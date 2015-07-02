January 17, Down Under Classic: Adelaide - Adelaide 51km
Map and profile
Down Under Classic (Adelaide): Adelaide - Adelaide
Tour Down Under: Down Under Classic preview
Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White says...
"Day 1 of the WorldTour and everyone, especially the sprint orientated teams, will be keen to start the season with a bang. A nice hit out in front of great crowds is the ideal way to get the WorldTour circus up and running. Being a criterium to start with I think our biggest threat will come from the likes of riders like Wouter Wippert from Cannondale who sprints well fresh."
Prediction - Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
