Image 1 of 12 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever) wins Reno Cross (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 12 Katerina Nash (Clif) on the flyover (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 12 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever) slaps hands on her way to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 12 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever) rides with a gap on the rest of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 12 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever) rode solo from the beginning of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 12 The womens field leaves the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 12 The top 5 for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 12 Katerina Nash (Clif) chases through the barriers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 12 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever) runs the barriers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 12 Crystal Anthony (Liv Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 12 Sofia Gomez (Pivot/Maxxis) chases the leaders on the flyover (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 12 Katerina Nash (Clif) coming in for second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever p/b Specialized) took the hole shot in RenoCross and never looked back: benefitting from a bobble by Katerina Nash (Luna), the Canadian opened a gap and never relinquished her lead, coming to the line with the victory nearly a full minute ahead of Nash, with Sofia Gomez Villafane (Pivot) in third just behind.

"I know Katerina really, really well and I know she's a fighter, I know she's strong and I know that she's one of the best riders in the world. I was expecting a really tough battle against her," Rochette said. "I knew that I had to bring my A-game if I wanted to have a chance against her. I think something happened to her at the start and that's how I got away."

Nash said she tripped on a barrier just after the start on the opening lap and was unable to get back on terms with Rochette.

"That was not only very embarrassing because it was right in front of everybody but definitely not a good start to a race. I went way back and I had to work my way up. I think I tried a little too hard and just had to settle in a manageable pace," Nash said.

Nash did, however, make her way through the rest of the field, holding off a chasing group led by Gomez Villafane (Maxxis pb Stans/DNA Cycling), with Crystal Anthony, (LIV Cycling) and Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad). Clara Honsinger (Team S&M Pro CX) bridged up to the chasing group, spurring an attack from Gomez Villafane that led to her podium placing.

"I think when we made it into four, I wanted to split it, and then I just wanted to go a little bit faster, see if we could catch Katerina, the race had just started and I didn't want to settle already for third," Gomez Villafane said. "I ended just just riding off the front. I rode my own race, pedaled my little butt out on the flats and got to recover on the turns."

Rochette said she will leave for the Jingle Cross and Trek World Cup rounds in Iowa and Wisconsin, respectively, with a lot of confidence thanks to her victory.

"I'm happy about the start of my season and it helps me to know that my training is on the right path. I'm happy about it, I'm excited."

Full results