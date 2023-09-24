Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Rochette beats Holmgren to win two a row

By Kirsten Frattini
published

McGill third in USCX event

Maghalie Rochette
Maghalie Rochette (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) made it two in a row after winning the second day of cyclocross racing at the Rochester Cyclocross on Sunday. The Canadian finished 22 seconds ahead of junior world champion Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) in second, and 1:29 ahead of  Sidney McGill (Cervelo/Orange) in third.

Rochette started the race with the fastest lap and with a small group that also  included McGill and Holmgren along with Lauren Zoerner (Groove Off-Road), Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation), Kaya Musgrave (Cervelo/Orange) and Caroline Mani (Groove Off-Road).

Although Rochette dominated the opening round from start to finish on Saturday, she faced closer competition from Holmgren on day two of racing.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

