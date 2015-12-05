Tristan Uhl wins day one of Ruts N Guts
Amanda Nauman claims women's victory
Day 1: Tulsa -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Uhl (GIANT South)
|0:58:01
|2
|Yannick Eckmann (Maxxis-Shimano)
|0:58:20
|3
|Craig Richey (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton)
|0:58:25
|4
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (SET/coaching Giro SkratchLabs)
|0:59:17
|5
|Andrew Juiliano (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:59:33
|6
|Jacob Lasley (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|1:00:16
|7
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|1:00:21
|8
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|1:00:29
|9
|John Purvis (Dickson Street Cycling Club)
|10
|Josh Bauer (Twin SIX)
|1:00:43
|11
|Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires)
|1:01:02
|12
|Chris Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|1:01:11
|13
|Kacey Campbell (Team Jorts)
|1:01:27
|14
|Tyler Cloutier (Matrix/RBM)
|1:01:47
|15
|Paul Bonds (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|16
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|1:01:54
|17
|Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
|1:02:24
|18
|Taylor Squillaci (HiFi Sound Cycling Components)
|1:03:51
|19
|Rob Sandusky (Matrix/RBM)
|1:03:36
|20
|Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|1:04:12
|21
|Brent Gorman (Team Rhino Rush)
|1:04:21
|22
|David Sheek (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|1:05:34
|23
|Hunter Resek (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling)
|1:07:46
|24
|Nicholas Lemke (Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame)
|1:07:57
|25
|Mat Stephens (Speedy Ace Training)
|- 2 laps
|26
|Jeffrey Stern (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|DNF
|Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Gabriel Varela (Team Air Assurance)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:47:12
|2
|Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes)
|0:00:17
|3
|Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:00:48
|4
|Jessica Cutler (Jamis Pro Cyclocross)
|0:01:34
|5
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:01:45
|6
|Rebecca Gross (KHS/Rolf)
|0:02:14
|7
|Jenna Blandford (VO2 Multisport)
|0:02:31
|8
|Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
|0:02:43
|9
|Jennifer Malik (The Granville Brewing Company)
|0:03:12
|10
|Samantha Runnels (ATC Racing)
|0:03:36
|11
|Catherine Moore (Trek CXC)
|0:03:49
|12
|Julie Hunter (SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Desel)
|0:04:48
|13
|Christa Ghent (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:04:55
|14
|Cari Higgins (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:05:01
|15
|Kenda Super (Hagens Berman-Society Consulti)
|0:05:12
|16
|Robin Farina (Team Air Assurance)
|0:05:32
|17
|Fiona Dougherty (Bicycle World)
|0:05:48
|18
|Rosemary Penta (VO2 Multisport)
|0:05:51
|19
|Heidi Wood (333fab CX Factory Team)
|0:06:47
|20
|Penny Borden (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:10:07
