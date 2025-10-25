Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross: Maghalie Rochette and Andrew Strohmeyer earn elite titles at C1 races in Falmouth

Canadian junior national champion battles Rochette to the line in elite women's contest

Trek CX Cup elite women&#039;s winner Maghalie Rochette on the Waterloo course for C2 race
Canadian Maghalie Rochette won both days of racing at Trek CX Cup to secure the 2025 USCX title (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
US Cyclocross Series winners Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) and Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the elite C1 races on the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Rochette outsprinted fellow Canadian Rafaelle Carrier to win the C1 elite women's race. Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing) trailed 59 seconds later to secure the final podium spot, her teammate Anna Megale going fourth close to another minute later.

Rochette dominated the four weekends of racing in the USCX with seven victories, and carried that momentum into Really Rad even with three weeks between competitions. For Carrier, the reigning Canadian junior national champion and just 18 years old, it was her first race of the season. She last earned a bronze medal in the women's junior race at Cyclocross World Championships in Liévin in February.

