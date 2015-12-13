Trending

Driscoll and Nauman win Resolution 'Cross Cup Day 2

Riders contest second day of C2 event in Texas

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) cornering

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:58:02
2Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:11
3Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs0:01:41
4Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:02:04
5Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:02:13
6Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:02:32
7Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:03:12
8Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:03:39
9Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:04:13
10Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black0:05:36
11Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South0:06:23
12Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six0:06:51
13Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing0:06:55
14Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:07:57
15Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor And Frame- 1 Lap
16John Purvis (USA) DSCC
17Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Bicycle- 2 Laps
18Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/RBM
19Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
20Gerald Drummond (USA) Dickson Street Cycling Club- 3 Laps
21Mat Stephens (USA) Speedy Ace Training
22Steven Williams (USA) RECYCLED CYCLES- 4 Laps
23Katriel Statman (USA) Bayou City Racing
24Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator
25Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
26Timothy Cook (USA) Team Super Awesome!
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
DNSErik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
DNSPayson McElveen (USA) Competitive Cyclist
DNSNathan Phillips (USA) Mark it Zero
DNSPaul Bonds (USA) SPCX p/b R&K Black
DNSJim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Nauman (USA)0:49:12
2Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:00:20
3Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:00:55
4Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:01:31
5Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:03:11
6Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:03:25
7Rebecca Gross (USA)0:03:50
8Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:04:13
9Emily Kachorek (USA)0:04:53
10Laura Winberry (USA)0:05:26
11Hannah Finchamp (USA)0:06:51
12Samantha Runnels (USA)0:07:47
13Catherine Moore (USA)0:08:03
14Heidi Wood (USA)0:08:04
15Therese Rhodes (Aus)0:08:16
16Fiona Dougherty (USA)- 1 Lap
17McCauley Smith (USA)- 2 Laps
DNFKathryn Cumming (USA)

