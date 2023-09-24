Baestaens takes sixth Rochester Cyclocross win on Day 2

Vincent Baestaens (Spits CX) secured his sixth career win at the Rochester Cyclocross, and back-to-back wins this weekend, soloing to the day 2 victory on Sunday.

Baestaens finished the race nine seconds ahead of Anton Ferdinande (DHM) and 13 seconds ahead of Loris Rouiller (Helzomat).

A lead group emerged on the opening lap that included Ferdinande, Baestaens, Lance Haidet (L39ion of Los Angeles), Rouiller, Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek), Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation), Michael van den Ham (Giant-Easton), and Scott Funston (WTB-Pivot).

Ferdinande opened a gap on the group in the early laps holding six seconds over Baestaens and Haidet, with an addition few seconds ahead of the next chase group of Rouiller and Strohmeyer at the start of the sixth lap.

The gaps between the first two groups closed with Ferdinande, Baestaens, Rouiller, Strohmeyer and Haidet all together on the seventh lap.

Baestaens surged with two laps to go, and no one in the group could follow. He raced through the start of lap eight with 11 seconds ahead of the chase group and then crossed the line with his sixth victory at the Rochester Cyclocross.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling