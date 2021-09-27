Rochester Cyclocross C2: Baestaens repeats for win on Sunday for elite men
By Cyclingnews
Hyde secures second place with Werner in third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes)
|1:01:53
|2
|Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:00:07
|3
|Kerry Werner Jr. (The Kona Adventure Team)
|0:00:22
|4
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:32
|5
|Michael Van den Ham (Easton Giant CX)
|0:00:52
|6
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
|0:00:58
|7
|Brannan Fix (Fix Racing)
|0:01:11
|8
|Gosse Van der Meer (Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels)
|0:01:49
|9
|Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build)
|0:02:32
|10
|Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service)
|0:02:46
|11
|Cody Cupp (Riders Inc.)
|0:02:53
|12
|Ben Frederick (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey)
|0:02:57
|13
|Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:06
|14
|Jonathan Anderson (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY TEAM)
|0:03:07
|15
|Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:03:20
|16
|Jacob Leblanc (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:31
|17
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:03:42
|18
|Scott Mcgill (Aevolo)
|0:03:47
|19
|Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:48
|20
|Eric Thompson (MSPEEDWAX.COM)
|0:03:52
|21
|Ross Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Subary)
|0:04:13
|22
|Dylan Zakrajsek (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:04:20
|23
|Casey Hildebrandt (Donkey Label)
|0:04:23
|24
|Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
|0:04:32
|25
|Travis Livermon
|0:04:44
|26
|Jack Tanner
|0:04:53
|27
|Matteo Oppizzi (Cannondale-Iland)
|0:05:01
|28
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|0:05:25
|29
|Kyle Johnson (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:05:34
|30
|Nicholas F Tabares
|0:05:42
|31
|Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle co.)
|0:05:44
|32
|Ivan Gallego (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:05:50
|33
|Alex Ryan (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling)
|0:06:26
|34
|Dan Timmerman (Timmermade)
|0:06:28
|35
|Rory Jack (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|0:06:38
|36
|Terol Pursell (Forever Endurance)
|0:06:44
|37
|Joe Schmalz (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:06:57
|38
|Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|0:07:00
|39
|Trevor August (Finkraft Cycling Team)
|0:07:04
|40
|John Paul Amalong (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:07:05
|41
|Nate Knowles (ASU Junior Development)
|0:07:12
|42
|Jeremy Boyd-peshkin
|0:07:13
|43
|Hugo Brisebois (Ride with Rendall / Killington Mountain School)
|44
|Nick Lando (Competitive Edge Racing)
|45
|Chris Niesen (JAM / NCC)
|46
|Mark Hewitt (JAM / NCC)
|47
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|48
|Ryder Uetrecht (ASU Junior Development)
|49
|Patrick Frank (JAM / NCC)
|50
|Nicolas Villamizar (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|51
|Jake Olander (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|52
|Joshua Noggle (Gambit Racing)
|53
|Brett Cooper (Gambit Racing)
|54
|Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|55
|Michael Marston (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
|56
|Matthew Graham-o'Regan (Pratt Racing)
|57
|Gregg Griffo (Minuteman|Empire Automation PB Tom's Pro Bike)
|58
|Brelon May (Topo Designs CC)
|59
|Dan Vaughn (JAM / NCC)
|60
|Shawn Geiger
|61
|Cole Ellison (Pratt Racing)
|62
|Jake Castor (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
|63
|Trevor Vowles (Local Openers)
|DNF
|Jules Van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Subaru)
|DNF
|Andrew Nicholas (GS Savile Road)
|DNF
|Mark Myles (Be Real Sports)
|DNS
|Andrew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner)
|DNS
|Finnegan O'Connor (Comp Edge Racing)
|DNS
|Orion Child (Velo Childeric)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Rochester Cyclocross C2: Baestaens repeats for win on Sunday for elite menHyde secures second place with Werner in third
-
Rochester Cyclocross C2: Rochette goes back-to-back for wins in New YorkHonsinger and Mani duplicate podium from Saturday
-
Owain Doull signs with EF Education-Nippo for 2022Welshman leaves Ineos after five seasons
-
Langdon and Gibbons wrap up titles for USA CRITS series in Winston-SalemClevenger and Nsek win final races of series at Winston-Salem Cycling Classic
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.