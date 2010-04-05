Tempier takes first win of 2010
Joubert races to women's victory
After two third places earlier this season, Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) claimed his first win of 2010 at the 50km Roc Laissagais cross country race in southern France. The Frenchman finished ahead of Japan's Kohei Yamamoto and Belgium's Bjorn Brems.
"The victory was in the air," said Tempier's team manager Massimo Ghirotto. "I'm very proud of Stephane as he came so close to winning in the last few races. I knew he could do well in France, and he felt comfortable facing Laissagais' circuit. Today's win marks an important step towards the upcoming World Cup events and keeps the team spirit high."
Frenchwoman Laura Joubert won the 35km women's race by over 16 minutes ahead of Belgian Elisabeth Mottet and compatriot Corinne Garcia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|2:25:32
|2
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:02:03
|3
|Bjorn Brems (Bel)
|0:02:12
|4
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:07:47
|5
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:08:27
|6
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|0:10:37
|7
|Julien Saussac (Fra)
|0:10:47
|8
|Jorgen Flion (Fra)
|0:12:04
|9
|Mickael Piart (Fra)
|0:13:48
|10
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:13:55
|11
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:14:02
|12
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|0:14:52
|13
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra)
|0:17:37
|14
|Jeremy Arnould (Fra)
|0:17:48
|15
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:19:46
|16
|Thibaut Delpuech (Fra)
|0:21:35
|17
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|0:21:47
|18
|Sebastien Vernhes (Fra)
|0:22:07
|19
|Nicolas Garcera (Fra)
|0:29:22
|20
|Sebastien Mathieu (Fra)
|0:29:47
|21
|Aurelien Vandesteene (Fra)
|0:33:25
|22
|Cédric Gaudy (Bel)
|0:36:00
|23
|Frederic Terral (Fra)
|0:47:13
|24
|Vincent Pages (Fra)
|0:50:01
|25
|Jeremy Mounier (Fra)
|0:51:19
|26
|Aurelien Berthe (Fra)
|0:54:57
|27
|Aurelien Menard (Fra)
|0:55:00
|28
|Romain Augade (Fra)
|0:55:02
|29
|Guillaume Jobard (Fra)
|0:56:55
|30
|Tony Lozano (Fra)
|1:03:51
|31
|Renaud Maurel (Fra)
|1:07:13
|32
|Fabien Roques (Fra)
|1:24:26
|33
|Sylvain Bonnat (Fra)
|1:32:57
|34
|Fabien Vergnaud (Fra)
|1:57:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|2:06:01
|2
|Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
|0:16:00
|3
|Corinne Garcia (Fra)
|0:41:08
|4
|Line Dumas (Fra)
|0:42:18
|5
|Sarah Christ (Fra)
|0:57:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|2:31:09
|2
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:00:14
|3
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|0:00:34
|4
|Laurent Mineur (Bel)
|0:01:24
|5
|Olivier Chauvet (Fra)
|0:02:30
|6
|Dorian Lagier (Fra)
|0:03:06
|7
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:04:13
|8
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|0:10:10
|9
|Julien Lopez (Fra)
|0:10:34
|10
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:10:59
|10
|Gregory Maillot (Fra)
|12
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|0:12:25
|13
|Baptiste Leguevaque (Fra)
|0:13:41
|14
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:14:15
|15
|Robin Defever (Fra)
|0:17:05
|16
|Thomas Decugis (Fra)
|0:19:10
|17
|Maxime Bruel (Fra)
|0:23:16
|18
|Aurenge Grenez (Fra)
|0:23:40
|19
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:25:21
|20
|Frederic Delarce (Fra)
|0:27:33
|21
|Rodolphe Hilaire (Fra)
|0:31:45
|22
|Antoine Aparicio (Fra)
|0:35:34
|23
|Gregory Fulcrand (Fra)
|0:35:40
|24
|Clément Koretzky (Fra)
|0:37:42
|25
|Jerome Poujol (Fra)
|0:46:17
|26
|Thomas Bihel (Fra)
|0:46:25
|27
|Cedric Gayraud (Fra)
|0:53:48
|28
|Cedric Maurel (Fra)
|0:54:27
|29
|Thibault Sabatier (Fra)
|1:01:21
|30
|Benjamin Breil (Fra)
|1:04:26
|31
|Kevin Martin (Fra)
|1:04:49
|32
|Thibaud Wibrin (Bel)
|1:08:13
|33
|Yoan Auguy (Fra)
|1:12:48
|34
|Simon Dousset (Fra)
|1:18:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|2:32:34
|2
|Emmanuel Cibat (Fra)
|0:14:11
|3
|Lee Parish (GBr)
|0:16:45
|4
|Christophe Montauban (Fra)
|0:20:39
|5
|Sebastien Gagneur (Fra)
|0:23:30
|6
|Guillaume Chabert (Fra)
|0:26:07
|7
|Virgil Magne (Fra)
|0:26:49
|8
|Ivan Vila (And)
|0:33:55
|9
|Eric Confolens (Fra)
|0:36:05
|10
|Damien Roche (Fra)
|0:36:42
|11
|Arnaud Leduc (Fra)
|0:38:28
|12
|Christophe Coustilleres (Fra)
|0:40:51
|13
|Laurent Bibet (Fra)
|0:41:45
|14
|David Montourcy (Fra)
|0:42:38
|15
|Mathieu Godichaud (Fra)
|0:50:54
|16
|Rodolphe Delannoy (Fra)
|1:04:06
|17
|Alex Bellera (And)
|1:06:17
|18
|Christophe Babault (Fra)
|1:11:32
|19
|Frederic Rosello (Fra)
|1:22:28
|20
|Olivier Seguin (Fra)
|1:29:33
|21
|Gerald Berthos (Fra)
|1:38:08
|22
|Christophe Maury (Fra)
|1:50:02
|23
|Daniel Savigny (Bel)
|1:56:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Pourrat (Fra)
|2:51:13
|2
|Patrick Castanier (Fra)
|0:02:29
|3
|Antonio Vieira (Por)
|0:03:17
|4
|Thierry Mourgues (Fra)
|0:08:03
|5
|Patrice Chanteau (Fra)
|0:10:29
|6
|Daniel Pasquet (Fra)
|0:13:51
|7
|Jean-Marie Brusque (Fra)
|0:19:05
|8
|Olivier Larue (Fra)
|0:21:38
|9
|Guibert Saget (Fra)
|0:23:29
|10
|Herve Donneger (Fra)
|0:26:29
|11
|Yves Benoit (Fra)
|0:42:04
|12
|Farid Khial (Fra)
|0:44:23
|13
|Freddy Van Diepen (Fra)
|1:06:38
|14
|Thierry Buisson (Fra)
|1:09:59
|15
|Jean Paul Andre (Fra)
|1:14:44
|16
|Nuno Dasilva Neves (Fra)
|1:27:49
|17
|Didier Dousset (Fra)
|1:34:14
|18
|Thierry Gele (Fra)
|1:38:43
|19
|Philippe Batut (Fra)
|1:54:57
|20
|Jean Viera (Fra)
|2:19:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|1:34:53
|2
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:03:16
|3
|Maxime Urruty (Fra)
|0:05:58
|4
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|0:06:14
|5
|Anthony Barriere (Fra)
|0:07:31
|6
|Joseph Truffinet (Fra)
|0:07:37
|7
|Maxime Lhopiteau (Fra)
|0:09:19
|8
|Romain Bihel (Fra)
|0:11:03
|9
|Etienne Pousse (Fra)
|0:11:56
|10
|Aurelien Gosset (Fra)
|0:16:40
|11
|Arnaud Bertaud Du Chazaud (Fra)
|0:17:19
|12
|Lucien Tournay (Bel)
|0:18:38
|13
|Anthony Chartran (Fra)
|0:20:12
|14
|Mathieu Seguy (Fra)
|0:22:04
|15
|Quentin Grenouillet (Fra)
|0:22:49
|16
|Jean Denis Loze (Fra)
|0:24:48
|17
|Anthony Grosset (Fra)
|0:24:58
|18
|Etienne Puech (Fra)
|0:27:13
|19
|Quentin Creuzot (Fra)
|0:27:54
|20
|Renaud Lacombe (Fra)
|0:27:57
|21
|Arnaud Allemand (Fra)
|0:28:24
|22
|Quentin Boisseau (Fra)
|0:29:32
|23
|Charles Cluzeau (Fra)
|0:44:23
|24
|Sylvain Fesquet (Fra)
|0:45:26
|25
|Maxime Lacroix (Fra)
|0:47:08
|26
|Frederic Hermet (Fra)
|0:48:07
|27
|Nathan Fabre (Fra)
|1:05:23
|28
|Pierrick Tebani (Fra)
|1:07:22
|29
|Valentin Deville (Fra)
|1:11:30
|30
|Aurelien Perque (Fra)
|1:35:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy