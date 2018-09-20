Rochette solos to victory in RenoCross
Nash, Gomez Villafane round out podium
Elite Women: -
Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever p/b Specialized) took the hole shot in RenoCross and never looked back: benefitting from a bobble by Katerina Nash (Luna), the Canadian opened a gap and never relinquished her lead, coming to the line with the victory nearly a full minute ahead of Nash, with Sofia Gomez Villafane (Pivot) in third just behind.
"I know Katerina really, really well and I know she's a fighter, I know she's strong and I know that she's one of the best riders in the world. I was expecting a really tough battle against her," Rochette said. "I knew that I had to bring my A-game if I wanted to have a chance against her. I think something happened to her at the start and that's how I got away."
Nash said she tripped on a barrier just after the start on the opening lap and was unable to get back on terms with Rochette.
"That was not only very embarrassing because it was right in front of everybody but definitely not a good start to a race. I went way back and I had to work my way up. I think I tried a little too hard and just had to settle in a manageable pace," Nash said.
Nash did, however, make her way through the rest of the field, holding off a chasing group led by Gomez Villafane (Maxxis pb Stans/DNA Cycling), with Crystal Anthony, (LIV Cycling) and Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad). Clara Honsinger (Team S&M Pro CX) bridged up to the chasing group, spurring an attack from Gomez Villafane that led to her podium placing.
"I think when we made it into four, I wanted to split it, and then I just wanted to go a little bit faster, see if we could catch Katerina, the race had just started and I didn't want to settle already for third," Gomez Villafane said. "I ended just just riding off the front. I rode my own race, pedaled my little butt out on the flats and got to recover on the turns."
Rochette said she will leave for the Jingle Cross and Trek World Cup rounds in Iowa and Wisconsin, respectively, with a lot of confidence thanks to her victory.
"I'm happy about the start of my season and it helps me to know that my training is on the right path. I'm happy about it, I'm excited."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:44:30
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:01:03
|3
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:01:14
|4
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:01:24
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|6
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:01:36
|7
|Sarah Sturm (USA)
|0:02:09
|8
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:02:12
|9
|Haley Batten (USA)
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:02:35
|11
|Serena Gordon (USA)
|0:02:52
|12
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:02:53
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:03:05
|14
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|0:03:36
|15
|Kristen Legan (USA)
|0:03:45
|16
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:03:56
|17
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:04:17
|18
|Monica Lloyd (USA)
|0:04:27
|19
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:05:06
|20
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:06:18
|21
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:06:35
|22
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:06:45
|23
|Campbell Steers (USA)
|0:06:48
|24
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|0:06:50
|25
|Lisa Cordova (USA)
|0:07:40
|26
|Ivy Audrain (USA)
|27
|Nicole Jorgenson (USA)
|DNS
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|DNS
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|DNS
|Ruby West (Can)
|DNS
|Anne Usher (USA)
|DNS
|Tori Riemersma (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets first World Cup gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy