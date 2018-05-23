Schiller wins men's Rochester Twilight Criterium
McGill second, O'Donnell third
Elite Men: Rochester - Rochester
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)
|1:39:27
|2
|Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|3
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|4
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|5
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:02
|6
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|0:00:07
|7
|Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:58
|8
|Anton varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|9
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|10
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|11
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|12
|Jean-Michael Lachance (Quebexico)
|13
|Steven Mongielo (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|14
|Matthew Curbeau (Velocio Northeast)
|15
|Eric Hueston (Towheelspay;merexpress)
|16
|Patrick Collins (Ccb Foundation Sicleri)
|17
|Stefan Zavislan (Otterhaus Racing)
|18
|Sean Meyer (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|19
|Matt Brophy (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|0:01:02
|20
|Jonathan Siuta (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|21
|John Hunter (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|0:01:11
|22
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|23
|Michel Jean (Quebexico)
|0:02:00
|24
|John Holden (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|25
|Ken Hall (Salon Bella Vita)
|26
|Tom Goetz
|27
|Daniel Barney (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|DNS
|Richard Scaduto (Projekt)
|DNF
|Jake Castor (Once Again Nut Butter)
|DNF
|Jason Hettenbaugh (Park Ave Bike P-B Borah Teamwear)
|DNF
|David Van Horn (Projekt)
|DNF
|Corey Knowles (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|DNF
|Cory Kuhns
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
-
Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit goldRussia, Netherlands win Team Sprints
-
Freeman claims Shane Sutton bullied him to order testosteroneFormer Team Sky and British Cycling doctor's legal team seeks Sutton's secret Daily Mail 'affidavit'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy