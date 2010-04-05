Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) races to his first win of the 2010 season at Roc Laissagais. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

After two third places earlier this season, Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) claimed his first win of 2010 at the 50km Roc Laissagais cross country race in southern France. The Frenchman finished ahead of Japan's Kohei Yamamoto and Belgium's Bjorn Brems.

"The victory was in the air," said Tempier's team manager Massimo Ghirotto. "I'm very proud of Stephane as he came so close to winning in the last few races. I knew he could do well in France, and he felt comfortable facing Laissagais' circuit. Today's win marks an important step towards the upcoming World Cup events and keeps the team spirit high."

Frenchwoman Laura Joubert won the 35km women's race by over 16 minutes ahead of Belgian Elisabeth Mottet and compatriot Corinne Garcia.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephane Tempier (Fra) 2:25:32 2 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:02:03 3 Bjorn Brems (Bel) 0:02:12 4 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 0:07:47 5 Marc Colom (Fra) 0:08:27 6 Jonathan Galante (Fra) 0:10:37 7 Julien Saussac (Fra) 0:10:47 8 Jorgen Flion (Fra) 0:12:04 9 Mickael Piart (Fra) 0:13:48 10 Emilien Mourier (Fra) 0:13:55 11 Pierre Lebreton (Fra) 0:14:02 12 Adrien Pascal (Fra) 0:14:52 13 Guillaume Vinit (Fra) 0:17:37 14 Jeremy Arnould (Fra) 0:17:48 15 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) 0:19:46 16 Thibaut Delpuech (Fra) 0:21:35 17 Vincent Thomas (Fra) 0:21:47 18 Sebastien Vernhes (Fra) 0:22:07 19 Nicolas Garcera (Fra) 0:29:22 20 Sebastien Mathieu (Fra) 0:29:47 21 Aurelien Vandesteene (Fra) 0:33:25 22 Cédric Gaudy (Bel) 0:36:00 23 Frederic Terral (Fra) 0:47:13 24 Vincent Pages (Fra) 0:50:01 25 Jeremy Mounier (Fra) 0:51:19 26 Aurelien Berthe (Fra) 0:54:57 27 Aurelien Menard (Fra) 0:55:00 28 Romain Augade (Fra) 0:55:02 29 Guillaume Jobard (Fra) 0:56:55 30 Tony Lozano (Fra) 1:03:51 31 Renaud Maurel (Fra) 1:07:13 32 Fabien Roques (Fra) 1:24:26 33 Sylvain Bonnat (Fra) 1:32:57 34 Fabien Vergnaud (Fra) 1:57:00

Elite Women (35km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Joubert (Fra) 2:06:01 2 Elisabeth Mottet (Bel) 0:16:00 3 Corinne Garcia (Fra) 0:41:08 4 Line Dumas (Fra) 0:42:18 5 Sarah Christ (Fra) 0:57:28

Under 23 men (50km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 2:31:09 2 Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) 0:00:14 3 Freddy Betremieux (Fra) 0:00:34 4 Laurent Mineur (Bel) 0:01:24 5 Olivier Chauvet (Fra) 0:02:30 6 Dorian Lagier (Fra) 0:03:06 7 Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) 0:04:13 8 Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra) 0:10:10 9 Julien Lopez (Fra) 0:10:34 10 Thibaud Lhenry (Fra) 0:10:59 10 Gregory Maillot (Fra) 12 Florian Piens (Fra) 0:12:25 13 Baptiste Leguevaque (Fra) 0:13:41 14 Remi Laffont (Fra) 0:14:15 15 Robin Defever (Fra) 0:17:05 16 Thomas Decugis (Fra) 0:19:10 17 Maxime Bruel (Fra) 0:23:16 18 Aurenge Grenez (Fra) 0:23:40 19 Arthur Tropardy (Fra) 0:25:21 20 Frederic Delarce (Fra) 0:27:33 21 Rodolphe Hilaire (Fra) 0:31:45 22 Antoine Aparicio (Fra) 0:35:34 23 Gregory Fulcrand (Fra) 0:35:40 24 Clément Koretzky (Fra) 0:37:42 25 Jerome Poujol (Fra) 0:46:17 26 Thomas Bihel (Fra) 0:46:25 27 Cedric Gayraud (Fra) 0:53:48 28 Cedric Maurel (Fra) 0:54:27 29 Thibault Sabatier (Fra) 1:01:21 30 Benjamin Breil (Fra) 1:04:26 31 Kevin Martin (Fra) 1:04:49 32 Thibaud Wibrin (Bel) 1:08:13 33 Yoan Auguy (Fra) 1:12:48 34 Simon Dousset (Fra) 1:18:10

Master 1 men (50km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) 2:32:34 2 Emmanuel Cibat (Fra) 0:14:11 3 Lee Parish (GBr) 0:16:45 4 Christophe Montauban (Fra) 0:20:39 5 Sebastien Gagneur (Fra) 0:23:30 6 Guillaume Chabert (Fra) 0:26:07 7 Virgil Magne (Fra) 0:26:49 8 Ivan Vila (And) 0:33:55 9 Eric Confolens (Fra) 0:36:05 10 Damien Roche (Fra) 0:36:42 11 Arnaud Leduc (Fra) 0:38:28 12 Christophe Coustilleres (Fra) 0:40:51 13 Laurent Bibet (Fra) 0:41:45 14 David Montourcy (Fra) 0:42:38 15 Mathieu Godichaud (Fra) 0:50:54 16 Rodolphe Delannoy (Fra) 1:04:06 17 Alex Bellera (And) 1:06:17 18 Christophe Babault (Fra) 1:11:32 19 Frederic Rosello (Fra) 1:22:28 20 Olivier Seguin (Fra) 1:29:33 21 Gerald Berthos (Fra) 1:38:08 22 Christophe Maury (Fra) 1:50:02 23 Daniel Savigny (Bel) 1:56:16

Master 2 men (50km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Pourrat (Fra) 2:51:13 2 Patrick Castanier (Fra) 0:02:29 3 Antonio Vieira (Por) 0:03:17 4 Thierry Mourgues (Fra) 0:08:03 5 Patrice Chanteau (Fra) 0:10:29 6 Daniel Pasquet (Fra) 0:13:51 7 Jean-Marie Brusque (Fra) 0:19:05 8 Olivier Larue (Fra) 0:21:38 9 Guibert Saget (Fra) 0:23:29 10 Herve Donneger (Fra) 0:26:29 11 Yves Benoit (Fra) 0:42:04 12 Farid Khial (Fra) 0:44:23 13 Freddy Van Diepen (Fra) 1:06:38 14 Thierry Buisson (Fra) 1:09:59 15 Jean Paul Andre (Fra) 1:14:44 16 Nuno Dasilva Neves (Fra) 1:27:49 17 Didier Dousset (Fra) 1:34:14 18 Thierry Gele (Fra) 1:38:43 19 Philippe Batut (Fra) 1:54:57 20 Jean Viera (Fra) 2:19:10