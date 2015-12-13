Trending

Driscoll and McFadden win Resolution 'Cross Cup Day 1

US cyclo-cross racers contest C2 event in Texas

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) for the win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) racing to eighth place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:48:10
2Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:00:04
3Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:00:51
4Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing0:00:52
5Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:01:41
6Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works0:01:58
7Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing0:02:17
8Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid Bikes0:02:18
9Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf0:02:52
10Samantha Runnels (USA) ATC Racing0:03:03
11Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:03:12
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:04:15
13Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC0:04:43
14Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:04:52
15Therese Rhodes (USA) Liv-Giant Australia0:05:01
16Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna0:05:13
17Fiona Dougherty (USA) Bicycle World0:06:22
18Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team0:07:02
19Jessica Smith (USA) Team Hypnotic/Cadence Cyclery-1 Lap
DNFMccauley Smith (USA) Fort Lewis College Cycling

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement1:02:36
2Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:00:35
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:07
4Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:01:15
5Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:37
6Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:01:44
7Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South0:02:02
8Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rock Lobster0:02:13
9Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black0:02:24
10Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs0:03:10
11Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black0:03:25
12Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:16
13Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six0:04:25
14Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing0:04:26
15John Purvis (USA) dscc0:04:32
16Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor And Frame0:05:53
17Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/RBM0:06:11
18Payson Mcelveen (USA) Competitive Cyclist0:07:30
19Olivier Vrambout (USA) waffle power0:07:48
20Gerald Drummond (USA) Dickson Street Cycling Club0:08:03
21Mat Stephens (USA) Speedy Ace Training-1 Lap
22Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM-2 Laps
23Robert Meighan (USA) Cal Giant- Specialized
24Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator
25Timothy Cook (USA) Team Super Awesome!-3 Laps
26Katriel Statman (USA) Bayou City Racing
27Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
28Nathan Phillips (USA) Mark it Zero
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
DNFShawn Hodges (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
DNFSteve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Bicycl
DNSSteven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles
DNSErik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M

