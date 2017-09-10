Image 1 of 4 Rochette, Noble and Keough on the Rochester podium (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 2 of 4 Ellen Noble wins the C1 Rochester Cyclocross (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 3 of 4 Rochester winner Ellen Noble (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 4 of 4 Caroline Mani descends in Rochester (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) outlasted the field at Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday and soloed to victory in the opening round of USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) and 37 seconds ahead of Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld). Emma White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) was fourth, one minute back, while Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross) was fifth at 1:13.

On the third of five laps, Noble and Rochette dropped Keough from their lead that had formed on lap two. Then when Rochette bobbled on the final circuit, Noble rode in for the win.

"It feels really good to come out and win the season opener," Noble said about her first C1 win. "The main objective today was to stay calm, cool and collected. I felt super confident technically today. I felt super smooth and dailed in with all my lines. That allowed me to stay really calm. With two to go, I kind of hit it a little bit. Then I had a small gap in the woods, so I kept going. I knew where she was going slower than me, where they call it Double Trouble. I knew if I could keep the pressure on through there, I could get just a couple of seconds. And if I got a small gap, I can get a little more, and that was all I needed today."

Full Results