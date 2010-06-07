Trending

Absalon wins by two minutes in Champery

Saner-Guinchard defeats Byberg and Spitz

Elite women's podium: Anja Gradl, Marielle Saner and Sabine Spitz

(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)

Champery hosted round five of the Swiss Racer Bikes Cup. The weeked was a preview for the World Cup coming up in late July and the World Championships in 2011. Julien Absalon and Marielle Saner-Guinchard won the men's and women's elite races.

In the men's race, World Cup leader Absalon (Orbea) took the lead after the first 2.5-kilometer lap. The 30-year-old Frenchman, built his lead lap after lap. Initially, Thomas Litscher (MIG-Bike-Team) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) were able to keep up, but eventually, they fell off his pace.

"The course is very beautiful and technical," said Absalon after the finish.

Milatz finished second, and Litscher was third.

"It was good to get familiar with the track, but Absalon was just too strong," said Milatz.

Absalon also won the Lugano / Tesserete and Solothurn rounds; therefore, he took over the series lead from Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower), who was fifth on the day and the second best Swiss rider after Nicola Rohrbach (SRM Stevens) in fourth place.

Litscher was the best Under 23 rider, followed by Dutchman Henk Jaap Moorlag (Rabo-Giant Offroad Team) and Frenchman Freddy Bertremieux (Aix VTT Thrifty).

"I'm not satisfied with my placing. I was not quite where I wanted to be and took a fall. Things got better as the race went on, and it was a good workout."

Home win for Saner-Guinchard

Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.chTeam) used a home-field advantage to win the women's race. The 33-year-old took off ahead of Norwegian Lene Byberg (Specialized).

She built her lead throughout the race and took her first Racer Bikes Cup win of the season.

"It is, of course, great to win on home soil. I was inspired," said Saner-Guinchard.

"It was a beautiful, challenging course," said runner-up Byberg.

Olympic champion and marathon World Champion Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) was third.

In the juniors, three-time World Cup champion Michiel van der Hejiden won the men's race. Since the first round, Roger Walder has been duelling with the Dutchman. Today, he finished second and Fabian Paumann was third.

Last year's junior Swiss champion Matthias Stirnemann was hoping to turn the tables in the amateur and masters race after a second place in Plaffeien as he raced Reto Indergand to take the win. Jonas Loretz was third.

Jolanda Neff won the junior women's race ahead of Vania Schumacher and Linda Indergand.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea1:29:54
2Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:00
3Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH SR Suntour0:03:07
4Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens0:03:50
5Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:03:54
6Thomas Litscher (Swi) MIG-Bike-Team0:04:34
7Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabo-Giant Offroad Team0:05:09
8Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Nutrition Australia0:05:20
9Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:55
10Freddy Betremieux (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:05:55
11Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:03
12Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:06:05
13Matthias Rupp (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:06:38
14Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Corratec World Team0:08:40
15Arnaud Hacquard (Fra) creuse oxygène0:08:41
16Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:09:29
17Erik Groen (Ned) National Team Netherlands0:10:42
18Nicolas Lüthi (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen0:12:12
19Chun Hing Chan (HKg) National Team Hong Kong0:12:41
20Jonathan Galante (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:12:50
21Jack Hinkens (USA) USA National MTB Team0:13:25
22Kerry Werner (USA) USA National MTB Team0:13:32
23Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) VELOROC LAPIERRE0:13:36
24Octavien Maillard (Fra) EgoBike0:13:48
25Dorian Lagier (Fra) Team OffRoad0:14:16
26Bryan Falaschi (Swi) Giant Italia Team0:14:51
27Thomas Decugis (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:15:24
28Dirk Peters (NZl) Rotorua0:16:21
-1lapFelix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-CUBE MTB Team
-1lapSylvain Martin (Fra) Giromagny VTT
-1lapEmilien Mourier (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
-1lapFabien Bragagia (Fra) Giromagny VTT
-1lapRussell Finsterwald (USA) USA National MTB Team
-1lapMichael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss
-1lapSimon Weber (Swi) Merida Suisse Team
-1lapGregory Carpenter (USA) USA National MTB Team
-1lapLucien Besançon (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team
-1lapDamien Guillemet (Fra) VC Dantmetal / Egobike
DNFZach Mcdonald (USA) USA National MTB Team
DNFPascal Meyer (Swi) M.I.G Bike Team
DNFChristian Bickel (Swi) christianbickel.ch/RV Winterthur
DNFKevin Kane (USA) USA National MTB Team
DNFPatrik Gallati (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
DNFBenjamin Büchi (Swi) GS Domaine du Frigoulet
DNFDror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher
DNFFlorian Thie (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team
DNFOliver Chauvet (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott1:14:31
2Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team0:01:39
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) central Pro Team0:04:33
4Anja Gradl (Ger) central Pro Team0:04:56
5Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-CUBE MTB Team0:05:30
6Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team0:05:50
7Laura Metzler (FRA) Team BH SR Suntour0:07:13
8Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:07:42
9Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) Felt0:09:39
10Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Easton Rockets0:10:03
11Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:10:40
12Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team0:10:57
13Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:11:20
14Rozanne Slik (Ned) Merida Combee0:12:20
15Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) bike-import.ch0:12:40
16Julie Krasniak (Fra) Look Shimano0:12:59
-1lapLouise Blot (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
-1lapDéborah Motsch (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
DNFCoralie Redelsperger (Fra) VCCMM
DNFLorraine Truong (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen / ccl
DNFVirginie Pointet (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Merida-Combee1:08:18
2Roger Walder (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:01:08
3Fabian Paumann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team0:01:21
4Michael Stünzi (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB0:02:37
5Stefan Peter (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz0:02:48
6Patrick Lüthi (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL0:03:21
7Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:03:27
8Richard Anderson (NZl) Marlborough0:03:55
9Mathieu Chaussepied (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:04:14
10Erik Jonsson (Swi) Jonsson Dom Cycle-Merida0:04:18
11Severin Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:04:23
12Valentin Berset (Swi) ACBroye / Dom Cycle0:05:20
13Florian Boyer Resses (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:06:40
14Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:07:00
15Bryan Allemann (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott0:07:03
16Kevin Krieg (Swi) PBR-Matic Swiss MTB Team0:07:11
17Roger Jenny (Swi) Bike 4 Fun0:07:14
18Lucas Redois (Fra) Off Road0:07:22
19Dylan Page (Swi) Dom Cycle / VC Rennaz0:07:57
20Claude Koster (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team0:08:18
21Marc Schärli (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:08:46
22Arnaud Fabre (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:09:32
23Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:09:41
24Youri Fetas (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:09:50
25Silvan Kälin (Swi) TG Zentralschweiz/RV Einsiedeln0:10:06
26Charles Planet (Fra)0:10:36
27Dominik Risi (Swi) TG Zentralschweiz/RMC Kerns0:11:03
28Rico Von Burg (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:11:19
29Nick Albrecht (Swi) Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur0:12:20
30Florian Chenaux (Swi) Vélo-Club Fribourg/Cycles Pache0:13:46
31Pierre Dubois Dit Laroy (Fra) Giromagny VTT0:15:34
32Yann Rausis (Swi)0:18:55
33Brian Brog (Swi) Free-Mountain-Koba-Team0:19:56
-1lapJohannes Gujan (Swi) VC Surselva
-2lapsPascal Stettler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
DNFFlorian Suter (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
DNFNicola Conrad (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
DNFTobias Spescha (Swi) Merida Suisse Team

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) ewz-Giant MTB-Team1:01:31
2Vania Schumacher (Swi) Merida Suisse Team0:01:05
3Linda Indergand (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz/IG-RS Uri0:01:21
4Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BikePark.ch/Scott0:02:20
5Laura Munizaga (Chi) Scott Agricom Movistar0:05:57
6Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:08:58
7Lena Wehrle (Ger) RSV St. Märgen / Rothaus-Cube U210:13:12
8Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus/ Bergsportcenter0:13:56
9Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) US Junior Team0:17:26
10Elisa Bruhat (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:17:57
11Wesley Erin Geer (USA) US Junior Team0:19:05
12Linnea Dixson (USA) US Junior Team0:19:33
13Janine Hanselmann (Swi) RV Wetzikon0:22:28
14Megan Kane (USA) US Junior Team0:22:43
15Ellen Patton (USA) US Junior Team0:23:47
-1lapCarmen Gehriger (Swi) Team Brander
-1lapEllie Atkins (USA) US Junior Team
DNFFabienne Andres (Swi) Cannondale Küttel Team/VMC Hägglingen
DNFMichelle Vollenweider (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB

Amateurs & Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Merida Suisse Team1:07:21
2Reto Indergand (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz/ IG-RS Uri0:01:42
3Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:02:17
4Xavier Dafflon (Swi) Team PRO Cycles-Scott-NewWork0:03:31
5Mike Schuler (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz0:03:39
6Emilien Barben (Swi) Zeta cycling club0:04:13
7Matthias Lauk (Swi) Energie MTB Team0:04:50
8Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Free Mountain-Koba/RSC Aaretal0:06:03
9Amotz Nehoray (Isr) C.C.C / Team Israel0:07:18
10Yannick Sarret (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen0:07:26
11Martin Strebel (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:07:26
12Mirco Zürcher (Swi) BSK Graf/VC Volketswil0:08:03
13Harold Flandre (Fra) Velotop Race Tribe0:08:41
14Thomas Corvaisier (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:09:40
15Anthony Grand (Swi) DOM Cycle / VC Rennaz0:09:53
16Cyril Batiston (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:09:53
17Rick Reimann (Swi) PBR Matic Swiss MTB Team0:10:19
18Michael Frei (Swi) Velo Franz-Univega0:10:50
19Fabian Obrist (Swi) RV Winterthur/ Stevens0:12:39
20Simon Fankhauser (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team0:13:12
21Valentin Wendel (Swi) Bike Zone Baden0:13:44
22Pim Heinrich (Swi) FRM TG Zentralschweiz0:13:52
23Patrick Hediger (Swi) RV Merishausen/Russenberger Velo0:15:11
24Benedikt Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein0:16:13
25Maxime Schmid (Swi) BikePark.ch/Scott0:17:08
26Julien Oppliger (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club0:17:35
27Jeremias Marti (Swi) TG-Zentralschweiz0:18:08
28Marc Flury (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:18:53
-1lapVirgile Stiedel (Fra) Evolution VTT Saint Dié
-1lapYves Albrecht Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur
-1lapLuca Formoso Cycle-Shop / RV Winterthur
DNFMichel Woerner VC Reinach Goldwurst-power Pete's Bike Shop
DNFCyril Aebischer Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur
DNFDaniel Kaufmann Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB

 

