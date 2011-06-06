Trending

Florian Vogel too strong for rivals in Gränichen

Kalentieva victorious in women's race

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) won the fourth round of the Racer Bikes Cup in Gränichen on Sunday.

Vogel, Burry Stander (Specialized) and locals Matthias Stirling (Thömus Racing Team) and Balz Weber (BMC) formed a lead group on the first of nine laps, quickly earning a 23-second advantage. On the third lap, Vogel and Stirling were alone at the front after Stander had to stop in a tech zone and fix his saddle. The South African worked hard over the next two laps to make up for the 18 seconds he had lost during the repair.

With three laps to go, Vogel attacked, but the others were able bridge up. He tried again on the second last lap, and it was then that the decision was made and Vogel rode away to victory.

"It is nice to win at my home venue," said Vogel, who will take a break from racing until the next World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne in July.

Stander, who was racing his first-ever Racer Bikes Cup, finished second and enjoyed both the track and the scenery. "It was a tough race. I am satisfied," said Stander. "I will await the next World Cup while I stay in Muttenz. If I can postpone my return flight to South Africa, I'll race next week in Engelberg."

20-year-old Matthew Stirling was able to fully exploit his hometown advantage. "From the beginning, I went at full throttle until I exploded. I finally noticed the hard and fast pace on the last two laps," said Stirnemann, who was delighted with his race.

Although he was fourth, Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) was somewhat satisfied with his race. He had suffered a crash on the first lap and was in 13th position and spen the rest of the race working his way up.

Swiss champion Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS Pro Team) and Irina Kalentieva did battle at the front of the women's race, Kalentieva coming out on top. Sarah Koba (Giant Swiss SR Suntour) was third and finished ahead of local Katherine Stirling (Central Haibike ProTeam), who won the U23 race. New Zealand's Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza) was fifth.

The junior race counted for qualification of the World Championships in Champéry. Lars Forster (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach) won ahead of Keegan Swenson (USA National MTB Team) and Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing).

In the junior women's race, Jolanda Neff (Wheeler IXS Swiss Team) won ahead of Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri) and Andrea Waldis (GU plus/ thomy k/ VC Gersau).

The next Swiss Racer Bikes Cup will happen on Sunday in Engelberg. World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) may be in attendance.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1:44:30
2Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing0:00:28
3Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:01:18
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:02:36
5Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:53
6Daniel McConnell (Aus) Anytime Fitness / Torq Nutrition0:04:53
7Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:05:10
8Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:14
9Reto Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri0:05:52
10Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Öztal X-Bionic0:06:07
11Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:07:52
12Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:08:25
13Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:09:16
14Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power-Trek0:09:40
15Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:10:00
16Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:10:31
17Jonas Baumann (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB0:11:07
18Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Merida-Combee0:11:11
19Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team0:11:56
20Carl Jones (NZl) Bergamont NZ0:12:05
21Lucien Besancon (Swi) Zollinger Sport/BH Bikes0:12:20
22Matthias Lauk (Swi) Zollinger Sport - BH Bike0:13:03
-1lapChristian Bickel (Swi) Soltop / RV Winterthur0:00:48
-1lapMarcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler Swiss Team0:00:58
-1lapXavier Dafflon (Swi) Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork0:01:08
-1lapDumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:01:45
-1lapDaniel Kaufmann (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB0:02:09
-1lapAnthony Grand (Swi) Dom Cycle/Montreux-Rennaz0:02:41
-1lapFlorian Meyer (Swi) FreeMountain Scott0:02:43
-1lapMike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:03:06
-1lapMarc Stutzmann (Swi) FreeMountain Scott/RSC Aaretal0:04:05
-1lapSamuel Shaw (NZl) Wildland Consultants0:04:12
-1lapThomas Decugis (Fra) Aix vtt thrifty0:04:32
-1lapFlorian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:05:46
-1lapPatrick Tresch (Swi) GU plus/thomik/VMC Silenen0:05:50
-1lapSamuel Reichen (Swi) RC Gränichen0:08:50
-2lapsFlorian Boyer-Resses (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:03:46
DNFBryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof Raiffeisen
DNFMathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
DNFBesik Gevasheli (Geo)
DNFHans Burkhard (Lie) Koba Bike Team/VC Vaduz
DNFRuben Scheire (Bel)
DNFMatthias Rupp (Swi) Firebike-Drössiger
DNFRick Reimann (Swi) JB Felt Team
DNFGusty Bausch (Lux)
DNFMichael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss bikingteam
DNFVasilis Adamou (Cyp) Cyprus National MTB Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team1:35:06
2Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team0:01:26
3Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:05:49
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike ProTeam0:06:21
5Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Crowne Plaza/bechenderson.com.au0:08:42
6Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BikePark.ch/Scott0:09:23
7Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) Scott0:09:53
8Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) bike-import.ch0:10:52
9Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf0:11:19
10Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler iXS Pro Team0:11:26
11Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:12:37
12Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:13:18
-1lapRahel Rüegge (Swi) Jumpin Crazy Team0:00:00
-1lapKatherine O'neill (NZl) Bergamont NZ0:00:29
-1lapNoga Korem (Isr)0:01:00
-1lapTanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:03:05
-1lapErica Zaveta (USA) USA National MTB Team0:03:12
-1lapMarina Giger (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:05:20
-1lapCéline Ernst (Swi) Stöcli Racing Team0:07:54
DNFCaitlin De Wet (RSA) Bizhub Ladies Team
DNFVania Schumacher (Swi) Merida-Suisse-Team
DNFLorraine Truong (Swi) Team Prof Raiffeisen/ccl
DNFTereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike ProTeam
DNFWesley Erin Geer (USA) USA National MTB Team
DNFAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Cyprus National MTB Team

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach1:13:04
2Keegan Swenson (USA) USA National MTB Team0:01:40
3Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:01:50
4Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:02:02
5Erik Jonsson (Swe) DOM cycle- Merida0:02:20
6Tobias Spescha (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing0:02:54
7Florian Chenaux (Swi) Vélo-Club Fribourg0:03:20
8Bryan Allemann (Swi) CC Moutier / L'Alex Moos0:03:41
9Valentin Berset (Swi) Dom Cycle-Merida0:04:06
10Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team0:05:01
11Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:05:32
12Enea Vetsch (Swi) Rv Altenrhein/ Bsk-Graf0:05:51
13Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL0:05:52
14Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:06:06
15Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:06:22
16Florian Suter (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:06:34
17Nick Albrecht (Swi) Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur0:06:46
18Maurus Dürr (Swi) RV Buchs - Merida Liechtenstein0:06:56
19Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) USA National MTB Team0:07:00
20Rico Von Burg (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:07:24
21Cyril Grangladen (Fra) BikePark.ch/Scott0:07:52
22Isak Jonsson (Swe) DOM cycle- Merida0:08:14
23Romain Corti (Swi) Texner BMC Groupe Mutuel0:08:19
24Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:08:38
25Dominik Risi (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:08:40
26Paul Cochelin (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:08:52
27Ryan Geiger (USA) USA National MTB Team0:09:10
28Silvan Kälin (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:09:31
29Yann Rausis (Swi) Happy sport Vallée du Trient0:09:40
30Dylan Page (Swi) Dom Cycle-Merida0:09:55
31Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon/VC International0:09:56
32Casey Williams (USA) USA National MTB Team0:11:23
33Romain Martinez (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:11:30
34Joël Haubensak (Swi) JB Felt Team0:11:52
35Jan Gafner (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen0:11:57
36Silvan Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen/IG Radsport Uri0:12:44
37Cirl Spescha (Swi) biketeam.gr0:12:45
38Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:12:51
39Youri Fetas (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:13:20
40Roman Gisler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri0:13:26
41Florian Recht (Swi) VC Reinach0:13:27
42Nicolas Le Roy (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:13:49
43Fabian Bucher (Swi) Merida-Suisse-Team0:13:55
44Jan Fergg (Swi) Bluecycle Racing/VMC Hägglingen0:13:57
45Sébastien Angiolini (Swi) VC Tramelan / Teamprorégion0:14:30
-1lapKilian Oertli (Swi) Team Gaetzi / RMC Gossau0:14:47
-1lapDominik Marti (Swi) Bluecycle Racing/RC Gränichen0:01:02
-1lapAlex Stefanides (Swi) RC Gränichen0:01:10
-1lapThomas Kunz (Swi) goldwurst-power/trek0:01:32
-1lapBoris Bachelier (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:03:29
-1lapKilian Badrutt (Swi) biketeam.gr0:06:29
-1lapSandro Dörig (Swi) Danis Biketeam0:07:25
DNFSylvain Engelmann (Swi) VCTramelan/Alouettes.ch
DNFMax Houtzager (USA) USA National MTB Team
DNFThéo Portal (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
DNFRoger Jenny (Swi) Merida-Suisse-Team
DNFUlisse Fieschi (Swi) VC Bellinzona

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler IXS Swiss Team1:10:13
2Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri0:00:13
3Andrea Waldis (Swi) GU plus/ thomy k/ VC Gersau0:04:11
4Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:07:19
5Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:08:03
6Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) USA National MTB Team0:09:52
7Eliane Müggler (Swi) Signer Felt / RV Altenrhein0:10:05
8Fabienne Andres (Swi) Cannondale Küttel Team/VMC Hägglingen0:12:09
9Shayna Powless (USA) USA National MTB Team0:13:44
10Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Bike/RMC Appenzell0:15:28

Amateurs & Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz1:13:46
2Kevin Krieg (Swi) JB Felt Team0:00:50
3Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:01:33
4Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:02:36
5Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:02:55
6Andreas Zünd (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss0:03:00
7David Baumann (Swi) BH Bikes - Zollinger Sport0:03:04
8Guillaume Payot (Swi) MACS Frenetic Bernasconi0:03:14
9Severin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:03:40
10Michael Wicki (Swi) Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch0:03:50
11Sandro Soncin (Swi) Zollinger Sport - BH Bikes0:03:54
12Kevin Georges (Swi) Texner BMC Groupe Mutuel0:04:24
13Ronny Koller (Swi) bischibikes/internetstore.ch0:04:29
14Sandro Kessler (Swi) biketeam.gr0:04:32
15Patrick Hediger (Swi) RV Merishausen/Russenberger Velosport0:04:33
16Fabian Paumann (Swi) Merida-Suisse-Team0:04:37
17Michael Frei (Swi) Velo Franz- Focus0:04:44
18Adrian Berger (Swi) Rennshop.ch / Cannondale0:05:39
19Joel Graf (Swi) Team bischibikes/internetstore.ch0:05:45
20Benoit Grelier (Fra) Scott0:06:12
21Marcel Knecht (Swi) zaboo pro team290:06:28
22Jeremias Marti (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:06:59
23Claudio Andenmatten (Swi) Merida-Suisse-Team0:07:52
24Mauro Carabotti (Swi) Alouettes.ch / C.C. Moutier0:08:11
25Mirco Zürcher (Swi) BSK-Graf0:08:37
26Yann Montavon (Swi) Alouettes.ch / C.C.Moutier0:09:21
27Nico Tambarikas (Swi) Lindi-Bike Race Team0:09:22
28Marcel Bader (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB0:09:23
29Jan Schär (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:10:26
30Bastien Bognard (Swi) Team Stöckli0:10:39
31Benno Heussi (Swi) GU - Plus / thomyk Team0:10:43
32Ralph Federer (Swi) Bike Team Gaetzi/ RMC0:10:50
33Silvan Casutt (Swi) biketeam.gr0:11:00
34Michael Moelbaek (Swi) Kolding BC0:11:35
35Thomas Schmid (Swi) bsk Graf0:11:42
36Brian Brog (Swi) Free-Mountain Scott0:12:55
-1lapMichel Woerner (Swi) VC Reinach/Goldwurst-power/Trek
-1lapLuca Formoso (Swi) Cycle-Shop / RV Winterthur
-1lapPatrick Gobat (Swi) Alouettes.ch
DNFCyrill Meier (Swi)

 

