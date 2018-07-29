Ackermann wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
Viviani second, Nizzolo third on The Mall
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who crashed mid-race crash, went on to win the sixth Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic in London on Sunday. The German sprinter out-paced Italians Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in a bunch kick to the finish line on The Mall.
Ackermann crashed with 80km to go and borrowed a teammate's bike to get himself back in contention with the main field for the final sprint. Viviani was the first to start his sprint, but Ackermann came around him for the win.
"My team did an amazing job today because I crashed in the middle of the race and they had to get me back to the peloton,” said Ackermann. “I had to reward them for that and thankfully I could do it," Ackermann said. "I knew I was in good shape and told my team to get me in a good position. They were 100 per cent behind me and I’m so proud of what they did to give me a chance. I wasn’t watching Viviani, I just kept my eyes on the Finish Line and went for the win."
How it unfolded
The peloton lined up for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic's 183km race under rain for a course that started at Horse Guards Parade, St James's Park in central London and then took on the hills of Surrey before returning to London to finish out front of Buckingham Palace. There were four intermediate sprints in Hampton Court and Dorking, and five KOMs on Staple Lane, Leith Hill, Ranmore (twice) and Box Hill to contest.
A breakaway set off with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott), Aaron Verwilst (Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Valerio Agnoli and Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Pawel Cieslik (CCC), however, Ewan later abandoned the race.
They pushed their lead out to nearly three minutes in the first 20km of the race and that swelled to over seven minutes as the main field seemed happy to let them go.
Verwilst picked up the first intermediate sprint in Hampton Court, while Boaro took full points at the next two sprints in Dorking, and secured the sprint classification title. In the KOMs, Gougeard took the award at the end of the stage after picking up full points over Staple Lane and Leith Hill. He was out-paced over the top of Ranmore Common, but collected enough points to hold the mountain points lead.
Bora-Hansgrohe, Quick-Step Floors and Dimension Data set the early pace for their sprinters in the field and brought the time gap back down to a more manageable four minutes.
Team Sky moved to the front with Ian Stannard to set tempo, and he got some help from Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen. But a chase group set off with Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Peter Kennaugh (Bora), Owain Doull (Sky), Jay McCarthy (Bora) and Nathan Haas (Katusha). They made contact with the leaders at the bottom of Box Hill. Matthews led over the climb taking those top mountain points, while Kennaugh grabbed the last intermediate sprint, but those competitions were already sewn up earlier in the race.
Matthews and Kennaugh crashed and so the breakaway was reduced to six with Haas, McCarthy, Agnoli, Boaro, Juul-Jensen and Doull. Those remaining six riders held a slim lead of 58 seconds in the final 40km.
Their gap was drastically cut by the set up for the final sprint from Dimension Data for Mark Cavendish, Lotto Soudal for Andre Greipel and Quick-Step Floors for Elia Viviani. The gap was down to 10 seconds with 20km to go, and although there were last-minute attacks from the breakaway, the field completely pulled them back together, and it was Bora-Hansgrohe that led the peloton into a bunch sprint on The Mall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:20:10
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|52
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|54
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|63
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|64
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|65
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|66
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|69
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|73
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|74
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:02
|75
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|76
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|77
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|79
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|80
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|81
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:41
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:37
|86
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:33
|87
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|88
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|90
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:56
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:29
|95
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|99
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|100
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|102
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy