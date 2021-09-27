Rochester Cyclocross C2: Rochette goes back-to-back for wins in New York
By Cyclingnews
Honsinger and Mani duplicate podium from Saturday
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Specialized / Feedback Sports)
|0:53:00
|2
|Clara Honsinger (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:59
|3
|Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce)
|0:01:21
|4
|Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:32
|5
|Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:01:43
|6
|Kaitlin Clouse (Cannondale Cyclocross World)
|0:01:59
|7
|Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|0:02:13
|8
|Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:02:45
|9
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|0:02:59
|10
|Anna Megale (Trek CXC)
|0:03:03
|11
|Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru)
|0:03:05
|12
|Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES)
|0:03:15
|13
|Taylor Kuyk-white (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|0:03:28
|14
|Emily Werner (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:03:36
|15
|Samantha Fox (Pratt Racing)
|0:04:21
|16
|Bridget Tooley (Easton-Liv)
|0:04:30
|17
|Michaela Thompson (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru)
|0:04:51
|18
|Allison Arensman (VeloRevolution-WPCycles)
|0:04:58
|19
|Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:05:04
|20
|Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing)
|0:05:08
|21
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:05:36
|22
|Rachel Rubino (Pratt Racing)
|0:06:23
|23
|Traci Judge
|0:06:28
|24
|Ellie Mitchell (NWCX Project)
|0:06:36
|25
|Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
|0:06:46
|26
|Bonnie R Symes (Campus WheelWorks)
|0:06:54
|27
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|0:07:03
|28
|Meghan Owens (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|0:08:24
|29
|Kim Coleman (BMB Racing)
|30
|Clementine Nixon (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|31
|Leslie Lupien (Apex Velo - Velocio)
|32
|Ivy Audrain (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing)
|33
|Marilyn Rayner (Red Kite Coaching)
|34
|Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|35
|Christina Hosenfeld (Bluemont Connection)
|36
|Alexa Harding (Crankskins / RV&E)
|37
|Ryley Mosher (Competitive Edge Racing)
|38
|Kelli Montgomery (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
|39
|Tiffany Thomas (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
|DNF
|Austin Killips (Pratt Racing)
|DNS
|Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
|DNS
|Cassidy Hickey
