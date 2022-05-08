Grant and Voss win inaugural titles at Red Bull Rio Grande Gravel

Image 1 of 3 Emma Grant (left) won the women's long route while Colin Strickland (right) was third overall (Image credit: Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool) Image 2 of 3 Men's podium (L to R): second-placed Innokenty Zavyalov, winner Paul Voss and third-placed Colin Strickland (Image credit: Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool) Image 3 of 3 Women's podium (L to R): second-placed Jenn Real, winner Emma Grant and third-placed Celene Oberholzer (Image credit: Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool)

Emma Grant and Paul Voss entered the record books as the inaugural winners for the Red Bull Rio Grande Gravel 127-kilometre event, which was contested from the Cibolo Creek Ranch outside Marfa, Texas on Saturday. Dubbed as the “dule among gravel’s best in the far out west”, the new event offered a 127-kilometre route with 1,275 metres of climbing across dirt and gravel roads.

Grant dominated a small women’s field in the Rio Grande Gravel, sealing the victory in 4 hours, 40 minutes, 47 seconds for a 25-minute advantage over runner-up Jenn Real. The two competed a week ago at the 212km Belgian Waffle Ride in California, Real finishing 18th and Grant following one spot behind in 19th position. In Texas, Grant made a statement by finishing well ahead of Real, while Celene Oberholzer finished third.

In the men’s division, Voss hammered across the bumpy, dry terrain in the foothills of the Chinati mountains of west Texas for the win in 3 hours, 55 minutes and nine seconds. The only other rider to post a sub-four-minute time was runner-up Innokenty Zavyalov, who finished four minutes back. Zavyalov came to Texas after posting a top 20 finish at the Belgian Waffle Ride California, and with his seventh place the next day at the Wafer ride (114km), he finished with a podium in the weekend Dubbel Header challenge.

Texas-native Colin Strickland was touted earlier in the year as the hands-down favourite, but came into the race recovering from a respiratory infection that caused him to pull out of the BWR California race. Strickland settled for third overall on Saturday.

“A few days after Sea Otter, I was knocked out with a tenacious illness, that I assumed was a viral influenza, after several neg COVID-19 tests. Sevem days of flu, my symptoms turned Upper respiratory infection. This lingered another 11 days and finally subdued after a round of heavy antibiotics. So here i am 20 days later, approaching the heaviest racing block of the year, and feeling hopelessly behind the competition on preparation,” Strickland posted to his Instagram account just days before lining up at the Rio Grande Gravel.

“Every pro cyclist has to periodically push through major setbacks, and I will be battling my way back to the front of several gravel races leading up to Unbound in 4 weeks. So that’s where I am at. Not ideal, but i am grateful to be getting my health back!”

Results - women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Grant 4:40:47 2 Jenn Real 0:24:50 3 Celene Oberholzer 0:43:32 4 Annie Bathalter 1:10:56 DNF Bibiana Gutierrez DNF Emily Monroe