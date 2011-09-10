Trending

Image 1 of 23

With the race leader also leading the remaining competitions, there were only three riders on the podium - Sandra van Veghel (SRAM-WV Eemland), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 23

Andrea Bosman (SRAM-WV Eemland), Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) and Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana) led from kilometre zero

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 23

A group of three broke away, but the bunch were never far behind

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 23

Adrie Visser (HTC-HighRoad) leads the chase to the three leaders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 23

Erinne Willock (Tibco) tried to counter attack when te breakwas caught, but without success

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 23

The parcours used both wide straight roads and narrow, twisting lanes on Stage 5

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 23

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) leads the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 23

Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) leads around a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 23

Erinne Willock (Tibco) and Sandra van Veghel (SRAM-WV Eemland) sit at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 23

Sandra van Veghel (SRAM-WV Eemland) waits for her chance to escape

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 23

A small break formed to chase Sandra van Veghel, including Winanda Spoor (Dolmans Landscaping Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 23

Claudia Koster (Sengers) was also in the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 23

Koster leads the break which is chasing van Veghel

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 23

The pace in the bunch has risen, Megan Guarnier (Tibco) leads

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 23

Sandra van Veghel (SRAM-WV Eemland) was away alone on the twisting, finishing laps

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 23

Martina Corratza (Kleo) leads the bunch chase

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 23

The combativity prize was awarded to Sandra van Veghel (SRAM-WV Eemland)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 23

Riders tried for a smoother ride on the side sections on the cobbled section of the finishing laps

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 23

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) led the sprint to the finish in Gerwen

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 23

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won the fifth stage ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 23

Stage winner - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 23

The race leader - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 23

The young rider competition jersey changed hands - to Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:50:46
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
3Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:04
7Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
8Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
10Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
11Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
12Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
13Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
16Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
17Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
19Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
20Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
21Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
22Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
23Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
25Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
26Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
28Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
29Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
30Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
31Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
32Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
33Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
34Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:00:09
35Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
36Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
37Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
38Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
39Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
40Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
41Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
42Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
43Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
44Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
45Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
47Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
48Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
49Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
50Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
51Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
52Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
53Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
54Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
55Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
56Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
57Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
58Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
59Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
60Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
61Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
62Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
63Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
64Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:18
65Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:19
66Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
67Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
68Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
69Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
70Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
71Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
72Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
73Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
74Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
75Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
76Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
77Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
78Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
79Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
80Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
81Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
82Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
83Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
84Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:00:28
85Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:00:45
86Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:09
87Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
88Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
89Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
90Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
91Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
92Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
93Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
94Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
95Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
96Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
97Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
98Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
99Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
100Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
101Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
102Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
103Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
104Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
105Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:01:55
106Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:01:59
107Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:02:44
108Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:03:15
109Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord0:03:17
110Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord0:06:52
111Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
112Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:06:54
DNFEleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
DNFAmber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFHeather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
DNFKarol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
DNFRossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFLinda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
DNFDunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFPetra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
DNSJanneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNSMelissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team20
3Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women16
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team12
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team10
7Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara9
8Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana8
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team7
10Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top6
11Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women5
12Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team4
13Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team3
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK2
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women2
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team3pts
2Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team2
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit8:32:27
2Lotto Honda Team0:00:03
3Italian National Team0:00:04
4AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
5HTC Highroad Women
6TIBCO - To the Top0:00:08
7SC Mcipollini Giordana
8German National Team Women
9Hitec products UCK
10Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:13
11Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
12SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
13Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:18
14Canadian Women's Cycling Team
15Diadora - Pasta Zara
16Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:00:23
17Team Specialized DPD
18Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:00:42
19Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:08
20USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:01:28
21Dura Vermeer Cycling Team (RSC ZWH)
22Team Jan van Arckel0:01:49
23SRAM - WV Eemland0:02:13
24Regioteam WEST0:03:14
25People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:10:09
26District Noord0:10:19

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit12:17:56
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:01:01
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:09
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:22
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:02:45
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:46
7Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:03:25
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:54
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK0:03:57
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:08
11Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:05:12
12Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:05:36
13Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:47
14Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:07:58
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:08:11
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:34
17Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:17
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:52
19Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women0:13:48
20Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:13:49
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:15:38
22Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:15:44
23Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:16:02
24Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:16:16
25Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:16:26
26Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:16:44
27Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:16:47
28Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:16:54
29Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:17:07
30Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:17:10
31Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:17:14
32Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:17:17
33Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:17:24
34Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:17:44
35Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:17:50
36Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:52
37Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
38Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women0:17:54
39Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:17:55
40Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:18:03
41Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:18:46
42Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:18:50
43Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:19:06
44Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:19:16
45Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:19:17
46Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:19:19
47Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:19:22
48Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:19:25
49Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team0:19:27
50Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:19:52
51Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:20:25
52Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:21:00
53Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:22:17
54Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:23:04
55Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:23:06
56Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:23:15
57Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:23:18
58Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:23:35
59Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:23:50
60Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:23:58
61Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:24:06
62Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:24:14
63Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:24:15
64Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:24:33
65Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:24:43
66Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:24:46
67Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:25:05
68Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:25:06
69Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:25:11
70Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
71Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:25:18
72Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:25:34
73Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:25:44
74Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:25:46
75Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
76Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:26:02
77Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:26:03
78Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:26:06
79Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:26:09
80Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:26:27
81Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:26:36
82Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team0:26:37
83Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:27:03
84Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:27:06
85Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:27:19
86Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:27:26
87Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:27:27
88Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:27:37
89Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:27:46
90Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:27:55
91Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
92Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:28:08
93Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
94Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
95Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:28:11
96Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:28:26
97Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:28:47
98Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:28:54
99Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women0:29:21
100Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:29:29
101Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:29:42
102Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:31:09
103Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women0:31:22
104Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:31:29
105Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:31:39
106Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:32:30
107Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:34:25
108Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord0:34:52
109Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:35:38
110Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:35:42
111Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord0:40:56
112Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:41:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit93pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team65
3Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women46
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit42
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK38
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team28
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team27
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team25
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team21
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women21
12Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top15
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team13
14Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team13
15Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team12
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit11
17Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara9
18Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana8
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK7
20Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team7
21Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6
22Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
23Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women5
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana5
25Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team5
26Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top4
27Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team4
28Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo4
29Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team14
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team3
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women3
5Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team2
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK2
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana1
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women12:20:41
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:01
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:23
4Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:02:51
5Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:05:13
6Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:14:22
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:14:39
8Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:15:10
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:16:21
10Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:16:31
11Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:16:34
12Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:16:37
13Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:17:07
14Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:18:15
15Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:20:21
16Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:20:50
17Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:21:58
18Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:22:01
19Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:22:20
20Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:22:26
21Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:22:49
22Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:23:01
23Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
24Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:23:17
25Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:23:18
26Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:23:21
27Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:23:42
28Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team0:23:52
29Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:24:18
30Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:24:21
31Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:24:41
32Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:25:01
33Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:25:10
34Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:26:09
35Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:26:57
36Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:28:24
37Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:31:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit36:59:36
2AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:22
3HTC Highroad Women0:01:12
4Lotto Honda Team0:20:57
5Hitec products UCK0:24:44
6TIBCO - To the Top0:32:12
7Diadora - Pasta Zara0:32:50
8SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:35:25
9SC Mcipollini Giordana0:37:00
10Italian National Team0:40:17
11USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:46:50
12Dolmans Landscaping Team0:48:18
13Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:48:25
14Team Specialized DPD0:49:04
15Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:49:52
16German National Team Women0:52:47
17Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:58:08
18Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:59:11
19Team Jan van Arckel1:02:57
20Canadian Women's Cycling Team1:03:32
21Kleo Ladies Cycling Team1:04:10
22SRAM - WV Eemland1:06:03
23Dura Vermeer Cycling Team (RSC ZWH)1:09:21
24Regioteam WEST1:19:00
25District Noord1:27:20
26People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH1:32:31

