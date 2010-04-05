Trending

Tempier takes first win of 2010

Joubert races to women's victory

Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) races to his first win of the 2010 season at Roc Laissagais.

Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) races to his first win of the 2010 season at Roc Laissagais.
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

After two third places earlier this season, Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) claimed his first win of 2010 at the 50km Roc Laissagais cross country race in southern France.  The Frenchman finished ahead of Japan's Kohei Yamamoto and Belgium's Bjorn Brems.

"The victory was in the air," said Tempier's team manager Massimo Ghirotto. "I'm very proud of Stephane as he came so close to winning in the last few races. I knew he could do well in France, and he felt comfortable facing Laissagais' circuit. Today's win marks an important step towards the upcoming World Cup events and keeps the team spirit high."

Frenchwoman Laura Joubert won the 35km women's race by over 16 minutes ahead of Belgian Elisabeth Mottet and compatriot Corinne Garcia.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephane Tempier (Fra)2:25:32
2Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:02:03
3Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:02:12
4Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:07:47
5Marc Colom (Fra)0:08:27
6Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:10:37
7Julien Saussac (Fra)0:10:47
8Jorgen Flion (Fra)0:12:04
9Mickael Piart (Fra)0:13:48
10Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:13:55
11Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:14:02
12Adrien Pascal (Fra)0:14:52
13Guillaume Vinit (Fra)0:17:37
14Jeremy Arnould (Fra)0:17:48
15Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:19:46
16Thibaut Delpuech (Fra)0:21:35
17Vincent Thomas (Fra)0:21:47
18Sebastien Vernhes (Fra)0:22:07
19Nicolas Garcera (Fra)0:29:22
20Sebastien Mathieu (Fra)0:29:47
21Aurelien Vandesteene (Fra)0:33:25
22Cédric Gaudy (Bel)0:36:00
23Frederic Terral (Fra)0:47:13
24Vincent Pages (Fra)0:50:01
25Jeremy Mounier (Fra)0:51:19
26Aurelien Berthe (Fra)0:54:57
27Aurelien Menard (Fra)0:55:00
28Romain Augade (Fra)0:55:02
29Guillaume Jobard (Fra)0:56:55
30Tony Lozano (Fra)1:03:51
31Renaud Maurel (Fra)1:07:13
32Fabien Roques (Fra)1:24:26
33Sylvain Bonnat (Fra)1:32:57
34Fabien Vergnaud (Fra)1:57:00

Elite Women (35km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Joubert (Fra)2:06:01
2Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)0:16:00
3Corinne Garcia (Fra)0:41:08
4Line Dumas (Fra)0:42:18
5Sarah Christ (Fra)0:57:28

Under 23 men (50km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Carabin (Bel)2:31:09
2Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:00:14
3Freddy Betremieux (Fra)0:00:34
4Laurent Mineur (Bel)0:01:24
5Olivier Chauvet (Fra)0:02:30
6Dorian Lagier (Fra)0:03:06
7Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:04:13
8Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)0:10:10
9Julien Lopez (Fra)0:10:34
10Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:10:59
10Gregory Maillot (Fra)
12Florian Piens (Fra)0:12:25
13Baptiste Leguevaque (Fra)0:13:41
14Remi Laffont (Fra)0:14:15
15Robin Defever (Fra)0:17:05
16Thomas Decugis (Fra)0:19:10
17Maxime Bruel (Fra)0:23:16
18Aurenge Grenez (Fra)0:23:40
19Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:25:21
20Frederic Delarce (Fra)0:27:33
21Rodolphe Hilaire (Fra)0:31:45
22Antoine Aparicio (Fra)0:35:34
23Gregory Fulcrand (Fra)0:35:40
24Clément Koretzky (Fra)0:37:42
25Jerome Poujol (Fra)0:46:17
26Thomas Bihel (Fra)0:46:25
27Cedric Gayraud (Fra)0:53:48
28Cedric Maurel (Fra)0:54:27
29Thibault Sabatier (Fra)1:01:21
30Benjamin Breil (Fra)1:04:26
31Kevin Martin (Fra)1:04:49
32Thibaud Wibrin (Bel)1:08:13
33Yoan Auguy (Fra)1:12:48
34Simon Dousset (Fra)1:18:10

