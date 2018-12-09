Runnels wins day 2 at Ruts 'n' Guts
Clouse is second, Honsinger third
Elite Women: Tulsa - Tulsa
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad)
|0:42:38
|2
|Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subaru)
|0:00:11
|3
|Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX)
|0:00:21
|4
|Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:30
|5
|Caroline Mani
|0:01:24
|6
|Raylyn Nuss (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:01:50
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M CX)
|0:02:24
|8
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:02:57
|9
|Jennifer Malik (Red Kite Fund)
|0:03:06
|10
|Susan Livingston (Amy D. Foundation)
|0:03:39
|11
|Bridget Tooley (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|0:04:03
|12
|Lauren Stephens (Pink Knight)
|0:04:22
|13
|Anna "Katrina" Engelsted (Amy D Foundation)
|0:04:30
|14
|Aubrey Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|0:04:33
|15
|Molly Clark-Oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
|0:05:04
|16
|Turner Ramsay (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:05:22
|17
|Meghan Newlin (Topo Designs Cycling Club)
|0:05:38
|18
|Shannon Mallory (NWCX Project)
|0:05:50
|19
|Marilyn Rayner (Lady Gnar Shredders)
|0:06:08
|20
|Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT)
|0:06:56
|DNF
|Arman Danielle (Tenspeed Hero p/b Bitchstix)
|DNF
|Abigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)
|DNS
|Cara O'neill
|DNS
|Courtenay Mcfadden (Pivot-Maxxis pb Stans-DNA Cycling)
