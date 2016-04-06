Image 1 of 13 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman / Supermint) wins stage 1 of Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 13 The women hit the base of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 13 The women get strung out going into the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 13 Katie Antonneau (Twenty 16) leads teammate Kristin Armstrong and Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 13 The women bunch up through the finish with only a couple laps to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 13 Emma Grant (Colavita) and teammate Lauretta Hanson crest the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 13 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads over the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 13 The Rally team moves to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 13 Jess Cerra (Twenty 16) hits the turn at the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 13 The women's group still together on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 13 The women on the way up the climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 13 The women come by for another lap up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 13 The women roll out for 14 laps of the circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Scotti Lechuga gave Hagens Berman-Supermint its first win of the season Wednesday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic when she burst away from the bunch on the climb to the finish of the Highland Circuit Race, taking the victory by several seconds over Twenty16-Ridebiker's Alison Jackson and Kristin Armstrong.

Related Articles Kristin Armstrong 'intrigued' by UCI Hour Record

"Lindsay Bayer was kind of my right-hand girl today, and she dropped me off at just the right point," Lechuga said as she waited for the podium ceremony. "I kind of went a little earlier than expected, but that played into my favour because no one responded."

Lechuga's early jump provided enough of a gap for her to handily take the win, and she now leads Armstrong, who won the race's only time bonus, by six seconds going into stage 2. Jackson is seven seconds back in third, while 2015 champion Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation), who earned a two-second time bonus in the intermediate sprint, is 11 seconds back for fourth.

The opening stage of the 2016 Redlands Bicycle Classic was contested under blazing Southern California heat on the 4.5km circuit that finished with the long, wide finishing drag up Base Line Road. The women played things conservatively on the first day in the heat, with several small moves going early but nothing able to gain any traction. Armstrong's team kept her near the front of the peloton throughout, enabling her to snag the three-second bonus ahead of Abbott and Rally Cycling's Sara Poidevin at the end of lap 6 of 14.

From there the peloton stuck together except for a brief attack by Poidevin at the end of lap 9 to secure the QOM jersey.

Things looked good for Armstrong as the peloton took the bell for the final together, with Twenty16-Ridebiker at the head of affairs and Armstrong sitting second wheel. But as the riders emerged on the horizon of the final climb, Lechuga had slipped away and opened her winning margin.

Armstrong was wary of Lechuga's explosiveness in the uphill finale, but the two-time Olympic gold medallist could only watch her ride away on the final ascent.

"Scotti I knew from last weekend had a really, really good jump, and she didn't go for any of the QOMs and so I think she was trying to save her legs," Armstrong aid. "She was pretty tucked away all day. But that explosion, that power is something that's a strength of Scotti's, so congratulations to her. She's been training really hard. I'm happy for her success."

Thursday's second stage takes the peloton to the Yucapia Road Race, which finishes with an 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen. Lechuga said she's going to enjoy her win on Wednesday and come out swinging on Thursday. "It's a challenging race and a lot can happen there," Lechuga said. "We have the best climber in the world here with Mara Abbott and the best time trialist in the world here with Kristin Armstrong, so I really don't know what to expect other than I'm just going to go out there and do my best."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 1:42:00 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:00:03 3 Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 6 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 7 Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 8 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:08 9 Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development 10 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project 0:00:11 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 13 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:13 14 Nina Layghlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 15 Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 16 Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:00:16 17 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 18 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 19 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:18 20 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker 22 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 23 Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:00:22 24 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 25 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 26 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:27 27 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:29 28 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 29 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 30 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:32 31 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:36 32 Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 33 Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development 0:00:41 34 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 35 Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:00:44 36 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 37 Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:00:47 38 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:49 39 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 40 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 41 Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO 0:00:51 42 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:55 43 Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO 0:00:57 44 Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO 0:00:59 45 Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO 0:01:02 46 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:05 47 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 0:01:11 48 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:17 49 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:01:22 50 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:01:27 51 Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:01:29 52 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:35 53 Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker 54 irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:01:36 55 Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 56 Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO 0:01:40 57 Jannalyn Lutrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:01:42 58 Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:01:43 59 Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:01:51 60 Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 0:01:58 61 Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:12 62 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:02:15 63 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:17 64 Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:26 65 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:43 66 Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development 67 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:03:45 68 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:28 69 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:48 70 Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project 0:06:24 71 Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development 0:11:40 72 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 73 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 74 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 75 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 76 Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 77 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 78 Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO 79 Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 80 Jenny Rios (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 81 Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development 82 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 83 Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 84 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 85 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 86 Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 87 Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 88 Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 89 Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project 90 Ameliah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:12:25 91 Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 92 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 93 Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint 94 Meghan Grant (Can) Canadian National Team 95 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 96 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 97 Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 98 Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports 99 Samantha Bosco (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 100 Cara O'Neil (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:12:56 101 Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:18:32 102 Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 103 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional 104 Lindsay Fox (USA) The Dare to Be Project 105 Helle Bacholen (Emi) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 106 Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA 0:37:12 107 Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO 108 Suzie Goebel (USA) NorthStar Development 109 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo 110 Solymar Rivera Torres (Pue) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:51:53 111 Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 112 Gabby Arnold (Ber) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:57:43 113 Chane Jonker (Sou) JETCycling p/b GQ-6 0:57:57 DNF Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation DNF Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project DNF Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO