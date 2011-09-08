Gunnewijk takes the stage
Vos continues in overall lead
Loes Gunnewijk scored her first victory of the season in stage 3 of the Profile Ladies Tour with a daring solo attack on a rainy, cobbled 115km stage in Breda.
The former Dutch champion came in 27 seconds ahead of Nederland Bloeit teammate and race leader Marianne Vos, who led home the sprint from a shattered peloton as rain pounded down on the race.
Early in the stage, a 14-rider breakaway formed in the wind and rain, with the race leader included as well as some of the top names in women's cycling: Kirsten Wild and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink), Emma Johansson and Lisa Brennauer (Hitec products UCK), World Cup leader Annamiek Van Vleuten and Sarah Düster, making four Nederland Bloeit riders in the move with Gunnewijk and Vos, HTC Highroad's Ina Teutenberg, Chloe Hosking and stage 2 winner Elenora Van Dijk, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini), plus Cherise Taylor (Lotto Honda) and Joelle Numainville (TIBCO).
HTC kept the break together to give Teutenberg the cobble sprint prize, but with the sprints behind and the weather deteriorating, Gunnewijk attacked the move with 10km left to go and rode away into the blearly landscape never to be seen by the break again.
"We actually wanted our team to do something later, but the moment was just perfect to try," Gunnewijk said. "I was able to keep pulling out the gap, and thereby gave a further confirmation that my form right now is just perfectly fine."
As Gunnewijk enjoyed her stage victory, Vos narrowly out-sprinted Wild at the line to further extend her overall lead and points classification jersey.
Johansson was awarded the most aggressive rider's prize on the stage, while Blaak maintained the best young rider's jersey by her presence in the breakaway.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:54:18
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:27
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|11
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|13
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|14
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:33
|15
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:53
|16
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|18
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|20
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|21
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|23
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:09:05
|26
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:09:45
|28
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:12:36
|29
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|30
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|31
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|32
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|33
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|35
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|36
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|37
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|38
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|39
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|40
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|41
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|42
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|43
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|44
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|45
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|46
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|47
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|48
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|49
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|50
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|51
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|52
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|53
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|54
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|55
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|56
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|58
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|59
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|60
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|61
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|63
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|64
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|65
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|66
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|67
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|68
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|69
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|70
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|71
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|72
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|73
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|74
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|75
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|76
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|77
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|78
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|79
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|80
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|81
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|82
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|83
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|84
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|85
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|86
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|87
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|88
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|89
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|90
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|91
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|92
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|93
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|94
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|95
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|96
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|97
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|98
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|99
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|100
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|101
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|102
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|103
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|104
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|105
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|106
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|107
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|108
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|109
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|110
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|111
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|112
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|113
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|114
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|115
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|116
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|117
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|118
|Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|119
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|120
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|121
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|122
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|123
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|124
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|125
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|126
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|127
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|128
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|129
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec products UCK
|DNF
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|DNS
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|14
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|9
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|11
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|5
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|4
|13
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|14
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|15
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|8:43:48
|2
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:27
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|4
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:05:19
|5
|Hitec products UCK
|0:12:36
|6
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:24:45
|7
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|8
|Italian National Team
|0:27:11
|9
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|10
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|11
|Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|German National Team Women
|0:32:11
|13
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:33:23
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|15
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:34:03
|16
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|17
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|19
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|20
|Regioteam WEST
|21
|SRAM - WV Eemland
|22
|Team Jan van Arckel
|23
|Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|24
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|25
|District Noord
|26
|People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:41:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6:10:12
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:00:40
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:09
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:28
|7
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:59
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:28
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|0:03:36
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:04:42
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|12
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:05:06
|13
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:06:30
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|16
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:50
|17
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:19
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:02
|20
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:10:02
|21
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:46
|22
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:13:12
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:13:27
|24
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:13:46
|25
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|26
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:14:57
|27
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|28
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|29
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:15:41
|30
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:15:43
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:15:44
|32
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:15:53
|33
|Robin Farina (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:16:10
|34
|Regina Bruins (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|35
|Carmen Small (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:16:21
|36
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:16:30
|37
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:16:31
|38
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:16:36
|39
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|40
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:16:58
|41
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|42
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:06
|43
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:08
|44
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:17:14
|45
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:17:18
|46
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:17:19
|47
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:17:24
|48
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|49
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:17:42
|50
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:17:50
|51
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:18:23
|52
|Suzanne De Goode (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|53
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:18:41
|54
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:18:46
|55
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:18:55
|56
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:19:06
|57
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:19:26
|58
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:20:06
|59
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:20:37
|60
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:21:56
|61
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:22:10
|62
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:22:23
|63
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:22:38
|64
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:22:41
|65
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:22:45
|66
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:23:09
|67
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|68
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|69
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|70
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|71
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:23:23
|72
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:23:49
|73
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:23:52
|74
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|75
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:08
|76
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:11
|77
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:24:12
|78
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:24:17
|79
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:24:20
|80
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:24:39
|81
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:24:40
|82
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:24:44
|83
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:24:45
|84
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:24:50
|85
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:24:52
|86
|Lisanne Soemantha (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|87
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|88
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:25:08
|89
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:25:10
|90
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:25:14
|91
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:25:19
|92
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:25:22
|93
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:25:30
|94
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:40
|95
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|96
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:25:53
|97
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:26:02
|98
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|0:26:11
|99
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|100
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:26:14
|101
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:26:24
|102
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|103
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|104
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:26:29
|105
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:26:33
|106
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:26:35
|107
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:26:47
|108
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:26:51
|109
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:27:05
|110
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) District Noord
|0:27:07
|111
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|0:27:11
|112
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:27:18
|113
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:27:26
|114
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:27:30
|115
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|116
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|117
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:28:00
|118
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:28:59
|119
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:29:00
|120
|Heather Sprenger (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:30:18
|121
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:30:30
|122
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:30:46
|123
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:31:02
|124
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:32:04
|125
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:32:53
|126
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:32:54
|127
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:33:07
|128
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:33:48
|129
|Kim Wouters (Ned) District Noord
|0:36:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|54
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|35
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|28
|5
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|13
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|12
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|13
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|10
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To the Top
|9
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|7
|17
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|5
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|4
|23
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|25
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec products UCK
|2
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6:12:38
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:02
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|4
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:40
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:10:20
|7
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:14:04
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:14:32
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:14:58
|10
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|11
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:15:24
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:16:20
|13
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:17:00
|14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:17:40
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:18:11
|16
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:20:19
|17
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:20:43
|18
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|0:21:45
|20
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Regioteam WEST
|0:21:51
|21
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|22
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:22:18
|23
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:22:24
|24
|Julie Leth (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:22:26
|25
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:22:33
|26
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:22:42
|27
|Jet Wilderman (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:22:48
|28
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:22:53
|29
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:22:56
|30
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|31
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|32
|Henriette Woering (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|0:23:36
|33
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:23:45
|34
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:24:03
|35
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) District Noord
|0:24:09
|36
|Elise Karssies (Ned) District Noord
|0:24:21
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:24:25
|38
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To the Top
|0:24:52
|39
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|0:25:00
|40
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team Women
|0:25:34
|41
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:28:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|18:35:28
|2
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:06
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|4
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:20:50
|5
|Hitec products UCK
|0:24:32
|6
|TIBCO - To the Top
|0:31:40
|7
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:31:52
|8
|SKIL - Koga Cycling Team
|0:36:20
|9
|SC Mcipollini Giordana
|0:36:48
|10
|Italian National Team
|0:40:11
|11
|USA Cycling Women's Endurance
|0:44:24
|12
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:47:50
|13
|Team Specialized DPD
|0:48:11
|14
|Top Girls FassA Bartolo
|0:49:10
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:49:48
|16
|German National Team Women
|0:52:35
|17
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:56:30
|18
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:58:38
|19
|Team Jan van Arckel
|1:00:42
|20
|Kleo Ladies Cycling Team
|1:02:37
|21
|Canadian Women's Cycling Team
|1:02:52
|22
|SRAM - WV Eemland
|1:03:37
|23
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|1:07:13
|24
|Regioteam WEST
|1:14:48
|25
|District Noord
|1:15:37
|26
|People's Trust Ladies Cycling Team NWH
|1:21:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy