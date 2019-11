Image 1 of 20 Through the pouring rain, Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) takes the inaugural win for the 2015 Reading 120 (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 2 of 20 Riders circle the Pagoda, which is the high point of the course. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 3 of 20 Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing) was very active throughout the day. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 4 of 20 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) calmly and methodically takes the climb to the Pagoda. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 5 of 20 Gerardo Medina (Airgas-Safeway) is determined to bike through the storm. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 6 of 20 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leads his group up the hill. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 7 of 20 Toms Skujins(Hincapie Racing) shows the wear and tear of his long day at the office. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 8 of 20 UnitedHealthcare director Mike Tamoyo gives advice to his rider. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 9 of 20 Phil Gaimon (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) crashed and was left behind by the winning break. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 10 of 20 Conner McCutcheon (Airgas-Safeway) initiated an early attack. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 11 of 20 The field stretched out for half a mile as the riders snaked along. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 12 of 20 A The men's field lines up for the premiere of the Reading 120 in downtown Reading, PA. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 13 of 20 The peloton rolls off in front of the historic district. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 14 of 20 With a big smile, local rider Ryan Dewald (Skyline) leads the field brought his hometown. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 15 of 20 Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) sits comfortably in the group prior to being taken out by a nasty coach midway through the race. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 16 of 20 The race passed through scenic Mennonite Pennsylvania countryside. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 17 of 20 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) leads a break through one of the many cornfields. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 18 of 20 The riders proceed through flower-covered farms. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 19 of 20 Everybody is excited about the race coming to town, especially the ponies. (Image credit: Marco Quesada) Image 20 of 20 2015 Reading 120 Podium: 2nd place, Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) 1st place, Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) 3rd place, Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Marco Quesada)

UnitedHealthcare claimed two of the top three spots Saturday at the Reading 120, with Danny Summerhill soloing across the line for the win and Chris Jones crossing the line less than half a minute later for third. Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) placed second after Summerhill dropped him from their two-rider lead group near the end of the final lap.

