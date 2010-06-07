Elite women's podium: Anja Gradl, Marielle Saner and Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)

Champery hosted round five of the Swiss Racer Bikes Cup. The weeked was a preview for the World Cup coming up in late July and the World Championships in 2011. Julien Absalon and Marielle Saner-Guinchard won the men's and women's elite races.

In the men's race, World Cup leader Absalon (Orbea) took the lead after the first 2.5-kilometer lap. The 30-year-old Frenchman, built his lead lap after lap. Initially, Thomas Litscher (MIG-Bike-Team) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) were able to keep up, but eventually, they fell off his pace.

"The course is very beautiful and technical," said Absalon after the finish.

Milatz finished second, and Litscher was third.

"It was good to get familiar with the track, but Absalon was just too strong," said Milatz.

Absalon also won the Lugano / Tesserete and Solothurn rounds; therefore, he took over the series lead from Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower), who was fifth on the day and the second best Swiss rider after Nicola Rohrbach (SRM Stevens) in fourth place.

Litscher was the best Under 23 rider, followed by Dutchman Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabo-Giant Offroad Team) and Frenchman Freddy Bertremieux (Aix VTT Thrifty).

"I'm not satisfied with my placing. I was not quite where I wanted to be and took a fall. Things got better as the race went on, and it was a good workout."

Home win for Saner-Guinchard

Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.chTeam) used a home-field advantage to win the women's race. The 33-year-old took off ahead of Norwegian Lene Byberg (Specialized).

She built her lead throughout the race and took her first Racer Bikes Cup win of the season.

"It is, of course, great to win on home soil. I was inspired," said Saner-Guinchard.

"It was a beautiful, challenging course," said runner-up Byberg.

Olympic champion and marathon World Champion Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) was third.

In the juniors, three-time World Cup champion Michiel van der Hejiden won the men's race. Since the first round, Roger Walder has been duelling with the Dutchman. Today, he finished second and Fabian Paumann was third.

Last year's junior Swiss champion Matthias Stirnemann was hoping to turn the tables in the amateur and masters race after a second place in Plaffeien as he raced Reto Indergand to take the win. Jonas Loretz was third.

