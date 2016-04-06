Wilborne-Lechuga gives Hagens Berman-Supermint a big win in Redlands Classic opening stage
Hagens Berman / Supermint rider takes first leader's jersey of the race
Scotti Lechuga gave Hagens Berman-Supermint its first win of the season Wednesday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic when she burst away from the bunch on the climb to the finish of the Highland Circuit Race, taking the victory by several seconds over Twenty16-Ridebiker's Alison Jackson and Kristin Armstrong.
"Lindsay Bayer was kind of my right-hand girl today, and she dropped me off at just the right point," Lechuga said as she waited for the podium ceremony. "I kind of went a little earlier than expected, but that played into my favour because no one responded."
Lechuga's early jump provided enough of a gap for her to handily take the win, and she now leads Armstrong, who won the race's only time bonus, by six seconds going into stage 2. Jackson is seven seconds back in third, while 2015 champion Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation), who earned a two-second time bonus in the intermediate sprint, is 11 seconds back for fourth.
The opening stage of the 2016 Redlands Bicycle Classic was contested under blazing Southern California heat on the 4.5km circuit that finished with the long, wide finishing drag up Base Line Road. The women played things conservatively on the first day in the heat, with several small moves going early but nothing able to gain any traction. Armstrong's team kept her near the front of the peloton throughout, enabling her to snag the three-second bonus ahead of Abbott and Rally Cycling's Sara Poidevin at the end of lap 6 of 14.
From there the peloton stuck together except for a brief attack by Poidevin at the end of lap 9 to secure the QOM jersey.
Things looked good for Armstrong as the peloton took the bell for the final together, with Twenty16-Ridebiker at the head of affairs and Armstrong sitting second wheel. But as the riders emerged on the horizon of the final climb, Lechuga had slipped away and opened her winning margin.
Armstrong was wary of Lechuga's explosiveness in the uphill finale, but the two-time Olympic gold medallist could only watch her ride away on the final ascent.
"Scotti I knew from last weekend had a really, really good jump, and she didn't go for any of the QOMs and so I think she was trying to save her legs," Armstrong aid. "She was pretty tucked away all day. But that explosion, that power is something that's a strength of Scotti's, so congratulations to her. She's been training really hard. I'm happy for her success."
Thursday's second stage takes the peloton to the Yucapia Road Race, which finishes with an 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen. Lechuga said she's going to enjoy her win on Wednesday and come out swinging on Thursday. "It's a challenging race and a lot can happen there," Lechuga said. "We have the best climber in the world here with Mara Abbott and the best time trialist in the world here with Kristin Armstrong, so I really don't know what to expect other than I'm just going to go out there and do my best."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|1:42:00
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:00:03
|3
|Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|5
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|6
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|8
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|10
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project
|0:00:11
|11
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|13
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:13
|14
|Nina Layghlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|15
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|16
|Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:00:16
|17
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|18
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|19
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:18
|20
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|22
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|23
|Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:22
|24
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|25
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|26
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:27
|27
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:29
|28
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|29
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|30
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:32
|31
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:36
|32
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|33
|Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:00:41
|34
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|35
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|0:00:44
|36
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|37
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:00:47
|38
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:49
|39
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|40
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|41
|Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO
|0:00:51
|42
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:55
|43
|Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO
|0:00:57
|44
|Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO
|0:00:59
|45
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO
|0:01:02
|46
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:01:05
|47
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|0:01:11
|48
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:17
|49
|Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:01:22
|50
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:01:27
|51
|Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|0:01:29
|52
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:35
|53
|Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|54
|irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|0:01:36
|55
|Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|56
|Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO
|0:01:40
|57
|Jannalyn Lutrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|0:01:42
|58
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:01:43
|59
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:01:51
|60
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|0:01:58
|61
|Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:12
|62
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:15
|63
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:17
|64
|Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|65
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:43
|66
|Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
|67
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:03:45
|68
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:05:28
|69
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:48
|70
|Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|0:06:24
|71
|Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:11:40
|72
|Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|73
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|74
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|75
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|76
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|77
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|78
|Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
|79
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|80
|Jenny Rios (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|81
|Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
|82
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|83
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|84
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|85
|Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|86
|Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|87
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|88
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|89
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|90
|Ameliah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:12:25
|91
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|92
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|94
|Meghan Grant (Can) Canadian National Team
|95
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|96
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|97
|Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|98
|Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
|99
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|100
|Cara O'Neil (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:12:56
|101
|Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:18:32
|102
|Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|103
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
|104
|Lindsay Fox (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|105
|Helle Bacholen (Emi) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|106
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
|0:37:12
|107
|Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
|108
|Suzie Goebel (USA) NorthStar Development
|109
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
|110
|Solymar Rivera Torres (Pue) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:51:53
|111
|Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|112
|Gabby Arnold (Ber) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:57:43
|113
|Chane Jonker (Sou) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
|0:57:57
|DNF
|Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|DNF
|Heather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|DNF
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Tina Hughes (USA) JAKROO
