Tour Down Under: Porte wins again on Willunga Hill
BMC leader adds to his overall lead heading into final stage
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) solidified his overall lead at the Tour Down Under on Saturday, once again proving he's easily the strongest rider at the WorldTour opener by riding away from the rest of the contenders on Willunga Hill to take his second stage win of the race. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) put in an impressive effort on the climb, finishing ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) to take second.
Porte now leads the overall by 48 seconds over Chaves, while Haas jumped to third overall, 51 seconds back. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), who started the day second overall, struggled on the final climb and dropped out of the top 10.
Porte arrived at the bottom of the climb with all the major contenders after the peloton reeled in the survivors from the day's breakaway. Team Sky set the tempo at the bottom for Sergio Henao, but Port was having none of it and jumped away with about 2km remaining. Rafael calls (Lotto Soudal) and Chaves initially tried to stay with him, but just like on the stage 2 climb to Paracombe, they were no match of this power.
Porte acknowledged his performance on Willunga Hill made his job on Sunday a bit easier with another dominant performance on Willunga Hill.
"I think it will make tomorrow a little bit more relaxed for us," he said.
Porte also said his performance so far this week, with another stage win on the difficult Paracombe climb, bodes well for his season.
"This is not an easy climb, so to win it is great for morale," he said. "Obviously the biggest goal this year is in July at the Tour de France, but things are going well."
How it happened
While it may have been dethroned of its status as ‘queen stage’ of the Tour Down Under, the familiar stage 5 roll out from McLaren Vale, out to the beach for three circuits, and up Willunga Hill twice was buzzing with anticipation and nerves from riders and fans alike.
The McLaren Vale start saw 132 riders burst out of the blocks with Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) quick to make a move as Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) decided it was a break they wanted to infiltrate. The peloton thought otherwise and brought the duo back.
Clarke tried again and was joined by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the KOM jersey, Jeremy Maison (FDJ), and yesterday’s co-most combative rider Jack Bauer (Quick - Step Floors). The quartet established a minute lead over the chasing peloton in a matter of kilometres as the bunch considered then accepted the breakaway.
The BMC-controlled peloton let the break get out to a touch over 2:30 and let it hover over the circuits around Aldinga and back through the start line in McLaren Vale. BMC’s presence of six riders dropped to four as the race closed within 50km of the finish line, but the gap continued to hover around two minutes. De Gent decided to push the pace and as a result, the break’s advantage ballooned out to almost three minutes.
At the 30km to go mark, the four leaders turned onto lap one of two up Willunga with a 2:30 minute advantage over the bunch. Clarke was the first casualty in the breakaway, going backwards as the quartet started to ascend the 3km climb. Team Sunweb and UAE Abu Dhabi came to the fore of the chasing peloton behind the now-three leaders before Chris Hamilton decided to have a dig and shake things up.
Bahrain-Merida’s Giovanni Visconti jumped onto Hamilton’s wheel with the duo hanging out in front the peloton. At the head of the race, De Gent temporarily took the lead in the KOM classification by 16 points over Porte as he led Bauer over the finish line for lap one, 1:45 minutes ahead of Hamilton and Visconti and the peloton 10 seconds behind the duo.
Team Sky, Lotto Soudal, Orica-Scott and BMC swelled to the front after cresting to the climb and racing down Crest Road. On the back half of the lap around Penny’s Hill Road and McCurtie Road before taking the left-hand turn into Main Road on the long straight into the base of the climb, the gap continued to fall towards the one-minute mark.
With 10km to go, the gap was down to 45 seconds for the three leaders, with Sky, Orica and BMC continuing the chase to set up it leaders for the final ascent. Ian Stannard buried himself along Main Road to ensure hard and fast run into the climb, further shredding the size of the already reduced peloton. Daryl Impey did the same for Orica-Scott as Porte was down to just one teammate in Rohan Dennis. With 6km left in the race the three leaders quickly spat out the back once caught by the peloton, bar Bauer who turned workhorse for one final dig.
Izaguirre was quickly going backwards on the first few hundred metres of the climb with Kenny Elissonde taking up the pace for Henao. Sebastian Heano took over when Elissonde pulled off, then briefly slipped away and had his own gap as Chaves looked to others to chase him down. That was enough to spur on Porte, who jumped out of the saddle, quickly caught and passed Sebastian Henao then drilled it for the line, padding his overall lead by another 20 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:40:13
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:23
|7
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:32
|15
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:35
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|18
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:40
|19
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:01
|24
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:09
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|32
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:25
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|36
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:44
|38
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|39
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:00
|45
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:10
|46
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:18
|47
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|49
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:31
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|57
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:36
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|60
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:05
|62
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|66
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:12
|67
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:56
|68
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:05:58
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:28
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|74
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:35
|75
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|76
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:06:37
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:41
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:47
|83
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|84
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:58
|85
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:05
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|87
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|88
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:20
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:31
|90
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:41
|91
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|93
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:10
|95
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:57
|98
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:37
|101
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:22
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|103
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|106
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:25
|107
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:24
|108
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|109
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:41
|110
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|111
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|112
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|113
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:48
|115
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:19
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:06
|117
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|118
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|121
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:26
|123
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|James Shaw (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|13
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|7
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|3
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|8
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|8
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|6
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:40:41
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:07
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:33
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:41
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|13
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:44
|14
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:00
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:37
|16
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:37
|17
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:13
|18
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|19
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:51
|21
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:38
|22
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:58
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|11:02:38
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:52
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:09
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:20
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|9
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:02:08
|10
|Team Sky
|0:02:45
|11
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|12
|FDJ
|0:03:43
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|14
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:51
|15
|Orica - Scott
|0:05:23
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:06:06
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:04
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:08:22
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:10:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18:00:21
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:48
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:51
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:59
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:06
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:18
|15
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|16
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|19
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:29
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:38
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:44
|22
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:45
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|24
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:04
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:08
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:16
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:25
|31
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|33
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:49
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:54
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:12
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|37
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:45
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:16
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:23
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:43
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|45
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:57
|46
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:04
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:34
|48
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:05
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:06:45
|53
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:07
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:27
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:28
|56
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:31
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:01
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:03
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:08:04
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:08
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:14
|62
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:24
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:08:36
|64
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:22
|66
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:30
|67
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:49
|68
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|71
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:20
|72
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:31
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:10:48
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:11:08
|75
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:53
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:55
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:59
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:10
|79
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:16
|80
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:21
|81
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:12:43
|82
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:08
|83
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:33
|84
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:10
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:20
|86
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:57
|87
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:08
|88
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:15:11
|89
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:15:54
|90
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:23
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:43
|92
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:05
|93
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:15
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:23
|95
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:59
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:28
|97
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:20:37
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:46
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:11
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:24
|101
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:58
|102
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:43
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:45
|104
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:37
|105
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:02
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:24:19
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:39
|108
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:24:46
|109
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:01
|110
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:42
|111
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:25:43
|112
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:19
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:43
|114
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:13
|115
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:49
|116
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:09
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:28:14
|119
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:28:42
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:28:59
|121
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:23
|122
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:22
|123
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:24
|124
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:25
|125
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:34:22
|126
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:33
|127
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:34
|128
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:36
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:35:56
|130
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:33
|131
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|39
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|39
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|26
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|9
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|22
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|17
|14
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|19
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|22
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|5
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|14
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|7
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|13
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|19
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|18:01:28
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:11
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:22
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:57
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|1:01:00
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1:05:00
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:29:00
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:27:00
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:53:00
|11
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6:24:00
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8:23:00
|13
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|11:14:00
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|12:01:00
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:01:00
|16
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14:47:00
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15:16:00
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22:55:00
|19
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|23:39:00
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23:54:00
|21
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|25:12:00
|22
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|27:35:00
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28:16:00
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34:26:00
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|37:26:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|54:05:23
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:20
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:43
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:02:32
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:13
|10
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:33
|12
|Orica - Scott
|0:06:05
|13
|FDJ
|0:06:25
|14
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:06:32
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:08:38
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:37
|18
|Team Sky
|0:14:15
|19
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:41