Master 1 men (50km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gaudy (Bel)2:32:34
2Emmanuel Cibat (Fra)0:14:11
3Lee Parish (GBr)0:16:45
4Christophe Montauban (Fra)0:20:39
5Sebastien Gagneur (Fra)0:23:30
6Guillaume Chabert (Fra)0:26:07
7Virgil Magne (Fra)0:26:49
8Ivan Vila (And)0:33:55
9Eric Confolens (Fra)0:36:05
10Damien Roche (Fra)0:36:42
11Arnaud Leduc (Fra)0:38:28
12Christophe Coustilleres (Fra)0:40:51
13Laurent Bibet (Fra)0:41:45
14David Montourcy (Fra)0:42:38
15Mathieu Godichaud (Fra)0:50:54
16Rodolphe Delannoy (Fra)1:04:06
17Alex Bellera (And)1:06:17
18Christophe Babault (Fra)1:11:32
19Frederic Rosello (Fra)1:22:28
20Olivier Seguin (Fra)1:29:33
21Gerald Berthos (Fra)1:38:08
22Christophe Maury (Fra)1:50:02
23Daniel Savigny (Bel)1:56:16

Master 2 men (50km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Pourrat (Fra)2:51:13
2Patrick Castanier (Fra)0:02:29
3Antonio Vieira (Por)0:03:17
4Thierry Mourgues (Fra)0:08:03
5Patrice Chanteau (Fra)0:10:29
6Daniel Pasquet (Fra)0:13:51
7Jean-Marie Brusque (Fra)0:19:05
8Olivier Larue (Fra)0:21:38
9Guibert Saget (Fra)0:23:29
10Herve Donneger (Fra)0:26:29
11Yves Benoit (Fra)0:42:04
12Farid Khial (Fra)0:44:23
13Freddy Van Diepen (Fra)1:06:38
14Thierry Buisson (Fra)1:09:59
15Jean Paul Andre (Fra)1:14:44
16Nuno Dasilva Neves (Fra)1:27:49
17Didier Dousset (Fra)1:34:14
18Thierry Gele (Fra)1:38:43
19Philippe Batut (Fra)1:54:57
20Jean Viera (Fra)2:19:10

Junior men (35km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Sarrou (Fra)1:34:53
2Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:03:16
3Maxime Urruty (Fra)0:05:58
4Paul Mathou (Fra)0:06:14
5Anthony Barriere (Fra)0:07:31
6Joseph Truffinet (Fra)0:07:37
7Maxime Lhopiteau (Fra)0:09:19
8Romain Bihel (Fra)0:11:03
9Etienne Pousse (Fra)0:11:56
10Aurelien Gosset (Fra)0:16:40
11Arnaud Bertaud Du Chazaud (Fra)0:17:19
12Lucien Tournay (Bel)0:18:38
13Anthony Chartran (Fra)0:20:12
14Mathieu Seguy (Fra)0:22:04
15Quentin Grenouillet (Fra)0:22:49
16Jean Denis Loze (Fra)0:24:48
17Anthony Grosset (Fra)0:24:58
18Etienne Puech (Fra)0:27:13
19Quentin Creuzot (Fra)0:27:54
20Renaud Lacombe (Fra)0:27:57
21Arnaud Allemand (Fra)0:28:24
22Quentin Boisseau (Fra)0:29:32
23Charles Cluzeau (Fra)0:44:23
24Sylvain Fesquet (Fra)0:45:26
25Maxime Lacroix (Fra)0:47:08
26Frederic Hermet (Fra)0:48:07
27Nathan Fabre (Fra)1:05:23
28Pierrick Tebani (Fra)1:07:22
29Valentin Deville (Fra)1:11:30
30Aurelien Perque (Fra)1:35:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews