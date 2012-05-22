Trending

Claeys takes sprint victory at Ronde van Limburg

Zabel, Vantornout complete podium

Full Results
1Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4:16:13
2Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
7Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Jasper Baert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
9Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
11Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
12Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
14Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
15Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
16Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
18Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
19Jack Wilson (Irl) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
20Gert Lodewijks (Bel) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
21Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
23Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
24Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
25Chris Jory (Aus) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
26Alexander Aerts (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
27Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
28Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
29Rob Leemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
30César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
31Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
32Arian Oosthoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
33Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
34Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
35Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
36Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
37Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
38Dries Vannevel (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
39Thomas Wertz (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
40Arnaud Géromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
41Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
42Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
43Chris Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
44Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
45Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
46Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
47Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
48Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
49Marc Franken (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
50Wouter Daniels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
51Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
52Niels Schepmans (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
53Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
54Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
55Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
56Dennis Coenen (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
57Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
58Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
59Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
60Gianni Marchand (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
61Steven Mortier (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
62Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
63Baldwin Van Minnebruggen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
64Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
65Steven Haerinck (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
66Cedric Raymackers (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
67Frederik Goos (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
68Hophra Gerard (Bel) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
69Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
70Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
71Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
72Rutger Belmans (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
73Bjorn Reynders (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
74Jordy Vermeire (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
75Jaromir Lannoo (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
76Mat Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
77Petrus Lubomir (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
78Bob Martens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
79Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
80Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
81Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
82Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
83Sieben Devalckeneer (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
84Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
85Brecht Denys (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
86Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
87Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Thijs Al (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
89Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
90Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
91Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
92Yoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
93Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
94Daniel Patten (GBr) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
95Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
96Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
97Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
99Kirill Podznyakov (Rus) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
100Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
101Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
102Jonas Viane (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
103Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Estifanos Kebede Gebresilassie (Eth) Marco Polo Cycling Team
106Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
107Tom Willems (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
108Niels Wubben (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
109Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
110Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
111Lennert Jacobs (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
112Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
113Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
114Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
115Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
116Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
117Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
118Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
119Wout Franssen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
120Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
121Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
122Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
123Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
124Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
125Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
126Jeroen Heymans (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
127Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
128Bob Van De Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
129Stephen Orbie (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
130Jens Vandenbussche (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
131Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
132Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
133Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
134Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:48
135Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon0:00:53
136Kurt Geysen (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:00:57
137Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:11
138Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team0:01:16
139Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:01:39
140Léon Van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:57
141Jens Gys (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW0:02:22
142Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:10
143Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMaarten Craeghs (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
DNFEmiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands National Off-Road Team
DNFMatthias Onghena (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Derycke (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
DNFGlenn Hool (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFJaap Kooijman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFWayne Stijns (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFAoyanagi Kazuki (Jpn) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFJoaquim Durant (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
DNFSteve Schets (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
DNFBjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFScott Law (Aus) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFChris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFFlavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFSven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSWalt De Winter (Bel) Regio Team Vlaanderen
DNSRemco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

Latest on Cyclingnews