2014 Santos Tour Down Under - Stage 4
January 24, 2014: Unley-Victor Harbor, 148.5km
Stage 4: Unley - Victor Harbor
Stage 4 profile
What Baden O'Cooke says...
Stage 4 should be a day for the sprinters. Last time the tour came here is was Andre Griepel that was victorious, I expect a similar scenario this year. After leaving Unley the race will go out of town up the highway under control. Once the flag is dropped the racing should be furious through the winding lumpy roads in the Stirling area. The bunch could quite well be intact for the first intermediate sprint into Echunga, if so this will be hotly contested. I don't see the the KOM at the 95km mark being of much significance but in the final 40km there will be chances of cross winds into Victor Harbour.
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy