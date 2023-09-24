Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Rochette beats Holmgren to win two a row

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) made it two in a row after winning the second day of cyclocross racing at the Rochester Cyclocross on Sunday. The Canadian finished 22 seconds ahead of junior world champion Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) in second, and 1:29 ahead of Sidney McGill (Cervelo/Orange) in third.

Rochette started the race with the fastest lap and with a small group that also included McGill and Holmgren along with Lauren Zoerner (Groove Off-Road), Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation), Kaya Musgrave (Cervelo/Orange) and Caroline Mani (Groove Off-Road).

Although Rochette dominated the opening round from start to finish on Saturday, she faced closer competition from Holmgren on day two of racing.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling