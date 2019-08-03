Trending

Wiebes wins RideLondon Classique as Wild is disqualified

Massive crash in final 100 metres mars sprint and leads to Dutch rider's DQ

Image 1 of 26

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 26

British champion Alice Barnes

British champion Alice Barnes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 26

Rotem Gafinovitz and Ella Harris

Rotem Gafinovitz and Ella Harris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

The 2019 RideLondon Classique podium

The 2019 RideLondon Classique podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 26

Elisa Balsamo

Elisa Balsamo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 26

Coryn Rivera

Coryn Rivera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 26

The RideLondon Classique podium

The RideLondon Classique podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

Maelle Grossetete

Maelle Grossetete
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

Maelle Grossetete

Maelle Grossetete
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 26

Medical personnel and team staff tend to riders at RideLondon Classique

Medical personnel and team staff tend to riders at RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

Medical personnel and team staff tend to riders at RideLondon Classique

Medical personnel and team staff tend to riders at RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 26

Carnage in the finishing straight at RideLondon Classique

Carnage in the finishing straight at RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

Alexis Ryan

Alexis Ryan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Audrey Cordon-Ragot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified

Lorena Wiebes and Kirsten Wild battle for the line at RideLondon Classique. Wiebes got the win after Wild was disqualified
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

Riders crash near the end of the RideLondon Classique

Riders crash near the end of the RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

Riders crash near the end of the RideLondon Classique

Riders crash near the end of the RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

Letizia Paternoster

Letizia Paternoster
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 26

Kirsten Wild

Kirsten Wild
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 26

Tiffany Cromwell

Tiffany Cromwell
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 26

Alice Barnes

Alice Barnes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 26

Alexis Ryan

Alexis Ryan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 26

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 26

Lorena Wiebes

Lorena Wiebes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling) crossed the line first Saturday at the RideLondon Classique, but the race jury ruled the Dutch rider deviated from her line in the final 100 metres and disqualified her result, lifting Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the top step of the podium ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling).

A massive crash in the final 100 metres took out Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and about 20 other riders, and the race jury ruled Wild's move from her line caused the melee. 

How it happened

The criterium-like course was shortened compared to the last year's. Cutting out Whitehall and the Admiralty Arch, the new circuit had a length of 3.4 kilometres and was raced clockwise instead of anticlockwise. On 20 laps, the peloton raced around St James’s Park, passing Horse Guards Parade and Buckingham Palace before going up Constitution Hill. After a U-turn at the top, the race finished on The Mall.

Intermediate sprints after laps 4, 8, 12, and 16 ensured that the speed was high throughout the race, and there were no real breakaways. Abby-Mae Parkinson (Drops) tried to get away several times but had the peloton on her wheel each time. Dani Christmas (Lotto Soudal Ladies) attacked on lap 11 and had a small gap for about one kilometre before being reeled in again.

Team Sunweb led out Susanne Andersen for the four intermediate sprints. The 21-year-old was first across the line three times, winning the sprint competition. Coming onto the finishing straight with one lap to go, her teammate Leah Kirchmann crashed. Kirchmann’s bike got tangled up with that of British champion Alice Barnes who avoided crashing but was out of contention for the final sprint.

The lead-out trains of Valcar Cylance and WNT-Rotor took control on the final lap. Team Sunweb came to the front with one kilometre to go, but it was German champion Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor), with Wild on her wheel, who led the peloton past Buckingham Palace and onto the finishing straight with just over 500 metres to go.

Coming from behind, Wiebes had to open her sprint early and sped past Brennauer with about 200 metres to go as Brennauer ran out of steam. As riders tried to follow Wiebes, Wild lost the open road ahead of her, and when she went to the left, she caused the crash of Hosking that set off a chain reaction across the width of the road.

Wild crossed the line just ahead of Wiebes, but after a review of the finish, she was disqualified by the race jury, giving Wiebes the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:33:55
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
13Fernke Markus (Fra) Parkhotel Valkenburg
14Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
17Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
19Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:05
21Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:06
22Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:14
23Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
24Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
25Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:23
27Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:25
28Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women0:00:26
29Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:28
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:29
31Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
32Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:30
33Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:32
34Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:33
35Dani Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
36Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:36
37Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
38Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:38
39Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:39
40Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:41
41Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:44
43Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:04
44Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:06
45Lealin Teutenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:07
46Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
47Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
48Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:12
49Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:15
50Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:01:19
51Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:21
52Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:24
53Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:29
54Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:36
55Katarzina Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:37
56Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:01:39
57Pernille Feldman (Nor) Hitec Products
58Abi Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
59Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:44
60Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:01:46
61Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:53
62Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
63Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:01:59
64Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:20
65Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:02:48
66Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:03:36
67Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops0:03:59
68Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:04:02
69Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
70Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
71Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:04:55
72Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:05:11
73Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:36
74Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
75Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
76Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:05:49
77Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:05:50
78Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:02
79Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:07:44
80Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:08
DNFDannielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEmma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFGiorgia Bariani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews