Trending

Tour Down Under: Porte wins again on Willunga Hill

BMC leader adds to his overall lead heading into final stage

Image 1 of 59

Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 2 of 59

The long straight roads of stage five

The long straight roads of stage five
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Adam Hansen enjoys a beer on the climb of Willunga Hill

Adam Hansen enjoys a beer on the climb of Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme visited the Tour Down Under

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme visited the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

BMC Racing lined out the peloton for much of the day

BMC Racing lined out the peloton for much of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

The stunning view across the bay

The stunning view across the bay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Richie Porte sits behind his BMC Racing teammates

Richie Porte sits behind his BMC Racing teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Caleb Ewan is now in the red points jersey

Caleb Ewan is now in the red points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

The peloton hits the climb

The peloton hits the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

The stunning views across the beach

The stunning views across the beach
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

The riders take a tight turn

The riders take a tight turn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) attacks alone on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) attacks alone on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) enjoys a quiet stage

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) enjoys a quiet stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

BMC Racing controlled the peloton for Porte

BMC Racing controlled the peloton for Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

The Tour Down Under peloton passes through the vineyards

The Tour Down Under peloton passes through the vineyards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) riding into the white jersey

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) riding into the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 59

Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ)

Odd Christian Eiking (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

The fans packed the roadside for the Willunga Hill stage

The fans packed the roadside for the Willunga Hill stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 59

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 59

Nathan Haas riding to second on the stage and into third overall

Nathan Haas riding to second on the stage and into third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 59

Nathan Earle (UniSA-Australia)

Nathan Earle (UniSA-Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 59

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) riding into the top-ten on GC

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) riding into the top-ten on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 59

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 59

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 59

Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 29 of 59

Team Sky's Kenny Elissonder

Team Sky's Kenny Elissonder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 59

Richie Porte surrounded by teammates during stage 5

Richie Porte surrounded by teammates during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 59

Jack Bauer, Thomas de Gendt, Will Clarke and Jeremy Maison on the breakaway.

Jack Bauer, Thomas de Gendt, Will Clarke and Jeremy Maison on the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 59

Richie Porte rides to victory during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte rides to victory during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 59

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 59

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 35 of 59

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 36 of 59

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 37 of 59

Spectators watch the action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

Spectators watch the action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 38 of 59

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 39 of 59

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
Image 40 of 59

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under.

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under.
Image 41 of 59

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under.

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under.
Image 42 of 59

Domenico Pozzovivo

Domenico Pozzovivo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 59

Australian flags fly as the peloton passes

Australian flags fly as the peloton passes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 59

Australian flags fly as the peloton passes

Australian flags fly as the peloton passes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.
Image 46 of 59

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.

Ricie Porte on the Tour Down Under podium after winning stage 5.
Image 47 of 59

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton rides along the coast during stage 5 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 59

The peloton in action during stage 5

The peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 59

BMC at the head of affairs

BMC at the head of affairs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 59

Richie Porte tucked in behind is teammates.

Richie Porte tucked in behind is teammates.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 59

Jan Bakelants signs autographs at the start of stage five of the Tour Down Under

Jan Bakelants signs autographs at the start of stage five of the Tour Down Under
Image 52 of 59

BMC all lined up for Porte

BMC all lined up for Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey.

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 59

Esteban Chaves finished third on stage 5 and climbed to second overall.

Esteban Chaves finished third on stage 5 and climbed to second overall.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 59

The Peloton is pictured during stage five of the Tour Down Under

The Peloton is pictured during stage five of the Tour Down Under
Image 56 of 59

The Peloton is pictured during stage five of the Tour Down Under

The Peloton is pictured during stage five of the Tour Down Under
Image 57 of 59

The Peloton is pictured during stage five of the Tour Down Under

The Peloton is pictured during stage five of the Tour Down Under
Image 58 of 59

Brian Cookson is in Australia for the Tour Down Under

Brian Cookson is in Australia for the Tour Down Under
Image 59 of 59

Esteban Chaves at the start of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

Esteban Chaves at the start of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) solidified his overall lead at the Tour Down Under on Saturday, once again proving he's easily the strongest rider at the WorldTour opener by riding away from the rest of the contenders on Willunga Hill to take his second stage win of the race. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) put in an impressive effort on the climb, finishing ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) to take second.

