Driscoll and McFadden win Resolution 'Cross Cup Day 1
US cyclo-cross racers contest C2 event in Texas
Day 1: Dallas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:48:10
|2
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:00:04
|3
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:00:51
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:00:52
|5
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:01:41
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|0:01:58
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|0:02:17
|8
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid Bikes
|0:02:18
|9
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf
|0:02:52
|10
|Samantha Runnels (USA) ATC Racing
|0:03:03
|11
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:03:12
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:04:15
|13
|Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC
|0:04:43
|14
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:04:52
|15
|Therese Rhodes (USA) Liv-Giant Australia
|0:05:01
|16
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna
|0:05:13
|17
|Fiona Dougherty (USA) Bicycle World
|0:06:22
|18
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|0:07:02
|19
|Jessica Smith (USA) Team Hypnotic/Cadence Cyclery
|-1 Lap
|DNF
|Mccauley Smith (USA) Fort Lewis College Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|1:02:36
|2
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:00:35
|3
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:01:15
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:37
|6
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:01:44
|7
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Giant South
|0:02:02
|8
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rock Lobster
|0:02:13
|9
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
|0:02:24
|10
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
|0:03:10
|11
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|0:03:25
|12
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:16
|13
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|0:04:25
|14
|Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
|0:04:26
|15
|John Purvis (USA) dscc
|0:04:32
|16
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor And Frame
|0:05:53
|17
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:06:11
|18
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|0:07:30
|19
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) waffle power
|0:07:48
|20
|Gerald Drummond (USA) Dickson Street Cycling Club
|0:08:03
|21
|Mat Stephens (USA) Speedy Ace Training
|-1 Lap
|22
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|-2 Laps
|23
|Robert Meighan (USA) Cal Giant- Specialized
|24
|Derrick Saunders (USA) Smooth Operator
|25
|Timothy Cook (USA) Team Super Awesome!
|-3 Laps
|26
|Katriel Statman (USA) Bayou City Racing
|27
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|28
|Nathan Phillips (USA) Mark it Zero
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|DNF
|Shawn Hodges (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
|DNF
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Bicycl
|DNS
|Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
