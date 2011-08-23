Trending

Barclay wins Rattling Creek 50

Beck fastest man to finish

Full Results

Men 50 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Beck3:55:21
2Brandon Draugelis0:04:25
3Patrick Miller0:10:51
4Jed Prentice0:22:10
5Joshua West0:22:34
6Matt Miller0:25:18
7Daniel Rapp0:26:31
8Brian Shernce0:28:39
9Cameron Dodge0:32:59
10Al Consalvo0:35:16
11Mike Laub0:39:18
12Les Leach0:41:16
13Dave Daversa0:41:43
14Ryan Heerschap0:45:58
15Andrew Hoover0:50:35
16Chad Cherefko1:00:33
17Madison Matthews1:02:35
18Chris Ledonne1:03:13
19Tim Collins1:04:14
20William Fishburn1:07:22
21Donny Stegall1:07:27
22Darren Biggs1:28:01
23Jake Davidson1:32:06
24Andrew Kemble1:38:01
25Eric Sodano1:38:17
26Michael Bonsby1:39:28
27Dave Stauffer1:39:34
28Derick Miller1:48:36
29Rob Lichtenwalner1:48:37
30Adam Shildt1:53:36
31Dan Mcdermott2:03:38
32Greg Hess2:09:36
33Joseph Bacinski2:10:34
34Jason Clarke2:13:57
35Michael Lukowiak2:20:50
36Josh Loren2:23:13
37Sean Rotkiske2:24:37
38Brett Simpson2:25:31
39Craig Brower2:31:23
40Matt Banford2:31:25
41Michael Gavagan2:49:01
42Mike Belfonti2:50:42
43Scott Samoyan3:24:59

Singlespeed 50 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Montalbano4:14:46
2Hal Batdorf0:12:57
3Topher Valenti0:15:56
4Dan Bonara0:21:17
5Jamie Huber0:21:18
6Rich Straub0:26:02
7Scott Green0:27:30
8Dustin Manotti0:54:42
9George Hollerbach1:04:56
10Rolf Rimrott1:18:45
11Todd Peterson1:44:39
12Mark Harding1:51:05
13Scott Roberts1:53:14
14Dan Ling2:47:45

Master 45+ 50 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Masse4:24:20
2Jay Dodge0:07:47
3Chris Chapman0:25:28
4Bill Nagel0:25:37
5William Ambruster0:40:40
6Joe Wychock0:46:46
7Andrew Hogg0:58:55
8Craig Lander1:00:08
9Dan Matthews1:02:07
10Michael Melnick1:20:16
11Rich Karasiewicz1:46:11
12Mark Bosley1:49:58
13Steven Hecht2:37:36
14Michael Bowen2:38:00
15Michael Kryzytski2:47:48

Women 50 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay4:40:59
2Jane Pearson0:38:45
3Pam Frentzel-Beyme1:11:53

Men 25 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Barr2:06:51
2Steve Miller0:16:24
3Michael Cosgrove0:22:47
4Scott Slimm0:30:41
5John Miller0:33:21
6Graham Smith0:40:34
7Brian Hildebrand0:44:09
8Matthew Wikswo0:46:22
9Rob Dunn1:01:59
10Bobby Rishel1:05:36

Women 25 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue George2:55:28

Master 45+ men 25 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Wilson2:50:43
2Ronnie Myers0:02:23
3Bob Joos1:04:48

Singlespeed men 25 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Becker2:45:40
2Harry Langdon0:10:10

The Rattlin' Experience 50 miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Lahr4:40:27
2Brice Shirbach0:22:23
3Dorothy Hamburg0:53:06