Related Articles

Porte savours first win in leader's jersey at the Tour Down Under

Team Sky go down fighting at Tour Down Under

Haas rides into podium position after strong Willunga Hill performance

Tour Down Under stage 5 highlights - Video

No complaints from Chaves after Porte's Willunga Hill shakedown

Tour Down Under: McCarthy leaves it all on the road but misses podium

Porte now leads the overall by 48 seconds over Chaves, while Haas jumped to third overall, 51 seconds back. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), who started the day second overall, struggled on the final climb and dropped out of the top 10.

Porte arrived at the bottom of the climb with all the major contenders after the peloton reeled in the survivors from the day's breakaway. Team Sky set the tempo at the bottom for Sergio Henao, but Port was having none of it and jumped away with about 2km remaining. Rafael calls (Lotto Soudal) and Chaves initially tried to stay with him, but just like on the stage 2 climb to Paracombe, they were no match of this power.

Porte acknowledged his performance on Willunga Hill made his job on Sunday a bit easier with another dominant performance on Willunga Hill.

"I think it will make tomorrow a little bit more relaxed for us," he said.

Porte also said his performance so far this week, with another stage win on the difficult Paracombe climb, bodes well for his season.

"This is not an easy climb, so to win it is great for morale," he said. "Obviously the biggest goal this year is in July at the Tour de France, but things are going well."

How it happened

While it may have been dethroned of its status as ‘queen stage’ of the Tour Down Under, the familiar stage 5 roll out from McLaren Vale, out to the beach for three circuits, and up Willunga Hill twice was buzzing with anticipation and nerves from riders and fans alike.

The McLaren Vale start saw 132 riders burst out of the blocks with Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) quick to make a move as Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) decided it was a break they wanted to infiltrate. The peloton thought otherwise and brought the duo back.

Clarke tried again and was joined by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the KOM jersey, Jeremy Maison (FDJ), and yesterday’s co-most combative rider Jack Bauer (Quick - Step Floors). The quartet established a minute lead over the chasing peloton in a matter of kilometres as the bunch considered then accepted the breakaway.

The BMC-controlled peloton let the break get out to a touch over 2:30 and let it hover over the circuits around Aldinga and back through the start line in McLaren Vale. BMC’s presence of six riders dropped to four as the race closed within 50km of the finish line, but the gap continued to hover around two minutes. De Gent decided to push the pace and as a result, the break’s advantage ballooned out to almost three minutes.

At the 30km to go mark, the four leaders turned onto lap one of two up Willunga with a 2:30 minute advantage over the bunch. Clarke was the first casualty in the breakaway, going backwards as the quartet started to ascend the 3km climb. Team Sunweb and UAE Abu Dhabi came to the fore of the chasing peloton behind the now-three leaders before Chris Hamilton decided to have a dig and shake things up.

Bahrain-Merida’s Giovanni Visconti jumped onto Hamilton’s wheel with the duo hanging out in front the peloton. At the head of the race, De Gent temporarily took the lead in the KOM classification by 16 points over Porte as he led Bauer over the finish line for lap one, 1:45 minutes ahead of Hamilton and Visconti and the peloton 10 seconds behind the duo.

Team Sky, Lotto Soudal, Orica-Scott and BMC swelled to the front after cresting to the climb and racing down Crest Road. On the back half of the lap around Penny’s Hill Road and McCurtie Road before taking the left-hand turn into Main Road on the long straight into the base of the climb, the gap continued to fall towards the one-minute mark.

With 10km to go, the gap was down to 45 seconds for the three leaders, with Sky, Orica and BMC continuing the chase to set up it leaders for the final ascent. Ian Stannard buried himself along Main Road to ensure hard and fast run into the climb, further shredding the size of the already reduced peloton. Daryl Impey did the same for Orica-Scott as Porte was down to just one teammate in Rohan Dennis. With 6km left in the race the three leaders quickly spat out the back once caught by the peloton, bar Bauer who turned workhorse for one final dig.

