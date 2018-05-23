Trending

Talbot wins women's Rochester Twilight Criterium

Baker second, Brouwer third

Josie Talbot won the under 19

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)0:59:30
2Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)
3Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)0:00:02
4Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femmes Racing
5Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
6Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
7Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
8Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
9Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
10Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
11Nina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
12Alexi Costa (Heatwave)
13Elizabeth Archbold (Madonna Wheelers)
14Erin Faccone (B2C2 p/b JRA Cycles)
15Paige Williams (BCA/Linen)
16Leslie Timm (QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl)
17Amy Mausser (Giant Toronto pb Liv)
18Lydia Hausle (B2C2 p/b JRA Cycles)
DNFCaroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
DNFDori Buckethal (NSMI Racing)

