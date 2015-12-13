Driscoll and Nauman win Resolution 'Cross Cup Day 2
Riders contest second day of C2 event in Texas
Day 2: Dallas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:58:02
|2
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:11
|3
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
|0:01:41
|4
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:04
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:02:13
|6
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:02:32
|7
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|8
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:03:39
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:04:13
|10
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
|0:05:36
|11
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South
|0:06:23
|12
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|0:06:51
|13
|Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
|0:06:55
|14
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:07:57
|15
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor And Frame
|- 1 Lap
|16
|John Purvis (USA) DSCC
|17
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Bicycle
|- 2 Laps
|18
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/RBM
|19
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|20
|Gerald Drummond (USA) Dickson Street Cycling Club
|- 3 Laps
|21
|Mat Stephens (USA) Speedy Ace Training
|22
|Steven Williams (USA) RECYCLED CYCLES
|- 4 Laps
|23
|Katriel Statman (USA) Bayou City Racing
|24
|Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator
|25
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|26
|Timothy Cook (USA) Team Super Awesome!
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
|DNS
|Payson McElveen (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|DNS
|Nathan Phillips (USA) Mark it Zero
|DNS
|Paul Bonds (USA) SPCX p/b R&K Black
|DNS
|Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:49:12
|2
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:00:20
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:00:55
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:31
|5
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:03:11
|6
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:03:25
|7
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:03:50
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:04:13
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:04:53
|10
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:05:26
|11
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|0:06:51
|12
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:07:47
|13
|Catherine Moore (USA)
|0:08:03
|14
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:08:04
|15
|Therese Rhodes (Aus)
|0:08:16
|16
|Fiona Dougherty (USA)
|- 1 Lap
|17
|McCauley Smith (USA)
|- 2 Laps
|DNF
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy