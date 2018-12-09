Hecht doubles up at Ruts 'n' Guts
Curtis White is second on day 2, followed by Michael van den Ham in third
Elite Men: Tulsa - Tulsa
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru Silverthorne)
|0:56:44
|2
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:10
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|0:00:47
|4
|Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)
|0:00:51
|5
|Spencer Petrov (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:07
|6
|Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru)
|7
|Andrew Dillman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:01:13
|8
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:01:31
|9
|Anthony Clark (SQUID SQUAD)
|0:01:47
|10
|Jack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton p/b Transitions Life Care)
|0:02:08
|11
|Maxx Chance (FCX Elite)
|0:02:31
|12
|Eric Brunner (FCX Elite)
|0:02:37
|13
|Denzel Stephenson (FCX Elite)
|0:02:40
|14
|Allen Krughoff (Chocolove Specialized)
|15
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|0:03:15
|16
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|0:03:34
|17
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|0:03:57
|18
|Max Judelson (Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:04:14
|19
|Andrew Juiliano (Grit World Racing p/b Voler)
|0:04:55
|20
|Robert Cummings Iii (Mettle Cycling)
|0:05:01
|21
|Terol Pursell (Amy D Grassroots)
|0:05:17
|22
|Dan Teaters (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:05:41
|23
|Joseph Schmalz (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:05:57
|24
|Kyle Johnson (Team Yacht Club)
|0:06:05
|25
|Molly Cameron (Point S Nokian)
|26
|David Greif (Roca Roja)
|0:06:36
|27
|Adam Saban (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
|-1 lap
|28
|Nathaniel Vacura (Adventure Cycling)
|-2 laps
|29
|Christian Culpepper (Full Send Racing)
|- 4 laps
|30
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
|- 6 laps
|DNS
|Jeremy Powers (Pactimo / Fuji / SRAM)
|DNS
|Tristan Uhl (Giant Co-factory)
|DNS
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|DNS
|John Behrens (Knobbe Martens IP Law)
|DNS
|Robert Kane (Bicycle Heaven / PVA)
