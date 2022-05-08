Grant and Voss win inaugural titles at Red Bull Rio Grande Gravel
By Jackie Tyson published
Pre-race favourite Colin Strickland finishes third in new Texas off-road event
Emma Grant and Paul Voss entered the record books as the inaugural winners for the Red Bull Rio Grande Gravel 127-kilometre event, which was contested from the Cibolo Creek Ranch outside Marfa, Texas on Saturday. Dubbed as the “dule among gravel’s best in the far out west”, the new event offered a 127-kilometre route with 1,275 metres of climbing across dirt and gravel roads.
Grant dominated a small women’s field in the Rio Grande Gravel, sealing the victory in 4 hours, 40 minutes, 47 seconds for a 25-minute advantage over runner-up Jenn Real. The two competed a week ago at the 212km Belgian Waffle Ride in California, Real finishing 18th and Grant following one spot behind in 19th position. In Texas, Grant made a statement by finishing well ahead of Real, while Celene Oberholzer finished third.
In the men’s division, Voss hammered across the bumpy, dry terrain in the foothills of the Chinati mountains of west Texas for the win in 3 hours, 55 minutes and nine seconds. The only other rider to post a sub-four-minute time was runner-up Innokenty Zavyalov, who finished four minutes back. Zavyalov came to Texas after posting a top 20 finish at the Belgian Waffle Ride California, and with his seventh place the next day at the Wafer ride (114km), he finished with a podium in the weekend Dubbel Header challenge.
Texas-native Colin Strickland was touted earlier in the year as the hands-down favourite, but came into the race recovering from a respiratory infection that caused him to pull out of the BWR California race. Strickland settled for third overall on Saturday.
“A few days after Sea Otter, I was knocked out with a tenacious illness, that I assumed was a viral influenza, after several neg COVID-19 tests. Sevem days of flu, my symptoms turned Upper respiratory infection. This lingered another 11 days and finally subdued after a round of heavy antibiotics. So here i am 20 days later, approaching the heaviest racing block of the year, and feeling hopelessly behind the competition on preparation,” Strickland posted to his Instagram account just days before lining up at the Rio Grande Gravel.
“Every pro cyclist has to periodically push through major setbacks, and I will be battling my way back to the front of several gravel races leading up to Unbound in 4 weeks. So that’s where I am at. Not ideal, but i am grateful to be getting my health back!”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Grant
|4:40:47
|2
|Jenn Real
|0:24:50
|3
|Celene Oberholzer
|0:43:32
|4
|Annie Bathalter
|1:10:56
|DNF
|Bibiana Gutierrez
|DNF
|Emily Monroe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss
|3:55:09
|2
|Innokenty Zavyalov
|0:04:17
|3
|Colin Strickland
|0:08:27
|4
|Bradyn Lange
|0:11:54
|5
|Jonas Orset
|0:16:31
|6
|Mat Stephens
|0:18:34
|7
|Will Surbaugh
|0:22:38
|8
|Spencer Jones
|0:26:15
|9
|Austin Whittington
|0:31:30
|10
|Tristan Uhl
|0:34:31
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Grant and Voss win inaugural titles at Red Bull Rio Grande GravelPre-race favourite Colin Strickland finishes third in new Texas off-road event
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 3 highlights - VideoCheck out the explosive surge of Mark Cavendish to outdistance Démare, Gaviria and Girmay for the victory
-
Mark Cavendish: I’m old, but I’m still meManxman claims Giro d’Italia sprint victory on Sunday
-
Giro d'Italia: Carapaz looks ahead to 'the stages that count' after TT damageIneos Grenadiers leader upbeat despite mixed start to the race