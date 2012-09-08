Trending

Teutenberg sprints to second stage victory at Holland Ladies Tour

Becker remains in leader's jersey after penultimate stage

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon3:03:03
2Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
3Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
4Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
6Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
7Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
8Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
9Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
10Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
11Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
12Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:09
14Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos0:00:17
15Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:39
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
17Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
19Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
20Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
21Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
22Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
23Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
24Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
25Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
26Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
27Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
29Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
30Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
31Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
32Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
33Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
34Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
35Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
36Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
37Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
38Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
39Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
40Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
41Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
42Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
43Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
44Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
45Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
46Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
47Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
48Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
49Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
50Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
51Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
52Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
53Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
54Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
55Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
56Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
57Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
58Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
59Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
60Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
61Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
62Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
63Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
64Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
65Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
66Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
67Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
68Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
69Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
70Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
71Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:00:52
72Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
73Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
74Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:55
DNSAafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles

General classification after stage 5
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon12:21:22
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:24
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon0:01:35
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:01:36
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
6Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS0:01:50
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS0:01:55
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:33
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:34
10Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:20
12Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:39
13Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:49
15Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:56
16Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:16
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos0:04:43
18Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:04:46
19Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:04:55
20Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:05:07
22Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team0:05:13
23Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos0:05:21
24Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos0:05:24
25Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
26Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:05:26
27Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
29Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS0:05:30
30Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team0:05:42
31Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:05:44
32Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:05:47
33Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:05:51
34Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team0:05:52
35Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
36Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:05:58
37Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
38Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:06:21
39Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
41Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:30
42Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:50
43Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:06:52
44Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:06:54
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:07:10
46Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:07:27
47Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
48Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:33
49Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:07:35
50Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:07:39
51Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:07:45
52Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos0:07:55
53Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:08:42
54Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:08:49
55Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:08:55
56Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team0:08:58
57Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:09:16
58Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:09:27
59Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:09:28
60Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:10:16
61Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:10:22
62Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:11:19
63Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:11:58
64Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:12:27
65Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:13:05
66Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:15:40
67Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:16
68Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
69Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:17:47
70Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:17:56
71Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:18:42
72Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:25:59
73Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:27:56
74Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:31:47

Combination classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team29pts
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon16
3Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS13
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon13
5Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl12
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon11
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl8
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team7
9Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team7
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon7
11Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team6
12Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos6
13Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon6
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos5
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team5
16Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team4
17Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS4
18Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team2
19Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2
20Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team12:23:55
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:47
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos0:02:10
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:22
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:53
6Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
7Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team0:03:09
8Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:11
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:03:18
10Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team0:03:19
11Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:03:25
12Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:03:48
13Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:17
14Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:19
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:37
16Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:05:00
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:12
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:06:09
19Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:06:22
20Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:54
21Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:06:55
22Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos0:07:43
23Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team0:09:54
24Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:32
25Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team0:14:43
26Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
27Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:15:23
28Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:16:09
29Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:23:26
30Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:25:23