Jolanda Neff won the junior women's race ahead of Vania Schumacher and Linda Indergand.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 1:29:54 2 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:00 3 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH SR Suntour 0:03:07 4 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens 0:03:50 5 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:03:54 6 Thomas Litscher (Swi) MIG-Bike-Team 0:04:34 7 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabo-Giant Offroad Team 0:05:09 8 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Nutrition Australia 0:05:20 9 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:55 10 Freddy Betremieux (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:05:55 11 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:03 12 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:06:05 13 Matthias Rupp (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:06:38 14 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Corratec World Team 0:08:40 15 Arnaud Hacquard (Fra) creuse oxygène 0:08:41 16 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:09:29 17 Erik Groen (Ned) National Team Netherlands 0:10:42 18 Nicolas Lüthi (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen 0:12:12 19 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) National Team Hong Kong 0:12:41 20 Jonathan Galante (Fra) Creuse Oxygene 0:12:50 21 Jack Hinkens (USA) USA National MTB Team 0:13:25 22 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National MTB Team 0:13:32 23 Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) VELOROC LAPIERRE 0:13:36 24 Octavien Maillard (Fra) EgoBike 0:13:48 25 Dorian Lagier (Fra) Team OffRoad 0:14:16 26 Bryan Falaschi (Swi) Giant Italia Team 0:14:51 27 Thomas Decugis (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:15:24 28 Dirk Peters (NZl) Rotorua 0:16:21 -1lap Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-CUBE MTB Team -1lap Sylvain Martin (Fra) Giromagny VTT -1lap Emilien Mourier (Fra) Creuse Oxygene -1lap Fabien Bragagia (Fra) Giromagny VTT -1lap Russell Finsterwald (USA) USA National MTB Team -1lap Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss -1lap Simon Weber (Swi) Merida Suisse Team -1lap Gregory Carpenter (USA) USA National MTB Team -1lap Lucien Besançon (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team -1lap Damien Guillemet (Fra) VC Dantmetal / Egobike DNF Zach Mcdonald (USA) USA National MTB Team DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) M.I.G Bike Team DNF Christian Bickel (Swi) christianbickel.ch/RV Winterthur DNF Kevin Kane (USA) USA National MTB Team DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing DNF Benjamin Büchi (Swi) GS Domaine du Frigoulet DNF Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher DNF Florian Thie (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team DNF Oliver Chauvet (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott 1:14:31 2 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team 0:01:39 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) central Pro Team 0:04:33 4 Anja Gradl (Ger) central Pro Team 0:04:56 5 Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-CUBE MTB Team 0:05:30 6 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team 0:05:50 7 Laura Metzler (FRA) Team BH SR Suntour 0:07:13 8 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:07:42 9 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) Felt 0:09:39 10 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Easton Rockets 0:10:03 11 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:10:40 12 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team 0:10:57 13 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:11:20 14 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Merida Combee 0:12:20 15 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) bike-import.ch 0:12:40 16 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Look Shimano 0:12:59 -1lap Louise Blot (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty -1lap Déborah Motsch (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse DNF Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) VCCMM DNF Lorraine Truong (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen / ccl DNF Virginie Pointet (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Merida-Combee 1:08:18 2 Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:01:08 3 Fabian Paumann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team 0:01:21 4 Michael Stünzi (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB 0:02:37 5 Stefan Peter (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz 0:02:48 6 Patrick Lüthi (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:03:21 7 Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:03:27 8 Richard Anderson (NZl) Marlborough 0:03:55 9 Mathieu Chaussepied (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:04:14 10 Erik Jonsson (Swi) Jonsson Dom Cycle-Merida 0:04:18 11 Severin Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:04:23 12 Valentin Berset (Swi) ACBroye / Dom Cycle 0:05:20 13 Florian Boyer Resses (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:06:40 14 Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:07:00 15 Bryan Allemann (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott 0:07:03 16 Kevin Krieg (Swi) PBR-Matic Swiss MTB Team 0:07:11 17 Roger Jenny (Swi) Bike 4 Fun 0:07:14 18 Lucas Redois (Fra) Off Road 0:07:22 19 Dylan Page (Swi) Dom Cycle / VC Rennaz 0:07:57 20 Claude Koster (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team 0:08:18 21 Marc Schärli (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:08:46 22 Arnaud Fabre (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:09:32 23 Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:09:41 24 Youri Fetas (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:09:50 25 Silvan Kälin (Swi) TG Zentralschweiz/RV Einsiedeln 0:10:06 26 Charles Planet (Fra) 0:10:36 27 Dominik Risi (Swi) TG Zentralschweiz/RMC Kerns 0:11:03 28 Rico Von Burg (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:11:19 29 Nick Albrecht (Swi) Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur 0:12:20 30 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Vélo-Club Fribourg/Cycles Pache 0:13:46 31 Pierre Dubois Dit Laroy (Fra) Giromagny VTT 0:15:34 32 Yann Rausis (Swi) 0:18:55 33 Brian Brog (Swi) Free-Mountain-Koba-Team 0:19:56 -1lap Johannes Gujan (Swi) VC Surselva -2laps Pascal Stettler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team DNF Florian Suter (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team DNF Nicola Conrad (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team DNF Tobias Spescha (Swi) Merida Suisse Team

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) ewz-Giant MTB-Team 1:01:31 2 Vania Schumacher (Swi) Merida Suisse Team 0:01:05 3 Linda Indergand (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz/IG-RS Uri 0:01:21 4 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BikePark.ch/Scott 0:02:20 5 Laura Munizaga (Chi) Scott Agricom Movistar 0:05:57 6 Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:08:58 7 Lena Wehrle (Ger) RSV St. Märgen / Rothaus-Cube U21 0:13:12 8 Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus/ Bergsportcenter 0:13:56 9 Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) US Junior Team 0:17:26 10 Elisa Bruhat (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:17:57 11 Wesley Erin Geer (USA) US Junior Team 0:19:05 12 Linnea Dixson (USA) US Junior Team 0:19:33 13 Janine Hanselmann (Swi) RV Wetzikon 0:22:28 14 Megan Kane (USA) US Junior Team 0:22:43 15 Ellen Patton (USA) US Junior Team 0:23:47 -1lap Carmen Gehriger (Swi) Team Brander -1lap Ellie Atkins (USA) US Junior Team DNF Fabienne Andres (Swi) Cannondale Küttel Team/VMC Hägglingen DNF Michelle Vollenweider (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB