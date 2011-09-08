Trending

Gunnewijk takes the stage

Vos continues in overall lead

Image 1 of 33

The cobbles prize went to Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)

The cobbles prize went to Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 33

After the second sprint point, a group briefly broke away, led by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

After the second sprint point, a group briefly broke away, led by Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 33

The break was back together in the wooded section of the circuit

The break was back together in the wooded section of the circuit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 33

A hard day in the office?

A hard day in the office?
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 33

The weather deteriorated in the final 30 kilometres

The weather deteriorated in the final 30 kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 33

The cobbles were not really selective for those in the break.

The cobbles were not really selective for those in the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 33

Joelle Numainville (Tibco) takes a drink

Joelle Numainville (Tibco) takes a drink
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 33

Race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 33

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) had plenty of time to celebrate her win

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) had plenty of time to celebrate her win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 33

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) won the stage after a solo attack which quickly grew to a definitive lead

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) won the stage after a solo attack which quickly grew to a definitive lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 33

A win in the rain for Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)

A win in the rain for Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 33

The sprint for second place between Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

The sprint for second place between Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 33

The stage winner, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)

The stage winner, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 33

Still leading on general classification, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Still leading on general classification, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 33

The young rider competition lead was regained by Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)

The young rider competition lead was regained by Chantal Blaak (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 33

Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) was in the break with teammate Emma Johansson today

Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) was in the break with teammate Emma Johansson today
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 33

Another leg stretch by Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) at the front of the break

Another leg stretch by Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) at the front of the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 33

The race leader takes a turn on the front - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

The race leader takes a turn on the front - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 33

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 33

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 33

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 33

Some determined faces, the pace was high from the start again

Some determined faces, the pace was high from the start again
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 33

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) stretched her legs early, but was covered by Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) stretched her legs early, but was covered by Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 33

Winner of the cobbles sprint competition - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)

Winner of the cobbles sprint competition - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 33

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 33

Threatening skies for the race

Threatening skies for the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 33

Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) tried to bridge across to the break, but 40 seconds was too far for anyone today

Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) tried to bridge across to the break, but 40 seconds was too far for anyone today
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 33

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and race leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 33

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) wearing the sprints jersey

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) wearing the sprints jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 33

Second time on the cobbles, Nederland Bloeit went to the front

Second time on the cobbles, Nederland Bloeit went to the front
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 33

The break in the open lanes around Breda

The break in the open lanes around Breda
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 33

Eventual stage winner, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) in the break

Eventual stage winner, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 33

Most agressive rider was Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Most agressive rider was Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Loes Gunnewijk scored her first victory of the season in stage 3 of the Profile Ladies Tour with a daring solo attack on a rainy, cobbled 115km stage in Breda.

The former Dutch champion came in 27 seconds ahead of Nederland Bloeit teammate and race leader Marianne Vos, who led home the sprint from a shattered peloton as rain pounded down on the race.

Early in the stage, a 14-rider breakaway formed in the wind and rain, with the race leader included as well as some of the top names in women's cycling: Kirsten Wild and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Emma Johansson and Lisa Brennauer (Hitec products UCK), World Cup leader Annamiek Van Vleuten and Sarah Düster, making four Nederland Bloeit riders in the move with Gunnewijk and Vos, HTC Highroad's Ina Teutenberg, Chloe Hosking and stage 2 winner Elenora Van Dijk, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini), plus Cherise Taylor (Lotto Honda) and Joelle Numainville (TIBCO).

HTC kept the break together to give Teutenberg the cobble sprint prize, but with the sprints behind and the weather deteriorating, Gunnewijk attacked the move with 10km left to go and rode away into the blearly landscape never to be seen by the break again.

"We actually wanted our team to do something later, but the moment was just perfect to try," Gunnewijk said. "I was able to keep pulling out the gap, and thereby gave a further confirmation that my form right now is just perfectly fine."

As Gunnewijk enjoyed her stage victory, Vos narrowly out-sprinted Wild at the line to further extend her overall lead and points classification jersey.

Johansson was awarded the most aggressive rider's prize on the stage, while Blaak maintained the best young rider's jersey by her presence in the breakaway.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:54:18
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:27
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
11Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
13Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
14Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:00:33
15Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:53
16Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
17Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
18Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
20Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
21Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
22Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
23Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:09:05
26Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:09:45
28Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:12:36
29Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
30Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
31Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
32Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
33Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
35Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
36Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
37Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
38Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
39Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
40Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
42Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
43Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
44Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
45Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
46Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
47Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
48Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
49Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
50Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
51Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
52Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
53Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
54Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
55Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
56Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
57Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
58Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
59Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
60Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
61Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
62Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
63Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
64Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
65Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
66Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
67Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
68Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
69Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
70Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
71Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
72Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
73Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
74Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
75Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
76Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
77Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
78Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
79Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
80Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
81Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
82Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
83Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
84Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
85Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
86Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
87Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
88Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
89Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
90Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
91Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
92Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
93Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
94Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
95Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
96Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
97Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
98Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
99Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
100Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
101Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
102Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
103Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
104Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
105Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
106Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
107Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
108Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
109Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
110Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
111Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
112Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
113Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
114Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
115Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
116Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
117Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
118Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:17:36
119Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
120Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
121Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
122Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
123Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
124Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
125Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
126Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
127Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
128Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
129Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
DNFRossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
DNFTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec products UCK
DNFLaura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFJoan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
DNSGloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team16
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK14
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team12
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10
7Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top9
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women8
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team7
10Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women6
11Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana5
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK4
13Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women3
14Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit2
15Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit8:43:48
2HTC Highroad Women0:00:27
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:53
4Lotto Honda Team0:05:19
5Hitec products UCK0:12:36
6TIBCO - To the Top0:24:45
7SC Mcipollini Giordana
8Italian National Team0:27:11
9SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
10Diadora - Pasta Zara
11Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
12German National Team Women0:32:11
13Team Specialized DPD0:33:23
14Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
15Dolmans Landscaping Team0:34:03
16Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:36:54
17Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
18Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
19Canadian Women's Cycling Team
20Regioteam WEST
21SRAM - WV Eemland
22Team Jan van Arckel
23Top Girls FassA Bartolo
24USA Cycling Women's Endurance
25District Noord
26People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:41:54

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6:10:12
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:00:40
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:04
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:09
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:26
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:02:28
7Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:02:59
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:28
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK0:03:36
10Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top0:04:42
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
12Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:05:06
13Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:21
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:06:30
15Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:07:32
16Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:07:50
17Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:19
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:02
20Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:10:02
21Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:12:46
22Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:13:12
23Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women0:13:27
24Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:13:46
25Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:14:04
26Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:14:57
27Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:15:23
28Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:15:36
29Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:15:41
30Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:15:43
31Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:15:44
32Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:15:53
33Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:16:10
34Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:16:18
35Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:16:21
36Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:16:30
37Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:16:31
38Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:16:36
39Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
40Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:16:58
41Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
42Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:17:06
43Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:08
44Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:17:14
45Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:17:18
46Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women0:17:19
47Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:17:24
48Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:17:34
49Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:17:42
50Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:17:50
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:18:23
52Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:18:25
53Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:18:41
54Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:18:46
55Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:18:55
56Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team0:19:06
57Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:19:26
58Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:20:06
59Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:20:37
60Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:21:56
61Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:22:10
62Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:22:23
63Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:22:38
64Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:22:41
65Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:22:45
66Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:23:09
67Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:23:11
68Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:23:18
69Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:23:22
70Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
71Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:23:23
72Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:23:49
73Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:23:52
74Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:24:00
75Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:24:08
76Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:24:11
77Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:24:12
78Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:24:17
79Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:24:20
80Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:24:39
81Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:24:40
82Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:24:44
83Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:24:45
84Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:24:50
85Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:24:52
86Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:24:59
87Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
88Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:25:08
89Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:25:10
90Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:25:14
91Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:25:19
92Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:25:22
93Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:25:30
94Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:25:40
95Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:25:43
96Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:25:53
97Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:26:02
98Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK0:26:11
99Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
100Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:26:14
101Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:26:24
102Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
103Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
104Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:26:29
105Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:26:33
106Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:26:35
107Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:26:47
108Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team0:26:51
109Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:27:05
110Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord0:27:07
111Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK0:27:11
112Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:27:18
113Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:27:26
114Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:27:30
115Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:27:45
116Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team0:27:53
117Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:28:00
118Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:28:59
119Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women0:29:00
120Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:30:18
121Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:30:30
122Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women0:30:46
123Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:31:02
124Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:32:04
125Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:32:53
126Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:32:54
127Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:33:07
128Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:33:48
129Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord0:36:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit54pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK35
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team33
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women28
5Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit18
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women13
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team13
9Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara12
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team12
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women12
12Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit11
13Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team10
14Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top9
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team8
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK7
17Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team7
18Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6
19Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
21Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana5
22Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top4
23Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team2
24Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
25Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team10
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK2
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team6:12:38
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:02
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:16
4Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:02:40
5Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:05:06
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:10:20
7Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:14:04
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:14:32
9Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:14:58
10Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:15:08
11Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:15:24
12Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana0:16:20
13Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:17:00
14Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:17:40
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:18:11
16Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:20:19
17Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:20:43
18Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:21:42
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team0:21:45
20Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST0:21:51
21Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:22:14
22Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:22:18
23Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:22:24
24Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:22:26
25Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:22:33
26Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:22:42
27Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:22:48
28Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:22:53
29Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:22:56
30Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:23:04
31Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:23:14
32Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland0:23:36
33Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team0:23:45
34Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:24:03
35Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord0:24:09
36Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord0:24:21
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team0:24:25
38Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top0:24:52
39Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH0:25:00
40Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women0:25:34
41Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:28:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit18:35:28
2HTC Highroad Women0:01:06
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:56
4Lotto Honda Team0:20:50
5Hitec products UCK0:24:32
6TIBCO - To the Top0:31:40
7Diadora - Pasta Zara0:31:52
8SKIL - Koga Cycling Team0:36:20
9SC Mcipollini Giordana0:36:48
10Italian National Team0:40:11
11USA Cycling Women's Endurance0:44:24
12Dolmans Landscaping Team0:47:50
13Team Specialized DPD0:48:11
14Top Girls FassA Bartolo0:49:10
15Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:49:48
16German National Team Women0:52:35
17Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:56:30
18Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:58:38
19Team Jan van Arckel1:00:42
20Kleo Ladies Cycling Team1:02:37
21Canadian Women's Cycling Team1:02:52
22SRAM - WV Eemland1:03:37
23Dura Vermeer Cycling Team1:07:13
24Regioteam WEST1:14:48
25District Noord1:15:37
26People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH1:21:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews