Tristan Uhl doubles up with day 2 win at Ruts N Guts
Amanda Nauman claims second win of the weekend Oklahoma
Day 2: Tulsa -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Uhl (GIANT South)
|1:04:18
|2
|Yannick Eckmann (Maxxis-Shimano)
|0:00:03
|3
|Craig Richey (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton)
|0:00:09
|4
|Andrew Juiliano (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:00:55
|5
|Jacob Lasley (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|0:01:15
|6
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (SET/coaching Giro SkratchLabs)
|0:01:29
|7
|John Purvis (Dickson Street Cycling Club)
|0:01:31
|8
|Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires)
|0:01:41
|9
|Kacey Campbell (Team Jorts)
|0:02:18
|10
|Chris Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|0:02:24
|11
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|0:02:30
|12
|Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:02:54
|13
|Tyler Cloutier (Matrix/RBM)
|0:02:56
|14
|Nicholas Lemke (Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame)
|0:03:03
|15
|Gabriel Varela (Team Air Assurance)
|0:04:40
|16
|Rob Sandusky (Matrix/RBM)
|0:04:44
|17
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:05:00
|18
|Jeffrey Stern (Vohler/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:05:07
|19
|Brent Gorman (Team Rhino Rush)
|0:05:16
|20
|Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing)
|0:05:53
|21
|Mat Stephens (Speedy Ace Training)
|0:06:15
|22
|Hunter Resek (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling)
|0:06:48
|23
|Taylor Squillaci (HiFi Sound Cycling Components)
|0:08:30
|24
|Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power Cycling Club)
|- 2 laps
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Josh Bauer (Twin SIX)
|DNF
|David Sheek (SDG - Muscle Monster
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:46:01
|2
|Jessica Cutler (Jamis Pro Cyclocross)
|0:00:09
|3
|Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:00:15
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:00:36
|5
|Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes)
|0:00:53
|6
|Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
|0:01:06
|7
|Rebecca Gross (KHS/Rolf)
|0:01:31
|8
|Samantha Runnels (ATC Racing)
|0:01:56
|9
|Christa Ghent (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:02:04
|10
|Jennifer Malik (The Granville Brewing Company)
|0:02:16
|11
|Jenna Blandford (VO2 Multisport)
|0:03:05
|12
|Fiona Dougherty (Bicycle World)
|0:03:54
|13
|Kenda Super (Hagens Berman-Society Consulti)
|0:04:04
|14
|Heidi Wood (333fab CX Factory Team)
|0:04:50
|15
|Cari Higgins (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:05:16
|16
|Julie Hunter (SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Desel)
|0:05:42
|17
|Penny Borden (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:08:03
