Rochester Cyclocross C2: Rochette goes back-to-back for wins in New York

By

Honsinger and Mani duplicate podium from Saturday

Maghalie Rochette of Canada and Team SpecializedFeedback Sports during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Specialized / Feedback Sports) 0:53:00
2Clara Honsinger (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:00:59
3Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce) 0:01:21
4Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:01:32
5Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:01:43
6Kaitlin Clouse (Cannondale Cyclocross World) 0:01:59
7Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 0:02:13
8Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles) 0:02:45
9Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 0:02:59
10Anna Megale (Trek CXC) 0:03:03
11Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru) 0:03:05
12Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES) 0:03:15
13Taylor Kuyk-white (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 0:03:28
14Emily Werner (Ken's Bike Shop) 0:03:36
15Samantha Fox (Pratt Racing) 0:04:21
16Bridget Tooley (Easton-Liv) 0:04:30
17Michaela Thompson (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru) 0:04:51
18Allison Arensman (VeloRevolution-WPCycles) 0:04:58
19Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective) 0:05:04
20Anna Dorovskikh (Orion Racing) 0:05:08
21Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:05:36
22Rachel Rubino (Pratt Racing) 0:06:23
23Traci Judge 0:06:28
24Ellie Mitchell (NWCX Project) 0:06:36
25Leslie Ethridge (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team) 0:06:46
26Bonnie R Symes (Campus WheelWorks) 0:06:54
27Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat) 0:07:03
28Meghan Owens (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 0:08:24
29Kim Coleman (BMB Racing)
30Clementine Nixon (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
31Leslie Lupien (Apex Velo - Velocio)
32Ivy Audrain (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing)
33Marilyn Rayner (Red Kite Coaching)
34Elizabeth Sheldon (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
35Christina Hosenfeld (Bluemont Connection)
36Alexa Harding (Crankskins / RV&E)
37Ryley Mosher (Competitive Edge Racing)
38Kelli Montgomery (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
39Tiffany Thomas (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
DNFAustin Killips (Pratt Racing)
DNSRebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
DNSCassidy Hickey

