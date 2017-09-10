Image 1 of 3 Rob Peeters, Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers on the Rochester Cyclocross podium (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 2 of 3 Stephen Hyde and Rob Peeters take the bell lap together at Rochester Cyclocross (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 3 of 3 Rob Peeters, Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers on the Rochester Cyclocross podium (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld) out-duelled Rob Peeters and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) over the final lap to win the opening round of the USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar Saturday at Rochester Cyclocross. Hyde got the better of the other two in the finishing straight for the C1 victory and his first-ever win in Rochester.

"This is a long course and you have to play your cards right," Hyde said. "It's taken me a lot of tries to get my hand correct. This was a good start for me. It's a good mental kick for me, and good for the ego."

Nineteen-year-old Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) fought his way to the leaders on the last lap but was gapped in the flat set ions near the pits about 1km from the line and settled in for fourth overall and the top U23 rider.

"Today is the first UCI 'cross race in Rochester, also my birthday, so no matter what I was going to have a good day," Petrov said. "When the race started, I found myself in a decent spot. Early on there were gaps here and there, and it was really fast. I was able to make good selections when I had to go. With three to go, a gap opened up, Stephen and Rob, and then it was Jeremy and me. We were all at the same level of speed. But I felt like the legs were in a good place for where we are at the start of the season, so I am happy with that. And there is only‘up from here and that's the goal. I had fun today. I'm excited for the first race of the season.”

