Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (GIANT South)0:58:01
2Yannick Eckmann (Maxxis-Shimano)0:58:20
3Craig Richey (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton)0:58:25
4Kevin Bradford-Parish (SET/coaching Giro SkratchLabs)0:59:17
5Andrew Juiliano (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:59:33
6Jacob Lasley (SPCX p/b RK Black)1:00:16
7Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)1:00:21
8Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)1:00:29
9John Purvis (Dickson Street Cycling Club)
10Josh Bauer (Twin SIX)1:00:43
11Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires)1:01:02
12Chris Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)1:01:11
13Kacey Campbell (Team Jorts)1:01:27
14Tyler Cloutier (Matrix/RBM)1:01:47
15Paul Bonds (SPCX p/b RK Black)
16Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)1:01:54
17Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)1:02:24
18Taylor Squillaci (HiFi Sound Cycling Components)1:03:51
19Rob Sandusky (Matrix/RBM)1:03:36
20Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)1:04:12
21Brent Gorman (Team Rhino Rush)1:04:21
22David Sheek (SDG - Muscle Monster)1:05:34
23Hunter Resek (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling)1:07:46
24Nicholas Lemke (Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame)1:07:57
25Mat Stephens (Speedy Ace Training)- 2 laps
26Jeffrey Stern (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)
DNFOlivier Vrambout (Waffle Power Cycling Club)
DNFGabriel Varela (Team Air Assurance)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)0:47:12
2Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes)0:00:17
3Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:00:48
4Jessica Cutler (Jamis Pro Cyclocross)0:01:34
5Christina Gokey-Smith (Dallas Bike Works)0:01:45
6Rebecca Gross (KHS/Rolf)0:02:14
7Jenna Blandford (VO2 Multisport)0:02:31
8Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)0:02:43
9Jennifer Malik (The Granville Brewing Company)0:03:12
10Samantha Runnels (ATC Racing)0:03:36
11Catherine Moore (Trek CXC)0:03:49
12Julie Hunter (SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Desel)0:04:48
13Christa Ghent (Evol Elite Racing)0:04:55
14Cari Higgins (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:05:01
15Kenda Super (Hagens Berman-Society Consulti)0:05:12
16Robin Farina (Team Air Assurance)0:05:32
17Fiona Dougherty (Bicycle World)0:05:48
18Rosemary Penta (VO2 Multisport)0:05:51
19Heidi Wood (333fab CX Factory Team)0:06:47
20Penny Borden (Dallas Bike Works)0:10:07

