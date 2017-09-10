Trending

Hyde opens US Pro CX Calendar with Rochester C1 win

Rob Peeters is second, Jeremy Powers third

Image 1 of 3

Rob Peeters, Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers on the Rochester Cyclocross podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 2 of 3

Stephen Hyde and Rob Peeters take the bell lap together at Rochester Cyclocross

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld) out-duelled Rob Peeters and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) over the final lap to win the opening round of the USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar Saturday at Rochester Cyclocross. Hyde got the better of the other two in the finishing straight for the C1 victory and his first-ever win in Rochester.

"This is a long course and you have to play your cards right," Hyde said. "It's taken me a lot of tries to get my hand correct. This was a good start for me. It's a good mental kick for me, and good for the ego."

Nineteen-year-old Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) fought his way to the leaders on the last lap but was gapped in the flat set ions  near the pits about 1km from the line and settled in for fourth overall and the top U23 rider.

"Today is the first UCI 'cross race in Rochester, also my birthday, so no matter what I was going to have a good day," Petrov said. "When the race started, I found myself in a decent spot. Early on there were gaps here and there, and it was really fast. I was able to make good selections when I had to go. With three to go, a gap opened up, Stephen and Rob, and then it was Jeremy and me. We were all at the same level of speed. But I felt like the legs were in a good place for where we are at the start of the season, so I am happy with that. And there is only‘up from here and that's the goal. I had fun today. I'm excited for the first race of the season.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld)1:02:05
2Rob Peeters (Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservic)
3Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
4Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing)0:00:31
5Boulo Matthieu (Team Pays de Dinan)0:00:43
6Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin)0:00:49
7Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Factory CX Team)0:01:03
8James Driscoll (Donnelly Sports)0:01:11
9Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)0:01:23
10Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:02:02
11Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)0:02:17
12Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)0:02:22
13Travis Livermon (Maxxis/Shimano)0:02:26
14Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:02:29
15Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes)0:02:51
16Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)0:03:18
17Derrick St. John (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)0:03:45
18Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co. Groove Subar)0:04:04
19Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Company/Groove Su)0:04:42
20Trevor O'donnell (Lakeside Storage Cyclocross)0:04:57
21Kevin Bouchard-Hall (Wrenegade Sports/Farm to Fork)0:05:22
22Jordan Snyder (East Ridge Outfitters/@BicycleR)0:05:39
23Dan Chabanov (HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU)0:06:17
24Michael Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti)0:06:40
25Marc-andrã Daigle (Garneau Easton Cycling)0:06:41
26Andrew Wulfkuhle (717cycling p/b RSI Panels)0:06:49
27Osmond Bakker (The Bandits)0:07:07
28Andrew Borden (X-Men)0:07:14
29Brendan Mccormack (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads)0:07:30
30Gregg Griffo (Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea)0:08:13
@1LapDan Fitzgibbons (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
@1LapMatt Clements (Rotor Bike Components)
@1LapKale Wenczel (JAM / NCC)
@1LapPeter Mancini (Crank Studio)
@1LapChristian Ricci (Lakeside Storage Cyclocross)
@2LapTed Willard (Absolute Value CX)
@2LapSpencer Perry (Ferretti Cycles)
@2LapEdouard Tougas (Mad Alchemy)
DNFSylvain Jean (Lakeside Storage Cyclocross)
DNFBryan Tyers (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
DNFNicholas Diniz

