Schiller wins men's Rochester Twilight Criterium

McGill second, O'Donnell third

Jeffery Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose).

(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)1:39:27
2Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
3Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
4Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
5Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)0:00:02
6Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)0:00:07
7Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)0:00:58
8Anton varabei (Toronto Hustle)
9Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
10Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
11Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
12Jean-Michael Lachance (Quebexico)
13Steven Mongielo (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
14Matthew Curbeau (Velocio Northeast)
15Eric Hueston (Towheelspay;merexpress)
16Patrick Collins (Ccb Foundation Sicleri)
17Stefan Zavislan (Otterhaus Racing)
18Sean Meyer (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
19Matt Brophy (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)0:01:02
20Jonathan Siuta (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
21John Hunter (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)0:01:11
22Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
23Michel Jean (Quebexico)0:02:00
24John Holden (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
25Ken Hall (Salon Bella Vita)
26Tom Goetz
27Daniel Barney (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
DNSRichard Scaduto (Projekt)
DNFJake Castor (Once Again Nut Butter)
DNFJason Hettenbaugh (Park Ave Bike P-B Borah Teamwear)
DNFDavid Van Horn (Projekt)
DNFCorey Knowles (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
DNFCory Kuhns

