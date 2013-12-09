Stage 4 profile

Stage 4 should be a day for the sprinters. Last time the tour came here is was Andre Griepel that was victorious, I expect a similar scenario this year. After leaving Unley the race will go out of town up the highway under control. Once the flag is dropped the racing should be furious through the winding lumpy roads in the Stirling area. The bunch could quite well be intact for the first intermediate sprint into Echunga, if so this will be hotly contested. I don't see the the KOM at the 95km mark being of much significance but in the final 40km there will be chances of cross winds into Victor Harbour.

