Hecht doubles up at Ruts 'n' Guts

Curtis White is second on day 2, followed by Michael van den Ham in third

Image 1 of 18

Gage Hecht out front at Ruts 'n' Guts

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 2 of 18

Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 3 of 18

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 4 of 18

Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 5 of 18

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 6 of 18

Michael van den Ham (Garneau-Easton)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 7 of 18

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 8 of 18

Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 9 of 18

Ruts 'n Guts day 2

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 10 of 18

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 11 of 18

Gage Hecht bunny hops the planks

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 12 of 18

Gage Hecht pushes the pace

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 13 of 18

Michael van den Ham

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 14 of 18

The men on day 2

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 15 of 18

Ruts n Guts day 2

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 16 of 18

Ruts n Guts day 2

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 17 of 18

Ruts n Guts day 2

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)
Image 18 of 18

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) on a tear

(Image credit: Bo Bickerstaff)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru Silverthorne)0:56:44
2Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)0:00:10
3Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)0:00:47
4Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)0:00:51
5Spencer Petrov (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com)0:01:07
6Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru)
7Andrew Dillman (SDG - Muscle Monster)0:01:13
8Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)0:01:31
9Anthony Clark (SQUID SQUAD)0:01:47
10Jack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton p/b Transitions Life Care)0:02:08
11Maxx Chance (FCX Elite)0:02:31
12Eric Brunner (FCX Elite)0:02:37
13Denzel Stephenson (FCX Elite)0:02:40
14Allen Krughoff (Chocolove Specialized)
15Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Garneau - Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)0:03:15
16Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)0:03:34
17Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)0:03:57
18Max Judelson (Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:04:14
19Andrew Juiliano (Grit World Racing p/b Voler)0:04:55
20Robert Cummings Iii (Mettle Cycling)0:05:01
21Terol Pursell (Amy D Grassroots)0:05:17
22Dan Teaters (Wheel & Sprocket)0:05:41
23Joseph Schmalz (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)0:05:57
24Kyle Johnson (Team Yacht Club)0:06:05
25Molly Cameron (Point S Nokian)
26David Greif (Roca Roja)0:06:36
27Adam Saban (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)-1 lap
28Nathaniel Vacura (Adventure Cycling)-2 laps
29Christian Culpepper (Full Send Racing)- 4 laps
30Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)- 6 laps
DNSJeremy Powers (Pactimo / Fuji / SRAM)
DNSTristan Uhl (Giant Co-factory)
DNSSkyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
DNSJohn Behrens (Knobbe Martens IP Law)
DNSRobert Kane (Bicycle Heaven / PVA)

