Trek CX Cup C2: Andrew Strohmeyer outduels Eric Brunner to secure USCX elite men's title
Maghalie Rochette sweeps Trek CX Cup races for USCX top spot in elite women's standings
US cyclocross national champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) emphasised "racing smart" as he outduelled Pan-Am cyclocross champion Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) for a double victory on Sunday in Waterloo, Wisconsin, winning the C2 contest of Trek CX Cup and securing the overall title for the US Cyclocross Series (USCX).
Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) went back-to-back at both days of Trek CX Cup and sealed the elite women's overall in the series. The Canadian held off Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) on the final half lap to earn her seventh of eight USCX races.
Strohmeyer and Brunner came into the final USCX event tied for the lead in the men's overall standings, due to Brunner's C1 victory on Saturday. The finish on the final day would tip the scales.
"I knew the places where attacks were going to happen and I knew where he [Brunner] was strong and where he felt good on the course, so I was ready for it. Today was just about being smart and not waste energy when it didn't need to be used,” Strohmeyer told organisers at the finish.
Ten riders rode together at the front for the opening two laps until the foursome of Strohmeyer, Brunner, Jules Van Kempen (Team Winston Salem-Flow) and Tyler Clark (Caledon Hills Armada) created separation.
By lap six, it was a two-rider showdown, and Strohmeyer was ready for his moment on the back side of the course, what he considered "the hardest section".
“I knew he was going to attack on the hardest section of the course, which is from the Secret Bar, then over the flyover to the barriers. Yesterday, when he attacked there, I couldn’t follow. Today, I was right there on the wheel,” Strohmeyer said.
After matching the acceleration on lap six, Strohmeyer attacked with two to go and held on for the victory. Jules Van Kempen (Team Winston Salem-Flow) took the third spot on the C2 podium, and finished third overall in USCX.
“I’m not happy with the result, but I'm really happy for the sport. Stroh and I are starting to have this rivalry and I think it’s one of the best that we've seen in the sport in a while,” Brunner added.
While Rochette handled the Waterloo course easily on Saturday with a long solo ride, the warm and windy conditions were another story on Sunday, gusts blowing up to 30 mph. She had company in the first half of the race with Bakker, Sidney McGill (Lastig Off-Road Racing), Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)s and Mia Asteline (Competitive Edge Racing). By lap three it was down to Rochette, Bakker and McGill.
"The wind was stronger than yesterday, so if Maghalie attacked, I just needed to stay on her wheel and I was fine," Bakker said.
It was not until the sixth and final lap that Rochette could shake the Dutch rider, making her move on a rocky step-up section.
"It was a puzzle of like how to get away. I think Manon was riding better than me technically today, but I think I was a little bit stronger on the pedaling sections. So, I tried to go on the last lap," Rochette explained. "I wasn’t looking back, just going all in to the finish. And it worked.”
Bakker crossed the line on the dusty course six seconds back, falling short of the victory but holding on to second overall in USCX standings. McGill finished ahead of Nuss for third on the day, and was third in USCX standings.
For USCX final standings, visit the series website.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
