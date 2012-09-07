Vos wins in Zaltbommel
Becker holds onto lead in Holland Ladies Tour
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2:57:43
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|4
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:00:46
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:28
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:29
|10
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|11
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|12
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|13
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|15
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|17
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|18
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|19
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
|20
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|22
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
|23
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|24
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|25
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|26
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|27
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|28
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|29
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|30
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|31
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
|32
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|33
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|34
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|35
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|36
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team
|37
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|38
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|41
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|42
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|43
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|44
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|45
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|46
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|47
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|48
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|49
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|50
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|51
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|52
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|53
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|54
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|55
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|56
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|57
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|58
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|59
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|60
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
|61
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
|62
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|63
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica AIS
|64
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|65
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:03:39
|66
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|67
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:12:10
|68
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|69
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|70
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|71
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|72
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|73
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:12:44
|74
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|75
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|DNF
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|DNF
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Therese Klein (Ger) German National Team
|DNS
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|DNF
|Kimberly van den Berg (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|9:17:40
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:35
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:36
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
|0:01:50
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
|0:01:55
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:39
|12
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:03:49
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:50
|15
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:04:45
|16
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:04:55
|17
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|18
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|19
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:05:17
|20
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:05:21
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:05:24
|22
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|23
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|24
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:05:26
|25
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|26
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|27
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:39
|28
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:05:44
|29
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:05:46
|30
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:05:47
|31
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:05:51
|32
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:05:52
|33
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|34
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
|35
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:05:58
|36
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|37
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:21
|38
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|39
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|41
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:06:30
|42
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:06:52
|43
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:07:10
|44
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:07:27
|45
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|46
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:07:29
|47
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:33
|48
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|49
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:07:35
|50
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:07:45
|51
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:08:17
|52
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|53
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:08:42
|54
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|55
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:08:58
|56
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:09:27
|57
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:09:28
|58
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|59
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:09:59
|60
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:10:16
|61
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:10:22
|62
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:11:19
|63
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:11:58
|64
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:12:27
|65
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:13:05
|66
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:15:24
|67
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:16
|68
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:17:47
|70
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:56
|71
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:18:42
|72
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:25:19
|73
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:25:59
|74
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:27:56
|75
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:31:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|13
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
|13
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|9
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|9
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|8
|10
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|7
|11
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|7
|12
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|6
|13
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|14
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
|4
|16
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|3
|17
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|9:20:14
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:16
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:02:21
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:02:50
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:02:52
|6
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|7
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:03:10
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:17
|9
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:03:24
|11
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:47
|12
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:18
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:36
|15
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:55
|16
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:59
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:11
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:06:08
|19
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|20
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:53
|21
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:06:54
|22
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:07:42
|23
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:09:53
|24
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:31
|25
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:14:42
|26
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|27
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:15:22
|28
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:16:08
|29
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:23:25
|30
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:25:22