Izaguirre was quickly going backwards on the first few hundred metres of the climb with Kenny Elissonde taking up the pace for Henao. Sebastian Heano took over when Elissonde pulled off, then briefly slipped away and had his own gap as Chaves looked to others to chase him down. That was enough to spur on Porte, who jumped out of the saddle, quickly caught and passed Sebastian Henao then drilled it for the line, padding his overall lead by another 20 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:40:13
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:20
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:23
7Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:32
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:35
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
18Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
19Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:01
24Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
26Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
27Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:09
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
32Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
33Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
36Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
37Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:44
38José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:00
45Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:10
46Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:18
47Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
49Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:03:20
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
54Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:31
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
57Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
58Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:36
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:05
62Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:14
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
66Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:12
67Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:56
68Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:05:58
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:28
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
74Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:35
75Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
76Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:06:37
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
81Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:41
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:06:47
83Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
84Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
85Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:07:05
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
87Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
88Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:20
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:31
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:07:41
91Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:05
93Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
94Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:10
95Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:52
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:08:57
98William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
99Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
100Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:09:37
101Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:22
102Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
103Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
105Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
106Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:25
107Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:24
108Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
109Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:41
110Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
111Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
112Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
113Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:48
115Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:19
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:06
117Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
118Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
119Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
121Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:26
123Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
126Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
127Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
128Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
129Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
131Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFJames Shaw (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1, Snapper Point - 63.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ5pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 2,Snapper Point - 103.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3
3William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data14
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott13
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi12
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
7Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal9
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky8
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6

KOM 1, Willunga Hill - 129.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors12
3Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ8
4William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2

KOM 2, Willunga Hill, 151.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott8
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi6
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe4
6Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin3:40:41
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:04
3Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:07
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:33
6Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
7Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:41
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
11Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:16
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:52
13Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:44
14Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:00
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:37
16Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:07:37
17Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:13
18Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
19Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:51
21Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:15:38
22Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:58
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
24Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
25Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia11:02:38
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:52
3Trek - Segafredo0:01:09
4Movistar Team0:01:15
5BMC Racing Team0:01:18
6Bahrain - Merida0:01:20
7Team Dimension Data0:01:48
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
9Quick - Step Floors0:02:08
10Team Sky0:02:45
11Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
12FDJ0:03:43
13Lotto Soudal0:04:28
14UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:51
15Orica - Scott0:05:23
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:06:06
17Astana Pro Team0:08:04
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:08:22
19Team Sunweb0:10:04

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team18:00:21
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:48
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:51
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:59
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
7Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:06
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
12Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:18
15Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
16Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
19Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:29
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:38
21Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:44
22Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
24Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:04
25Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:08
26Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:16
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:20
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:24
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:25
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:36
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
33Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:49
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:54
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:12
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
37Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:03:45
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:16
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:23
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:43
42Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
45Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:57
46Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:04
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:34
48Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:05
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:06:45
53Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:07
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:27
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:07:28
56Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:31
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
58Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:03
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:08:04
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:08:08
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:14
62Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:24
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:08:36
64Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:22
66Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:30
67Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:09:49
68Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
69Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
71Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:10:20
72Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:31
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:10:48
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:11:08
75Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:11:53
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:55
77Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:59
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:10
79Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:16
80Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:12:21
81Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:12:43
82Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:13:08
83Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:33
84Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:10
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:20
86Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:14:57
87Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:08
88Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:15:11
89Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:15:54
90Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:23
91Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:16:43
92Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:17:05
93Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:15
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:23
95Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:59
96Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:28
97Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:20:37
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:20:46
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:11
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:24
101Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:21:58
102Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:22:43
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:45
104Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:37
105Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:02
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:24:19
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:24:39
108Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:24:46
109Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:01
110Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:25:42
111Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:25:43
112Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:26:19
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:43
114Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:13
115Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:49
116Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:28:09
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:28:14
119Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:28:42
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:28:59
121Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:23
122William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:22
123Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:24
124Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:25
125Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:34:22
126Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:33
127Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:34
128Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:35:36
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:35:56
130Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:38:33
131Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:29

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott45pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data39
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky39
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe28
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe28
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott26
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin25
9Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi22
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo19
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi17
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo16
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team14
18Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
19Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ12

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team32pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott22
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors16
5Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ14
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
7Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida10
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi6
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
13William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe4
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
19Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin18:01:28
2Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:11
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:22
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:57
6Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia1:01:00
7Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1:05:00
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data1:29:00
9Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:27:00
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4:53:00
11Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb6:24:00
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8:23:00
13Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ11:14:00
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky12:01:00
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb14:01:00
16Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia14:47:00
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15:16:00
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22:55:00
19Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia23:39:00
20Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team23:54:00
21Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ25:12:00
22Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky27:35:00
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb28:16:00
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo34:26:00
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo37:26:00

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia54:05:23
2Movistar Team0:01:19
3Trek - Segafredo0:01:20
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:43
5BMC Racing Team0:01:50
6Quick - Step Floors0:02:32
7Team Dimension Data0:02:53
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
9Bahrain - Merida0:03:13
10Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
11Lotto Soudal0:05:33
12Orica - Scott0:06:05
13FDJ0:06:25
14UAE Abu Dhabi0:06:32
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:08:38
16Astana Pro Team0:10:11
17Team Sunweb0:12:37
18Team Sky0:14:15
19Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:41

Latest on Cyclingnews