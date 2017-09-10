Trending

Noble wins US Pro CX Calendar opener in Rochester

Maghalie Rochette is second, followed by Kaitlin Keough

Image 1 of 4

Rochette, Noble and Keough on the Rochester podium

Rochette, Noble and Keough on the Rochester podium
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 2 of 4

Ellen Noble wins the C1 Rochester Cyclocross

Ellen Noble wins the C1 Rochester Cyclocross
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 3 of 4

Rochester winner Ellen Noble

Rochester winner Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 4 of 4

Caroline Mani descends in Rochester

Caroline Mani descends in Rochester
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) outlasted the field at Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday and soloed to victory in the opening round of USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) and 37 seconds ahead of Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld). Emma White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) was fourth, one minute back, while Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross) was fifth at 1:13.

On the third of five laps, Noble and Rochette dropped Keough from their lead that had formed on lap two. Then when Rochette bobbled on the final circuit, Noble rode in for the win.

"It feels really good to come out and win the season opener," Noble said about her first C1 win. "The main objective today was to stay calm, cool and collected. I felt super confident technically today. I felt super smooth and dailed in with all my lines. That allowed me to stay really calm. With two to go, I kind of hit it a little bit. Then I had a small gap in the woods, so I kept going. I knew where she was going slower than me, where they call it Double Trouble. I knew if I could keep the pressure on through there, I could get just a couple of seconds. And if I got a small gap, I can get a little more, and that was all I needed today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)0:43:06
2Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team)0:00:11
3Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld)0:00:37
4Emma White (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld)0:01:00
5Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:01:13
6Caroline Mani (Van Dessel / Atom Composites)0:01:21
7Rebecca Fahringer (Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gof)0:01:33
8Christel Ferrier (Sas Macogep Aquisio)0:01:44
9Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)0:01:59
10Cassandra Maximenko (VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels)0:02:24
11Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Vista Subar)0:02:37
12Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)0:03:15
13Natasha Elliott (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions)0:03:20
14Ruby West (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com)
15Kim Hurst (Vanderkitten/Niner)0:03:36
16Julie Wright (Team Averica)0:03:51
17Laurel Rathbun (Donnelly Sports)0:03:59
18Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)0:04:03
19Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)0:04:21
20Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU)0:04:40
21Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:04:55
22Emily Shields0:05:14
23Julie Hunter (SEAVS/Haymarket)0:05:36
24Erin Faccone (Team Averica)0:06:10
25Gabriella Sterne (Vanderkitten Entourage Racing)0:06:54
26Alexandra Campbellforte (Vanderkitten Entourage Racing)0:07:14
27Taylor Kuyk-White (Philadelphia Bike Expo)0:07:37
28Leslie Lupien (Team Averica)0:07:47
29Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)0:08:05
30Meghan Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti)0:08:17
31Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike p/b Borah)0:09:00
32Beatrice Le Sauteur0:09:15
33Taryn Mudge (Fearless Femme Racing)0:09:47
34Turner Ramsay (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba)0:10:07
@1LapMadeline Smith (KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta)
@1LapRhys May (JAM / NCC)
@1LapPaige Williams (Fuji Cross Crew)
DNFGray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews