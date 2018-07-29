Trending

Ackermann wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Viviani second, Nizzolo third on The Mall

Image 1 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 14

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 14

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 14

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 14

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 14

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who crashed mid-race crash, went on to win the sixth Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic in London on Sunday. The German sprinter out-paced Italians Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in a bunch kick to the finish line on The Mall.

Ackermann crashed with 80km to go and borrowed a teammate's bike to get himself back in contention with the main field for the final sprint. Viviani was the first to start his sprint, but Ackermann came around him for the win. 

"My team did an amazing job today because I crashed in the middle of the race and they had to get me back to the peloton,” said Ackermann. “I had to reward them for that and thankfully I could do it," Ackermann said. "I knew I was in good shape and told my team to get me in a good position. They were 100 per cent behind me and I’m so proud of what they did to give me a chance. I wasn’t watching Viviani, I just kept my eyes on the Finish Line and went for the win."

How it unfolded

The peloton lined up for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic's 183km race under rain for a course that started at Horse Guards Parade, St James's Park in central London and then took on the hills of Surrey before returning to London to finish out front of Buckingham Palace. There were four intermediate sprints in Hampton Court and Dorking, and five KOMs on Staple Lane, Leith Hill, Ranmore (twice) and Box Hill to contest.

A breakaway set off with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott), Aaron Verwilst (Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R), Valerio Agnoli and Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Pawel Cieslik (CCC), however, Ewan later abandoned the race.

They pushed their lead out to nearly three minutes in the first 20km of the race and that swelled to over seven minutes as the main field seemed happy to let them go.

Verwilst picked up the first intermediate sprint in Hampton Court, while Boaro took full points at the next two sprints in Dorking, and secured the sprint classification title. In the KOMs, Gougeard took the award at the end of the stage after picking up full points over Staple Lane and Leith Hill. He was out-paced over the top of Ranmore Common, but collected enough points to hold the mountain points lead.

Bora-Hansgrohe, Quick-Step Floors and Dimension Data set the early pace for their sprinters in the field and brought the time gap back down to a more manageable four minutes.

Team Sky moved to the front with Ian Stannard to set tempo, and he got some help from Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen. But a chase group set off with Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Peter Kennaugh (Bora), Owain Doull (Sky), Jay McCarthy (Bora) and Nathan Haas (Katusha). They made contact with the leaders at the bottom of Box Hill. Matthews led over the climb taking those top mountain points, while Kennaugh grabbed the last intermediate sprint, but those competitions were already sewn up earlier in the race.

Matthews and Kennaugh crashed and so the breakaway was reduced to six with Haas, McCarthy, Agnoli, Boaro, Juul-Jensen and Doull. Those remaining six riders held a slim lead of 58 seconds in the final 40km.

Their gap was drastically cut by the set up for the final sprint from Dimension Data for Mark Cavendish, Lotto Soudal for Andre Greipel and Quick-Step Floors for Elia Viviani. The gap was down to 10 seconds with 20km to go, and although there were last-minute attacks from the breakaway, the field completely pulled them back together, and it was Bora-Hansgrohe that led the peloton into a bunch sprint on The Mall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:20:10
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
13Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
14Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
17Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
29Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
33Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
39Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
46Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
50Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
52Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
53Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
54Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
57Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
58Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
59Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
60Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
63Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
64Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
65Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:40
66Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
67Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
69Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
73Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
74Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:02
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
76Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:17
77Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
79Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:02:57
80Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
81Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
84Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:41
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:37
86Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:11:33
87Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
88Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
90Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
91Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
93Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:56
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:29
95Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
96Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
99Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
100Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
102Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
103Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
104James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
105Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
108Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
110Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

 

