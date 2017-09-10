Hyde opens US Pro CX Calendar with Rochester C1 win
Rob Peeters is second, Jeremy Powers third
Elite Men: Rochester, NY -
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld) out-duelled Rob Peeters and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) over the final lap to win the opening round of the USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar Saturday at Rochester Cyclocross. Hyde got the better of the other two in the finishing straight for the C1 victory and his first-ever win in Rochester.
"This is a long course and you have to play your cards right," Hyde said. "It's taken me a lot of tries to get my hand correct. This was a good start for me. It's a good mental kick for me, and good for the ego."
Nineteen-year-old Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) fought his way to the leaders on the last lap but was gapped in the flat set ions near the pits about 1km from the line and settled in for fourth overall and the top U23 rider.
"Today is the first UCI 'cross race in Rochester, also my birthday, so no matter what I was going to have a good day," Petrov said. "When the race started, I found myself in a decent spot. Early on there were gaps here and there, and it was really fast. I was able to make good selections when I had to go. With three to go, a gap opened up, Stephen and Rob, and then it was Jeremy and me. We were all at the same level of speed. But I felt like the legs were in a good place for where we are at the start of the season, so I am happy with that. And there is only‘up from here and that's the goal. I had fun today. I'm excited for the first race of the season.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld)
|1:02:05
|2
|Rob Peeters (Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservic)
|3
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|4
|Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing)
|0:00:31
|5
|Boulo Matthieu (Team Pays de Dinan)
|0:00:43
|6
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin)
|0:00:49
|7
|Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Factory CX Team)
|0:01:03
|8
|James Driscoll (Donnelly Sports)
|0:01:11
|9
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)
|0:01:23
|10
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:02:02
|11
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
|0:02:17
|12
|Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)
|0:02:22
|13
|Travis Livermon (Maxxis/Shimano)
|0:02:26
|14
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:02:29
|15
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:02:51
|16
|Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)
|0:03:18
|17
|Derrick St. John (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:03:45
|18
|Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co. Groove Subar)
|0:04:04
|19
|Brannan Fix (Alpha Bicycle Company/Groove Su)
|0:04:42
|20
|Trevor O'donnell (Lakeside Storage Cyclocross)
|0:04:57
|21
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (Wrenegade Sports/Farm to Fork)
|0:05:22
|22
|Jordan Snyder (East Ridge Outfitters/@BicycleR)
|0:05:39
|23
|Dan Chabanov (HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU)
|0:06:17
|24
|Michael Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti)
|0:06:40
|25
|Marc-andrã Daigle (Garneau Easton Cycling)
|0:06:41
|26
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (717cycling p/b RSI Panels)
|0:06:49
|27
|Osmond Bakker (The Bandits)
|0:07:07
|28
|Andrew Borden (X-Men)
|0:07:14
|29
|Brendan Mccormack (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads)
|0:07:30
|30
|Gregg Griffo (Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea)
|0:08:13
|@1Lap
|Dan Fitzgibbons (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|@1Lap
|Matt Clements (Rotor Bike Components)
|@1Lap
|Kale Wenczel (JAM / NCC)
|@1Lap
|Peter Mancini (Crank Studio)
|@1Lap
|Christian Ricci (Lakeside Storage Cyclocross)
|@2Lap
|Ted Willard (Absolute Value CX)
|@2Lap
|Spencer Perry (Ferretti Cycles)
|@2Lap
|Edouard Tougas (Mad Alchemy)
|DNF
|Sylvain Jean (Lakeside Storage Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Bryan Tyers (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
|DNF
|Nicholas Diniz
