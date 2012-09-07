Trending

Vos wins in Zaltbommel

Becker holds onto lead in Holland Ladies Tour

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2:57:43
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
4Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:00:46
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:28
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
8Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
9Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:29
10Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
11Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
12Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
15Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
16Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
17Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
18Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
19Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
20Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
22Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
23Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
24Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
25Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
26Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
27Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
28Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
29Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
30Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
31Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
32Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
33Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
34Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
35Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
36Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team
37Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
38Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
41Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
42Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
43Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
44Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
45Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
46Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
47Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
48Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
49Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
50Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
51Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
52Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
53Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
54Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
55Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
56Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
57Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
58Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
59Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
60Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
61Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
62Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
63Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica AIS
64Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
65Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS0:03:39
66Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
67Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:12:10
68Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
69Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
70Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
71Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
72Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
73Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:12:44
74Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
75Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFLoes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
DNFElena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
DNFBirgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
DNFJanine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
DNFTherese Klein (Ger) German National Team
DNSNatalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
DNFKimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
DNFSione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
DNFSilke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
DNFVeerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFManon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFAagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon9:17:40
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:26
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:35
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:36
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
6Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS0:01:50
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS0:01:55
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:33
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:34
10Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:39
12Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:03:49
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:50
15Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:04:45
16Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:04:55
17Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
18Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
19Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica AIS0:05:17
20Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:05:21
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:05:24
22Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
23Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
24Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:05:26
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
26Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
27Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:05:39
28Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:05:44
29Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT0:05:46
30Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT0:05:47
31Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team0:05:51
32Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team0:05:52
33Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
34Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
35Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:05:58
36Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
37Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:06:21
38Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
39Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
41Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:06:30
42Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:06:52
43Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:07:10
44Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:07:27
45Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
46Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:07:29
47Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:33
48Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
49Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:07:35
50Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:07:45
51Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:08:17
52Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:08:18
53Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:08:42
54Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
55Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team0:08:58
56Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:09:27
57Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:09:28
58Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
59Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:09:59
60Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:10:16
61Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:10:22
62Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:11:19
63Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:11:58
64Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT0:12:27
65Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:13:05
66Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:15:24
67Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:16
68Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
69Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:17:47
70Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:17:56
71Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:18:42
72Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:25:19
73Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:25:59
74Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:27:56
75Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:31:34

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team29pts
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon18
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon13
4Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS13
5Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl9
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl9
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team9
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon9
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes8
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team7
11Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT7
12Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team6
13Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon6
14Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon5
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS4
16Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT3
17Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team9:20:14
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:16
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:02:21
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:02:50
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:02:52
6Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
7Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:03:10
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:17
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team0:03:18
10Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:03:24
11Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:03:47
12Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
13Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:18
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:04:36
15Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:55
16Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:59
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:11
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:06:08
19Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
20Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:53
21Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:06:54
22Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:07:42
23Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT0:09:53
24Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:31
25Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:14:42
26Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
27Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:15:22
28Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:16:08
29Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:23:25
30Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:25:22

