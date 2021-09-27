Trending

Rochester Cyclocross C2: Baestaens repeats for win on Sunday for elite men

Hyde secures second place with Werner in third

Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes) won both days at 2021 Rochester Cyclocross to take lead in USCX Series
Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes) won both days at 2021 Rochester Cyclocross to take lead in USCX Series (Image credit: Chris Norvold)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes) 1:01:53
2Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:00:07
3Kerry Werner Jr. (The Kona Adventure Team) 0:00:22
4Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:00:32
5Michael Van den Ham (Easton Giant CX) 0:00:52
6Gage Hecht (Aevolo) 0:00:58
7Brannan Fix (Fix Racing) 0:01:11
8Gosse Van der Meer (Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels) 0:01:49
9Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 0:02:32
10Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service) 0:02:46
11Cody Cupp (Riders Inc.) 0:02:53
12Ben Frederick (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey) 0:02:57
13Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:06
14Jonathan Anderson (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY TEAM) 0:03:07
15Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:03:20
16Jacob Leblanc (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:31
17Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized) 0:03:42
18Scott Mcgill (Aevolo) 0:03:47
19Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:48
20Eric Thompson (MSPEEDWAX.COM) 0:03:52
21Ross Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subary) 0:04:13
22Dylan Zakrajsek (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team) 0:04:20
23Casey Hildebrandt (Donkey Label) 0:04:23
24Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne) 0:04:32
25Travis Livermon 0:04:44
26Jack Tanner 0:04:53
27Matteo Oppizzi (Cannondale-Iland) 0:05:01
28Tyler Cloutier (TCCX) 0:05:25
29Kyle Johnson (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:05:34
30Nicholas F Tabares 0:05:42
31Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle co.) 0:05:44
32Ivan Gallego (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:05:50
33Alex Ryan (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling) 0:06:26
34Dan Timmerman (Timmermade) 0:06:28
35Rory Jack (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 0:06:38
36Terol Pursell (Forever Endurance) 0:06:44
37Joe Schmalz (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:06:57
38Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 0:07:00
39Trevor August (Finkraft Cycling Team) 0:07:04
40John Paul Amalong (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:07:05
41Nate Knowles (ASU Junior Development) 0:07:12
42Jeremy Boyd-peshkin 0:07:13
43Hugo Brisebois (Ride with Rendall / Killington Mountain School)
44Nick Lando (Competitive Edge Racing)
45Chris Niesen (JAM / NCC)
46Mark Hewitt (JAM / NCC)
47Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
48Ryder Uetrecht (ASU Junior Development)
49Patrick Frank (JAM / NCC)
50Nicolas Villamizar (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
51Jake Olander (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
52Joshua Noggle (Gambit Racing)
53Brett Cooper (Gambit Racing)
54Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
55Michael Marston (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
56Matthew Graham-o'Regan (Pratt Racing)
57Gregg Griffo (Minuteman|Empire Automation PB Tom's Pro Bike)
58Brelon May (Topo Designs CC)
59Dan Vaughn (JAM / NCC)
60Shawn Geiger
61Cole Ellison (Pratt Racing)
62Jake Castor (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
63Trevor Vowles (Local Openers)
DNFJules Van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru)
DNFAndrew Nicholas (GS Savile Road)
DNFMark Myles (Be Real Sports)
DNSAndrew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner)
DNSFinnegan O'Connor (Comp Edge Racing)
DNSOrion Child (Velo Childeric)

