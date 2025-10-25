Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross: Maghalie Rochette and Andrew Strohmeyer earn elite titles at C1 races in Falmouth
Canadian junior national champion battles Rochette to the line in elite women's contest
US Cyclocross Series winners Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) and Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the elite C1 races on the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Rochette outsprinted fellow Canadian Rafaelle Carrier to win the C1 elite women's race. Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing) trailed 59 seconds later to secure the final podium spot, her teammate Anna Megale going fourth close to another minute later.
Rochette dominated the four weekends of racing in the USCX with seven victories, and carried that momentum into Really Rad even with three weeks between competitions. For Carrier, the reigning Canadian junior national champion and just 18 years old, it was her first race of the season. She last earned a bronze medal in the women's junior race at Cyclocross World Championships in Liévin in February.
On the men's side, Strohmeyer held off 19-year-old Ryan Drummond (Competitive Edge Racing) by seven seconds to secure his fifth win of the season. Across the eight races in the USCX, Strohmeyer won half the races and finished on the podium at the other four events.
Drummond's teammate Dylan Zakrajsek made it a US sweep of the elite men's podium, his best finish so far this season at the elite level.
Sunday racing resumes at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds with C2 races.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross: Maghalie Rochette and Andrew Strohmeyer earn elite titles at C1 races in FalmouthCanadian junior national champion battles Rochette to the line in elite women's contest
-
Fem van Empel celebrates 50th cyclocross victory at muddy Exact Cross race with handmade sign hidden in her kitDutch rider says she 'put a lot of pressure on myself, but the preparation was fun'
-
Sonny Colbrelli departs Bahrain Victorious as sports directorItalian takes his leave as Gasparotto joins from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in staff shake-up at Bahrain
-
Formula 1 Grand Prix course to provide twists and turns in Monaco start for 2026 Vuelta a España9.6km individual time trial confirmed as stage 1 to open Spanish Grand Tour in 300 days