Runnels wins day 2 at Ruts 'n' Guts

Clouse is second, Honsinger third

Image 1 of 17

Samantha Runnels en route to wining day 2 at WSCXGP

Samantha Runnels en route to wining day 2 at WSCXGP
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 17

Runnels and Clouse after the race

Runnels and Clouse after the race
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 3 of 17

Caroline Mani

Caroline Mani
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 4 of 17

Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co)

Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co)
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 5 of 17

Samanthan Runnels (Squid Squad)

Samanthan Runnels (Squid Squad)
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 6 of 17

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M)

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M)
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 7 of 17

Katie Clouse in the lead

Katie Clouse in the lead
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 8 of 17

Samantha Runnels

Samantha Runnels
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 9 of 17

The chasing group

The chasing group
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 10 of 17

Clara Honsinger chasing

Clara Honsinger chasing
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 11 of 17

Samantha Runnels in the lead

Samantha Runnels in the lead
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 12 of 17

Sunny Gilbert in the sand

Sunny Gilbert in the sand
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 13 of 17

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M)

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M)
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 14 of 17

The women's day 2

The women's day 2
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 15 of 17

Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad) wins

Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad) wins
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 16 of 17

The women start

The women start
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 17 of 17

Samanthan Runnels tops the Ruts n Guts day 2 podium

Samanthan Runnels tops the Ruts n Guts day 2 podium
(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad)0:42:38
2Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subaru)0:00:11
3Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX)0:00:21
4Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:30
5Caroline Mani0:01:24
6Raylyn Nuss (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:01:50
7Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M CX)0:02:24
8Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)0:02:57
9Jennifer Malik (Red Kite Fund)0:03:06
10Susan Livingston (Amy D. Foundation)0:03:39
11Bridget Tooley (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)0:04:03
12Lauren Stephens (Pink Knight)0:04:22
13Anna "Katrina" Engelsted (Amy D Foundation)0:04:30
14Aubrey Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)0:04:33
15Molly Clark-Oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)0:05:04
16Turner Ramsay (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:05:22
17Meghan Newlin (Topo Designs Cycling Club)0:05:38
18Shannon Mallory (NWCX Project)0:05:50
19Marilyn Rayner (Lady Gnar Shredders)0:06:08
20Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT)0:06:56
DNFArman Danielle (Tenspeed Hero p/b Bitchstix)
DNFAbigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)
DNSCara O'neill
DNSCourtenay Mcfadden (Pivot-Maxxis pb Stans-DNA Cycling)

