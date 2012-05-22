Claeys takes sprint victory at Ronde van Limburg
Zabel, Vantornout complete podium
|1
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4:16:13
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|5
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|7
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Jasper Baert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|9
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|11
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|12
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|14
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|15
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|19
|Jack Wilson (Irl) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
|20
|Gert Lodewijks (Bel) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
|21
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|23
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|24
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|25
|Chris Jory (Aus) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|26
|Alexander Aerts (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|27
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|28
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|29
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|30
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|31
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|32
|Arian Oosthoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|33
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|34
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|35
|Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|36
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|37
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|38
|Dries Vannevel (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|39
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|40
|Arnaud Géromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|41
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|42
|Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|43
|Chris Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|44
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|45
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|46
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|47
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|48
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|49
|Marc Franken (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|50
|Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|51
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|52
|Niels Schepmans (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|53
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|54
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|55
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|56
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|57
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|58
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|59
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|60
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|61
|Steven Mortier (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|62
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|63
|Baldwin Van Minnebruggen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|64
|Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|65
|Steven Haerinck (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|66
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|67
|Frederik Goos (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|68
|Hophra Gerard (Bel) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
|69
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|70
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|71
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|72
|Rutger Belmans (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|73
|Bjorn Reynders (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|74
|Jordy Vermeire (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|75
|Jaromir Lannoo (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|76
|Mat Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|77
|Petrus Lubomir (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|78
|Bob Martens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|79
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|80
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|81
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|82
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|83
|Sieben Devalckeneer (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|84
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|85
|Brecht Denys (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|86
|Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|87
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Thijs Al (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|89
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|90
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|91
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|92
|Yoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|93
|Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|94
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|95
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|96
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|97
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|99
|Kirill Podznyakov (Rus) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|100
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|101
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|102
|Jonas Viane (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|103
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Estifanos Kebede Gebresilassie (Eth) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|106
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|107
|Tom Willems (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|108
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|109
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|110
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|111
|Lennert Jacobs (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|112
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|113
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|114
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|115
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|116
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|117
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|118
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|119
|Wout Franssen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|120
|Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|121
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|122
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|123
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|124
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|125
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|126
|Jeroen Heymans (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|127
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|128
|Bob Van De Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|129
|Stephen Orbie (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|130
|Jens Vandenbussche (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|131
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|132
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|133
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|134
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:48
|135
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:00:53
|136
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|137
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:11
|138
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|0:01:16
|139
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:01:39
|140
|Léon Van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|141
|Jens Gys (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|0:02:22
|142
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:10
|143
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|DNF
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Matthias Onghena (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Derycke (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|DNF
|Glenn Hool (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Aoyanagi Kazuki (Jpn) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Steve Schets (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Scott Law (Aus) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Chris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
|DNS
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
