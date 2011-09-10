Vos takes another stage
Dutch champion solidifies lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:50:46
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|8
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|11
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|12
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|13
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|16
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|17
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|19
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|20
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|22
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|26
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|27
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|28
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|29
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|30
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|32
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|33
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|34
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|35
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|36
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|37
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|38
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|39
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|40
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|41
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|42
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|43
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|44
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|45
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|46
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|47
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|48
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|49
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|50
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|51
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|52
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|53
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|54
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|55
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|56
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|57
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|58
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|59
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|60
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|61
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|62
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|63
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|64
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|65
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|66
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|67
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|68
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|69
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|70
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|71
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|72
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|73
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|74
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|75
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|76
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|77
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|78
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|79
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|80
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|81
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|82
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|83
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|84
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|85
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:00:45
|86
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|87
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|88
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|89
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|90
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|91
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|92
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|93
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|94
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|95
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|96
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|97
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|98
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|99
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|100
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|101
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|102
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|103
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|104
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|105
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:01:55
|106
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|107
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:02:44
|108
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:03:15
|109
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|0:03:17
|110
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|0:06:52
|111
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|112
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:06:54
|DNF
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|DNF
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|DNS
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNS
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|16
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|12
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|7
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|9
|8
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|8
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|7
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|6
|11
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|5
|12
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|4
|13
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|2
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|2
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|8:32:27
|2
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Italian National Team
|0:00:04
|4
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|HTC Highroad Women
|6
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:00:08
|7
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|8
|German National Team Women
|9
|Hitec products UCK
|10
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|12
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|13
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|14
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|15
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|16
|Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:00:23
|17
|Team Specialized DPD
|18
|Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|20
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:01:28
|21
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Team (RSC ZWH)
|22
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:01:49
|23
|SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:02:13
|24
|Regioteam WEST
|0:03:14
|25
|People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:10:09
|26
|District Noord
|0:10:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12:17:56
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:01:01
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:22
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:45
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|7
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:25
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:54
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|0:03:57
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|11
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:05:12
|12
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:05:36
|13
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:08:11
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:34
|17
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:17
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:13:48
|20
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:13:49
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:15:38
|22
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|23
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:16:02
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:16:16
|25
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:16:26
|26
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:44
|27
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:16:47
|28
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:16:54
|29
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:17:07
|30
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:17:10
|31
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:17:14
|32
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:17:17
|33
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:17:24
|34
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:17:44
|35
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:17:50
|36
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:52
|37
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|38
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:17:54
|39
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|40
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:18:03
|41
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|42
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|43
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:19:06
|44
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:19:16
|45
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:19:17
|46
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:19:19
|47
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:19:22
|48
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:19:25
|49
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:19:27
|50
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|51
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:20:25
|52
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:21:00
|53
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:22:17
|54
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:23:04
|55
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|56
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:23:15
|57
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:23:18
|58
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:23:35
|59
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:50
|60
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:58
|61
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:06
|62
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:24:14
|63
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:24:15
|64
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:24:33
|65
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|66
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:46
|67
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:25:05
|68
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:25:06
|69
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:25:11
|70
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|71
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:25:18
|72
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|73
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|74
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:25:46
|75
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|76
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:26:02
|77
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:26:03
|78
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|79
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:26:09
|80
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|81
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:26:36
|82
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:26:37
|83
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:27:03
|84
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:27:06
|85
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:27:19
|86
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:27:26
|87
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|88
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:27:37
|89
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:27:46
|90
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:27:55
|91
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|92
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:28:08
|93
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|94
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|95
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:28:11
|96
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:28:26
|97
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|98
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:28:54
|99
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:29:21
|100
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:29:29
|101
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:29:42
|102
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:31:09
|103
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:31:22
|104
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:31:29
|105
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:31:39
|106
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:32:30
|107
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:34:25
|108
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|0:34:52
|109
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:35:38
|110
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:35:42
|111
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|0:40:56
|112
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:41:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|93
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|65
|3
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|46
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|38
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|27
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|9
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|25
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|21
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|21
|12
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|15
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|15
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|17
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|9
|18
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|8
|19
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|7
|20
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|5
|24
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|5
|25
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|4
|27
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|4
|28
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|4
|29
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|3
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|5
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|2
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|2
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|1
|9
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|12:20:41
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|4
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:51
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|6
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:14:22
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:14:39
|8
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:16:21
|10
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:16:31
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:16:34
|12
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:16:37
|13
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:18:15
|15
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|16
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:20:50
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|19
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:22:20
|20
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:22:26
|21
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|22
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:23:01
|23
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|24
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:23:17
|25
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:23:18
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|27
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|28
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:23:52
|29
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:24:18
|30
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:24:21
|31
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:24:41
|32
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:25:01
|33
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:25:10
|34
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:26:09
|35
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:26:57
|36
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:28:24
|37
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:31:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|36:59:36
|2
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:12
|4
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:20:57
|5
|Hitec products UCK
|0:24:44
|6
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:32:12
|7
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:32:50
|8
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:35:25
|9
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:37:00
|10
|Italian National Team
|0:40:17
|11
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:46:50
|12
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:48:18
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:48:25
|14
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:49:04
|15
|Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:49:52
|16
|German National Team Women
|0:52:47
|17
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:58:08
|18
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:59:11
|19
|Team Jan van Arckel
|1:02:57
|20
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|1:03:32
|21
|Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|1:04:10
|22
|SRAM - WV Eemland
|1:06:03
|23
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Team (RSC ZWH)
|1:09:21
|24
|Regioteam WEST
|1:19:00
|25
|District Noord
|1:27:20
|26
|People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|1:32:31
