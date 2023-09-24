Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Rochette beats Holmgren to win two a row
McGill third in USCX event
Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) made it two in a row after winning the second day of cyclocross racing at the Rochester Cyclocross on Sunday. The Canadian finished 22 seconds ahead of junior world champion Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) in second, and 1:29 ahead of Sidney McGill (Cervelo/Orange) in third.
Rochette started the race with the fastest lap and with a small group that also included McGill and Holmgren along with Lauren Zoerner (Groove Off-Road), Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation), Kaya Musgrave (Cervelo/Orange) and Caroline Mani (Groove Off-Road).
Although Rochette dominated the opening round from start to finish on Saturday, she faced closer competition from Holmgren on day two of racing.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Rochette beats Holmgren to win two a rowMcGill third in USCX event
-
Jumbo-Visma, Soudal-QuickStep discuss potential mergerProposed new 'super team' could become Visma-Soudal or Soudal-Visma as soon as 2024
-
Paris Olympic MTB Test Event: Loana Lecomte solos to victoryFrenchwoman beats Laura Stigger and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
-
Wout van Aert 'mixed feelings' as he scores 13th silver at a major championships'We underestimated how much he had left' Belgian says of European Championships winner Laporte