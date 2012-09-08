Teutenberg sprints to second stage victory at Holland Ladies Tour
Becker remains in leader's jersey after penultimate stage
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|3:03:03
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|3
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|4
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|6
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|7
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|8
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
|9
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|11
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|12
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:00:09
|14
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:00:17
|15
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|19
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|20
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|21
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|22
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|23
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|24
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|25
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|26
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
|27
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|29
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|30
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|31
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|32
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|33
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|34
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|35
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|36
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|37
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|38
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|39
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|40
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|41
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|42
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|43
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
|44
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|45
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|46
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|47
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|48
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|50
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
|51
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|52
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|53
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|54
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|55
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|56
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|57
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|58
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|59
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|60
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|61
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|62
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|63
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|64
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|65
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|66
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|67
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|68
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|69
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|70
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|71
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:00:52
|72
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|73
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
|74
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:00:55
|DNS
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|12:21:22
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:35
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:36
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|0:01:50
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|0:01:55
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:20
|12
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:39
|13
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|15
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:56
|16
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:04:43
|18
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:04:46
|19
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|20
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|22
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:05:13
|23
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:05:21
|24
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:05:24
|25
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos
|26
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|27
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|29
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:05:30
|30
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:42
|31
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:05:44
|32
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|33
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:05:51
|34
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:05:52
|35
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgian National Team
|36
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:05:58
|37
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|38
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:21
|39
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|41
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:30
|42
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:50
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:06:52
|44
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:54
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:07:10
|46
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:07:27
|47
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|48
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:33
|49
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:07:35
|50
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|51
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:07:45
|52
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:07:55
|53
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:08:42
|54
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:08:49
|55
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:08:55
|56
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:08:58
|57
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|58
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:09:27
|59
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:09:28
|60
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:10:16
|61
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:10:22
|62
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:11:19
|63
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:11:58
|64
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|65
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:13:05
|66
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:15:40
|67
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:16
|68
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:17:47
|70
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:56
|71
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:18:42
|72
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:25:59
|73
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|74
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:31:47
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|16
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|13
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|13
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|12
|6
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|11
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|8
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|7
|11
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|6
|12
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|6
|13
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|6
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|5
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|5
|16
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica - AIS
|4
|18
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12:23:55
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:00:47
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:02:10
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|6
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|7
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:09
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:11
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:03:19
|11
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:03:25
|12
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:48
|13
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:17
|14
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:19
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:37
|16
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:00
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:12
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:06:09
|19
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:06:22
|20
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:54
|21
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:06:55
|22
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:07:43
|23
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|24
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:32
|25
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:14:43
|26
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|27
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:15:23
|28
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:16:09
|29
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:23:26
|30
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:25:23
