 105 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 106 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:25 107 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:24 108 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 109 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:41 110 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 111 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 112 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 113 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:48 115 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:19 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:06 117 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 118 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 121 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:26 123 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 127 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 128 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 129 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 131 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF James Shaw (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1, Snapper Point - 63.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 2,Snapper Point - 103.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 14 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 13 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 7 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 8 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6

KOM 1, Willunga Hill - 129.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 12 3 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 8 4 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2

KOM 2, Willunga Hill, 151.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 8 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 6 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 3:40:41 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:07 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:33 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:41 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:16 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:52 13 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:44 14 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:00 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:37 16 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:07:37 17 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:13 18 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 19 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:51 21 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:38 22 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:58 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 24 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 25 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UniSA Australia 11:02:38 2 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:52 3 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:09 4 Movistar Team 0:01:15 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 6 Bahrain - Merida 0:01:20 7 Team Dimension Data 0:01:48 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 9 Quick - Step Floors 0:02:08 10 Team Sky 0:02:45 11 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 12 FDJ 0:03:43 13 Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 14 UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:51 15 Orica - Scott 0:05:23 16 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:06:06 17 Astana Pro Team 0:08:04 18 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:22 19 Team Sunweb 0:10:04

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18:00:21 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:48 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:51 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:59 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 7 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:06 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 12 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:18 15 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 16 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 19 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:29 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:38 21 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:44 22 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:45 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 24 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:04 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:08 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:16 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:20 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:36 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 33 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:49 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:54 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:12 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 37 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:45 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:16 40 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:23 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:43 42 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 45 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57 46 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:04 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:34 48 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:05 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:06:45 53 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:07 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:27 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:07:28 56 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:31 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:03 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:08:04 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:08:08 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:14 62 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:24 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:08:36 64 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:22 66 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:30 67 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:49 68 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 69 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 71 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:20 72 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:31 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:10:48 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:11:08 75 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:53 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:55 77 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:59 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:10 79 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:16 80 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:12:21 81 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:43 82 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:13:08 83 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:33 84 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:10 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:20 86 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:14:57 87 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:08 88 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:15:11 89 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:15:54 90 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:23 91 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:43 92 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:05 93 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:15 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:23 95 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:59 96 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:28 97 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:20:37 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:46 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:11 100 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:24 101 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:58 102 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:22:43 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:45 104 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:37 105 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:02 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:24:19 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:39 108 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:24:46 109 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:01 110 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:25:42 111 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:25:43 112 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:26:19 113 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:43 114 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:13 115 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:49 116 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:28:09 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:28:14 119 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:28:42 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:28:59 121 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:23 122 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:22 123 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:24 124 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:25 125 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:34:22 126 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:33 127 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:34 128 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:35:36 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:35:56 130 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:33 131 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:29

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 45 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 39 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 39 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 26 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 9 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 22 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 17 14 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 19 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 12

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 22 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 16 5 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 14 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 7 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 10 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 13 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 18:01:28 2 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:11 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:22 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:57 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 1:01:00 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1:05:00 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:29:00 9 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:27:00 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4:53:00 11 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 6:24:00 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8:23:00 13 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 11:14:00 14 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 12:01:00 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 14:01:00 16 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14:47:00 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15:16:00 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22:55:00 19 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 23:39:00 20 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23:54:00 21 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 25:12:00 22 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 27:35:00 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 28:16:00 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34:26:00 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 37:26:00