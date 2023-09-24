Baestaens takes sixth Rochester Cyclocross win on Day 2
Ferdinande second, Rouiller third
Vincent Baestaens (Spits CX) secured his sixth career win at the Rochester Cyclocross, and back-to-back wins this weekend, soloing to the day 2 victory on Sunday.
Baestaens finished the race nine seconds ahead of Anton Ferdinande (DHM) and 13 seconds ahead of Loris Rouiller (Helzomat).
A lead group emerged on the opening lap that included Ferdinande, Baestaens, Lance Haidet (L39ion of Los Angeles), Rouiller, Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek), Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation), Michael van den Ham (Giant-Easton), and Scott Funston (WTB-Pivot).
Ferdinande opened a gap on the group in the early laps holding six seconds over Baestaens and Haidet, with an addition few seconds ahead of the next chase group of Rouiller and Strohmeyer at the start of the sixth lap.
The gaps between the first two groups closed with Ferdinande, Baestaens, Rouiller, Strohmeyer and Haidet all together on the seventh lap.
Baestaens surged with two laps to go, and no one in the group could follow. He raced through the start of lap eight with 11 seconds ahead of the chase group and then crossed the line with his sixth victory at the Rochester Cyclocross.
Results
Results
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
