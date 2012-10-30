What Stuart O'Grady says...

There isn't many chances for the sprinters this year and I would say this is only the second real opportunity. They are all going to be looking out for revenge and it's always great to finish off a tour with a big win. Obviously [André] Greipel has shown his prowess there and it's the last occasion for the sprinters to get their glory. It's going to be all in.

Profile

Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under