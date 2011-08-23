Barclay wins Rattling Creek 50
Beck fastest man to finish
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Beck
|3:55:21
|2
|Brandon Draugelis
|0:04:25
|3
|Patrick Miller
|0:10:51
|4
|Jed Prentice
|0:22:10
|5
|Joshua West
|0:22:34
|6
|Matt Miller
|0:25:18
|7
|Daniel Rapp
|0:26:31
|8
|Brian Shernce
|0:28:39
|9
|Cameron Dodge
|0:32:59
|10
|Al Consalvo
|0:35:16
|11
|Mike Laub
|0:39:18
|12
|Les Leach
|0:41:16
|13
|Dave Daversa
|0:41:43
|14
|Ryan Heerschap
|0:45:58
|15
|Andrew Hoover
|0:50:35
|16
|Chad Cherefko
|1:00:33
|17
|Madison Matthews
|1:02:35
|18
|Chris Ledonne
|1:03:13
|19
|Tim Collins
|1:04:14
|20
|William Fishburn
|1:07:22
|21
|Donny Stegall
|1:07:27
|22
|Darren Biggs
|1:28:01
|23
|Jake Davidson
|1:32:06
|24
|Andrew Kemble
|1:38:01
|25
|Eric Sodano
|1:38:17
|26
|Michael Bonsby
|1:39:28
|27
|Dave Stauffer
|1:39:34
|28
|Derick Miller
|1:48:36
|29
|Rob Lichtenwalner
|1:48:37
|30
|Adam Shildt
|1:53:36
|31
|Dan Mcdermott
|2:03:38
|32
|Greg Hess
|2:09:36
|33
|Joseph Bacinski
|2:10:34
|34
|Jason Clarke
|2:13:57
|35
|Michael Lukowiak
|2:20:50
|36
|Josh Loren
|2:23:13
|37
|Sean Rotkiske
|2:24:37
|38
|Brett Simpson
|2:25:31
|39
|Craig Brower
|2:31:23
|40
|Matt Banford
|2:31:25
|41
|Michael Gavagan
|2:49:01
|42
|Mike Belfonti
|2:50:42
|43
|Scott Samoyan
|3:24:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Montalbano
|4:14:46
|2
|Hal Batdorf
|0:12:57
|3
|Topher Valenti
|0:15:56
|4
|Dan Bonara
|0:21:17
|5
|Jamie Huber
|0:21:18
|6
|Rich Straub
|0:26:02
|7
|Scott Green
|0:27:30
|8
|Dustin Manotti
|0:54:42
|9
|George Hollerbach
|1:04:56
|10
|Rolf Rimrott
|1:18:45
|11
|Todd Peterson
|1:44:39
|12
|Mark Harding
|1:51:05
|13
|Scott Roberts
|1:53:14
|14
|Dan Ling
|2:47:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Masse
|4:24:20
|2
|Jay Dodge
|0:07:47
|3
|Chris Chapman
|0:25:28
|4
|Bill Nagel
|0:25:37
|5
|William Ambruster
|0:40:40
|6
|Joe Wychock
|0:46:46
|7
|Andrew Hogg
|0:58:55
|8
|Craig Lander
|1:00:08
|9
|Dan Matthews
|1:02:07
|10
|Michael Melnick
|1:20:16
|11
|Rich Karasiewicz
|1:46:11
|12
|Mark Bosley
|1:49:58
|13
|Steven Hecht
|2:37:36
|14
|Michael Bowen
|2:38:00
|15
|Michael Kryzytski
|2:47:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicki Barclay
|4:40:59
|2
|Jane Pearson
|0:38:45
|3
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme
|1:11:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Barr
|2:06:51
|2
|Steve Miller
|0:16:24
|3
|Michael Cosgrove
|0:22:47
|4
|Scott Slimm
|0:30:41
|5
|John Miller
|0:33:21
|6
|Graham Smith
|0:40:34
|7
|Brian Hildebrand
|0:44:09
|8
|Matthew Wikswo
|0:46:22
|9
|Rob Dunn
|1:01:59
|10
|Bobby Rishel
|1:05:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sue George
|2:55:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Wilson
|2:50:43
|2
|Ronnie Myers
|0:02:23
|3
|Bob Joos
|1:04:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Becker
|2:45:40
|2
|Harry Langdon
|0:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Lahr
|4:40:27
|2
|Brice Shirbach
|0:22:23
|3
|Dorothy Hamburg
|0:53:06
