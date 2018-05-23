Talbot wins women's Rochester Twilight Criterium
Baker second, Brouwer third
Elite Women: Rochester - Rochester
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|0:59:30
|2
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)
|3
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|0:00:02
|4
|Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femmes Racing
|5
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|6
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|7
|Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
|8
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|9
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|10
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|11
|Nina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|12
|Alexi Costa (Heatwave)
|13
|Elizabeth Archbold (Madonna Wheelers)
|14
|Erin Faccone (B2C2 p/b JRA Cycles)
|15
|Paige Williams (BCA/Linen)
|16
|Leslie Timm (QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl)
|17
|Amy Mausser (Giant Toronto pb Liv)
|18
|Lydia Hausle (B2C2 p/b JRA Cycles)
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Dori Buckethal (NSMI Racing)
