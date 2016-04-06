Trending

Wilborne-Lechuga gives Hagens Berman-Supermint a big win in Redlands Classic opening stage

Hagens Berman / Supermint rider takes first leader's jersey of the race

Image 1 of 13

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman / Supermint) wins stage 1 of Redlands

Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman / Supermint) wins stage 1 of Redlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 13

The women hit the base of the climb

The women hit the base of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 13

The women get strung out going into the final laps

The women get strung out going into the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 13

Katie Antonneau (Twenty 16) leads teammate Kristin Armstrong and Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation)

Katie Antonneau (Twenty 16) leads teammate Kristin Armstrong and Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 13

The women bunch up through the finish with only a couple laps to go

The women bunch up through the finish with only a couple laps to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 13

Emma Grant (Colavita) and teammate Lauretta Hanson crest the climb

Emma Grant (Colavita) and teammate Lauretta Hanson crest the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 13

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads over the climb

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads over the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 13

The Rally team moves to the front

The Rally team moves to the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 13

Jess Cerra (Twenty 16) hits the turn at the top of the climb

Jess Cerra (Twenty 16) hits the turn at the top of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 13

The women's group still together on the climb

The women's group still together on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 13

The women on the way up the climb to the finish

The women on the way up the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 13

The women come by for another lap up the climb

The women come by for another lap up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 13

The women roll out for 14 laps of the circuit

The women roll out for 14 laps of the circuit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Scotti Lechuga gave Hagens Berman-Supermint its first win of the season Wednesday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic when she burst away from the bunch on the climb to the finish of the Highland Circuit Race, taking the victory by several seconds over Twenty16-Ridebiker's Alison Jackson and Kristin Armstrong.

"Lindsay Bayer was kind of my right-hand girl today, and she dropped me off at just the right point," Lechuga said as she waited for the podium ceremony. "I kind of went a little earlier than expected, but that played into my favour because no one responded."

Lechuga's early jump provided enough of a gap for her to handily take the win, and she now leads Armstrong, who won the race's only time bonus, by six seconds going into stage 2. Jackson is seven seconds back in third, while 2015 champion Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation), who earned a two-second time bonus in the intermediate sprint, is 11 seconds back for fourth.

The opening stage of the 2016 Redlands Bicycle Classic was contested under blazing Southern California heat on the 4.5km circuit that finished with the long, wide finishing drag up Base Line Road. The women played things conservatively on the first day in the heat, with several small moves going early but nothing able to gain any traction. Armstrong's team kept her near the front of the peloton throughout, enabling her to snag the three-second bonus ahead of Abbott and Rally Cycling's Sara Poidevin at the end of lap 6 of 14.

From there the peloton stuck together except for a brief attack by Poidevin at the end of lap 9 to secure the QOM jersey.

Things looked good for Armstrong as the peloton took the bell for the final together, with Twenty16-Ridebiker at the head of affairs and Armstrong sitting second wheel. But as the riders emerged on the horizon of the final climb, Lechuga had slipped away and opened her winning margin.

Armstrong was wary of Lechuga's explosiveness in the uphill finale, but the two-time Olympic gold medallist could only watch her ride away on the final ascent.

"Scotti I knew from last weekend had a really, really good jump, and she didn't go for any of the QOMs and so I think she was trying to save her legs," Armstrong aid. "She was pretty tucked away all day. But that explosion, that power is something that's a strength of Scotti's, so congratulations to her. She's been training really hard. I'm happy for her success."

Thursday's second stage takes the peloton to the Yucapia Road Race, which finishes with an 8.6km climb to the Village of Oak Glen. Lechuga said she's going to enjoy her win on Wednesday and come out swinging on Thursday. "It's a challenging race and a lot can happen there," Lechuga said. "We have the best climber in the world here with Mara Abbott and the best time trialist in the world here with Kristin Armstrong, so I really don't know what to expect other than I'm just going to go out there and do my best." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint1:42:00
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:03
3Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
4Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
5Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
7Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
8Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:08
9Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project0:00:11
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
12Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
13Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:13
14Nina Layghlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
15Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
16Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:00:16
17Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
18Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
19Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:18
20Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
22Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
23Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:22
24Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
25Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
26Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:27
27Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:29
28Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
29Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
30Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:32
31Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:36
32Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
33Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:00:41
34Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
35Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:00:44
36Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
37Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:47
38Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:49
39Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
40Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
41Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO0:00:51
42Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:55
43Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO0:00:57
44Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO0:00:59
45Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO0:01:02
46Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:05
47Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:01:11
48Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:17
49Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:01:22
50Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:01:27
51Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:01:29
52Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:35
53Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
54irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:01:36
55Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
56Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO0:01:40
57Jannalyn Lutrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:01:42
58Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:01:43
59Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:01:51
60Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:01:58
61Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:12
62Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:02:15
63Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:17
64Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:26
65Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:43
66Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
67Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:03:45
68Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:28
69Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:48
70Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:06:24
71Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development0:11:40
72Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
73Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
74Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
75Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
76Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
77Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
78Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
79Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
80Jenny Rios (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
81Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
82Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
83Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
84Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
85Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
86Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
87Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
88Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
89Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
90Ameliah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:12:25
91Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
92Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
93Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
94Meghan Grant (Can) Canadian National Team
95Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
96Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
97Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
98Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
99Samantha Bosco (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
100Cara O'Neil (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:12:56
101Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:18:32
102Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
103Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
104Lindsay Fox (USA) The Dare to Be Project
105Helle Bacholen (Emi) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA
106Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZDA0:37:12
107Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
108Suzie Goebel (USA) NorthStar Development
109Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
110Solymar Rivera Torres (Pue) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:51:53
111Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
112Gabby Arnold (Ber) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:57:43
113Chane Jonker (Sou) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:57:57
DNFEsther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFHeather Balbier (USA) The Dare to Be Project
DNFAnna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFTina Hughes (USA) JAKROO

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint1:41:50
2Kristin Armstrong-Savola (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:06
3Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:07
4Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:11
5Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:13
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
7Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
8Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:18
9Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) The Dare to Be Project0:00:21
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
12Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
13Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:22
14Nina Layghlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:23
15Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
16Jo Celso (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:00:26
17Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
18Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
19Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:28
20Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - RideBiker
22Ingrid Drexel (Mex) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
23Cheryl Clark (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:32
24Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
25Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
26Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:37
27Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:39
28Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
29Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
30Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:42
31Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:46
32Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
33Ruth Winder (USA) NorthStar Development0:00:51
34Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
35Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:00:54
36Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
37Alizee Brien (Can) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:00:57
38Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:59
39Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
40Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
41Jen Whalen (USA) JAKROO0:01:01
42Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:05
43Hanna Muegge (USA) JAKROO0:01:07
44Sara Enders (USA) JAKROO0:01:09
45Kimberly Lucie (USA) JAKROO0:01:12
46Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:15
47Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports0:01:21
48Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:27
49Kaitie Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker0:01:32
50Starla Teddergreen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:01:37
51Lindsey Ryder (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:01:39
52Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:45
53Jess Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
54irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:01:46
55Anna Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
56Clare Sayle (USA) JAKROO0:01:50
57Jannalyn Lutrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:01:52
58Jennifer Luebke (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:01:53
59Abigail Mickey (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:01
60Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional0:02:08
61Amber Pierce (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:22
62Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:02:25
63Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:27
64Beth Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:36
65Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:53
66Carol Seipp (USA) NorthStar Development
67Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:03:55
68Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:38
69Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:58
70Amy Cameron (USA) The Dare to Be Project0:06:34
71Jennifer Valente (USA) NorthStar Development0:11:50
72Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
73Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
74Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
75Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
76Katie Kantzes (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
77Vanessa Drigo (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
78Kristen Arnold (USA) JAKROO
79Audrey Lemieux (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
80Jenny Rios (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
81Abby Krawczyk (USA) NorthStar Development
82Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
83Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
84Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
85Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
86Katherine Salthouse (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
87Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
88Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
89Caitlin Laroche (USA) The Dare to Be Project
90Ameliah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:12:35
91Lindsay Myers (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
92Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
93Shoshauna Routley (Can) Hagens Berman / Supermint
94Meghan Grant (Can) Canadian National Team
95Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
96Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
97Judah Sencenbaugh (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
98Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru/Excel Sports
99Samantha Bosco (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
100Cara O'Neil (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:13:06
101Rachel Holzer (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:18:42
102Tess Oliver (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
103Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional
104Lindsay Fox (USA) The Dare to Be Project
105Helle Bacholen (Emi) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ
106Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO p/b MAZ0:37:22
107Samantha Vroomen (USA) JAKROO
108Suzie Goebel (USA) NorthStar Development
109Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling pb JL Velo
110Solymar Rivera Torres (Pue) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:52:03
111Amelia Tanner (USA) JETCycling p/b GQ-6
112Gabby Arnold (Ber) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:57:53
113Chane Jonker (Sou) JETCycling p/b GQ-60:58:07

