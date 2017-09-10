Noble wins US Pro CX Calendar opener in Rochester
Maghalie Rochette is second, followed by Kaitlin Keough
Elite Women: Rochester, NY -
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) outlasted the field at Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday and soloed to victory in the opening round of USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) and 37 seconds ahead of Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld). Emma White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) was fourth, one minute back, while Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross) was fifth at 1:13.
On the third of five laps, Noble and Rochette dropped Keough from their lead that had formed on lap two. Then when Rochette bobbled on the final circuit, Noble rode in for the win.
"It feels really good to come out and win the season opener," Noble said about her first C1 win. "The main objective today was to stay calm, cool and collected. I felt super confident technically today. I felt super smooth and dailed in with all my lines. That allowed me to stay really calm. With two to go, I kind of hit it a little bit. Then I had a small gap in the woods, so I kept going. I knew where she was going slower than me, where they call it Double Trouble. I knew if I could keep the pressure on through there, I could get just a couple of seconds. And if I got a small gap, I can get a little more, and that was all I needed today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|0:43:06
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team)
|0:00:11
|3
|Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld)
|0:00:37
|4
|Emma White (Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld)
|0:01:00
|5
|Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:01:13
|6
|Caroline Mani (Van Dessel / Atom Composites)
|0:01:21
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gof)
|0:01:33
|8
|Christel Ferrier (Sas Macogep Aquisio)
|0:01:44
|9
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:01:59
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels)
|0:02:24
|11
|Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Vista Subar)
|0:02:37
|12
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:03:15
|13
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions)
|0:03:20
|14
|Ruby West (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com)
|15
|Kim Hurst (Vanderkitten/Niner)
|0:03:36
|16
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:03:51
|17
|Laurel Rathbun (Donnelly Sports)
|0:03:59
|18
|Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
|0:04:03
|19
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:04:21
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU)
|0:04:40
|21
|Regina Legge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:04:55
|22
|Emily Shields
|0:05:14
|23
|Julie Hunter (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:05:36
|24
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:06:10
|25
|Gabriella Sterne (Vanderkitten Entourage Racing)
|0:06:54
|26
|Alexandra Campbellforte (Vanderkitten Entourage Racing)
|0:07:14
|27
|Taylor Kuyk-White (Philadelphia Bike Expo)
|0:07:37
|28
|Leslie Lupien (Team Averica)
|0:07:47
|29
|Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
|0:08:05
|30
|Meghan Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti)
|0:08:17
|31
|Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike p/b Borah)
|0:09:00
|32
|Beatrice Le Sauteur
|0:09:15
|33
|Taryn Mudge (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:09:47
|34
|Turner Ramsay (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba)
|0:10:07
|@1Lap
|Madeline Smith (KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta)
|@1Lap
|Rhys May (JAM / NCC)
|@1Lap
|Paige Williams (Fuji Cross Crew)
|DNF
|Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
