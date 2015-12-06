Trending

Tristan Uhl doubles up with day 2 win at Ruts N Guts

Amanda Nauman claims second win of the weekend Oklahoma

Tristan Uhl (ATC Racing) having a good run through a rock garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Uhl (GIANT South)1:04:18
2Yannick Eckmann (Maxxis-Shimano)0:00:03
3Craig Richey (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton)0:00:09
4Andrew Juiliano (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:00:55
5Jacob Lasley (SPCX p/b RK Black)0:01:15
6Kevin Bradford-Parish (SET/coaching Giro SkratchLabs)0:01:29
7John Purvis (Dickson Street Cycling Club)0:01:31
8Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires)0:01:41
9Kacey Campbell (Team Jorts)0:02:18
10Chris Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)0:02:24
11Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)0:02:30
12Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:02:54
13Tyler Cloutier (Matrix/RBM)0:02:56
14Nicholas Lemke (Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame)0:03:03
15Gabriel Varela (Team Air Assurance)0:04:40
16Rob Sandusky (Matrix/RBM)0:04:44
17Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)0:05:00
18Jeffrey Stern (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:05:07
19Brent Gorman (Team Rhino Rush)0:05:16
20Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)0:05:53
21Mat Stephens (Speedy Ace Training)0:06:15
22Hunter Resek (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling)0:06:48
23Taylor Squillaci (HiFi Sound Cycling Components)0:08:30
24Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power Cycling Club)- 2 laps
DNFJeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
DNFJosh Bauer (Twin SIX)
DNFDavid Sheek (SDG - Muscle Monster

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)0:46:01
2Jessica Cutler (Jamis Pro Cyclocross)0:00:09
3Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:00:15
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Dallas Bike Works)0:00:36
5Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes)0:00:53
6Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)0:01:06
7Rebecca Gross (KHS/Rolf)0:01:31
8Samantha Runnels (ATC Racing)0:01:56
9Christa Ghent (Evol Elite Racing)0:02:04
10Jennifer Malik (The Granville Brewing Company)0:02:16
11Jenna Blandford (VO2 Multisport)0:03:05
12Fiona Dougherty (Bicycle World)0:03:54
13Kenda Super (Hagens Berman-Society Consulti)0:04:04
14Heidi Wood (333fab CX Factory Team)0:04:50
15Cari Higgins (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:05:16
16Julie Hunter (SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Desel)0:05:42
17Penny Borden (Dallas Bike Works)0:08:03

