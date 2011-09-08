Image 1 of 33 The cobbles prize went to Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 33 After the second sprint point, a group briefly broke away, led by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 33 The break was back together in the wooded section of the circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 33 A hard day in the office? (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 33 The weather deteriorated in the final 30 kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 33 The cobbles were not really selective for those in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 33 Joelle Numainville (Tibco) takes a drink (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 33 Race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 33 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) had plenty of time to celebrate her win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 33 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) won the stage after a solo attack which quickly grew to a definitive lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 33 A win in the rain for Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 33 The sprint for second place between Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 33 The stage winner, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 33 Still leading on general classification, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 33 The young rider competition lead was regained by Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 33 Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) was in the break with teammate Emma Johansson today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 33 Another leg stretch by Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) at the front of the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 33 The race leader takes a turn on the front - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 33 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 33 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 33 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 33 Some determined faces, the pace was high from the start again (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 33 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) stretched her legs early, but was covered by Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 33 Winner of the cobbles sprint competition - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 33 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 33 Threatening skies for the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 33 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) tried to bridge across to the break, but 40 seconds was too far for anyone today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 33 Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 33 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) wearing the sprints jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 33 Second time on the cobbles, Nederland Bloeit went to the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 33 The break in the open lanes around Breda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 33 Eventual stage winner, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 33 Most agressive rider was Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Loes Gunnewijk scored her first victory of the season in stage 3 of the Profile Ladies Tour with a daring solo attack on a rainy, cobbled 115km stage in Breda.

The former Dutch champion came in 27 seconds ahead of Nederland Bloeit teammate and race leader Marianne Vos, who led home the sprint from a shattered peloton as rain pounded down on the race.

Early in the stage, a 14-rider breakaway formed in the wind and rain, with the race leader included as well as some of the top names in women's cycling: Kirsten Wild and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Emma Johansson and Lisa Brennauer (Hitec products UCK), World Cup leader Annamiek Van Vleuten and Sarah Düster, making four Nederland Bloeit riders in the move with Gunnewijk and Vos, HTC Highroad's Ina Teutenberg, Chloe Hosking and stage 2 winner Elenora Van Dijk, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini), plus Cherise Taylor (Lotto Honda) and Joelle Numainville (TIBCO).

HTC kept the break together to give Teutenberg the cobble sprint prize, but with the sprints behind and the weather deteriorating, Gunnewijk attacked the move with 10km left to go and rode away into the blearly landscape never to be seen by the break again.

"We actually wanted our team to do something later, but the moment was just perfect to try," Gunnewijk said. "I was able to keep pulling out the gap, and thereby gave a further confirmation that my form right now is just perfectly fine."

As Gunnewijk enjoyed her stage victory, Vos narrowly out-sprinted Wild at the line to further extend her overall lead and points classification jersey.

Johansson was awarded the most aggressive rider's prize on the stage, while Blaak maintained the best young rider's jersey by her presence in the breakaway.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:54:18 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:27 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK 5 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 11 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK 13 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 14 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:33 15 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:53 16 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 17 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women 18 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 19 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 21 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 22 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 23 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 25 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:09:05 26 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:09:45 28 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:12:36 29 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 30 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 31 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 32 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 33 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 34 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 35 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 36 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 37 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 38 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 39 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team 40 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 41 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 42 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 43 Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST 44 Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 45 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 46 Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 47 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST 48 Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 49 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 50 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 51 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK 52 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 53 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 54 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 55 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 56 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 57 Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 58 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 59 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 60 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 61 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 62 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 63 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women 64 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 65 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 66 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 67 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 68 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 69 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 70 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 71 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 72 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 73 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 74 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 75 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 76 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 77 Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 78 Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 79 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 80 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 81 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 82 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 83 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 84 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 85 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 86 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 87 Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 88 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 89 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 90 Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 91 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 92 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team 93 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 94 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 95 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 96 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 97 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 98 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 99 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 100 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK 101 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 102 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 103 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 104 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 105 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 106 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 107 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 108 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 109 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 110 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 111 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord 112 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 113 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 114 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 115 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 116 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 117 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 118 Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:17:36 119 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 120 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women 121 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women 122 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 123 Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 124 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 125 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 126 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 127 Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord 128 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 129 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana DNF Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana DNF Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec products UCK DNF Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team DNS Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 16 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK 14 5 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 12 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 7 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 9 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 8 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 10 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6 11 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 5 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK 4 13 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3 14 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 2 15 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nederland Bloeit 8:43:48 2 HTC Highroad Women 0:00:27 3 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:53 4 Lotto Honda Team 0:05:19 5 Hitec products UCK 0:12:36 6 TIBCO - To the Top 0:24:45 7 SC Mcipollini Giordana 8 Italian National Team 0:27:11 9 SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 10 Diadora - Pasta Zara 11 Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 12 German National Team Women 0:32:11 13 Team Specialized DPD 0:33:23 14 Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 15 Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:34:03 16 Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:36:54 17 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 18 Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 19 Canadian Women's Cycling Team 20 Regioteam WEST 21 SRAM - WV Eemland 22 Team Jan van Arckel 23 Top Girls FassA Bartolo 24 USA Cycling Women's Endurance 25 District Noord 26 People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:41:54

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6:10:12 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK 0:00:40 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:04 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:09 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:26 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:28 7 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:59 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:28 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK 0:03:36 10 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 0:04:42 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 12 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:05:06 13 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:05:21 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:06:30 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:07:32 16 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:50 17 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:19 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team 0:09:02 20 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:10:02 21 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:12:46 22 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:13:12 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women 0:13:27 24 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:13:46 25 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:14:04 26 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:14:57 27 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:15:23 28 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:15:36 29 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:15:41 30 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:15:43 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:15:44 32 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:15:53 33 Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:16:10 34 Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:16:18 35 Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:16:21 36 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 0:16:30 37 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:16:31 38 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:16:36 39 Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 40 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 0:16:58 41 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 42 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:17:06 43 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team 0:17:08 44 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:17:14 45 Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:17:18 46 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women 0:17:19 47 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:17:24 48 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:17:34 49 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:17:42 50 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:17:50 51 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:18:23 52 Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:18:25 53 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:18:41 54 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:18:46 55 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:18:55 56 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team 0:19:06 57 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:19:26 58 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:20:06 59 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:20:37 60 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:21:56 61 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 0:22:10 62 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:22:23 63 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:22:38 64 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:22:41 65 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:22:45 66 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:23:09 67 Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:23:11 68 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:23:18 69 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:23:22 70 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 71 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:23:23 72 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:23:49 73 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:23:52 74 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:24:00 75 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:24:08 76 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:24:11 77 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:24:12 78 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:24:17 79 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 0:24:20 80 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:24:39 81 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:24:40 82 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:24:44 83 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 0:24:45 84 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:24:50 85 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:24:52 86 Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:24:59 87 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 88 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:25:08 89 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:25:10 90 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:25:14 91 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:25:19 92 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:25:22 93 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:25:30 94 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:25:40 95 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:25:43 96 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:25:53 97 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:26:02 98 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK 0:26:11 99 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 100 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:26:14 101 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:26:24 102 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 103 Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST 104 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:26:29 105 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:26:33 106 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 0:26:35 107 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 0:26:47 108 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:26:51 109 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:27:05 110 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord 0:27:07 111 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK 0:27:11 112 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:27:18 113 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:27:26 114 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:27:30 115 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:27:45 116 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team 0:27:53 117 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 0:28:00 118 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:28:59 119 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women 0:29:00 120 Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:30:18 121 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:30:30 122 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women 0:30:46 123 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:31:02 124 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:32:04 125 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:32:53 126 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:32:54 127 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:33:07 128 Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:33:48 129 Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord 0:36:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 54 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK 35 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 33 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 28 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 13 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 13 9 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 12 10 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 12 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 12 12 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 11 13 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 10 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top 9 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 8 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK 7 17 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 18 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 6 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 5 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 21 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 5 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 4 23 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 2 24 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 25 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK 2 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 6:12:38 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:02 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:16 4 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:40 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:05:06 6 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:10:20 7 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 0:14:04 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo 0:14:32 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:14:58 10 Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:15:08 11 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:15:24 12 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana 0:16:20 13 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:17:00 14 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:17:40 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:18:11 16 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:20:19 17 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:20:43 18 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:21:42 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team 0:21:45 20 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST 0:21:51 21 Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:22:14 22 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:22:18 23 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:22:24 24 Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD 0:22:26 25 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:22:33 26 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance 0:22:42 27 Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:22:48 28 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:22:53 29 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:22:56 30 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:23:04 31 Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team 0:23:14 32 Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland 0:23:36 33 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 0:23:45 34 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team 0:24:03 35 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord 0:24:09 36 Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord 0:24:21 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:24:25 38 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top 0:24:52 39 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH 0:25:00 40 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women 0:25:34 41 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:28:04